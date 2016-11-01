Local names & news

St. Scholastica (12-15) is coming off a sweep at Crown College on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Amanda Belden of Esko leads the Saints with 232 kills, while Noelle Elvehjem has 214 kills. Christaia Houser of Esko led the conference with 1.27 blocks per set in UMAC play, while Nikki Kienzle of Hermantown had the top hitting percentage at .413.

St. Scholastica lost 3-1 on the road and 3-0 at home to Morris (15-4) during the regular season and has lost eight of its past nine matches against the Cougars. The Saints have lost three straight UMAC semifinal matches, with the last win coming in 2012, and they haven’t won a UMAC tournament road match since 2009.

The winner advances to play the Martin Luther-Northwestern winner on Saturday in the tournament championship match at the highest remaining seed.

College women’s soccer

Bulldogs on road, Saints host in postseason

Fifth-seeded Minnesota Duluth opens the eight-team NSIC tournament at fourth-seeded Augustana at 3 p.m. today in Sioux Falls, S.D.

UMD (8-5-5) closed out the regular season on Sunday with a 1-1 NSIC tie at Bemidji State. The Bulldogs are back in the tournament after a one-year hiatus. UMD and Augie squared off in the first round of the 2014 tournament, with the Bulldogs holding on for a 1-0 victory. The teams played to a 1-1 double overtime draw on Oct. 23 in Duluth.

UMD has been strong defensively, with seven shutouts, including four from sophomore goalie Sisley Ng, while Skye Finley has led the offense with five goals and four assists. Augustana (11-4-3) has gone 4-0-2 in its previous six games. Junior goalie Taylor Machacek has a 1.09 goals-against average in 16 starts and senior midfielder Emily Jacobsen leads in points with three goals and six assists.

The winner advances to play the Minot State-Upper Iowa winner in Friday’s semifinals.

-- Second-seeded St. Scholastica hosts third-seeded Minnesota-Morris in the UMAC tournament semifinals at 1:30 p.m. today at Saints Field.

St. Scholastica (7-9-3) is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss at top-seeded Northland College last week in Ashland. The Saints open the postseason winless in their last four matches, their longest such streak since 2000. Taylor Olson of Duluth Denfeld leads the team in points with seven goals and five assists.

The Saints held on for a 2-1 overtime victory over Morris on Oct. 1 at Saints Field.

The Cougars (7-7-2) closed the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Northwestern.

The winner advances to play the Northland-Bethany Lutheran winner in Saturday’s tournament championship at the highest remaining seed.

College men’s soccer

Saints, UWS are top tourney seeds

Top-seeded St. Scholastica hosts fourth-seeded Martin Luther in the UMAC tournament semifinals at 11 a.m. today, while second-seeded Wisconsin-Superior hosts third-seeded Northwestern at 1 p.m. today.

St. Scholastica (11-7, 8-0) closed regular-season play with a 2-1 victory on Saturday at Concordia-Moorhead. Kyle Farrar scored on a penalty kick and then assisted Luke Buckton for the game-winner in the 77th minute. Farrar, a senior from London, now has 188 career points and is only the third player in NCAA Division III history with at least 70 career goals and 40 career assists. He is four assists shy of becoming the first player in DIII history with at least 70 goals and 50 assists. Shawayne Folkes is three points shy of becoming the 11th in program history to register 100 career points.

The Saints have won 18 straight against Martin Luther (10-8-1), including a 5-3 victory on Oct. 22 in New Ulm, Minn.

UWS (12-7) and Northwestern (8-8-1) met on Oct. 22 in St. Paul, with the Yellowjackets earning a 3-2 overtime win. Junior Jon Bucklew has 13 goals and seven assists for 33 points to lead UWS, while freshman Eric Watson has 11 goals and three assists for 25 points. Senior Ben Wilhelm has been excellent in net with a .950 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Today’s semifinal winners advance to Saturday’s tournament championship at the highest remaining seed.

College women’s hockey

CSS opens NCHA play with win

Abby Sawyer recorded three points as St. Scholastica downed Finlandia 3-1 in NCHA play Tuesday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of power-play goals. Denisa Lalikova opened the scoring at 11:47 of the first period with Sawyer and Emily Stegora receiving assists. In the opening minute of the second period, Sawyer doubled the Saints’ lead with another power play tally. Overall, CSS was 2-for-9 and recorded 19 of 55 shots on goal on the advantage.

Midway through the third period, Natasha Kern made it a 2-1 game when she scored the only goal of the game for Finlandia. Stegora scored her third goal of the season for CSS (2-0) with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period.

Anna Smiddy made 52 saves for Finlandia (0-3).

Yellowjackets sting Lumberjills 6-1

Wisconsin-Superior picked up its first win of the season with a 6-1 win over Northland College at Wessman Arena in Superior on Tuesday night.

Freshman Molly Shelton scored her first two collegiate goals for the Yellowjackets (1-2), who outshot the Lumberjills 48-29.

Emily Heid scored the first of two UWS power-play goals at 8:28 of the opening period, before Amanda Coey scored four minutes later to give the Yellowjackets the 2-0 advantage.

Northland cut the lead in half early on in the second period, but Shelton and Mikayla Goodin added goals nine seconds apart late in the period to regain a multi-goal lead. The Yellowjackets finished off Northland (0-3) with a pair of third-period goals, including another goal from Shelton on the power play.

Kim Kobar made 28 saves for UWS, while Chloe Marshall stopped 42 shots for the Lumberjills.