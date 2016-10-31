Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune Today at 11:15 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Memphis at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Buffalo at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Finlandia at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Chisholm, Eveleth-Gilbert, Northeast Range at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Points leaders

    1. Jimmie Johnson 4,044

    2. Matt Kenseth 4,039

    3. Denny Hamlin 4,039

    4. Kyle Busch 4,037

    5. Joey Logano 4,033

    6. Kevin Harvick 4,021

    7. Kurt Busch 4,019

    8. Carl Edwards 4,005

    9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,226

    10. Brad Keselowski 2,207

    11. Austin Dillon 2,187

    12. Chase Elliott 2,185

    13. Kyle Larson 2,183

    14. Tony Stewart 2,156

    15. Jamie McMurray 2,143

    16. Chris Buescher 2,123

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

    Portland 2 1 .667 1.0

    Denver 1 2 .333 2.0

    Utah 1 2 .333 2.0

    Minnesota 0 2 .000 2.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

    Golden State 2 1 .667 .5

    Sacramento 2 2 .500 1.0

    L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1.5

    Phoenix 0 3 .000 2.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —

    Houston 2 1 .667 1.5

    Memphis 2 1 .667 1.5

    Dallas 0 3 .000 3.5

    New Orleans 0 3 .000 3.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 2 1 .667 —

    Toronto 2 1 .667 —

    New York 1 1 .500 .5

    Brooklyn 1 3 .250 1.5

    Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 3 0 1.000 —

    Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —

    Detroit 2 1 .667 1.0

    Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2.0

    Indiana 1 2 .333 2.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 3 0 1.000 —

    Charlotte 2 1 .667 1.0

    Miami 1 2 .333 2.0

    Washington 0 2 .000 2.5

    Orlando 0 3 .000 3.0

    Sunday’s Results

    L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 75

    Golden State 106, Phoenix 100

    San Antonio 106, Miami 99

    Detroit 98, Milwaukee 83

    Oklahoma City 113, L.A. Lakers 96

    Memphis 112, Washington 103, OT

    Houston 93, Dallas 92

    Monday’s Results

    Toronto 105, Denver 102

    Chicago 118, Brooklyn 88

    Atlanta 106, Sacramento 95

    Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, night

    Today’s Games

    Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Houston at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

    Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    New York at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

    Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

    Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

    Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

    Purdue (3-5) 1-4

    Illinois (2-6) 1-4

    East Division

    Michigan (8-0) 5-0

    Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

    Penn State (6-2) 4-1

    Maryland (5-3) 2-3

    Indiana (4-4) 2-3

    Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

    Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

    MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

    Northern State (5-4) 3-2

    St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

    Minot State (2-7) 1-4

    Mary (1-8) 1-4

    Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

    Augustana (6-3) 3-2

    MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

    Winona State (6-3) 3-2

    SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

    Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

    Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m.

    Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (8-1) 7-1

    Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

    MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

    St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

    Westminster (4-5) 4-4

    Crown (2-7) 2-6

    Greenville (2-7) 2-6

    Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

    Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

    Saturday’s Games

    Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon

    Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon

    Northwestern at Eureka, noon

    Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon

    MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    American Football Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. NW Missouri St. (30) 9-0 750

    2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 9-0 716

    3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 8-0 688

    4. Sioux Falls 9-0 656

    5. Harding (Ark.) 9-0 615

    6. California (Pa.) 8-0 602

    7. North Alabama 6-1 561

    8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 7-1 535

    9. Emporia St. (Kan.) 8-1 493

    10. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 9-0 463

    11. Indiana (Pa.) 7-1 450

    12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 7-1 429

    13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 8-1 372

    14. Tuskegee (Ala.) 7-1 329

    15. Assumption (Mass.) 8-1 326

    16. N.C.-Pembroke 8-1 301

    17. Fairmont St (W. Va.) 9-0 288

    18. Minnesota Duluth 8-1 236

    19. Ferris St (MIch.) 7-2 201

    20. Newberry (S.C.) 8-1 180

    21. Ashland (Ohio) 7-2 134

    22. SW Baptist (Mo.) 8-1 110

    23. Valdosta St (Ga.) 6-2 58

    24. Edinboro (Pa.) 8-1 56

    25. Central Missouri 7-2 44

    Others receiving votes:  Florida Tech 37, Colorado School of Mines 35, Wayne (Mich.) State 35, Henderson State (Ark.) 11, West Alabama 8, Colorado Mesa 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 6, Wingate (N.C.) 5, Southern Arkansas 4, Bemidji State 3, Truman State (Mo.) 3, Washburn (Kan.) 2, Winston-Salem State (N.C.) 2.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 6 2 1 0 13

