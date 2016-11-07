Scoreboard

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Driver points standings

1. Jimmie Johnson 4,074

2. Joey Logano 4,074

3. Kyle Busch 4,074

4. Matt Kenseth 4,073

5. Denny Hamlin 4,072

6. Kevin Harvick 4,056

7. Carl Edwards 4,049

8. Kurt Busch 4,040

9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,265

10. Brad Keselowski 2,234

11. Chase Elliott 2,223

12. Kyle Larson 2,209

13. Austin Dillon 2,192

14. Tony Stewart 2,166

15. Jamie McMurray 2,165

16. Chris Buescher 2,143

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 —

Utah 5 3 .625 1.5

Portland 4 3 .571 2.0

Denver 3 3 .500 2.5

Minnesota 1 4 .200 4.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 5 1 .833 —

Golden State 4 2 .667 1.0

L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571 1.5

Sacramento 3 5 .375 3.0

Phoenix 2 5 .286 3.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 5 2 .714 —

Houston 4 3 .571 1.0

Memphis 3 4 .429 2.0

Dallas 1 5 .167 3.5

New Orleans 0 6 .000 4.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 4 2 .667 —

Boston 3 3 .500 1.0

New York 2 4 .333 2.0

Brooklyn 2 4 .333 2.0

Philadelphia 0 6 .000 4.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 6 0 1.000 —

Detroit 4 2 .667 2.0

Chicago 4 3 .571 2.5

Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2.5

Indiana 3 4 .429 3.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 5 1 .833 —

Atlanta 4 2 .667 1.0

Orlando 3 4 .429 2.5

Miami 2 4 .333 3.0

Washington 1 5 .167 4.0

Sunday’s Results

Utah 114, New York 109

Portland 100, Memphis 94

Sacramento 96, Toronto 91

Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT

Denver 123, Boston 107

L.A. Lakers 119, Phoenix 108

Monday’s Results

Utah 109, Philadelphia 84

Houston 114, Washington 106

Charlotte 122, Indiana 100

Chicago 112, Orlando 80

Oklahoma City 97, Miami 85

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, night

New Orleans at Golden State, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Minnesota (7-2) 4-2

Nebraska (7-2) 4-2

Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2

Iowa (5-4) 3-3

Northwestern (4-5) 3-3

Illinois (3-6) 2-4

Purdue (3-6) 1-5

East Division

Michigan (9-0) 6-0

Ohio State (8-1) 5-1

Penn State (7-2) 5-1

Indiana (5-4) 3-3

Maryland (5-4) 2-4

Michigan State (2-7) 0-6

Rutgers (2-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)

Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NSIC

North Division

x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0

Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2

MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2

Northern State (6-4) 4-2

St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2

Minot State (2-8) 1-5

Mary (1-9) 1-5

Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6

South Division

x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0

Augustana (7-3) 4-2

MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2

Winona State (7-3) 4-2

SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4

Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4

Wayne State (3-7) 2-4

Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon

Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon

Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon

Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.

End regular season

UMAC

x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1

Eureka (8-2) 7-2

MacMurray (8-2) 7-2

St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2

Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4

Westminster (4-6) 4-5

Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6

Crown (2-8) 2-7

Greenville (2-8) 2-7

Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9

x-clinched title

Saturday’s Game

Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon

End regular season

American Football Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. NW Missouri St. (30) 10-0 750

2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10-0 712

3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 9-0 690

4. Sioux Falls 10-0 661

5. Harding (Ark.) 10-0 613

6. California (Pa.) 9-0 600

7. North Alabama 7-1 576

8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 8-1 530

9. Emporia St. (Kan.) 9-1 496

10. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 10-0 480

11. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 447

12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 8-1 417

13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9-1 374

14. Tuskegee (Ala.) 8-1 350

15. Assumption (Mass.) 9-1 334

16. N.C.-Pembroke 8-1 300

17. Minnesota Duluth 9-1 273

18. Ferris St (MIch.) 8-2 219

19. Newberry (S.C.) 9-1 206

20. Ashland (Ohio) 8-2 161

21. SW Baptist (Mo.) 9-1 137

22. Fairmont St (W. Va.) 9-1 119

23. Valdosta St (Ga.) 7-2 98

24. Central Missouri 8-2 85

25. Colo. School of Mines 8-2 44

Others receiving votes: Florida Tech 38, Colorado Mesa 10, Washburn (Kan.) 6, Edinboro (Pa.) 4, Henderson St. (Ark.) 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 6, Bowie St (Md.) 3, Southern Arkansas 3, Wingate (N.C.) 3, Truman State (Mo.) 2, Ohio Dominican 1.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 9 3 0 1 19

