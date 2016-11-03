Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune Today at 12:34 a.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Denver at Timberwolves, 7 p.m.  (FSN)

    COLLEGE MEN

    Bemidji State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Bethel at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (exhibition)

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

    Portland 2 2 .500 1.5

    Utah 2 2 .500 1.5

    Denver 1 2 .333 2.0

    Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

    Golden State 3 1 .750 .5

    Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0

    L.A. Lakers 2 3 .400 2.0

    Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

    Houston 3 2 .600 1.0

    Memphis 3 2 .600 1.0

    Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0

    New Orleans 0 5 .000 4.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 3 1 .750 —

    Toronto 3 1 .750 —

    Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1.5

    New York 1 3 .250 2.0

    Philadelphia 0 4 .000 3.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —

    Chicago 3 1 .750 1.0

    Detroit 3 2 .600 1.5

    Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0

    Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 3 1 .750 —

    Charlotte 3 1 .750 —

    Miami 2 2 .500 1.0

    Orlando 1 3 .250 2.0

    Washington 0 3 .000 2.5

    Tuesday’s Results

    Minnesota 116, Memphis 80

    Cleveland 128, Houston 120

    Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101

    Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108

    Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT

    Detroit 102, New York 89

    Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113

    Utah 106, San Antonio 91

    Golden State 127, Portland 104

    Wednesday’s Results

    Toronto 113, Washington 103

    Charlotte 109, Philadelphia 93

    Brooklyn 109, Detroit 101

    L.A. Lakers 123, Atlanta 116

    Memphis 89, New Orleans 83, OT

    Boston 107, Chicago 100

    Houston at New York, night

    Dallas at Utah, night

    Portland at Phoenix, night

    Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, night

    Today’s Games

    Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Sacramento at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Boston at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

    Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

    Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

    Purdue (3-5) 1-4

    Illinois (2-6) 1-4

    East Division

    Michigan (8-0) 5-0

    Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

    Penn State (6-2) 4-1

    Maryland (5-3) 2-3

    Indiana (4-4) 2-3

    Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

    Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

    MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

    Northern State (5-4) 3-2

    St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

    Minot State (2-7) 1-4

    Mary (1-8) 1-4

    Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

    Augustana (6-3) 3-2

    MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

    Winona State (6-3) 3-2

    SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

    Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

    Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (8-1) 7-1

    Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

    MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

    St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

    Westminster (4-5) 4-4

    Crown (2-7) 2-6

    Greenville (2-7) 2-6

    Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

    Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

    Saturday’s Games

    Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

    Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

    Northwestern at Eureka, noon

    Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

    MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

    Chicago 6 3 0 1 13

    St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12

    Colorado 4 4 0 0 8

    Dallas 3 4 2 0 8

    Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8

    Nashville 3 5 1 0 7

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15

    San Jose 6 4 0 0 12

    Anaheim 4 4 2 0 10

    Vancouver 4 5 0 1 9

    Calgary 4 6 0 1 9

    Los Angeles 4 6 0 0 8

    Arizona 3 6 0 0 6

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 9 0 0 1 19

    Detroit 6 4 1 0 13

    Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12

    Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12

    Boston 5 4 0 0 10

    Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10

    Florida 4 5 0 1 9

    Toronto 3 4 2 1 9

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14

    Washington 6 2 0 1 13

    Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

    Philadelphia 5 5 1 0 11

    New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

    Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

    NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8

    Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

    Tuesday’s Results

    Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1

    NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0

    Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT

    Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1

    Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT

    Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT

    Boston 2, Florida 1

    Washington 3, Winnipeg 2

    Chicago 5, Calgary 1

    Nashville 5, Colorado 1

    Arizona 3, San Jose 2

    Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 0

    Wednesday’s Results

    Montreal 3, Vancouver 0

    Philadelphia 4, Detroit 3, OT

    Pittsburgh at Anaheim, night

    Today’s Games

    Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Toronto at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

    Edmonton at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

    New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    St. Louis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    Calgary at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Today’s Game

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Game

    Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

    Friday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Tuesday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1

    Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

    Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1

    Friday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

    Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Tuesday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

    Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1

    Friday’s Games

    St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    St. Scholastica 1, Martin Luther 0

    Wisconsin-Superior 5, North-western 1

    Saturday’s Championship

    Wisconsin-Superior (13-7) at

    St. Scholastica (12-7), 2 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Quarterfinal Results

    Augustana 1, Minnesota Duluth 0

    Minot State 3, Upper Iowa 1

    Minnesota State-Mankato 1, Northern State 0

    Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 1

    Friday’s Semifinals

    Bemidji State (14-4-1) at Minnesota State-Mankato (14-3-2), TBA

    Augustana (12-4-3) at Minot State (16-1-1), TBA

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    Minnesota-Morris 0, St. Scholastica 0, 2OT (Morris wins 3-2 on PKs)

    Northland 2, Bethany Lutheran 1

    Saturday’s Championship

    Minnesota-Morris (8-7-2) at Northland (12-5-1), TBA

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Semifinal Results

    Minnesota-Morris def. St. Scholastica 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

    Northwestern def. Martin Luther 25-12, 25-22, 25-12

    Saturday’s Championship

    Minnesota-Morris (16-14) vs. Northwestern (29-4), TBA

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Seattle Mariners - Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated C Steven Baron for assignment. Outrighted LHP Charlie Furbush, RHP Ryan Cook, and C Steve Clevenger to Tacoma (PCL).

    Texas Rangers - Claimed RHP Adrian Sampson off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

    National League

    Philadelphia Phillies - Named Matt Stairs hitting coach.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - NFL fined DT Calais Campbell $18,000 for a hit on an opponent during the previous game.

    Minnesota Vikings - Announced offensive coordinator Norv Turner has resigned. Named tight ends coach Pat Shurmur interim offensive coordinator.

    NCAA Football

    Oklahoma - Suspended RB Joe Mixon one game for violating team rules.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Sacramento Kings - Signed PG Jordan Farmar.

    NCAA Basketball

    Clayton State - Named Tony LaMarr head coach.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to San Diego (AHL). Recalled RW Ondrej Kase, C Michael Sgarbossa, and C Rickard Rakell from San Diego (AHL).

    Boston Bruins - Announced RW David Pastrnak has served his suspension. Assigned C Danton Heinen to Providence (AHL).

    Ottawa Senators - Acquired G Mike Condon from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2017 fifth-round draft pick. Assigned G Matt O’Connor to Binghamton (AHL). Assigned D Thomas Chabot to Saint John (QMJHL).

    Vancouver Canucks - Assigned D Troy Stecher to Utica (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Placed C Shawn Matthias on IR. Recalled C Andrew Copp from Manitoba (AHL).

