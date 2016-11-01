College men’s hockey: Wisconsin-Superior forward Jordan Neduzak was named a WIAC athlete of the week after recording back-to-back hat tricks in a pair of wins last weekend. Neduzak also added four assists, including three in Saturday night’s 10-3 win over Finlandia.

College women’s hockey: St. Scholastica’s Emily Stegora was named the NCHA women’s offensive player of the week after recording her first two collegiate goals in a 3-1 victory over Augsburg College on Friday night. CSS teammate Lindsey Hartfiel was named NCHA women’s defensive player of the week after the senior goaltender made 30 saves in a win over Augsburg.

Community college volleyball: Alexis Boissy of Mesabi Range was named MCAC Northern Division defensive player of the week after recording 21 digs in a five-set win to clinch a playoff spot.