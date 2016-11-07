Scoreboard

Weather Forecast

    By News Tribune on Nov 7, 2016 at 10:46 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Timberwolves at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. (FSN)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Stout at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    St. Thomas at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Driver points standings

    1. Jimmie Johnson 4,074

    2. Joey Logano 4,074

    3. Kyle Busch 4,074

    4. Matt Kenseth 4,073

    5. Denny Hamlin 4,072

    6. Kevin Harvick 4,056

    7. Carl Edwards 4,049

    8. Kurt Busch 4,040

    9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,265

    10. Brad Keselowski 2,234

    11. Chase Elliott 2,223

    12. Kyle Larson 2,209

    13. Austin Dillon 2,192

    14. Tony Stewart 2,166

    15. Jamie McMurray 2,165

    16. Chris Buescher 2,143

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 6 1 .857 —

    Utah 5 3 .625 1.5

    Portland 4 3 .571 2.0

    Denver 3 3 .500 2.5

    Minnesota 1 4 .200 4.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 5 1 .833 —

    Golden State 4 2 .667 1.0

    L.A. Lakers 4 3 .571 1.5

    Sacramento 3 5 .375 3.0

    Phoenix 2 5 .286 3.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 5 2 .714 —

    Houston 4 3 .571 1.0

    Memphis 3 4 .429 2.0

    Dallas 1 5 .167 3.5

    New Orleans 0 6 .000 4.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 4 2 .667 —

    Boston 3 3 .500 1.0

    New York 2 4 .333 2.0

    Brooklyn 2 4 .333 2.0

    Philadelphia 0 6 .000 4.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 6 0 1.000 —

    Detroit 4 2 .667 2.0

    Chicago 4 3 .571 2.5

    Milwaukee 4 3 .571 2.5

    Indiana 3 4 .429 3.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 5 1 .833 —

    Atlanta 4 2 .667 1.0

    Orlando 3 4 .429 2.5

    Miami 2 4 .333 3.0

    Washington 1 5 .167 4.0

    Sunday’s Results

    Utah 114, New York 109

    Portland 100, Memphis 94

    Sacramento 96, Toronto 91

    Dallas 86, Milwaukee 75, OT

    Denver 123, Boston 107

    L.A. Lakers 119, Phoenix 108

    Monday’s Results

    Utah 109, Philadelphia 84

    Houston 114, Washington 106

    Charlotte 122, Indiana 100

    Chicago 112, Orlando 80

    Oklahoma City 97, Miami 85

    Detroit at L.A. Clippers, night

    New Orleans at Golden State, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

    Denver at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Minnesota (7-2) 4-2

    Nebraska (7-2) 4-2

    Wisconsin (7-2) 4-2

    Iowa (5-4) 3-3

    Northwestern (4-5) 3-3

    Illinois (3-6) 2-4

    Purdue (3-6) 1-5

    East Division

    Michigan (9-0) 6-0

    Ohio State (8-1) 5-1

    Penn State (7-2) 5-1

    Indiana (5-4) 3-3

    Maryland (5-4) 2-4

    Michigan State (2-7) 0-6

    Rutgers (2-7) 0-6

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Illinois at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2/WDSM-AM 710)

    Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

    Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10 or ESPN2)

    Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

    Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NSIC

    North Division

    x-Minn. Duluth (9-1) 6-0

    Bemidji State (7-3) 4-2

    MS-Moorhead (6-4) 4-2

    Northern State (6-4) 4-2

    St. Cloud State (5-5) 4-2

    Minot State (2-8) 1-5

    Mary (1-9) 1-5

    Minn.-Crookston (0-10) 0-6

    South Division

    x-Sioux Falls (10-0) 6-0

    Augustana (7-3) 4-2

    MS-Mankato (7-3) 4-2

    Winona State (7-3) 4-2

    SW Minn. State (5-5) 2-4

    Upper Iowa (3-7) 2-4

    Wayne State (3-7) 2-4

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-8) 0-6

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State, noon

    Wayne State at Sioux Falls, noon

    Upper Iowa at Minnesota State-Mankato, noon

    Augustana at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Mary at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    End regular season

    UMAC

    x-Northwestern (9-1) 8-1

    Eureka (8-2) 7-2

    MacMurray (8-2) 7-2

    St. Scholastica (7-3) 7-2

    Minn.-Morris (5-4) 5-4

    Westminster (4-6) 4-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (3-7) 3-6

