College men’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth senior forward Alex Iafallo was named NCHC offensive player of the week after leading a sweep of top-ranked North Dakota with a five-point weekend. In Friday’s 5-2 victory, he tallied a career-high four points, including his first career hat trick. The next night, he set up UMD’s second goal on the power play in an eventual 3-0 shutout. Iafallo totaled three goals and two assists in the series, while firing 12 shots on goal and posting a plus-2 rating on the weekend.