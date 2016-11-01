Scoreboard

Search
    2016-11-01

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

    Portland 2 1 .667 1.0

    Utah 2 2 .500 1.5

    Denver 1 2 .333 2.0

    Minnesota 1 2 .333 2.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 3 0 1.000 —

    Golden State 2 1 .667 1.0

    Sacramento 2 3 .400 2.0

    L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 2.5

    Phoenix 0 4 .000 3.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 4 1 .800 —

    Houston 2 2 .500 1.5

    Memphis 2 2 .500 1.5

    Dallas 0 3 .000 3.0

    New Orleans 0 4 .000 3.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 2 1 .667 —

    Toronto 2 1 .667 —

    New York 1 2 .333 1.0

    Brooklyn 1 3 .250 1.5

    Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 3 0 1.000 .5

    Cleveland 4 0 1.000 —

    Detroit 3 1 .750 1.0

    Milwaukee 2 2 .500 2.0

    Indiana 2 2 .500 2.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 3 0 1.000 —

    Charlotte 2 1 .667 1.0

    Miami 2 2 .500 1.5

    Orlando 1 3 .250 2.5

    Washington 0 2 .000 2.5

    Monday’s Results

    Toronto 105, Denver 102

    Chicago 118, Brooklyn 88

    Atlanta 106, Sacramento 95

    L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 98

    Tuesday’s Results

    Minnesota 116, Memphis 80

    Cleveland 128, Houston 120

    Orlando 103, Philadelphia 101

    Indiana 115, L.A. Lakers 108

    Miami 108, Sacramento 96, OT

    Detroit 102, New York 89

    Milwaukee 117, New Orleans 113

    Utah 106, San Antonio 91

    Golden State at Portland, night

    Today’s Games

    Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

    Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m.

    Portland at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 139 104

    Green Bay 4 3 0 .571 172 156

    Detroit 4 4 0 .500 183 190

    Chicago 2 6 0 .250 131 179

    East

    Dallas 6 1 0 .857 188 130

    Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 179 117

    N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141

    Washington 4 3 1 .562 186 189

    South

    Atlanta 5 3 0 .625 262 231

    New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 201 215

    Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 152 189

    Carolina 2 5 0 .286 191 196

    West

    Seattle 4 2 1 .643 131 109

    Arizona 3 4 1 .438 179 140

    Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154

    San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 7 1 0 .875 217 132

    Buffalo 4 4 0 .500 212 172

    Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159

    N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 150 208

    South

    Houston 5 3 0 .625 137 167

    Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183

    Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 208 230

    Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196

    North

    Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150

    Cincinnati 3 4 1 .438 167 189

    Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139

    Cleveland 0 8 0 .000 158 238

    West

    Denver 6 2 0 .750 194 136

    Oakland 6 2 0 .750 215 203

    Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 166 137

    San Diego 3 5 0 .375 225 212

    Week 8

    Monday’s Result

    Chicago 20, Minnesota 10

    Week 9

    Thursday’s Game

    Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:25 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

    Dallas at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

    N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

    Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

    Carolina at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

    New Orleans at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

    Tennessee at San Diego, 3:25 p.m.

