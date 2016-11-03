Scoreboard

Recommended for you

COLLEGE WOMEN

Bethel at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin-Superior at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

Portland 2 2 .500 1.5

Utah 2 2 .500 1.5

Denver 1 2 .333 2.0

Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

Golden State 3 1 .750 .5

Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0

L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2.0

Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

Houston 3 2 .600 1.0

Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0

Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0

New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Boston 3 1 .750 —

Toronto 3 1 .750 —

Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5

New York 1 3 .250 2.0

Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —

Chicago 3 1 .750 1.0

Detroit 3 2 .600 1.5

Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0

Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 3 1 .750 —

Charlotte 3 1 .750 —

Miami 2 2 .500 1.0

Orlando 1 3 .250 2.0

Washington 0 3 .000 2.5

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 116, Memphis 80

Cleveland 128, Houston 120

Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101

Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108

Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT

Detroit 102, New York 89

Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113

Utah 106, San Antonio 91

Golden State 127, Portland 104

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 113, Washington 103

Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93

Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101

L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116

Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT

Boston 107, Chicago 100

Houston at New York, night

Dallas at Utah, night

Portland at Phoenix, night

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, night

Today’s Games

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

Purdue (3-5) 1-4

Illinois (2-6) 1-4

East Division

Michigan (8-0) 5-0

Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

Penn State (6-2) 4-1

Maryland (5-3) 2-3

Indiana (4-4) 2-3

Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

Northern State (5-4) 3-2

St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

Minot State (2-7) 1-4

Mary (1-8) 1-4

Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

South Division

Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

Augustana (6-3) 3-2

MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

Winona State (6-3) 3-2

SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (8-1) 7-1

Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

Westminster (4-5) 4-4

Crown (2-7) 2-6

Greenville (2-7) 2-6

Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

Northwestern at Eureka, noon

Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

Chicago 6 3 0 1 13

St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12

Colorado 4 4 0 0 8

Dallas 3 4 2 0 8

Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8

Nashville 3 5 1 0 7

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15

San Jose 6 4 0 0 12

Anaheim 4 4 2 0 10

Vancouver 4 5 0 1 9

Calgary 4 6 0 1 9

Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8

Arizona 3 6 0 0 6

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 9 0 0 1 19

Detroit 6 4 1 0 13

Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12

Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12

Boston 5 4 0 0 10

Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10

Florida 4 5 0 1 9

Toronto 3 4 2 1 9

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14

Washington 6 2 0 1 13

Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

Philadelphia 5 5 1 0 11

New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8

Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1

NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0

Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1

Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT

Boston 2, Florida 1

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2

Chicago 5, Calgary 1

Nashville 5, Colorado 1

Arizona 3, San Jose 2

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday’s Results

Montreal 3, Vancouver 0

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, night

Today’s Games

Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Today’s Game

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

NCHA

Friday’s Games

Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

WIAC

Today’s Game

Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

Friday’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Tuesday’s Results

St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1

Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1

Friday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

WIAC

Tuesday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1

Friday’s Games

St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0

Wisconsin-Superior 5, North-western 1

Saturday’s Championship

Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at

St. Scholastica (12-7), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC Tournament

Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results

Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1

Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

Friday’s Semifinals

Bemidji State (14-4-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), TBA

Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), TBA

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)

Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1

Saturday’s Championship

Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), TBA

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

UMAC Tournament

Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12

Saturday’s Championship

Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), TBA

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Seattle Mariners - Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated C Steven Baron for assignment. Outrighted LHP Charlie Furbush, RHP Ryan Cook, and C Steve Clevenger to Tacoma (PCL).

Texas Rangers - Claimed RHP Adrian Sampson off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

National League

Philadelphia Phillies - Named Matt Stairs hitting coach.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - NFL fined DT Calais Campbell $18,000 for a hit on an opponent during the previous game.

Minnesota Vikings - Announced offensive coordinator Norv Turner has resigned. Named tight ends coach Pat Shurmur interim offensive coordinator.

NCAA Football

Oklahoma - Suspended RB Joe Mixon one game for violating team rules.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings - Signed PG Jordan Farmar.

NCAA Basketball

Clayton State - Named Tony LaMarr head coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Ondrej Kase, C Michael Sgarbossa, and C Rickard Rakell from San Diego (AHL).

Boston Bruins - Announced RW David Pastrnak has served his suspension. Assigned C Danton Heinen to Providence (AHL).

Ottawa Senators - Acquired G Mike Condon from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2017 fifth-round draft pick. Assigned G Matt O’Connor to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned D Thomas Chabot to Saint John (QMJHL).

Vancouver Canucks - Assigned D Troy Stecher to Utica (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Placed C Shawn Matthias on IR. Recalled C Andrew Copp from Manitoba (AHL).