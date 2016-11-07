Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Timberwolves at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. (FSN)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin-Stout at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Driver points standings
1. Jimmie Johnson 4,074
2. Joey Logano 4,074
3. Kyle Busch 4,074
4. Matt Kenseth 4,073
5. Denny Hamlin 4,072
6. Kevin Harvick 4,056
7. Carl Edwards 4,049
8. Kurt Busch 4,040
9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,265
10. Brad Keselowski 2,234
11. Chase Elliott 2,223
12. Kyle Larson 2,209
13. Austin Dillon 2,192
14. Tony Stewart 2,166
15. Jamie McMurray 2,165
16. Chris Buescher 2,143
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 —
Utah 5 3 .625 1.5
Portland 4 3 .571 2.0
Denver 3 3 .500 2.5
Minnesota 1 4 .200 4.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 1 .833 —
Golden State 4 2 .667 1.0
L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571 1.5
Sacramento 3 5 .375 3.0
Phoenix 2 5 .286 3.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714 —
Houston 4 3 .571 1.0
Memphis 3 4 .429 2.0
Dallas 1 5 .167 3.5
New Orleans 0 6 .000 4.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 2 .667 —
Boston 3 3 .500 1.0
New York 2 4 .333 2.0
Brooklyn 2 4 .333 2.0
Philadelphia 0 6 .000 4.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 6 0 1.000 —
Detroit 4 2 .667 2.0
Chicago 4 3 .571 2.5
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2.5
Indiana 3 4 .429 3.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 5 1 .833 —
Atlanta 4 2 .667 1.0
Orlando 3 4 .429 2.5
Miami 2 4 .333 3.0
Washington 1 5 .167 4.0
Sunday’s Results
Utah 114, New York 109
Portland 100, Memphis 94
Sacramento 96, Toronto 91
Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT
Denver 123, Boston 107
L.A. Lakers 119, Phoenix 108
Monday’s Results
Utah 109, Philadelphia 84
Houston 114, Washington 106
Charlotte 122, Indiana 100
Chicago 112, Orlando 80
Oklahoma City 97, Miami 85
Detroit at L.A. Clippers, night
New Orleans at Golden State, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Minnesota (7-2) 4-2
Nebraska (7-2) 4-2
Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2
Iowa (5-4) 3-3
Northwestern (4-5) 3-3
Illinois (3-6) 2-4
Purdue (3-6) 1-5
East Division
Michigan (9-0) 6-0
Ohio State (8-1) 5-1
Penn State (7-2) 5-1
Indiana (5-4) 3-3
Maryland (5-4) 2-4
Michigan State (2-7) 0-6
Rutgers (2-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NSIC
North Division
x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0
Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2
MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2
Northern State (6-4) 4-2
St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2
Minot State (2-8) 1-5
Mary (1-9) 1-5
Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6
South Division
x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0
Augustana (7-3) 4-2
MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2
Winona State (7-3) 4-2
SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4
Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4
Wayne State (3-7) 2-4
Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon
Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon
Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon
Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.
End regular season
UMAC
x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1
Eureka (8-2) 7-2
MacMurray (8-2) 7-2
St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2
Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4
Westminster (4-6) 4-5
Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6
Crown (2-8) 2-7
Greenville (2-8) 2-7
Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9
x-clinched title
Saturday’s Game
Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon
End regular season
American Football Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. NW Missouri St. (30) 10-0 750
2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10-0 712
3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 9-0 690
4. Sioux Falls 10-0 661
5. Harding (Ark.) 10-0 613
6. California (Pa.) 9-0 600
7. North Alabama 7-1 576
8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 8-1 530
9. Emporia St. (Kan.) 9-1 496
10. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 10-0 480
11. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 447