    Denver at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

    Monday’s Game

    Buffalo at Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

    Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

    Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

    Purdue (3-5) 1-4

    Illinois (2-6) 1-4

    East Division

    Michigan (8-0) 5-0

    Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

    Penn State (6-2) 4-1

    Maryland (5-3) 2-3

    Indiana (4-4) 2-3

    Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

    Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

    MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

    Northern State (5-4) 3-2

    St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

    Minot State (2-7) 1-4

    Mary (1-8) 1-4

    Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

    Augustana (6-3) 3-2

    MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

    Winona State (6-3) 3-2

    SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

    Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

    Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (8-1) 7-1

    Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

    MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

    St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

    Westminster (4-5) 4-4

    Crown (2-7) 2-6

    Greenville (2-7) 2-6

    Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

    Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

    Saturday’s Games

    Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

    Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

    Northwestern at Eureka, noon

    Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

    MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 6 3 1 0 13

    St. Louis 5 3 1 1 12

    Chicago 5 3 0 1 11

    Colorado 4 3 0 0 8

    Dallas 3 4 2 0 8

    Winnipeg 4 6 0 0 8

    Nashville 2 5 1 0 5

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 7 2 1 0 15

    San Jose 6 3 0 0 12

    Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9

    Calgary 4 5 0 1 9

    Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8

    Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8

    Arizona 2 6 0 0 4

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 8 0 0 1 17

    Ottawa 6 3 0 0 12

    Detroit 6 4 0 0 12

    Tampa Bay 6 4 0 0 12

    Boston 5 4 0 0 10

    Buffalo 4 3 1 1 10

    Florida 4 5 0 1 9

    Toronto 3 4 2 1 9

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 7 3 0 0 14

    Washington 6 2 0 1 13

    Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

    New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

    Columbus 4 3 1 0 9

    Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9

    NY Islanders 4 6 0 0 8

    Carolina 2 4 3 0 7

    Monday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday’s Results

    Buffalo 2, Minnesota 1

    NY Rangers 5, St. Louis 0

    Columbus 3, Dallas 2, OT

    Tampa Bay 6, NY Islanders 1

    Toronto 3, Edmonton 2, OT

    Ottawa 2, Carolina 1, OT

    Boston 2, Florida 1

    Washington 3, Winnipeg 2

    Calgary at Chicago, night

    Nashville at Colorado, night

    San Jose at Arizona, night

    Anaheim at Los Angeles, night

    Today’s Games

    Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

    Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Thursday’s Game

    Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

    Friday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Tuesday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 3, Finlandia 1

    Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

    Concordia-Wis. 2, St. Norbert 1

    Friday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

    Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Tuesday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 6, Northland 1

    Wis.-Eau Claire 4, St. Thomas 1

    Friday’s Games

    St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2 OT

    Today’s Semifinals

    Martin Luther (10-8-1) at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.

    No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Today’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.

    No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

    No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.

    No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Bethany Lutheran 2, Northwestern 1, OT

    Today’s Semfinals

    No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.

    No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (10-9-2) at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Martin Luther def. Bethany Lutheran 19-25, 25-9, 27-29, 25-15, 16-14

    Today’s Semifinals

    No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.

    No. 4 Martin Luther (11-21) at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Minnesota Twins - Activated RHP Phil Hughes, LHP Glen Perkins, and CF Danny Santana from the 60-day DL.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Activated DB Christian Bryant from the practice squad. Added LB Zaviar Gooden and TE Brian Leonhardt to the practice squad. Cut G Martin Wallace. Placed TE Ifeanyi Momah and T Jared Veldheer on IR. Signed G Taylor Boggs.

    Baltimore Ravens - Cut RB Stephen Houston.

    Buffalo Bills - Added WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner to the practice squad. Placed DB Aaron Williams on IR. Signed WR Percy Harvin to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

    Chicago Bears - Cut T Arturo Uzdavinis.

    Cleveland Browns - Cut TE Connor Hamlett and WR Mitch Mathews.

    Detroit Lions - Acquired DB Johnthan Banks from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a conditional 2018, seventh-round draft pick. NFL suspended DE Armonty Bryant three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Placed TE Cole Wick on IR. Signed TE Matthew Mulligan.

    Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Chris Banjo.

    Indianapolis Colts - Activated DB Frankie Williams from the practice squad. Added DB Tevin Mitchel to the practice squad. Cut TE Chase Coffman.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Signed RB Bishop Sankey. Waived LB Sam Barrington and LB Sio Moore.

    New York Jets - Acquired RB Knile Davis off waivers from Green Bay. Added T Jesse Davis to the practice squad. Cut LB Reshard Cliett and C Kyle Friend. Waived RB Troymaine Pope.

    San Diego Chargers - Added LB James Burgess to the practice squad. Cut WR Isaiah Burse and WR Kevin Norwood.

    Seattle Seahawks - Added WR George Farmer to the practice squad. Cut RB Julian Howsare and QB Joel Stave. Signed DE Damontre Moore. Waived DE Malliciah Goodman.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Signed RB Mike James.

    Washington Redskins - NFL suspended T Trent Williams four games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

    coordinator.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Miami Heat - Announced SG Ray Allen has retired.

    Oklahoma City Thunder - Acquired SF Jerami Grant and a trade exemption from the Philadelphia 76ers for PF Ersan Ilyasova a protected 2020, first-round draft pick. Re-signed C Steven Adams to a four-year, $100 million contract extension.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Minnesota Wild - Recalled C Tyler Graovac, C Christoph Bertschy, and C Jordan Schroeder from Iowa (AHL).

