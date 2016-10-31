Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Memphis at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Hockey
NHL
Buffalo at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN-Plus/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Finlandia at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Wisconsin-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Chisholm, Eveleth-Gilbert, Northeast Range at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Points leaders
1. Jimmie Johnson 4,044
2. Matt Kenseth 4,039
3. Denny Hamlin 4,039
4. Kyle Busch 4,037
5. Joey Logano 4,033
6. Kevin Harvick 4,021
7. Kurt Busch 4,019
8. Carl Edwards 4,005
9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,226
10. Brad Keselowski 2,207
11. Austin Dillon 2,187
12. Chase Elliott 2,185
13. Kyle Larson 2,183
14. Tony Stewart 2,156
15. Jamie McMurray 2,143
16. Chris Buescher 2,123
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —
Portland 2 1 .667 1.0
Denver 1 2 .333 2.0
Utah 1 2 .333 2.0
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 1 .667 .5
Sacramento 2 2 .500 1.0
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1.5
Phoenix 0 3 .000 2.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —
Houston 2 1 .667 1.5
Memphis 2 1 .667 1.5
Dallas 0 3 .000 3.5
New Orleans 0 3 .000 3.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 1 .667 —
Toronto 2 1 .667 —
New York 1 1 .500 .5
Brooklyn 1 3 .250 1.5
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —
Detroit 2 1 .667 1.0
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2.0
Indiana 1 2 .333 2.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 2 1 .667 1.0
Miami 1 2 .333 2.0
Washington 0 2 .000 2.5
Orlando 0 3 .000 3.0
Sunday’s Results
L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 75
Golden State 106, Phoenix 100
San Antonio 106, Miami 99
Detroit 98, Milwaukee 83
Oklahoma City 113, L.A. Lakers 96
Memphis 112, Washington 103, OT
Houston 93, Dallas 92
Monday’s Results
Toronto 105, Denver 102
Chicago 118, Brooklyn 88
Atlanta 106, Sacramento 95
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, night
Today’s Games
Memphis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-1) 4-1
Minnesota (6-2) 3-2
Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Northwestern (4-4) 3-2
Purdue (3-5) 1-4
Illinois (2-6) 1-4
East Division
Michigan (8-0) 5-0
Ohio State (7-1) 4-1
Penn State (6-2) 4-1
Maryland (5-3) 2-3
Indiana (4-4) 2-3
Michigan State (2-6) 0-5
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Purdue at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan State at Illinois, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Nebraska at Ohio State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0
Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1
MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2
Northern State (5-4) 3-2
St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2
Minot State (2-7) 1-4
Mary (1-8) 1-4
Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5
South Division
Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0
Augustana (6-3) 3-2
MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2
Winona State (6-3) 3-2
SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3
Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3
Wayne State (3-6) 2-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Mary at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m.
Augustana at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Upper Iowa at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota-Crookston at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Winona State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minot State, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (8-1) 7-1
Northwestern (8-1) 7-1
MacMurray (7-2) 6-2
St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2
Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4
Westminster (4-5) 4-4
Crown (2-7) 2-6
Greenville (2-7) 2-6
Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6
Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at St. Scholastica (PSS), noon
Iowa Wesleyan at Crown, noon
Northwestern at Eureka, noon
Westminster at Minnesota-Morris, noon
MacMurray at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
American Football Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. NW Missouri St. (30) 9-0 750
2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 9-0 716
3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 8-0 688
4. Sioux Falls 9-0 656
5. Harding (Ark.) 9-0 615
6. California (Pa.) 8-0 602
7. North Alabama 6-1 561
8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 7-1 535
9. Emporia St. (Kan.) 8-1 493
10. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 9-0 463
11. Indiana (Pa.) 7-1 450
12. Midwestern St. (Texas) 7-1 429
13. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 8-1 372
14. Tuskegee (Ala.) 7-1 329
15. Assumption (Mass.) 8-1 326
16. N.C.-Pembroke 8-1 301
17. Fairmont St (W. Va.) 9-0 288
18. Minnesota Duluth 8-1 236
19. Ferris St (MIch.) 7-2 201
20. Newberry (S.C.) 8-1 180
21. Ashland (Ohio) 7-2 134
22. SW Baptist (Mo.) 8-1 110
23. Valdosta St (Ga.) 6-2 58
24. Edinboro (Pa.) 8-1 56
25. Central Missouri 7-2 44
Others receiving votes: Florida Tech 37, Colorado School of Mines 35, Wayne (Mich.) State 35, Henderson State (Ark.) 11, West Alabama 8, Colorado Mesa 6, Notre Dame (Ohio) 6, Wingate (N.C.) 5, Southern Arkansas 4, Bemidji State 3, Truman State (Mo.) 3, Washburn (Kan.) 2, Winston-Salem State (N.C.) 2.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 6 2 1 0 13
St. Louis 5 2 1 1 12
Chicago 5 3 0 1 11
Colorado 4 3 0 0 8
Winnipeg 4 5 0 0 8
Dallas 3 4 1 0 7
Nashville 2 5 1 0 5
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 7 2 0 0 14
San Jose 6 3 0 0 12
Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9
Calgary 4 5 0 1 9
Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8
Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8
Arizona 2 6 0 0 4
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 8 0 0 1 17
Detroit 6 4 0 0 12
Ottawa 5 3 0 0 10
Tampa Bay 5 4 0 0 10
Florida 4 4 0 1 9
Boston 4 4 0 0 8
Buffalo 3 3 1 1 8
Toronto 2 4 2 1 7
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13
NY Rangers 6 3 0 0 12
Washington 5 2 0 1 11
New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10
Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9
NY Islanders 4 5 0 0 8
Columbus 3 3 1 0 7
Carolina 2 4 2 0 6
Sunday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 1
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3
NY Islanders 5, Toronto 1
Chicago 3, Los Angeles 0
NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa 2, Edmonton 0
Washington 3, Calgary 1
Monday’s Results
No games scheduled
Today’s Games
Buffalo at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Miami at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN)
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Thursday’s Game
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Niagara at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Arizona State (Glendale, Ariz.), 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan Tech at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Robert Morris, 6:05 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FSN)
NCHA
Friday’s Games
Finlandia at Aurora, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Northland, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Adrian at Northland, 2 p.m.