    St. Louis 5 2 1 1 12

    Chicago 5 3 0 1 11

    Colorado 4 3 0 0 8

    Winnipeg 4 5 0 0 8

    Dallas 3 4 1 0 7

    Nashville 2 5 1 0 5

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 7 2 0 0 14

    San Jose 6 3 0 0 12

    Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9

    Calgary 4 5 0 1 9

    Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8

    Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8

    Arizona 2 6 0 0 4

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 8 0 0 1 17

    Detroit 6 4 0 0 12

    Ottawa 5 3 0 0 10

    Tampa Bay 5 4 0 0 10

    Florida 4 4 0 1 9

    Boston 4 4 0 0 8

    Buffalo 3 3 1 1 8

    Toronto 2 4 2 1 7

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

    NY Rangers 6 3 0 0 12

    Washington 5 2 0 1 11

    New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

    Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9

    NY Islanders 4 5 0 0 8

    Columbus 3 3 1 0 7

    Carolina 2 4 2 0 6

    Sunday’s Results

    Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 1

    Florida 5, Detroit 2

    Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

    NY Islanders 5, Toronto 1

    Chicago 3, Los Angeles 0

    NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 1

    Ottawa 2, Edmonton 0

    Washington 3, Calgary 1

    Monday’s Results

    No games scheduled

    Today’s Games

    Buffalo at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    St. Louis at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

    Edmonton at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

    Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)

    Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Thursday’s Game

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.

    Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    NCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.

    Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.

    Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Thursday’s Game

    Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Minn. Duluth (50) 5-1-2 1000

    2. Denver 6-2-0 915

    3. North Dakota 5-2-0 909

    4. Boston U. 3-2-0 829

    5. Boston College 6-2-1 765

    6. Quinnipiac 4-2-1 726

    7. Mass.-Lowell 4-2-2 685

    8. St. Cloud State 4-2-0 557

    9. Notre Dame 4-3-1 544

    10. Minn. State-Mankato 6-2-0 537

    11. Ohio State 5-0-2 509

    12. Harvard 2-0-0 452

    13. Minnesota 3-2-1 446

    14. Penn State 5-1-1 253

    15. Providence 3-3-1 247

    16. Yale 1-0-0 223

    17. Michigan 3-3-1 209

    18. Bemidji State 6-2-0 188

    19. Vermont 4-1-1 145

    20. Union 6-1-1 110

    Others receiving votes: Northeastern 88, Lake Superior State 44, Wisconsin 42, Nebraska-Omaha 25, St. Lawrence 19, Miami 15, Dartmouth 6, Western Michigan 5, Air Force 4, Holy Cross 3.

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Wis.-Stevens Point (15) 2-0-0 294

    2. St. Norbert (5) 2-0-0 285

    3. Mass.-Boston 1-0-0 257

    4. Geneseo 1-0-0 228

    5. Hobart 1-0-1 205

    6. Plattsburgh 0-0-0 181

    7. Adrian 1-1-0 180

    8. Wis.-Eau Claire 2-0-0 153

    9. Trinity 0-0-0 152

    10. Williams 0-0-0 124

    11. Babson 0-1-1 77

    12. Oswego 2-0-0 68

    13. Utica 2-0-0 56

    14. Augsburg 1-0-1 44

    15. Norwich 0-0-1 24

    Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica 19, Endicott 13, Wisconsin-River Falls 9, Milwaukee School of Engineering 7, Nicolls 5, St. John’s 5, Buffalo State 3, New England College 2, Salem State 2, Salve Regina 2, Wisconsin-Superior 2, Hamilton 1, Neumann 1, Wisconsin-Stout 1.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

    Friday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.

    Sunday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Sunday’s Result

    St. Catherine 3, Lake Forest 2, OT

    Today’s Games

    Finlandia at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.

    Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.

    Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.

    WIAC

    Today’s Games

    Northland at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.

    Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.

    Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Wisconsin (15) 9-0-1 150

    2. Minnesota 9-1-0 135

    3. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 117

    4. Boston College 6-2-2 97

    5. Quinnipiac 7-2-1 85

    6. Colgate 7-0-1 75

    7. St. Lawrence 7-0-1 70

    8. Clarkson 6-3-1 35

    9. North Dakota 6-3-1 30

    10. Princeton 3-0-1 28

    Others receiving votes: Bemidji State 3.