    Crown (2-8) 2-7

    Greenville (2-8) 2-7

    Martin Luther (0-10) 0-9

    x-clinched title

    Saturday’s Game

    Minnesota-Morris at Maranatha Baptist, noon

    End regular season

    American Football Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. NW Missouri St. (30) 10-0 750

    2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10-0 712

    3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 9-0 690

    4. Sioux Falls 10-0 661

    5. Harding (Ark.) 10-0 613

    6. California (Pa.) 9-0 600

    7. North Alabama 7-1 576

    8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 8-1 530

    9. Emporia St. (Kan.) 9-1 496

    10. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 10-0 480

    11. Indiana (Pa.) 8-1 447

    12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 8-1 417

    13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9-1 374

    14. Tuskegee (Ala.) 8-1 350

    15. Assumption (Mass.) 9-1 334

    16. N.C.-Pembroke 8-1 300

    17. Minnesota Duluth 9-1 273

    18. Ferris St (MIch.) 8-2 219

    19. Newberry (S.C.) 9-1 206

    20. Ashland (Ohio) 8-2 161

    21. SW Baptist (Mo.) 9-1 137

    22. Fairmont St (W. Va.) 9-1 119

    23. Valdosta St (Ga.) 7-2 98

    24. Central Missouri 8-2 85

    25. Colo. School of Mines 8-2 44

    Others receiving votes:  Florida Tech 38, Colorado Mesa 10, Washburn (Kan.) 6, Edinboro (Pa.) 4, Henderson St. (Ark.) 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 6, Bowie St (Md.) 3, Southern Arkansas 3, Wingate (N.C.) 3, Truman State (Mo.) 2, Ohio Dominican 1.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 9 3 0 1 19

    St. Louis 7 4 1 1 16

    Minnesota 6 4 1 0 13

    Dallas 4 5 3 0 11

    Winnipeg 5 7 1 0 11

    Colorado 5 6 0 0 10

    Nashville 3 5 1 2 9

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 9 3 1 0 19

    Anaheim 6 5 2 0 14

    San Jose 6 6 0 0 12

    Los Angeles 6 6 0 0 12

    Calgary 5 8 0 1 11

    Vancouver 4 8 0 1 9

    Arizona 4 7 0 0 8

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 10 1 0 1 21

    Tampa Bay 7 5 0 1 15

    Ottawa 7 4 0 0 14

    Boston 7 5 0 0 14

    Toronto 5 4 2 1 13

    Florida 6 6 0 1 13

    Detroit 6 6 1 0 13

    Buffalo 5 5 1 1 12

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 10 3 0 0 20

    Pittsburgh 8 2 2 0 18

    Washington 8 2 0 1 17

    New Jersey 5 3 3 0 13

    Philadelphia 6 6 1 0 13

    Columbus 5 3 2 0 12

    NY Islanders 5 6 0 2 12

    Carolina 3 5 3 0 9

    Sunday’s Results

    St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

    Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

    New Jersey 4, Carolina 1

    Chicago 4, Dallas 3, OT

    NY Rangers 5, Winnipeg 2

    Anaheim 4, Calgary 1

    Monday’s Results

    Boston 4, Buffalo 0

    NY Islanders 4, Vancouver 2

    Florida 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Today’s Games

    Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Vancouver at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    San Jose at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

    Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (7-1-2) 4-0-0-0 12

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    W. Michigan (5-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

    Neb. Omaha (4-3-1) 1-1-0-0 3

    Colo. College (3-5) 1-1-0-0 3

    North Dakota (5-3-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    St. Cloud State (4-4) 0-2-0-0 0

    Miami (3-4-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Western Michigan at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Nebraska-Omaha at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (6-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (7-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (4-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (4-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (4-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (2-5) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Ferris State at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Connecticut at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Boston University at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Connecticut at Ohio State, 3:05 p.m.

    Boston University at Michigan, 4:05 p.m.

    Alaska-Anchorage at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan State at Ferris State, 6:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Game

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 6:05 p.m.

    Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    MSOE at Northland, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 4 p.m.

