Scoreboard

    By News Tribune on Nov 3, 2016 at 11:44 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota-Crookston at St. Scholastica, 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. Catherine at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    NAHL

    Brookings at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 4 0 1.000 —

    Utah 3 2 .600 1.5

    Denver 2 2 .500 2.0

    Portland 2 3 .400 2.5

    Minnesota 1 3 .250 3.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —

    Golden State 3 1 .750 —

    L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 1.5

    Sacramento 2 4 .333 2.0

    Phoenix 1 4 .200 2.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

    Houston 3 2 .600 1.0

    Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0

    Dallas 0 4 .000 3.5

    New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 3 1 .750 —

    Boston 3 2 .600 .5

    Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5

    New York 1 3 .250 2.0

    Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 5 0 1.000 —

    Chicago 3 1 .750 1.5

    Detroit 3 2 .600 2.0

    Milwaukee 3 2 .600 2.0

    Indiana 2 3 .400 3.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 3 1 .750 —

    Charlotte 3 1 .750 —

    Miami 2 2 .500 1.0

    Orlando 2 3 .400 1.5

    Washington 0 3 .000 2.5

    Wednesday’s Results

    Toronto 113, Washington 103

    Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93

    Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101

    Houston 118, New York 99

    L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116

    Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT

    Boston 107, Chicago 100

    Utah 97, Dallas 81

    Phoenix 118, Portland 115, OT

    Oklahoma City 85, L.A. Clippers 83

    Thursday’s Results

    Denver 102, Minnesota 99

    Orlando 102, Sacramento 94

    Milwaukee 125, Indiana 107

    Cleveland 128, Boston 122

    Oklahoma City at Golden State, night

    Today’s Games

    Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    San Antonio at Utah, 8 p.m.

    Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

    Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

    Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

    Purdue (3-5) 1-4

    Illinois (2-6) 1-4

    East Division

    Michigan (8-0) 5-0

    Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

    Penn State (6-2) 4-1

    Maryland (5-3) 2-3

    Indiana (4-4) 2-3

    Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

    Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

    MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

    Northern State (5-4) 3-2

    St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

    Minot State (2-7) 1-4

    Mary (1-8) 1-4

    Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

    Augustana (6-3) 3-2

    MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

    Winona State (6-3) 3-2

    SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

    Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

    Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (8-1) 7-1

    Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

    MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

    St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

    Westminster (4-5) 4-4

    Crown (2-7) 2-6

    Greenville (2-7) 2-6

    Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

    Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

    Saturday’s Games

    Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

    Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

    Northwestern at Eureka, noon

    Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

    MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Chicago 7 3 0 1 15

    Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

    St. Louis 5 4 1 1 12

    Dallas 4 4 2 0 10

    Winnipeg 4 6 1 0 9

    Colorado 4 5 0 0 8

    Nashville 3 5 1 0 7

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 7 3 1 0 15

    San Jose 6 4 0 0 12

    Anaheim 4 5 2 0 10

    Calgary 4 6 0 1 9

    Vancouver 4 6 0 1 9

    Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8

    Arizona 3 6 0 0 6

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 9 0 0 1 19

    Ottawa 7 3 0 0 14

    Detroit 6 4 1 0 13

    Tampa Bay 6 4 0 1 13

    Boston 6 4 0 0 12

    Florida 5 5 0 1 11

    Toronto 4 4 2 1 11

    Buffalo 4 4 1 1 10

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 8 3 0 0 16

    Washington 7 2 0 1 15

    Pittsburgh 7 2 1 0 15

    Philadelphia 6 5 1 0 13

    New Jersey 4 2 3 0 11

    Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

    NY Islanders 4 6 0 1 9

    Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

    Wednesday’s Results

    Montreal 3, Vancouver 0

    Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT

    Pittsburgh 5, Anaheim 1

    Thursday’s Results

    Philadelphia 3, NY Islanders 2, SO

    Toronto 2, Buffalo 1

    NY Rangers 5, Edmonton 3

    Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

    Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT

    Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO

    Ottawa 1, Vancouver 0

    Chicago 4, Colorado 0

    Dallas 6, St. Louis 2

    Nashville at Arizona, night

    Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, night

    Calgary at San Jose, night

    Today’s Games

    Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus/FCS/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (6-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Result

    Penn State 5, Niagara 1

    Today’s Games

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    Today’s Games

    Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Thursday’s Result

    Augsburg 8, Wis.-Superior 4

    Today’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

    Today’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

    Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Games

    St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0

    Wisconsin-Superior 5, Northwestern 1

    Saturday’s Championship

    Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at St. Scholastica (12-7), 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results

    Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

    Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1

    Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0

    Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

    Today’s Semifinals

    At Minot, N.D.

    Bemidji State (14-4-1) vs. Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), noon

    Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), 3 p.m.

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)

    Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1

    Saturday’s Championship

    Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), 1 p.m.

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

    Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12

    Saturday’s Championship

    Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Baltimore Orioles - DH Pedro Alvarez, RF Mark Trumbo, C Matt Wieters, and RHP Tommy Hunter has elected free agency.

    Boston Red Sox - Exercised RHP Clay Buchholz and DH David Ortiz 2017 team option. RHP Brad Ziegler, 3B Aaron Hill, and C Ryan Hanigan has elected free agency.

    Chicago White Sox - Released RHP Daniel Webb. RHP Matt Albers has elected free agency.

    Cleveland Indians - Exercised DH Carlos Santana’s $12 million option for 2017. 1B Mike Napoli has elected free agency.

    Detroit Tigers - Exercised RHP Francisco Rodriguez’s $6 million team option for 2017.

    Houston Astros - Claimed LF Norichika Aoki off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. 3B Luis Valbuena, C Jason Castro, RHP Doug Fister, and LF Colby Rasmus has elected free agency.

    Kansas City Royals - Exercised RHP Wade Davis’s $10 million option for 2017. Exercised SS Alcides Escobar’s $6.5 million option for 2017.

    Los Angeles Angels - Acquired CF Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for RP Victor Alcantara. Activated LHP C.J. Wilson from the 60-day DL.

    Minnesota Twins - Named Thad Levine vice president and general manager.

    Seattle Mariners - Exercised RF Seth Smith’s $7 million team option for 2017. C Chris Iannetta, RHP Drew Storen, 1B Adam Lind, 1B Dae-Ho Lee, and LF Franklin Gutierrez has elected free agency.

    Texas Rangers - Exercised C Jonathan Lucroy’s $5.25 million option for 2017. Selected the contract of RF Drew Robinson from Round Rock (PCL). DH Carlos Beltran, CF Ian Desmond, 1B Mitch Moreland, CF Carlos Gomez, and RHP Colby Lewis has elected free agency.

    Toronto Blue Jays - RF Jose Bautista and DH Edwin Encarnacion has elected free agency.

    National League

    Atlanta Braves - RHP Josh Collmenter has elected free agency.

    Chicago Cubs - LHP Aroldis Chapman and CF Dexter Fowler has elected free agency.

    Los Angeles Dodgers - LHP Brett Anderson, LHP Rich Hill, 3B Justin Turner, and RHP Kenley Jansen has elected free agency.

