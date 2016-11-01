Scoreboard
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —
Portland 2 1 .667 1.0
Utah 2 2 .500 1.5
Denver 1 2 .333 2.0
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 1 .667 1.0
Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2.5
Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 1 .800 —
Houston 2 2 .500 1.5
Memphis 2 2 .500 1.5
Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0
New Orleans 0 4 .000 3.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 1 .667 —
Toronto 2 1 .667 —
New York 1 2 .333 1.0
Brooklyn 1 3 .250 1.5
Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 0 1.000 .5
Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —
Detroit 3 1 .750 1.0
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0
Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 2 1 .667 1.0
Miami 2 2 .500 1.5
Orlando 1 3 .250 2.5
Washington 0 2 .000 2.5
Monday’s Results
Toronto 105, Denver 102
Chicago 118, Brooklyn 88
Atlanta 106, Sacramento 95
L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 98
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 116, Memphis 80
Cleveland 128, Houston 120
Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101
Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108
Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT
Detroit 102, New York 89
Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113
Utah 106, San Antonio 91
Golden State at Portland, night
Today’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Football
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 139 104
Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 172 156
Detroit 4 4 0 .500 183 190
Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179
East
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 188 130
Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 179 117
N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141
Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189
South
Atlanta 5 3 0 .625 262 231
New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 201 215
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 152 189
Carolina 2 5 0 .286 191 196
West
Seattle 4 2 1 .643 131 109
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140
Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132
Buffalo 4 4 0 .500 212 172
Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 150 208
South
Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 208 230
Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196
North
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150
Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139
Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 158 238
West
Denver 6 2 0 .750 194 136
Oakland 6 2 0 .750 215 203
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 166 137
San Diego 3 5 0 .375 225 212
Week 8
Monday’s Result
Chicago 20, Minnesota 10
Week 9
Thursday’s Game
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:25 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.
New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Buffalo at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-1) 4-1
Minnesota (6-2) 3-2
Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Northwestern (4-4) 3-2
Purdue (3-5) 1-4
Illinois (2-6) 1-4
East Division
Michigan (8-0) 5-0
Ohio State (7-1) 4-1
Penn State (6-2) 4-1
Maryland (5-3) 2-3
Indiana (4-4) 2-3
Michigan State (2-6) 0-5
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0
Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1
MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2
Northern State (5-4) 3-2
St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2
Minot State (2-7) 1-4
Mary (1-8) 1-4
Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5
South Division
Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0
Augustana (6-3) 3-2
MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2
Winona State (6-3) 3-2
SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3
Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3
Wayne State (3-6) 2-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (8-1) 7-1
Northwestern (8-1) 7-1
MacMurray (7-2) 6-2
St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2
Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4
Westminster (4-5) 4-4
Crown (2-7) 2-6
Greenville (2-7) 2-6
Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6
Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon
Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon
Northwestern at Eureka, noon
Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon
MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13
St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12
Chicago 5 3 0 1 11
Colorado 4 3 0 0 8
Dallas 3 4 2 0 8
Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8
Nashville 2 5 1 0 5
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15
San Jose 6 3 0 0 12
Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9
Calgary 4 5 0 1 9
Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8
Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8
Arizona 2 6 0 0 4
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 8 0 0 1 17
Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12
Detroit 6 4 0 0 12
Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12
Boston 5 4 0 0 10
Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10
Florida 4 5 0 1 9
Toronto 3 4 2 1 9
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14
Washington 6 2 0 1 13
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13
New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10
Columbus 4 3 1 0 9
Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9
NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8
Carolina 2 4 3 0 7
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Results
Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1
NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0
Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT
Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1
Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT
Boston 2, Florida 1
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2
Calgary at Chicago, night
Nashville at Colorado, night
San Jose at Arizona, night
Anaheim at Los Angeles, night
Today’s Games
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
Friday’s Games
Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.
Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.
WIAC
Thursday’s Game
Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1
Friday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Tuesday’s Results
St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1
Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1
Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1
Friday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.
Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.
WIAC
Tuesday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1
Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1
Friday’s Games
St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2 OT
Today’s Semifinals
Martin Luther (10-8-1) at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Today’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.
No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Bethany Lutheran 2, Northwestern 1, OT
Today’s Semfinals
No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.
No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (10-9-2) at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Martin Luther def. Bethany Lutheran 19-25, 25-9, 27-29, 25-15, 16-14
Today’s Semifinals
No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Martin Luther (11-21) at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Minnesota Twins - Activated RHP Phil Hughes, LHP Glen Perkins, and CF Danny Santana from the 60-day DL.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Activated DB Christian Bryant from the practice squad. Added LB Zaviar Gooden and TE Brian Leonhardt to the practice squad. Cut G Martin Wallace. Placed TE Ifeanyi Momah and T Jared Veldheer on IR. Signed G Taylor Boggs.
Baltimore Ravens - Cut RB Stephen Houston.
Buffalo Bills - Added WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner to the practice squad. Placed DB Aaron Williams on IR. Signed WR Percy Harvin to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.
Chicago Bears - Cut T Arturo Uzdavinis.
Cleveland Browns - Cut TE Connor Hamlett and WR Mitch Mathews.
Detroit Lions - Acquired DB Johnthan Banks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a conditional 2018, seventh-round draft pick. NFL suspended DE Armonty Bryant three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed TE Cole Wick on IR. Signed TE Matthew Mulligan.
Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Chris Banjo.
Indianapolis Colts - Activated DB Frankie Williams from the practice squad. Added DB Tevin Mitchel to the practice squad. Cut TE Chase Coffman.
Kansas City Chiefs - Signed RB Bishop Sankey. Waived LB Sam Barrington and LB Sio Moore.
New York Jets - Acquired RB Knile Davis off waivers from Green Bay. Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad. Cut LB Reshard Cliett and C Kyle Friend. Waived RB Troymaine Pope.
San Diego Chargers - Added LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Cut WR Isaiah Burse and WR Kevin Norwood.
Seattle Seahawks - Added WR George Farmer to the practice squad. Cut RB Julian Howsare and QB Joel Stave. Signed DE Damontre Moore. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Signed RB Mike James.
Washington Redskins - NFL suspended T Trent Williams four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
coordinator.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat - Announced SG Ray Allen has retired.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Acquired SF Jerami Grant and a trade exemption from the Philadelphia 76ers for PF Ersan Ilyasova a protected 2020, first-round draft pick. Re-signed C Steven Adams to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Minnesota Wild - Recalled C Tyler Graovac, C Christoph Bertschy, and C Jordan Schroeder from Iowa (AHL).