    MSOE at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Marian at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

    Concordia, Wis. at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    Aurora at St. Norbert, 5 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Game

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    St. Olaf at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. John’s at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Augsburg at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Hamline at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Moorhead at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Augsburg at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    St. John’s at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Minn. Duluth (50) 7-1-2 1000

    2. Denver 6-2-0 934

    3. Boston College 8-2-1 870

    4. Boston U. 4-2-1 857

    5. Mass.-Lowell 6-2-2 763

    6. North Dakota 5-3-1 743

    7. Quinnipiac 5-3-1 665

    8. Minnesota 4-2-2 578

    9. Notre Dame 4-3-1 535

    10. Harvard 3-0-1 512

    11. MS-Mankato 7-3-0 477

    12. Penn State 7-1-1 454

    13. St. Cloud State 4-4-0 445

    14. Ohio State 5-1-3 345

    15. Bemidji State 8-2-0 284

    16. Union 8-2-1 208

    17. Providence 3-3-2 193

    18. Michigan 4-3-1 180

    19. Yale 2-1-0 167

    20. Lake Superior St. 6-2-0 72

    Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 52, St. Lawrence 51, Vermont 35, Northeastern 31, Dartmouth 25, Holy Cross 8, Nebraska-Omaha 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 1, Robert Morris 1.

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Wis.-Stevens Point (17) 3-0-1 295

    2. Mass.-Boston 2-0-0 263

    3. St. Norbert (2) 3-1-0 245

    4. Hobart 3-0-1 228

    5. Plattsburgh (1) 1-0-0 194

    6. Adrian 3-1-0 193

    7. Oswego 4-0-0 191

    8. Geneseo 2-1-0 172

    9. Utica 4-0-0 125

    10. Trinity 0-0-0 110

    11. Augsburg 3-0-1 89

    12. Williams 0-0-0 72

    13. Wis.-Eau Claire 2-1-1 60

    14. Norwich 2-0-1 54

    15. Babson 1-1-1 52

    Others receiving votes: Nichols 18, St. Scholastica 10, Lake Forest 7, St. John’s 7, Salem State 3, Salve Regina 3, Wisconsin-Superior 3, Hamilton 2, New England College 1, Potsdam 1, Wis.-River Falls 1, Wis.-Stout 1.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (11-0-1) 9-0-1-1 29

    Minnesota (11-1) 9-1-0-0 27

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-7-1) 2-7-1-0 7

    Ohio State (5-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-9-1) 0-9-1-0 1

    Friday’s Games

    Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at St. Cloud State, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Whitecaps at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Sunday’s Game

    Minnesota Duluth at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Game

    Marian at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Game

    Northland at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at Finlandia, noon

    Adrian at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Game

    St. Scholastica at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Lake Forest at Adrian, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Finlandia, 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Games

    St. Thomas at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Game

    Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Olaf, 7:30 p.m.

    Friday’s Game

    Wis.-River Falls at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Wisconsin (15) 11-0-1 150

    2. Minnesota 11-1-0 135

    3. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 118

    4. St. Lawrence 9-0-1 92

    5. Colgate 10-0-1 83

    6. Boston College 7-3-2 73

    7. Clarkson 8-3-1 70

    8. Quinnipiac 7-4-1 47

    9. North Dakota 6-3-1 35

    10. Princeton 3-2-1 9

    Others receiving votes: Northeastern 5, Robert Morris 4, Bemidji State 2, Boston University 1, Cornell 1

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Plattsburgh (15) 2-0-0 150

    2. Wis.-River Falls 3-0-0 130

    3. Elmira 2-0-0 120

    4. Adrian 2-0-0 97

    5. Middlebury 0-0-0 96

    6. Norwich 2-0-0 65

    7. Amherst 0-0-0 64

    8. Lake Forest 3-1-0 41

    9. St. Thomas 0-2-0 22

    10. Oswego 4-0-0 9

    Others receiving votes: Massachusetts-Boston 8, St. Scholastica 7, Buffalo State 5, St. Mary’s 4, Stevenson 2, Augsburg 1, Concordia-Moorhead 1, Connecticut College 1, Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 1.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s First Round

    St. Scholastica (12-7-1) at St. Thomas (16-1-3), TBA

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Sunday’s Result

    Championship

    At Minot, N.D.

    Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Augustana 0

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Saturday’s First Round

    Minnesota-Morris (8-7-3) at Wis.-Whitewater (20-1), TBA

    VOLLEYBALL

    COLLEGE

    NSIC

    W-L

    Concordia-St. Paul (24-2) 16-2

    SW Minn. State (22-4) 16-2

    Winona State (24-3) 15-3

    Minn. Duluth (23-3) 15-3

    Augustana (24-4) 15-3

    Wayne State (21-6) 12-6

    Sioux Falls (17-9) 11-7

    Northern State (16-10) 9-9

    MS-Mankato (14-12) 8-10

    Upper Iowa (12-15) 6-12

    Minn.-Crookston (10-16) 6-12

    MS-Moorhead (10-16) 5-13

    Mary (9-18) 4-14

    St. Cloud State (8-19) 3-15

    Bemidji State (7-20) 3-15

    Minot State (5-22) 0-18

    NCAA Division III Tournament

    Thursday’s First Round

    At St. Paul

    Northwestern (30-4) vs. St. Norbert (16-14)

    American Volleyball Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. Concordia-St. Paul (43) 24-2 1,192

    2. Minn. Duluth (1) 23-3 1,120

    3. Nebraska-Kearney (3) 30-1 1,092

    4. SW Minnesota St. (1) 22-4 1,070

    5. Wheeling Jesuit 32-2 996

    6. Winona State 24-3 960

    7. Augustana (S.D.) 24-4 900

    8. Wayne (Neb.) State 21-6 821

    9. Central Oklahoma 28-2 791

    10. Angelo State 27-2 765

    11. Alaska-Anchorage 25-2 751

    12. Palm Beach Atlantic 23-3 687

    13. Washburn 24-5 621

    14. CS-San Bernardino 19-4 482

    15. Lewis 21-6 455

    16. Central Missouri 19-9 412

    17. Metro State 22-3 393

    18. W. Washington 17-7 368

    19. Ferris State 23-5 356

    20. Northern State 16-10 335

    21. Colo. School of Mines 20-5 237

    22. Tampa 19-6 188

    23. Rockhurst 23-5 137

    24. Concordia (Calif.) 23-2 128

    25. NW Missouri State 22-6 103

    Others receiving votes on two or more ballots: North Alabama 53, Colorado Mesa 23, Findlay 20, Arkansas-Fort Smith 19, Florida Southern 16, Tarleton State 14, Saint Leo 11, Wayne (Mich.) State 11, Wingate 10, California Baptist 9.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Chicago White Sox - Claimed LHP Giovanni Soto off waivers from the Oakland Athletics.

    Cleveland Indians - Activated LF Michael Brantley and RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 60-day DL. Outrighted C Adam Moore to Columbus (IL).

    Detroit Tigers - Outrighted RHP Dustin Molleken to Toledo (IL).

    Los Angeles Angels - Activated LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Huston Street, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Nick Tropeano, and RHP Garrett Richards from the 60-day DL. Exercised their $7 million option on 3B Yunel Escobar for the 2017 season. Signed RHP Justin Miller to a minor league contract.

    Minnesota Twins - Outrighted RHP Alex Wimmers to Rochester (IL).

    Seattle Mariners - Acquired C Carlos Ruiz from the Los Angeles Dodgers for RP Vidal Nuno, exercised their $4.5 million option on him for the 2017 season. RHP Ryan Cook has elected free agency.

    Texas Rangers - Activated DH Prince Fielder and RHP Adrian Sampson from the 60-day DL. LHP Derek Holland has elected free agency.

    National League

    Arizona Diamondbacks - Fired third base coach Matt Williams.

    Atlanta Braves - Signed RHP Josh Collmenter to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

    Chicago Cubs - Activated 3B Christian Villanueva, RHP Conor Mullee, RHP Aaron Brooks, and LHP Zac Rosscup from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Dallas Beeler, C Tim Federowicz, and RHP Andury Acevedo to Iowa (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Jose Rosario from Iowa (PCL).

    Cincinnati Reds - 2B Ivan De Jesus Jr. has elected free agency.

    Colorado Rockies - Named Bud Black manager.

    Los Angeles Dodgers - Signed LHP Patrick Schuster to a minor league contract.

    Milwaukee Brewers - Outrighted RHP Yhonathan Barrios to Colorado Springs (PCL), activated him from the 60-day DL. Outrighted RHP Ben Rowen, C Josmil Pinto to Colorado Springs (PCL).

