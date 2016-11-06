UPDATE: Vikings blow late lead, lose third straight game

The Lions, without any timeouts, used a long pass to get into field goal range, got a booming 58-yard kick from Matt Prater to tie it, then marched 87 yards in 11 plays in overtime to send the Vikings to their third straight loss.

The game ended when Golden Tate hauled in a third-and-8 pass from Matthew Stafford, broke two tackles and flipped into the end zone for a 28-yard score.

“It’s tough,” Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said. “I wouldn’t say devastating. I think everyone is going to overreact, just as usual. It’s another loss, three in a row. Obviously, we’re struggling and we need to find a way out.

“We’re not devastated. We’re not panicking. We understand we had an opportunity to win the game. It’s not like we got blown out. It’s not like we didn’t fight. We played hard and I think we played well enough to win, but we just didn’t do it. We just have to win next time.”

The sold out U.S. Bank Stadium crowd left silent having witnessed the Vikings’ first loss in the new facility.

It appeared like the Vikings were going to be back on track after Ellison scored on an end-around to cap a 13-play, 79-yard drive and give Minnesota a 16-13 lead.

But Stafford connected with Tate for an 8-yard out, then hit Andre Roberts on a 27-yard pass over the middle.

Stafford spiked the ball with :02 left. Prater then split the uprights with a 58-yard field goal to send the game to overtime.

While Detroit’s kicking game was perfect -- Prater hit field goals of 47, 53 and 58 -- Minnesota’s erratic kicking game may have finally cost them a win.

Blair Walsh missed an extra point, had a field goal blocked and put enough doubt in coach Mike Zimmer’s mind to pass up another field goal opportunity in the fourth quarter.

Walsh has missed three extra points this season after missing a short, 27-yard field goal that cost the Vikings a playoff win last year against Seattle.

“I’m not going to make any evaluations right now,” Zimmer said about Walsh’s struggles. “Today’s not the day to be making evaluations.”

Walsh said: “I want to be there for my team, of course I do, but come on, you ask the same question every week. Did you make it? Why did it not go in? If I had the answer right away, I would tell you. I am confident in what I am doing and I know I am going to be fine, but it is tough right now.”

The Vikings, playing their first game since offensive coordinator Norv Turner resigned, took a half to get the offense moving under new coordinator Pat Shurmur, but eventually did.

Quarterback Sam Bradford completed 31 of 40 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice and did not turn the ball over.

Stefon Diggs was his favorite target, catching 13 passes for 80 yards, while Detroit Lakes High School graduate Adam Thielen had four catches for 68 yards, including two key receptions on Minnesota’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

“It’s tough,” Thielen said of the loss. “Anytime you lose a game, it’s not easy. You think about plays where you could have done better to help this team win the game.”

The Vikings, who started the season 5-0 and had visions of a second straight NFC North title and perhaps a bye in the playoffs, are now 5-3, trying to find the magic they had before their bye week.

“For the first time in three weeks, this time fought the way I expect them to fight,” Zimmer said. “If we continue to do these kinds of things, then we’ll win football games.”

The Vikings (5-3), who still lead the NFC North, play at Washington (4-3-1) next week.

“Everything isn’t going to shake out your way, especially in the game of football,” Diggs said. “You have ups and you have downs. Everybody will hop off the bandwagon after games like that. But we’re still a team. We’re still going to fight. We’re still going to go in tomorrow, watch the tape, correct the little things and try to get better.”