Sidelines
Awards
College men’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth senior wing Alex Iafallo was named the NCAA second star of the week after leading a sweep of previously top-ranked North Dakota with a five-point weekend. Iafallo tallied a career-high four points in Friday’s 5-2 win, including his first career hat trick. In Saturday’s game, he set up UMD’s second goal on the power play in an eventual 3-0 shutout. Iafallo totaled three goals and two assists in the series, while recording 12 shots on goal and posting a plus-2 rating on the weekend.
College men’s hockey: Wisconsin-Superior forward Jordan Neduzak was named a WIAC athlete of the week after recording back-to-back hat tricks in a pair of wins last weekend. Neduzak also added four assists, including three in Saturday night’s 10-3 win over Finlandia.
College women’s hockey: St. Scholastica’s Emily Stegora was named the NCHA women’s offensive player of the week after recording her first two collegiate goals in a 3-1 victory over Augsburg College on Friday night. CSS teammate Lindsey Hartfiel was named NCHA women’s defensive player of the week after the senior goaltender made 30 saves in a win over Augsburg.
Community college volleyball: Alexis Boissy of Mesabi Range was named MCAC Northern Division defensive player of the week after recording 21 digs in a five-set win to clinch a playoff spot.