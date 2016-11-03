Local names & news

Freshman Armin Bobaric sent St. Scholastica into the title game by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Martin Luther College at Saints Field.

The Saints put 16 shots on goal, but Martin Luther goalkeeper Caleb King made 15 saves.

Bobaric scored in the 73rd minute for his third goal of the season when he sent a Luke Buckton corner kick into the upper corner of the goal. CSS (12-7) didn’t allow a shot after taking the lead, holding Martin Luther (10-9-1) to eight shots on goal.

-- Wisconsin-Superior advanced with a convincing 5-1 win over the University of Northwestern at Yellowjacket Soccer Complex.

Northwestern’s Eric Fast scored on a free kick in the 43rd minute to give the Eagles (8-9-1) the lead.

UWS responded with five goals from five players in the second half. Daniel Kearns tied the game in the 52nd minute, before assisting on Gio Rodriguez’s game-winning goal eight minutes later. Eric Watson, Jon Bucklew and Joao Moreria added goals in the final 22 minutes for the Yellowjackets (13-7).

UWS and St. Scholastica will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Saints Field.

College women’s soccer

UMD eliminated in NSIC tourney

Hannah Keirstead headed in Ellie Knowles’ cross in the 28th minute and Augustana goalkeeper Taylor Machacek kept Minnesota Duluth off the scoreboard in a 1-0 Vikings win in an NSIC quarterfinal Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

UMD (8-6-5) owned a 6-2 edge in shots on goal but couldn’t put a shot past Keirstead.

Sisley Ng made one save for the Bulldogs.

Augustana (12-4-3) advances to the conference semifinals Friday.

Saints fall in dramatic fashion

St. Scholastica fell 3-2 in penalty kicks to Minnesota-Morris in the UMAC semifinals Wednesday at Saints Field after the teams played to a 0-0 draw through two overtimes.

The loss snaps an 11-year streak of the Saints appearing in the UMAC championship game.

The Saints (7-9-4) outshot Morris 37-2 and didn’t give up a shot on goal until the second overtime. CSS had 16 corner kicks, but Cougars goalkeeper Torri Jordan kept the game scoreless with 23 saves.

Five minutes into the first overtime, the Saints appeared to score when a corner kick was deflected into the net. However, the goal was called off due to a CSS foul.

Each team converted in the first round of the five-round shootout, with CSS senior Kirsten Olson burying her attempt. After Morris went up 2-1 on a shot that deflected in off the left post, Peyton Basco brought the Saints in the fourth round. But Yu Ito scored in the fifth round for Morris after CSS’ attempt went wide.

The Cougars (7-7-3) will face Northland College in Ashland in Saturday’s championship game.

College volleyball

Saints season ends in UMAC semis

Marissa Ekness had 13 kills to lead Minnesota-Morris to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 victory over St. Scholastica in a UMAC tournament semifinal Wednesday night in Morris, Minn.

Layne Herrmann added 35 set assists for the second-seeded Cougars (16-14), who advance to play top-seeded Northwestern (29-4) for the championship and the conference’s automatic qualifier in the NCAA Division III tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul.

Noelle Elvehjem had eight kills to lead third-seeded St. Scholastica (12-16), while Emily Kessler of Grand Rapids had 17 set assists and Alex Barsody recorded 15 digs. The Saints have lost four straight UMAC tournament semifinal matches.

College basketball

UMD women, men host exhibitions

The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team hosts Bethel University in an exhibition at 7:30 p.m. today at Romano Gymnasium.

The same teams met last season for their exhibition opener, with the Bulldogs winning 87-55.

Second-year UMD coach Mandy Pearson returns four starters from a team that went 7-19 overall and 7-15 in the NSIC. The Bulldogs also return forward Taylor Meyer, the NSIC North Division preseason player of the year for 2015-16 who took a medical redshirt after getting injured.

Bethel, a non-athletic scholarship NCAA Division III school in St. Paul, was 16-10 last season.

-- The UMD men host Wisconsin-River Falls in an exhibition at 7 p.m. Saturday at Romano Gym. UMD lost four starters from a team that went 15-14. The Bulldogs return junior guard Kyle Schalow but are young, with 13 of the 17 players on the roster either freshmen or sophomores. Forward Charles Benson is the team’s lone senior. UMD added height with 6-foot-10 junior college transfer Robert Harris.

River Falls is a Division III school that was 17-11 last season.