    Pittsburgh Pirates - Signed LHP Dan Runzler to a minor league contract.

    San Diego Padres - Signed LF Jamie Romak to a minor league contract.

    San Francisco Giants - Named Jose Alguacil first base coach. Named Phil Nevin third base coach. Selected the contract of RHP Ian Gardeck from Richmond (EL). Signed RHP Jose Dominguez to a minor league contract.

    St. Louis Cardinals - Selected the contract of SS Breyvic Valera from Memphis (PCL).

    Washington Nationals - Signed 1B Neftali Soto to a minor league contract.

    Football

    National Football League

    Atlanta Falcons - Signed Thomas Dimitroff to a three-year contract extension.

    Baltimore Ravens - Added WR Michael Campanaro and TE Mitchell Henry to the practice squad. Cut DB Robertson Daniel, DB Will Davis, and WR Dobson Collins.

    Buffalo Bills - Cut WR Greg Salas.

    Carolina Panthers - Cut TE Scott Simonson.

    Chicago Bears - Announced S Antrel Rolle has retired.

    Cincinnati Bengals - Signed DE Wallace Gilberry.

    Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Joe Kerridge from the practice squad. Waived DB Jermaine Whitehead.

    Houston Texans - Added TE Rashaun Allen to the practice squad. Waived T Jeff Adams.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Cut OL Jordan Devey. Waived DB Terrance Mitchell.

    Miami Dolphins - Activated DB Chris Culliver from the physically unable to perform list. Activated DB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad. Waived DB Chimdi Chekwa. Waived DT Chris Jones.

    New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Bates to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.

    New Orleans Saints - Acquired TE John Phillips off waivers from Denver. Cut T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon. Waived LB Chris McCain.

    New York Jets - Cut LB Victor Ochi.

    San Diego Chargers - Cut T Tyreek Burwell.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough from the practice squad. Added WR Josh Huff to the practice squad. Placed DE Howard Jones and RB Antone Smith on IR.

    Tennessee Titans - Waived DB Cody Riggs.

    Washington Redskins - Signed T Blaine Clausell.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Brooklyn Nets - Assigned PF Chris McCullough to Long Island (NBADL).

    Dallas Mavericks - Assigned C A.J. Hammons to Texas (NBADL).

    New Orleans Pelicans - Signed SG Archie Goodwin to a two-year, $2,025,770 contract. Waived SG Lance Stephenson.

    New York Knicks - Assigned C Willy Hernangomez, C Marshall Plumlee, and SF Maurice Ndour to Westchester (NBADL).

    Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar.

    San Antonio Spurs - Recalled PG Dejounte Murray, SG Bryn Forbes, and SG Danny Green from Austin (NBADL).

    Toronto Raptors - Assigned SF Bruno Caboclo to Toronto (NBADL).

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Assigned RW Ondrej Kase and C Michael Sgarbossa to San Diego (AHL).

    Arizona Coyotes - Recalled C Tyler Gaudet and D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson (AHL).

    Chicago Blackhawks - Signed RW Alexander Debrincat to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Placed D Seth Jones on IR.

    Dallas Stars - Recalled C Justin Dowling from Texas (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Recalled LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Grand Rapids (AHL).

    Florida Panthers - Recalled D Jakub Kindl from Springfield (AHL).

    Los Angeles Kings - Activated G Jeff Zatkoff from injured reserve. Assigned G Jack Campbell to Ontario (AHL).

    Minnesota Wild - Assigned C Jordan Schroeder and C Christoph Bertschy to Iowa (AHL).

    Montreal Canadiens - Recalled RW Sven Andrighetto from St. John’s (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Assigned D Vojtech Mozik to Albany (AHL).

    New York Islanders - Recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport (AHL).

    Ottawa Senators - Assigned LW Max McCormick to Binghamton (AHL).

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Assigned D David Warsofsky to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Recalled RW Kevin Labanc from San Jose (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Assigned RW Ty Rattie to Chicago (AHL). Placed D Joel Edmundson on IR. Recalled D Petteri Lindbohm from Chicago (AHL).

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Recalled LW Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Jannik Hansen on IR. Recalled C Michael Chaput from Utica (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Re-signed D Jacob Trouba to a two-year, $6 million contract.

