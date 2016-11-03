Local names & news

It is the second straight match and third time this season where the Bulldogs have been in a 1 vs. 2 contest.

Concordia (22-2 overall, 14-2 NSIC) comes in on a six-match winning streak, having edged No. 13 Northern State 3-2 on Saturday. The Golden Bears are balanced, with senior outside hitter Anna Schlaak one of five players in double figures in kills with 279, while senior setter Kasey Williams makes the offense go with 951 set assists.

UMD (22-2, 14-2) rebounded from back-to-back losses to Augustana and Sioux Falls by dispatching then-No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State 3-0 on Saturday. The loss to unranked Sioux Falls, however, was enough for Concordia to wrest the No. 1 ranking away from the Bulldogs, who tied a program-record by holding it for four consecutive weeks.

UMD statistically is even more balanced than Concordia, with five players between 197 and 267 kills, with sophomore right-side hitter Sarah Kelly leading the way. Freshman setter Emily Torve has 1,006 set assists and 6-foot-2 junior Allison Olley leads the block. Sophomore libero Erin Schindler is tops in digs with 392.

UMD edged Concordia 3-2 on Sept. 30 in St. Paul.

-- UMD was second to Concordia in the first Central Region rankings released Wednesday. The NSIC has six of the top seven teams in the region, including the top three with Southwest Minnesota State third. Nebraska-Kearney is fourth, followed by Winona State, Augustana, Wayne (Neb.) State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn and Northwest Missouri State.

Automatic qualifying bids are awarded to the winners of the three conferences within the region, with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.

College women’s hockey

Augsburg throttles UWS

Eight players scored goals to lead Augsburg College past Wisconsin-Superior 8-4 in a nonconference game Thursday night in Minneapolis.

The Yellowjackets (2-1) opened the scoring on a Jared Dedenbach goal 2:18 into the game and later tied the score at 2-2 on Superiorite Daniel Litchke’s goal midway through the first period.

Nate Flynn on a power play and Evan Hesse shorthanded gave Augsburg the lead back before Dedenbach’s second goal closed the gap to 4-3 early in the second period.

Augsburg then scored three goals in a 3:47 span of the second to put the game away.

Dedenbach finished his hat track at the 12:46 mark of the third period, one of his two power-play goals.

College women’s basketball

UMD tops Bethel in exhibition

Josie Buckley scored 13 points off the bench and Minnesota Duluth held Bethel University to 29 percent shooting from the field in a 73-42 exhibition victory Thursday night at Romano Gym.

Buckley hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range, but overall the Bulldogs only made 4 of 19 (21.1 percent) from long distance.

UMD led 17-10 after one quarter and 39-21 at halftime over the Division III opponent.

Emma Boehm (12 points) and Sammy Kozlowski (11) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.

Bethel was 14-for-48 from the field and 10-for-22 from the free-throw line.