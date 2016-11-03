Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota-Crookston at St. Scholastica, 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
St. Catherine at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
NAHL
Brookings at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 —
Utah 3 2 .600 1.5
Denver 2 2 .500 2.0
Portland 2 3 .400 2.5
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —
Golden State 3 1 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 1.5
Sacramento 2 4 .333 2.0
Phoenix 1 4 .200 2.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 1 .800 —
Houston 3 2 .600 1.0
Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0
Dallas 0 4 .000 3.5
New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 3 1 .750 —
Boston 3 2 .600 .5
Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5
New York 1 3 .250 2.0
Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 0 1.000 —
Chicago 3 1 .750 1.5
Detroit 3 2 .600 2.0
Milwaukee 3 2 .600 2.0
Indiana 2 3 .400 3.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750 —
Charlotte 3 1 .750 —
Miami 2 2 .500 1.0
Orlando 2 3 .400 1.5
Washington 0 3 .000 2.5
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 113, Washington 103
Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93
Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101
Houston 118, New York 99
L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116
Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT
Boston 107, Chicago 100
Utah 97, Dallas 81
Phoenix 118, Portland 115, OT
Oklahoma City 85, L.A. Clippers 83
Thursday’s Results
Denver 102, Minnesota 99
Orlando 102, Sacramento 94
Milwaukee 125, Indiana 107
Cleveland 128, Boston 122
Oklahoma City at Golden State, night
Today’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-1) 4-1
Minnesota (6-2) 3-2
Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Northwestern (4-4) 3-2
Purdue (3-5) 1-4
Illinois (2-6) 1-4
East Division
Michigan (8-0) 5-0
Ohio State (7-1) 4-1
Penn State (6-2) 4-1
Maryland (5-3) 2-3
Indiana (4-4) 2-3
Michigan State (2-6) 0-5
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0
Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1
MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2
Northern State (5-4) 3-2
St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2
Minot State (2-7) 1-4
Mary (1-8) 1-4
Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5
South Division
Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0
Augustana (6-3) 3-2
MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2
Winona State (6-3) 3-2
SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3
Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3
Wayne State (3-6) 2-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (8-1) 7-1
Northwestern (8-1) 7-1
MacMurray (7-2) 6-2
St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2
Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4
Westminster (4-5) 4-4
Crown (2-7) 2-6
Greenville (2-7) 2-6
Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6
Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon
Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon
Northwestern at Eureka, noon
Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon
MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Chicago 7 3 0 1 15
Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13
St. Louis 5 4 1 1 12
Dallas 4 4 2 0 10
Winnipeg 4 6 1 0 9
Colorado 4 5 0 0 8
Nashville 3 5 1 0 7
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 7 3 1 0 15
San Jose 6 4 0 0 12
Anaheim 4 5 2 0 10
Calgary 4 6 0 1 9
Vancouver 4 6 0 1 9
Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8
Arizona 3 6 0 0 6
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 9 0 0 1 19
Ottawa 7 3 0 0 14
Detroit 6 4 1 0 13
Tampa Bay 6 4 0 1 13
Boston 6 4 0 0 12
Florida 5 5 0 1 11
Toronto 4 4 2 1 11
Buffalo 4 4 1 1 10
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 8 3 0 0 16
Washington 7 2 0 1 15
Pittsburgh 7 2 1 0 15
Philadelphia 6 5 1 0 13
New Jersey 4 2 3 0 11
Columbus 4 3 1 0 9
NY Islanders 4 6 0 1 9
Carolina 2 4 3 0 7
Wednesday’s Results
Montreal 3, Vancouver 0
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Results
Philadelphia 3, NY Islanders 2, SO
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1
NY Rangers 5, Edmonton 3
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO
Ottawa 1, Vancouver 0
Chicago 4, Colorado 0
Dallas 6, St. Louis 2
Nashville at Arizona, night
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, night
Calgary at San Jose, night
Today’s Games
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Result
Penn State 5, Niagara 1
Today’s Games
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
Today’s Games
Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.
Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.
WIAC
Thursday’s Result
Augsburg 8, Wis.-Superior 4
Today’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1
Today’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.
Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Games
St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0
Wisconsin-Superior 5, Northwestern 1
Saturday’s Championship
Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at St. Scholastica (12-7), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results
Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0
Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1
Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0
Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1
Today’s Semifinals
At Minot, N.D.
Bemidji State (14-4-1) vs. Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), noon
Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), 3 p.m.
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)
Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1
Saturday’s Championship
Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), 1 p.m.
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12
Saturday’s Championship
Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Baltimore Orioles - DH Pedro Alvarez, RF Mark Trumbo, C Matt Wieters, and RHP Tommy Hunter has elected free agency.
Boston Red Sox - Exercised RHP Clay Buchholz and DH David Ortiz 2017 team option. RHP Brad Ziegler, 3B Aaron Hill, and C Ryan Hanigan has elected free agency.
Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Daniel Webb. RHP Matt Albers has elected free agency.
Cleveland Indians - Exercised DH Carlos Santana’s $12 million option for 2017. 1B Mike Napoli has elected free agency.
Detroit Tigers - Exercised RHP Francisco Rodriguez’s $6 million team option for 2017.
Houston Astros - Claimed LF Norichika Aoki off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. 3B Luis Valbuena, C Jason Castro, RHP Doug Fister, and LF Colby Rasmus has elected free agency.
Kansas City Royals - Exercised RHP Wade Davis’s $10 million option for 2017. Exercised SS Alcides Escobar’s $6.5 million option for 2017.
Los Angeles Angels - Acquired CF Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for RP Victor Alcantara. Activated LHP C.J. Wilson from the 60-day DL.
Minnesota Twins - Named Thad Levine vice president and general manager.
Seattle Mariners - Exercised RF Seth Smith’s $7 million team option for 2017. C Chris Iannetta, RHP Drew Storen, 1B Adam Lind, 1B Dae-Ho Lee, and LF Franklin Gutierrez has elected free agency.
Texas Rangers - Exercised C Jonathan Lucroy’s $5.25 million option for 2017. Selected the contract of RF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). DH Carlos Beltran, CF Ian Desmond, 1B Mitch Moreland, CF Carlos Gomez, and RHP Colby Lewis has elected free agency.
Toronto Blue Jays - RF Jose Bautista and DH Edwin Encarnacion has elected free agency.
National League
Atlanta Braves - RHP Josh Collmenter has elected free agency.
Chicago Cubs - LHP Aroldis Chapman and CF Dexter Fowler has elected free agency.
Los Angeles Dodgers - LHP Brett Anderson, LHP Rich Hill, 3B Justin Turner, and RHP Kenley Jansen has elected free agency.