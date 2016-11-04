Top-ranked Concordia-St. Paul had just beaten second-ranked UMD 23-25, 25-16, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8 before 1,614 fans, but there were no tears or broken hearts after this one. Just business as usual as the players took down the net afterward.

“We always know it’s a competitive rivalry, back and forth, No. 1 vs. No. 2,” Wissbroecker said. “We just have to beat them when it matters.”

Lost in the hype and hubbub of the Bulldogs’ four-week reign atop the national rankings, which ended earlier this week, is the fact UMD is very young, with only two senior starters in Wissbroecker and middle blocker Sydnie Mauch.

Matches like Friday should only help the Bulldogs’ postseason mettle. Wissbroecker, from Rhinelander, Wis., led UMD (22-3 overall, 14-3 NSIC) with 17 kills, while Sarah Kelly (15 kills), Allison Olley (13) and Makenzie Morgen (10) also were in double figures.

“There was a big crowd here, it went to five sets and we didn’t want to get beat on our home court, so there’s pressure,” Wissbroecker said. “We love playing them because it’s always so close, but it can be frustrating, too. It is. We love playing them because it’s two close teams with similar styles, but you always want to win.”

Concordia (23-2, 15-2) was balanced, with senior middle blocker Riley Hanson one of four players in double figures in kills with 16. Kasey Williams paced the offense with 57 set assists and Anna Pioske had 20 digs.

“It’s always a classic with Duluth,” Concordia coach Brady Starkey said. “I think we just did a good job at the net, for the most part, at least slowing them down a bit. You want to get into some of their angles and taking some court, so they’re not just going hand to floor every ball, basically.

“They’re so potent offensively. When you have kids that are that good and efficient at hitting, you’re forced to take some gambles, because they’re going to score otherwise. And when you guess right, it looks great.”

Five of Concordia’s top seven are seniors, while the other two are juniors. The Golden Bears looked like the more veteran team Friday.

“There are a lot of things you’d like back,” UMD coach Jim Boos said.

But nothing more than the end of the third set. The Bulldogs led 20-18 before the Golden Bears rattled off seven straight points to take it.

“The errors we made there were the story of the night,” Boos said. “We rarely give up a lead like that, but we don’t play a team of that quality every night, either. You play a lot of great teams in our league, but that’s a really senior-laden experienced volleyball team. They’ve been in those moments hundreds of times. I’ve talked about our inexperience and our youth, and it’s still there, even if we’ve been winning. We just haven’t been in those moments as often as some of the teams we’ve been playing.”

UMD had a strong fourth set to force the first-to-15-point finale, but the Bulldogs’ receiving game failed them as the Golden Bears took control from the start.

UMD finished with 36 attack errors and a .152 hitting percentage, compared to 20 and .246 for Concordia.

“It’s going to be hard to beat a team like Concordia when you’re not a little more efficient than that,” Boos said. “But a match like this doesn’t hurt you.”

There were several entertaining rallies as UMD’s defense showed it is stronger than last year.

Sophomore libero Erin Schindler led the Bulldogs with 17 digs, while Wissbroecker added 16, showing off her all-around game.

Boos said Wissbroecker is a stabilizing force for the Bulldogs. She’s fun and personable, just the type who stays late to sign autographs.

“With Taylor, what you see is what you get,” Boos said.

Among the autograph seekers were several youngsters who have attended UMD’s youth camps. And, perhaps, a future Bulldog or two.

“Every home game we have quite a few campers show up. It’s just nice to have them here and have their support, cheering us on,” Wissbroecker said. “It’s fun because I recognize a lot of them.”