Scoreboard

Utah 2 2 .500 1.5

Denver 1 2 .333 2.0

Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 1 .667 1.0

Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0

L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2.5

Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

Houston 2 2 .500 1.5

Memphis 2 2 .500 1.5

Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0

New Orleans 0 4 .000 3.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Boston 2 1 .667 —

Toronto 2 1 .667 —

New York 1 2 .333 1.0

Brooklyn 1 3 .250 1.5

Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Chicago 3 0 1.000 .5

Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —

Detroit 3 1 .750 1.0

Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0

Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 3 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 2 1 .667 1.0

Miami 2 2 .500 1.5

Orlando 1 3 .250 2.5

Washington 0 2 .000 2.5

Monday’s Results

Toronto 105, Denver 102

Chicago 118, Brooklyn 88

Atlanta 106, Sacramento 95

L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 98

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 116, Memphis 80

Cleveland 128, Houston 120

Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101

Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108

Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT

Detroit 102, New York 89

Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113

Utah 106, San Antonio 91

Golden State at Portland, night

Today’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Football

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 139 104

Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 172 156

Detroit 4 4 0 .500 183 190

Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179

East

Dallas 6 1 0 .857 188 130

Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 179 117

N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141

Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189

South

Atlanta 5 3 0 .625 262 231

New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 201 215

Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 152 189

Carolina 2 5 0 .286 191 196

West

Seattle 4 2 1 .643 131 109

Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140

Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154

San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132

Buffalo 4 4 0 .500 212 172

Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159

N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 150 208

South

Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167

Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183

Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 208 230

Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196

North

Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150

Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139

Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 158 238

West

Denver 6 2 0 .750 194 136

Oakland 6 2 0 .750 215 203

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 166 137

San Diego 3 5 0 .375 225 212

Week 8

Monday’s Result

Chicago 20, Minnesota 10

Week 9

Thursday’s Game

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Buffalo at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

Purdue (3-5) 1-4

Illinois (2-6) 1-4

East Division

Michigan (8-0) 5-0

Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

Penn State (6-2) 4-1

Maryland (5-3) 2-3

Indiana (4-4) 2-3

Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

Northern State (5-4) 3-2

St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

Minot State (2-7) 1-4

Mary (1-8) 1-4

Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

South Division

Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

Augustana (6-3) 3-2

MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

Winona State (6-3) 3-2

SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (8-1) 7-1

Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

Westminster (4-5) 4-4

Crown (2-7) 2-6

Greenville (2-7) 2-6

Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

Northwestern at Eureka, noon

Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12

Chicago 5 3 0 1 11

Colorado 4 3 0 0 8

Dallas 3 4 2 0 8

Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8

Nashville 2 5 1 0 5

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15

San Jose 6 3 0 0 12

Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9

Calgary 4 5 0 1 9

Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8

Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8

Arizona 2 6 0 0 4

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 8 0 0 1 17

Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12

Detroit 6 4 0 0 12

Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12

Boston 5 4 0 0 10

Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10

Florida 4 5 0 1 9

Toronto 3 4 2 1 9

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14

Washington 6 2 0 1 13

Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9

NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8

Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

Monday’s Results

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Results

Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1

NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0

Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT

Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1

Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT

Boston 2, Florida 1

Washington 3, Winnipeg 2

Calgary at Chicago, night

Nashville at Colorado, night

San Jose at Arizona, night

Anaheim at Los Angeles, night

Today’s Games

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Thursday’s Game

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

NCHA

Friday’s Games

Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

WIAC

Thursday’s Game

Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

Friday’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

NCHA

Tuesday’s Results

St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1

Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1

Friday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

WIAC

Tuesday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1

Friday’s Games

St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC Tournament

Monday’s Play-in Result

Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2 OT

Today’s Semifinals

Martin Luther (10-8-1) at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC Tournament

Today’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.

No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

UMAC Tournament

Monday’s Play-in Result

Bethany Lutheran 2, Northwestern 1, OT

Today’s Semfinals

No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (10-9-2) at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

UMAC Tournament

Monday’s Play-in Result

Martin Luther def. Bethany Lutheran 19-25, 25-9, 27-29, 25-15, 16-14

Today’s Semifinals

No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Martin Luther (11-21) at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Minnesota Twins - Activated RHP Phil Hughes, LHP Glen Perkins, and CF Danny Santana from the 60-day DL.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Activated DB Christian Bryant from the practice squad. Added LB Zaviar Gooden and TE Brian Leonhardt to the practice squad. Cut G Martin Wallace. Placed TE Ifeanyi Momah and T Jared Veldheer on IR. Signed G Taylor Boggs.

Baltimore Ravens - Cut RB Stephen Houston.

Buffalo Bills - Added WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner to the practice squad. Placed DB Aaron Williams on IR. Signed WR Percy Harvin to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Chicago Bears - Cut T Arturo Uzdavinis.

Cleveland Browns - Cut TE Connor Hamlett and WR Mitch Mathews.

Detroit Lions - Acquired DB Johnthan Banks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a conditional 2018, seventh-round draft pick. NFL suspended DE Armonty Bryant three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed TE Cole Wick on IR. Signed TE Matthew Mulligan.

Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Chris Banjo.

Indianapolis Colts - Activated DB Frankie Williams from the practice squad. Added DB Tevin Mitchel to the practice squad. Cut TE Chase Coffman.

Kansas City Chiefs - Signed RB Bishop Sankey. Waived LB Sam Barrington and LB Sio Moore.

New York Jets - Acquired RB Knile Davis off waivers from Green Bay. Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad. Cut LB Reshard Cliett and C Kyle Friend. Waived RB Troymaine Pope.

San Diego Chargers - Added LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Cut WR Isaiah Burse and WR Kevin Norwood.

Seattle Seahawks - Added WR George Farmer to the practice squad. Cut RB Julian Howsare and QB Joel Stave. Signed DE Damontre Moore. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Signed RB Mike James.

Washington Redskins - NFL suspended T Trent Williams four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

coordinator.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat - Announced SG Ray Allen has retired.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Acquired SF Jerami Grant and a trade exemption from the Philadelphia 76ers for PF Ersan Ilyasova a protected 2020, first-round draft pick. Re-signed C Steven Adams to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Minnesota Wild - Recalled C Tyler Graovac, C Christoph Bertschy, and C Jordan Schroeder from Iowa (AHL).