St. Louis 7 4 1 1 16

Minnesota 6 4 1 0 13

Dallas 4 5 3 0 11

Winnipeg 5 7 1 0 11

Colorado 5 6 0 0 10

Nashville 3 5 1 2 9

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 9 3 1 0 19

Anaheim 6 5 2 0 14

San Jose 6 6 0 0 12

Los Angeles 6 6 0 0 12

Calgary 5 8 0 1 11

Vancouver 4 8 0 1 9

Arizona 4 7 0 0 8

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 10 1 0 1 21

Tampa Bay 7 5 0 1 15

Ottawa 7 4 0 0 14

Boston 7 5 0 0 14

Toronto 5 4 2 1 13

Florida 6 6 0 1 13

Detroit 6 6 1 0 13

Buffalo 5 5 1 1 12

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 10 3 0 0 20

Pittsburgh 8 2 2 0 18

Washington 8 2 0 1 17

New Jersey 5 3 3 0 13

Philadelphia 6 6 1 0 13

Columbus 5 3 2 0 12

NY Islanders 5 6 0 2 12

Carolina 3 5 3 0 9

Sunday’s Results

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

New Jersey 4, Carolina 1

Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT

NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2

Anaheim 4, Calgary 1

Monday’s Results

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

NY Islanders 4, Vancouver 2

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 1

Today’s Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3

Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3

North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0

Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Ferris State at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.

Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.

Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Game

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.

Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.

MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.

Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.

WIAC

Today’s Game

Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Minn. Duluth (50) 7-1-2 1000

2. Denver 6-2-0 934

3. Boston College 8-2-1 870

4. Boston U. 4-2-1 857

5. Mass.-Lowell 6-2-2 763

6. North Dakota 5-3-1 743

7. Quinnipiac 5-3-1 665

8. Minnesota 4-2-2 578

9. Notre Dame 4-3-1 535

10. Harvard 3-0-1 512

11. MS-Mankato 7-3-0 477

12. Penn State 7-1-1 454

13. St. Cloud State 4-4-0 445

14. Ohio State 5-1-3 345

15. Bemidji State 8-2-0 284

16. Union 8-2-1 208

17. Providence 3-3-2 193

18. Michigan 4-3-1 180

19. Yale 2-1-0 167

20. Lake Superior St. 6-2-0 72

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 52, St. Lawrence 51, Vermont 35, Northeastern 31, Dartmouth 25, Holy Cross 8, Nebraska-Omaha 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 1, Robert Morris 1.

USCHO.com Division III Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Wis.-Stevens Point (17) 3-0-1 295

2. Mass.-Boston 2-0-0 263

3. St. Norbert (2) 3-1-0 245

4. Hobart 3-0-1 228

5. Plattsburgh (1) 1-0-0 194

6. Adrian 3-1-0 193

7. Oswego 4-0-0 191

8. Geneseo 2-1-0 172

9. Utica 4-0-0 125

10. Trinity 0-0-0 110

11. Augsburg 3-0-1 89

12. Williams 0-0-0 72

13. Wis.-Eau Claire 2-1-1 60

14. Norwich 2-0-1 54

15. Babson 1-1-1 52

Others receiving votes: Nichols 18, St. Scholastica 10, Lake Forest 7, St. John’s 7, Salem State 3, Salve Regina 3, Wisconsin-Superior 3, Hamilton 2, New England College 1, Potsdam 1, Wis.-River Falls 1, Wis.-Stout 1.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29

Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7

Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1

Friday’s Games

Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Sunday’s Game

Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Game

Marian at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Northland at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon

Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.

Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

WIAC

Today’s Games

St. Thomas at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Wisconsin (15) 11-0-1 150

2. Minnesota 11-1-0 135

3. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 118

4. St. Lawrence 9-0-1 92

5. Colgate 10-0-1 83

6. Boston College 7-3-2 73

7. Clarkson 8-3-1 70

8. Quinnipiac 7-4-1 47

9. North Dakota 6-3-1 35

10. Princeton 3-2-1 9

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 5, Robert Morris 4, Bemidji State 2, Boston University 1, Cornell 1

USCHO.com Division III Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. Plattsburgh (15) 2-0-0 150

2. Wis.-River Falls 3-0-0 130

3. Elmira 2-0-0 120

4. Adrian 2-0-0 97

5. Middlebury 0-0-0 96

6. Norwich 2-0-0 65

7. Amherst 0-0-0 64

8. Lake Forest 3-1-0 41

9. St. Thomas 0-2-0 22

10. Oswego 4-0-0 9

Others receiving votes: Massachusetts-Boston 8, St. Scholastica 7, Buffalo State 5, St. Mary’s 4, Stevenson 2, Augsburg 1, Concordia-Moorhead 1, Connecticut College 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 1.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s First Round

St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC Tournament

Sunday’s Result

Championship

At Minot, N.D.

Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0

NCAA Division III Tournament

Saturday’s First Round

Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

NSIC

W-L

Concordia-St. Paul (24-2) 16-2

SW Minn. State (22-4) 16-2

Winona State (24-3) 15-3

Minn. Duluth (23-3) 15-3

Augustana (24-4) 15-3

Wayne State (21-6) 12-6

Sioux Falls (17-9) 11-7

Northern State (16-10) 9-9

MS-Mankato (14-12) 8-10

Upper Iowa (12-15) 6-12

Minn.-Crookston (10-16) 6-12

MS-Moorhead (10-16) 5-13

Mary (9-18) 4-14

St. Cloud State (8-19) 3-15

Bemidji State (7-20) 3-15

Minot State (5-22) 0-18

NCAA Division III Tournament

Thursday’s First Round

At St. Paul

Northwestern (30-4) vs. St. Norbert (16-14)

American Volleyball Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. Concordia-St. Paul (43) 24-2 1,192

2. Minn. Duluth (1) 23-3 1,120

3. Nebraska-Kearney (3) 30-1 1,092

4. SW Minnesota St. (1) 22-4 1,070

5. Wheeling Jesuit 32-2 996

6. Winona State 24-3 960

7. Augustana (S.D.) 24-4 900

8. Wayne (Neb.) State 21-6 821

9. Central Oklahoma 28-2 791

10. Angelo State 27-2 765

11. Alaska-Anchorage 25-2 751

12. Palm Beach Atlantic 23-3 687

13. Washburn 24-5 621

14. CS-San Bernardino 19-4 482

15. Lewis 21-6 455

16. Central Missouri 19-9 412

17. Metro State 22-3 393

18. W. Washington 17-7 368

19. Ferris State 23-5 356

20. Northern State 16-10 335

21. Colo. School of Mines 20-5 237

22. Tampa 19-6 188

23. Rockhurst 23-5 137

24. Concordia (Calif.) 23-2 128

25. NW Missouri State 22-6 103

Others receiving votes on two or more ballots: North Alabama 53, Colorado Mesa 23, Findlay 20, Arkansas-Fort Smith 19, Florida Southern 16, Tarleton State 14, Saint Leo 11, Wayne (Mich.) State 11, Wingate 10, California Baptist 9.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox - Claimed LHP Giovanni Soto off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

Cleveland Indians - Activated LF Michael Brantley and RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day DL. Outrighted C Adam Moore to Columbus (IL).

Detroit Tigers - Outrighted RHP Dustin Molleken to Toledo (IL).

Los Angeles Angels - Activated LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Huston Street, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Nick Tropeano, and RHP Garrett Richards from the 60-day DL. Exercised their $7 million option on 3B Yunel Escobar for the 2017 season. Signed RHP Justin Miller to a minor league contract.

Minnesota Twins - Outrighted RHP Alex Wimmers to Rochester (IL).

Seattle Mariners - Acquired C Carlos Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RP Vidal Nuno, exercised their $4.5 million option on him for the 2017 season. RHP Ryan Cook has elected free agency.

Texas Rangers - Activated DH Prince Fielder and RHP Adrian Sampson from the 60-day DL. LHP Derek Holland has elected free agency.

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks - Fired third base coach Matt Williams.

Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP Josh Collmenter to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

Chicago Cubs - Activated 3B Christian Villanueva, RHP Conor Mullee, RHP Aaron Brooks, and LHP Zac Rosscup from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Dallas Beeler, C Tim Federowicz, and RHP Andury Acevedo to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

Cincinnati Reds - 2B Ivan De Jesus Jr. has elected free agency.

Colorado Rockies - Named Bud Black manager.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Signed LHP Patrick Schuster to a minor league contract.

Milwaukee Brewers - Outrighted RHP Yhonathan Barrios to Colorado Springs (PCL), activated him from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Ben Rowen, C Josmil Pinto to Colorado Springs (PCL).

Pittsburgh Pirates - Signed LHP Dan Runzler to a minor league contract.

San Diego Padres - Signed LF Jamie Romak to a minor league contract.

San Francisco Giants - Named Jose Alguacil first base coach. Named Phil Nevin third base coach. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gardeck from Richmond (EL). Signed RHP Jose Dominguez to a minor league contract.

St. Louis Cardinals - Selected the contract of SS Breyvic Valera from Memphis (PCL).

Washington Nationals - Signed 1B Neftali Soto to a minor league contract.

Football

National Football League

Atlanta Falcons - Signed Thomas Dimitroff to a three-year contract extension.

Baltimore Ravens - Added WR Michael Campanaro and TE Mitchell Henry to the practice squad. Cut DB Robertson Daniel, DB Will Davis, and WR Dobson Collins.

Buffalo Bills - Cut WR Greg Salas.

Carolina Panthers - Cut TE Scott Simonson.

Chicago Bears - Announced S Antrel Rolle has retired.

Cincinnati Bengals - Signed DE Wallace Gilberry.

Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad. Waived DB Jermaine Whitehead.

Houston Texans - Added TE Rashaun Allen to the practice squad. Waived T Jeff Adams.

Kansas City Chiefs - Cut OL Jordan Devey. Waived DB Terrance Mitchell.

Miami Dolphins - Activated DB Chris Culliver from the physically unable to perform list. Activated DB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad. Waived DB Chimdi Chekwa. Waived DT Chris Jones.

New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Bates to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.

New Orleans Saints - Acquired TE John Phillips off waivers from Denver. Cut T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon. Waived LB Chris McCain.

New York Jets - Cut LB Victor Ochi.

San Diego Chargers - Cut T Tyreek Burwell.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough from the practice squad. Added WR Josh Huff to the practice squad. Placed DE Howard Jones and RB Antone Smith on IR.

Tennessee Titans - Waived DB Cody Riggs.

Washington Redskins - Signed T Blaine Clausell.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

Dallas Mavericks - Assigned C A.J. Hammons to Texas (NBADL).

New Orleans Pelicans - Signed SG Archie Goodwin to a two-year, $2,025,770 contract. Waived SG Lance Stephenson.

New York Knicks - Assigned C Willy Hernangomez, C Marshall Plumlee, and SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL).

Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar.

San Antonio Spurs - Recalled PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Danny Green from Austin (NBADL).

Toronto Raptors - Assigned SF Bruno Caboclo to Toronto (NBADL).

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned RW Ondrej Kase and C Michael Sgarbossa to San Diego (AHL).

Arizona Coyotes - Recalled C Tyler Gaudet and D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL).

Chicago Blackhawks - Signed RW Alexander Debrincat to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Columbus Blue Jackets - Placed D Seth Jones on IR.

Dallas Stars - Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL).

Florida Panthers - Recalled D Jakub Kindl from Springfield (AHL).

Los Angeles Kings - Activated G Jeff Zatkoff from injured reserve. Assigned G Jack Campbell to Ontario (AHL).

Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Jordan Schroeder and C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).

Montreal Canadiens - Recalled RW Sven Andrighetto from St. John’s (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Assigned D Vojtech Mozik to Albany (AHL).

New York Islanders - Recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport (AHL).

Ottawa Senators - Assigned LW Max McCormick to Binghamton (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned D David Warsofsky to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Kevin Labanc from San Jose (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Assigned RW Ty Rattie to Chicago (AHL). Placed D Joel Edmundson on IR. Recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from Chicago (AHL).

Tampa Bay Lightning - Recalled LW Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Jannik Hansen on IR. Recalled C Michael Chaput from Utica (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Re-signed D Jacob Trouba to a two-year, $6 million contract.