12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 8-1 417
13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9-1 374
14. Tuskegee (Ala.) 8-1 350
15. Assumption (Mass.) 9-1 334
16. N.C.-Pembroke 8-1 300
17. Minnesota Duluth 9-1 273
18. Ferris St (MIch.) 8-2 219
19. Newberry (S.C.) 9-1 206
20. Ashland (Ohio) 8-2 161
21. SW Baptist (Mo.) 9-1 137
22. Fairmont St (W. Va.) 9-1 119
23. Valdosta St (Ga.) 7-2 98
24. Central Missouri 8-2 85
25. Colo. School of Mines 8-2 44
Others receiving votes: Florida Tech 38, Colorado Mesa 10, Washburn (Kan.) 6, Edinboro (Pa.) 4, Henderson St. (Ark.) 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 6, Bowie St (Md.) 3, Southern Arkansas 3, Wingate (N.C.) 3, Truman State (Mo.) 2, Ohio Dominican 1.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 9 3 0 1 19
St. Louis 7 4 1 1 16
Minnesota 6 4 1 0 13
Dallas 4 5 3 0 11
Winnipeg 5 7 1 0 11
Colorado 5 6 0 0 10
Nashville 3 5 1 2 9
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 9 3 1 0 19
Anaheim 6 5 2 0 14
San Jose 6 6 0 0 12
Los Angeles 6 6 0 0 12
Calgary 5 8 0 1 11
Vancouver 4 8 0 1 9
Arizona 4 7 0 0 8
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 10 1 0 1 21
Tampa Bay 7 5 0 1 15
Ottawa 7 4 0 0 14
Boston 7 5 0 0 14
Toronto 5 4 2 1 13
Florida 6 6 0 1 13
Detroit 6 6 1 0 13
Buffalo 5 5 1 1 12
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 10 3 0 0 20
Pittsburgh 8 2 2 0 18
Washington 8 2 0 1 17
New Jersey 5 3 3 0 13
Philadelphia 6 6 1 0 13
Columbus 5 3 2 0 12
NY Islanders 5 6 0 2 12
Carolina 3 5 3 0 9
Sunday’s Results
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
Edmonton 2, Detroit 1
New Jersey 4, Carolina 1
Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT
NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2
Anaheim 4, Calgary 1
Monday’s Results
Boston 4, Buffalo 0
NY Islanders 4, Vancouver 2
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 1
Today’s Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3
Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3
North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0
Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Ferris State at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.
Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Game
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.
Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.
Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.
MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.
Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.
Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Game
Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Minn. Duluth (50) 7-1-2 1000
2. Denver 6-2-0 934
3. Boston College 8-2-1 870
4. Boston U. 4-2-1 857
5. Mass.-Lowell 6-2-2 763
6. North Dakota 5-3-1 743
7. Quinnipiac 5-3-1 665
8. Minnesota 4-2-2 578
9. Notre Dame 4-3-1 535
10. Harvard 3-0-1 512
11. MS-Mankato 7-3-0 477
12. Penn State 7-1-1 454
13. St. Cloud State 4-4-0 445
14. Ohio State 5-1-3 345
15. Bemidji State 8-2-0 284
16. Union 8-2-1 208
17. Providence 3-3-2 193
18. Michigan 4-3-1 180
19. Yale 2-1-0 167
20. Lake Superior St. 6-2-0 72
Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 52, St. Lawrence 51, Vermont 35, Northeastern 31, Dartmouth 25, Holy Cross 8, Nebraska-Omaha 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 1, Robert Morris 1.
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Wis.-Stevens Point (17) 3-0-1 295
2. Mass.-Boston 2-0-0 263
3. St. Norbert (2) 3-1-0 245
4. Hobart 3-0-1 228
5. Plattsburgh (1) 1-0-0 194
6. Adrian 3-1-0 193
7. Oswego 4-0-0 191
8. Geneseo 2-1-0 172
9. Utica 4-0-0 125
10. Trinity 0-0-0 110
11. Augsburg 3-0-1 89
12. Williams 0-0-0 72
13. Wis.-Eau Claire 2-1-1 60
14. Norwich 2-0-1 54
15. Babson 1-1-1 52
Others receiving votes: Nichols 18, St. Scholastica 10, Lake Forest 7, St. John’s 7, Salem State 3, Salve Regina 3, Wisconsin-Superior 3, Hamilton 2, New England College 1, Potsdam 1, Wis.-River Falls 1, Wis.-Stout 1.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29
Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7
Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1
Friday’s Games
Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Sunday’s Game
Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Game
Marian at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Northland at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon
Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.
Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Games
St. Thomas at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Wisconsin (15) 11-0-1 150
2. Minnesota 11-1-0 135
3. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 118
4. St. Lawrence 9-0-1 92
5. Colgate 10-0-1 83
6. Boston College 7-3-2 73
7. Clarkson 8-3-1 70
8. Quinnipiac 7-4-1 47
9. North Dakota 6-3-1 35
10. Princeton 3-2-1 9
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 5, Robert Morris 4, Bemidji State 2, Boston University 1, Cornell 1
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Plattsburgh (15) 2-0-0 150
2. Wis.-River Falls 3-0-0 130
3. Elmira 2-0-0 120
4. Adrian 2-0-0 97
5. Middlebury 0-0-0 96
6. Norwich 2-0-0 65
7. Amherst 0-0-0 64
8. Lake Forest 3-1-0 41
9. St. Thomas 0-2-0 22
10. Oswego 4-0-0 9
Others receiving votes: Massachusetts-Boston 8, St. Scholastica 7, Buffalo State 5, St. Mary’s 4, Stevenson 2, Augsburg 1, Concordia-Moorhead 1, Connecticut College 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 1.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s First Round
St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Sunday’s Result
Championship
At Minot, N.D.
Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0
NCAA Division III Tournament
Saturday’s First Round
Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA
VOLLEYBALL
COLLEGE
NSIC
W-L
Concordia-St. Paul (24-2) 16-2
SW Minn. State (22-4) 16-2
Winona State (24-3) 15-3
Minn. Duluth (23-3) 15-3
Augustana (24-4) 15-3
Wayne State (21-6) 12-6
Sioux Falls (17-9) 11-7
Northern State (16-10) 9-9
MS-Mankato (14-12) 8-10
Upper Iowa (12-15) 6-12
Minn.-Crookston (10-16) 6-12
MS-Moorhead (10-16) 5-13
Mary (9-18) 4-14
St. Cloud State (8-19) 3-15
Bemidji State (7-20) 3-15
Minot State (5-22) 0-18
NCAA Division III Tournament
Thursday’s First Round
At St. Paul
Northwestern (30-4) vs. St. Norbert (16-14)
American Volleyball Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. Concordia-St. Paul (43) 24-2 1,192
2. Minn. Duluth (1) 23-3 1,120
3. Nebraska-Kearney (3) 30-1 1,092
4. SW Minnesota St. (1) 22-4 1,070
5. Wheeling Jesuit 32-2 996
6. Winona State 24-3 960
7. Augustana (S.D.) 24-4 900
8. Wayne (Neb.) State 21-6 821
9. Central Oklahoma 28-2 791
10. Angelo State 27-2 765
11. Alaska-Anchorage 25-2 751
12. Palm Beach Atlantic 23-3 687
13. Washburn 24-5 621
14. CS-San Bernardino 19-4 482
15. Lewis 21-6 455
16. Central Missouri 19-9 412
17. Metro State 22-3 393
18. W. Washington 17-7 368
19. Ferris State 23-5 356
20. Northern State 16-10 335
21. Colo. School of Mines 20-5 237
22. Tampa 19-6 188
23. Rockhurst 23-5 137
24. Concordia (Calif.) 23-2 128
25. NW Missouri State 22-6 103
Others receiving votes on two or more ballots: North Alabama 53, Colorado Mesa 23, Findlay 20, Arkansas-Fort Smith 19, Florida Southern 16, Tarleton State 14, Saint Leo 11, Wayne (Mich.) State 11, Wingate 10, California Baptist 9.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Chicago White Sox - Claimed LHP Giovanni Soto off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.
Cleveland Indians - Activated LF Michael Brantley and RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day DL. Outrighted C Adam Moore to Columbus (IL).
Detroit Tigers - Outrighted RHP Dustin Molleken to Toledo (IL).
Los Angeles Angels - Activated LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Huston Street, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Nick Tropeano, and RHP Garrett Richards from the 60-day DL. Exercised their $7 million option on 3B Yunel Escobar for the 2017 season. Signed RHP Justin Miller to a minor league contract.
Minnesota Twins - Outrighted RHP Alex Wimmers to Rochester (IL).
Seattle Mariners - Acquired C Carlos Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RP Vidal Nuno, exercised their $4.5 million option on him for the 2017 season. RHP Ryan Cook has elected free agency.
Texas Rangers - Activated DH Prince Fielder and RHP Adrian Sampson from the 60-day DL. LHP Derek Holland has elected free agency.
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks - Fired third base coach Matt Williams.
Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP Josh Collmenter to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.
