Scoreboard

Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Denver at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
COLLEGE MEN
Bemidji State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Bethel at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin-Superior at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —
Portland 2 2 .500 1.5
Utah 2 2 .500 1.5
Denver 1 2 .333 2.0
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —
Golden State 3 1 .750 .5
Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0
L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2.0
Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 1 .800 —
Houston 3 2 .600 1.0
Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0
Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0
New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 —
Toronto 3 1 .750 —
Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5
New York 1 3 .250 2.0
Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —
Chicago 3 1 .750 1.0
Detroit 3 2 .600 1.5
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0
Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750 —
Charlotte 3 1 .750 —
Miami 2 2 .500 1.0
Orlando 1 3 .250 2.0
Washington 0 3 .000 2.5
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 116, Memphis 80
Cleveland 128, Houston 120
Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101
Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108
Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT
Detroit 102, New York 89
Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113
Utah 106, San Antonio 91
Golden State 127, Portland 104
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 113, Washington 103
Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93
Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101
L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116
Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT
Boston 107, Chicago 100
Houston at New York, night
Dallas at Utah, night
Portland at Phoenix, night
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, night
Today’s Games
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-1) 4-1
Minnesota (6-2) 3-2
Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Northwestern (4-4) 3-2
Purdue (3-5) 1-4
Illinois (2-6) 1-4
East Division
Michigan (8-0) 5-0
Ohio State (7-1) 4-1
Penn State (6-2) 4-1
Maryland (5-3) 2-3
Indiana (4-4) 2-3
Michigan State (2-6) 0-5
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0
Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1
MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2
Northern State (5-4) 3-2
St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2
Minot State (2-7) 1-4
Mary (1-8) 1-4
Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5
South Division
Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0
Augustana (6-3) 3-2
MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2
Winona State (6-3) 3-2
SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3
Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3
Wayne State (3-6) 2-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (8-1) 7-1
Northwestern (8-1) 7-1
MacMurray (7-2) 6-2
St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2
Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4
Westminster (4-5) 4-4
Crown (2-7) 2-6
Greenville (2-7) 2-6
Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6
Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon
Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon
Northwestern at Eureka, noon
Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon
MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13
Chicago 6 3 0 1 13
St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12
Colorado 4 4 0 0 8
Dallas 3 4 2 0 8
Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8
Nashville 3 5 1 0 7
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15
San Jose 6 4 0 0 12
Anaheim 4 4 2 0 10
Vancouver 4 5 0 1 9
Calgary 4 6 0 1 9
Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8
Arizona 3 6 0 0 6
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 9 0 0 1 19
Detroit 6 4 1 0 13
Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12
Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12
Boston 5 4 0 0 10
Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10
Florida 4 5 0 1 9
Toronto 3 4 2 1 9
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14
Washington 6 2 0 1 13
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13
Philadelphia 5 5 1 0 11
New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10
Columbus 4 3 1 0 9
NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8
Carolina 2 4 3 0 7
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1
NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0
Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT
Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1
Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT
Boston 2, Florida 1
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2
Chicago 5, Calgary 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 1
Arizona 3, San Jose 2
Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 0
Wednesday’s Results
Montreal 3, Vancouver 0
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, night
Today’s Games
Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Today’s Game
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
Friday’s Games
Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.
Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Game
Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1
Friday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Tuesday’s Results
St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1
Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1
Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1
Friday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.
Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.
WIAC
Tuesday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1
Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1
Friday’s Games
St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0
Wisconsin-Superior 5, North-western 1
Saturday’s Championship
Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at
St. Scholastica (12-7), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results
Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0
Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1
Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0
Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1
Friday’s Semifinals
Bemidji State (14-4-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), TBA
Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), TBA
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)
Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1
Saturday’s Championship
Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), TBA
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
UMAC Tournament
Wednesday’s Semifinal Results
Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12
Saturday’s Championship
Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), TBA
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Seattle Mariners - Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated C Steven Baron for assignment. Outrighted LHP Charlie Furbush, RHP Ryan Cook, and C Steve Clevenger to Tacoma (PCL).
Texas Rangers - Claimed RHP Adrian Sampson off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
National League
Philadelphia Phillies - Named Matt Stairs hitting coach.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - NFL fined DT Calais Campbell $18,000 for a hit on an opponent during the previous game.
Minnesota Vikings - Announced offensive coordinator Norv Turner has resigned. Named tight ends coach Pat Shurmur interim offensive coordinator.
NCAA Football
Oklahoma - Suspended RB Joe Mixon one game for violating team rules.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings - Signed PG Jordan Farmar.
NCAA Basketball
Clayton State - Named Tony LaMarr head coach.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Ondrej Kase, C Michael Sgarbossa, and C Rickard Rakell from San Diego (AHL).
Boston Bruins - Announced RW David Pastrnak has served his suspension. Assigned C Danton Heinen to Providence (AHL).
Ottawa Senators - Acquired G Mike Condon from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2017 fifth-round draft pick. Assigned G Matt O’Connor to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned D Thomas Chabot to Saint John (QMJHL).
Vancouver Canucks - Assigned D Troy Stecher to Utica (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Placed C Shawn Matthias on IR. Recalled C Andrew Copp from Manitoba (AHL).