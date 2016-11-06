Boxing: Pacquiao dazzles in return to ring

Despite giving away 10 years to his opponent, the 37-year-old Pacquiao fought with more intensity and energy, and dominated the American in the final rounds to close out an emphatic victory.

The judges scored the bout 114-113, 118-109 and 118-109 in favor of Pacquiao, the only fighter to hold titles in eight divisions, with the Filipino improving to 59-6-2, while Vargas fell to 27-2.

It was a master class taught by the first sitting senator to win a world boxing championship as Pacquiao temporarily left the ring to win election in the Philippines and serve in office before making a return to what he called his “passion.”

Pacquiao, whose last previous bout was a unanimous decision over Timothy Bradley in April, showed quickly that he had not lost his skills, knocking Vargas down in the second round with a straight left to the champion’s face.

Vargas battled back and landed his dangerous right several times but Pacquiao withstood the punishment and by the end of the bout, the American’s face was swollen on one side and he had a cut over his right eyebrow.

The Filipino southpaw piled up the points in the later rounds by peppering the title holder with stiff right jabs that set up his quick, punishing left hook.

“I feel happy,” said Pacquiao, whose only regret was in not recording his first knockout victory since 2009. “I feel like I could do more but my aim in every round is not to knock him out.”