Chicago Cubs - Activated 3B Christian Villanueva, RHP Conor Mullee, RHP Aaron Brooks, and LHP Zac Rosscup from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Dallas Beeler, C Tim Federowicz, and RHP Andury Acevedo to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rosario from Iowa (PCL).
Cincinnati Reds - 2B Ivan De Jesus Jr. has elected free agency.
Colorado Rockies - Named Bud Black manager.
Los Angeles Dodgers - Signed LHP Patrick Schuster to a minor league contract.
Milwaukee Brewers - Outrighted RHP Yhonathan Barrios to Colorado Springs (PCL), activated him from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Ben Rowen, C Josmil Pinto to Colorado Springs (PCL).
Pittsburgh Pirates - Signed LHP Dan Runzler to a minor league contract.
San Diego Padres - Signed LF Jamie Romak to a minor league contract.
San Francisco Giants - Named Jose Alguacil first base coach. Named Phil Nevin third base coach. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gardeck from Richmond (EL). Signed RHP Jose Dominguez to a minor league contract.
St. Louis Cardinals - Selected the contract of SS Breyvic Valera from Memphis (PCL).
Washington Nationals - Signed 1B Neftali Soto to a minor league contract.
Football
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons - Signed Thomas Dimitroff to a three-year contract extension.
Baltimore Ravens - Added WR Michael Campanaro and TE Mitchell Henry to the practice squad. Cut DB Robertson Daniel, DB Will Davis, and WR Dobson Collins.
Buffalo Bills - Cut WR Greg Salas.
Carolina Panthers - Cut TE Scott Simonson.
Chicago Bears - Announced S Antrel Rolle has retired.
Cincinnati Bengals - Signed DE Wallace Gilberry.
Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad. Waived DB Jermaine Whitehead.
Houston Texans - Added TE Rashaun Allen to the practice squad. Waived T Jeff Adams.
Kansas City Chiefs - Cut OL Jordan Devey. Waived DB Terrance Mitchell.
Miami Dolphins - Activated DB Chris Culliver from the physically unable to perform list. Activated DB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad. Waived DB Chimdi Chekwa. Waived DT Chris Jones.
New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Bates to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.
New Orleans Saints - Acquired TE John Phillips off waivers from Denver. Cut T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon. Waived LB Chris McCain.
New York Jets - Cut LB Victor Ochi.
San Diego Chargers - Cut T Tyreek Burwell.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough from the practice squad. Added WR Josh Huff to the practice squad. Placed DE Howard Jones and RB Antone Smith on IR.
Tennessee Titans - Waived DB Cody Riggs.
Washington Redskins - Signed T Blaine Clausell.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).
Dallas Mavericks - Assigned C A.J. Hammons to Texas (NBADL).
New Orleans Pelicans - Signed SG Archie Goodwin to a two-year, $2,025,770 contract. Waived SG Lance Stephenson.
New York Knicks - Assigned C Willy Hernangomez, C Marshall Plumlee, and SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL).
Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar.
San Antonio Spurs - Recalled PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Danny Green from Austin (NBADL).
Toronto Raptors - Assigned SF Bruno Caboclo to Toronto (NBADL).
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Assigned RW Ondrej Kase and C Michael Sgarbossa to San Diego (AHL).
Arizona Coyotes - Recalled C Tyler Gaudet and D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL).
Chicago Blackhawks - Signed RW Alexander Debrincat to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Columbus Blue Jackets - Placed D Seth Jones on IR.
Dallas Stars - Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL).
Florida Panthers - Recalled D Jakub Kindl from Springfield (AHL).
Los Angeles Kings - Activated G Jeff Zatkoff from injured reserve. Assigned G Jack Campbell to Ontario (AHL).
Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Jordan Schroeder and C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).
Montreal Canadiens - Recalled RW Sven Andrighetto from St. John’s (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Assigned D Vojtech Mozik to Albany (AHL).
New York Islanders - Recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport (AHL).
Ottawa Senators - Assigned LW Max McCormick to Binghamton (AHL).
Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned D David Warsofsky to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Kevin Labanc from San Jose (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Assigned RW Ty Rattie to Chicago (AHL). Placed D Joel Edmundson on IR. Recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from Chicago (AHL).
Tampa Bay Lightning - Recalled LW Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Jannik Hansen on IR. Recalled C Michael Chaput from Utica (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Re-signed D Jacob Trouba to a two-year, $6 million contract.