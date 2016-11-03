Scoreboard

Recommended for you

COLLEGE MEN

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

St. Catherine at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

NAHL

Brookings at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 —

Utah 3 2 .600 1.5

Denver 2 2 .500 2.0

Portland 2 3 .400 2.5

Minnesota 1 3 .250 3.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —

Golden State 3 1 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 1.5

Sacramento 2 4 .333 2.0

Phoenix 1 4 .200 2.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

Houston 3 2 .600 1.0

Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0

Dallas 0 4 .000 3.5

New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 3 1 .750 —

Boston 3 2 .600 .5

Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5

New York 1 3 .250 2.0

Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 5 0 1.000 —

Chicago 3 1 .750 1.5

Detroit 3 2 .600 2.0

Milwaukee 3 2 .600 2.0

Indiana 2 3 .400 3.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 3 1 .750 —

Charlotte 3 1 .750 —

Miami 2 2 .500 1.0

Orlando 2 3 .400 1.5

Washington 0 3 .000 2.5

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 113, Washington 103

Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93

Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101

Houston 118, New York 99

L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116

Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT

Boston 107, Chicago 100

Utah 97, Dallas 81

Phoenix 118, Portland 115, OT

Oklahoma City 85, L.A. Clippers 83

Thursday’s Results

Denver 102, Minnesota 99

Orlando 102, Sacramento 94

Milwaukee 125, Indiana 107

Cleveland 128, Boston 122

Oklahoma City at Golden State, night

Today’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

Purdue (3-5) 1-4

Illinois (2-6) 1-4

East Division

Michigan (8-0) 5-0

Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

Penn State (6-2) 4-1

Maryland (5-3) 2-3

Indiana (4-4) 2-3

Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

Northern State (5-4) 3-2

St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

Minot State (2-7) 1-4

Mary (1-8) 1-4

Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

South Division

Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

Augustana (6-3) 3-2

MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

Winona State (6-3) 3-2

SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (8-1) 7-1

Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

Westminster (4-5) 4-4

Crown (2-7) 2-6

Greenville (2-7) 2-6

Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

Northwestern at Eureka, noon

Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Chicago 7 3 0 1 15

Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

St. Louis 5 4 1 1 12

Dallas 4 4 2 0 10

Winnipeg 4 6 1 0 9

Colorado 4 5 0 0 8

Nashville 3 5 1 0 7

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 7 3 1 0 15

San Jose 6 4 0 0 12

Anaheim 4 5 2 0 10

Calgary 4 6 0 1 9

Vancouver 4 6 0 1 9

Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8

Arizona 3 6 0 0 6

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 9 0 0 1 19

Ottawa 7 3 0 0 14

Detroit 6 4 1 0 13

Tampa Bay 6 4 0 1 13

Boston 6 4 0 0 12

Florida 5 5 0 1 11

Toronto 4 4 2 1 11

Buffalo 4 4 1 1 10

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 8 3 0 0 16

Washington 7 2 0 1 15

Pittsburgh 7 2 1 0 15

Philadelphia 6 5 1 0 13

New Jersey 4 2 3 0 11

Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

NY Islanders 4 6 0 1 9

Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

Wednesday’s Results

Montreal 3, Vancouver 0

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Anaheim 1

Thursday’s Results

Philadelphia 3, NY Islanders 2, SO

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1

NY Rangers 5, Edmonton 3

Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

Ottawa 1, Vancouver 0

Chicago 4, Colorado 0

Dallas 6, St. Louis 2

Nashville at Arizona, night

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, night

Calgary at San Jose, night

Today’s Games

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Result

Penn State 5, Niagara 1

Today’s Games

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

NCHA

Today’s Games

Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

WIAC

Thursday’s Result

Augsburg 8, Wis.-Superior 4

Today’s Games

Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

Today’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

WIAC

Today’s Games

St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0

Wisconsin-Superior 5, Northwestern 1

Saturday’s Championship

Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at St. Scholastica (12-7), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC Tournament

Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results

Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1

Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

Today’s Semifinals

At Minot, N.D.

Bemidji State (14-4-1) vs. Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), noon

Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), 3 p.m.

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)

Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1

Saturday’s Championship

Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), 1 p.m.

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12

Saturday’s Championship

Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Baltimore Orioles - DH Pedro Alvarez, RF Mark Trumbo, C Matt Wieters, and RHP Tommy Hunter has elected free agency.

Boston Red Sox - Exercised RHP Clay Buchholz and DH David Ortiz 2017 team option. RHP Brad Ziegler, 3B Aaron Hill, and C Ryan Hanigan has elected free agency.

Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Daniel Webb. RHP Matt Albers has elected free agency.

Cleveland Indians - Exercised DH Carlos Santana’s $12 million option for 2017. 1B Mike Napoli has elected free agency.

Detroit Tigers - Exercised RHP Francisco Rodriguez’s $6 million team option for 2017.

Houston Astros - Claimed LF Norichika Aoki off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. 3B Luis Valbuena, C Jason Castro, RHP Doug Fister, and LF Colby Rasmus has elected free agency.

Kansas City Royals - Exercised RHP Wade Davis’s $10 million option for 2017. Exercised SS Alcides Escobar’s $6.5 million option for 2017.

Los Angeles Angels - Acquired CF Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for RP Victor Alcantara. Activated LHP C.J. Wilson from the 60-day DL.

Minnesota Twins - Named Thad Levine vice president and general manager.

Seattle Mariners - Exercised RF Seth Smith’s $7 million team option for 2017. C Chris Iannetta, RHP Drew Storen, 1B Adam Lind, 1B Dae-Ho Lee, and LF Franklin Gutierrez has elected free agency.

Texas Rangers - Exercised C Jonathan Lucroy’s $5.25 million option for 2017. Selected the contract of RF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). DH Carlos Beltran, CF Ian Desmond, 1B Mitch Moreland, CF Carlos Gomez, and RHP Colby Lewis has elected free agency.

Toronto Blue Jays - RF Jose Bautista and DH Edwin Encarnacion has elected free agency.

National League

Atlanta Braves - RHP Josh Collmenter has elected free agency.

Chicago Cubs - LHP Aroldis Chapman and CF Dexter Fowler has elected free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers - LHP Brett Anderson, LHP Rich Hill, 3B Justin Turner, and RHP Kenley Jansen has elected free agency.