    USCHO.com Division III Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. Plattsburgh (15) 0-0-0 150

    2. Wis.-River Falls 1-0-0 127

    3. Elmira 0-0-0 119

    4. Middlebury 0-0-0 98

    5. Adrian 0-0-0 87

    6. St. Thomas 0-0-0 76

    7. Amherst 0-0-0 68

    8. Norwich 0-0-0 50

    9. Utica 0-0-0 23

    10. St. Scholastica 1-0-0 7

    Others receiving votes: Bethel 6, Lake Forest 5, Massachusetts-Boston 4, Augsburg 2, St. Mary’s 2, Oswego 7.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2 OTs

    Wednesday’s Semifinals

    No. 4 Martin Luther (10-8-1) at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.

    No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.

    No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

    No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.

    No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) at Northwestern (9-7)

    Wednesday’s Semfinals

    No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.

    Northwestern/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L

    Concordia-St. Paul (22-2) 14-2

    Minn. Duluth (22-2) 14-2

    SW Minn. State (20-4) 14-2

    Winona State (22-3) 13-3

    Augustana (22-4) 13-3

    Wayne State (19-6) 10-6

    Sioux Falls (16-8) 10-6

    Northern State (16-8) 9-7

    MS-Mankato (13-11) 7-9

    Upper Iowa (11-14) 5-11

    Minn.-Crookston (9-15) 5-11

    MS-Moorhead (9-15) 4-12

    Mary (9-16) 4-12

    St. Cloud State (8-17) 3-13

    Bemidji State (7-18) 3-13

    Minot State (5-20) 0-16

    American Volleyball Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. Concordia-St. Paul (36) 22-2 1,176

    2. Minnesota Duluth (4) 22-2 1,127

    3. Nebraska-Kearney (5) 28-1 1,090

    4. SW Minnesota St. (2) 20-4 1,079

    5. Wheeling Jesuit (1) 28-2 1,000

    6. Winona State 22-3 960

    7. Augustana (S.D.) 22-4 914

    8. Wayne (Neb.) State 19-6 819

    9. Central Oklahoma 25-2 786

    10. Angelo State 23-2 768

    11. Alaska-Anchorage 23-2 733

    12. Palm Beach Atlantic 21-3 667

    13. Washburn 22-5 595

    14. Northern State 16-8 485

    15. W. Washington 16-6 475

    16. Central Missouri 17-8 430

    17. CS-San Bernardino 17-4 418

    18. Lewis 19-6 386

    19. Metro State 20-3 346

    20. Ferris State 20-5 333

    21. NW Missouri State 22-4 252

    22. Colo. School of Mines 18-5 193

    23. Tampa 17-6 152

    24. Rockhurst 21-5 94

    25. Concordia (Calif.) 21-2 77

    Others receiving votes on two or more ballots: Florida Southern 47, Colorado Mesa 40, North Alabama 32, California Baptist 24; Tarleton State 17, Wingate 16, Findlay 14, Arkansas-Fort Smith 14, Wayne (Mich.) State 10, West Florida 7, Saint Leo 6.

    UMAC Tournament

    Monday’s Play-in Result

    Bethany Lutheran (9-16) at Martin Luther (10-21)

    Wednesday’s Semifinals

    No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.

    Martin Luther/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Buffalo Bills - Cut WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner.

    Cleveland Browns - Acquired LB Jamie Collins from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2018, fourth-round draft pick. Waived TE Connor Hamlett.

    Green Bay Packers - Waived DB Chris Banjo. Waived RB Knile Davis.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Placed T Josh Wells on IR/Designated for Return list.

    Miami Dolphins - Added DE Julius Warmsley to the practice squad. Cut DE Cleyon Laing.

    San Diego Chargers - Acquired WR Jeremy Butler off waivers from New York Jets. Cut DB Pierre Desir. Waived WR Isaiah Burse.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut DB Johnthan Banks.

    Tennessee Titans - Announced WR Andre Johnson has retired.

    Washington Redskins - Cut DB Josh Evans.

    NCAA Football

    Tennessee - Announced RB Jalen Hurd has left the program and will transfer to another school.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Atlanta Hawks - Signed PF Ryan Kelly to a one-year, $979,848 contract. Waived C Edy Tavares.

    Charlotte Hornets - Announced C Frank Kaminsky’s third-year contract option has been exercised.

    Oklahoma City Thunder - Re-signed SG Victor Oladipo to a four-year, $84 million contract extension.

    Sacramento Kings - NBA fined C DeMarcus Cousins $25000 for his actions in a previous game.

    Utah Jazz - Re-signed C Rudy Gobert to a four-year, $102 million contract extension.