Finlandia at Aurora, 3 p.m.
Marian at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at MSOE, 7 p.m.
WIAC
Thursday’s Game
Wis.-Superior at Augsburg (Minneapolis), 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Wis.-Stevens Point at Gustavus Adolphus, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at St. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Thomas (St. Paul), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Wis.-River Falls at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Augsburg, 7:30 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Minn. Duluth (50) 5-1-2 1000
2. Denver 6-2-0 915
3. North Dakota 5-2-0 909
4. Boston U. 3-2-0 829
5. Boston College 6-2-1 765
6. Quinnipiac 4-2-1 726
7. Mass.-Lowell 4-2-2 685
8. St. Cloud State 4-2-0 557
9. Notre Dame 4-3-1 544
10. Minn. State-Mankato 6-2-0 537
11. Ohio State 5-0-2 509
12. Harvard 2-0-0 452
13. Minnesota 3-2-1 446
14. Penn State 5-1-1 253
15. Providence 3-3-1 247
16. Yale 1-0-0 223
17. Michigan 3-3-1 209
18. Bemidji State 6-2-0 188
19. Vermont 4-1-1 145
20. Union 6-1-1 110
Others receiving votes: Northeastern 88, Lake Superior State 44, Wisconsin 42, Nebraska-Omaha 25, St. Lawrence 19, Miami 15, Dartmouth 6, Western Michigan 5, Air Force 4, Holy Cross 3.
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Wis.-Stevens Point (15) 2-0-0 294
2. St. Norbert (5) 2-0-0 285
3. Mass.-Boston 1-0-0 257
4. Geneseo 1-0-0 228
5. Hobart 1-0-1 205
6. Plattsburgh 0-0-0 181
7. Adrian 1-1-0 180
8. Wis.-Eau Claire 2-0-0 153
9. Trinity 0-0-0 152
10. Williams 0-0-0 124
11. Babson 0-1-1 77
12. Oswego 2-0-0 68
13. Utica 2-0-0 56
14. Augsburg 1-0-1 44
15. Norwich 0-0-1 24
Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica 19, Endicott 13, Wisconsin-River Falls 9, Milwaukee School of Engineering 7, Nicolls 5, St. John’s 5, Buffalo State 3, New England College 2, Salem State 2, Salve Regina 2, Wisconsin-Superior 2, Hamilton 1, Neumann 1, Wisconsin-Stout 1.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1
Friday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lindenwood at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 2:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bemidji State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota, 2:07 p.m.
NCHA
Sunday’s Result
St. Catherine 3, Lake Forest 2, OT
Today’s Games
Finlandia at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Marian, 7 p.m.
Adrian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Forest at St. Scholastica (Mars Lakeview Arena), 7 p.m.
Northland at Augsburg, 2 p.m.
Adrian at Concordia-Wis., 3 p.m.
WIAC
Today’s Games
Northland at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Catherine at Wis.-Superior (Wessman Arena), 7 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 7 p.m.
Hamline at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Bethel at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Superior at St. Catherine, 3 p.m.
Wis.-Stevens Point at Concordia-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Gustavus Adolphus at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Wisconsin (15) 9-0-1 150
2. Minnesota 9-1-0 135
3. Minnesota Duluth 6-2-2 117
4. Boston College 6-2-2 97
5. Quinnipiac 7-2-1 85
6. Colgate 7-0-1 75
7. St. Lawrence 7-0-1 70
8. Clarkson 6-3-1 35
9. North Dakota 6-3-1 30
10. Princeton 3-0-1 28
Others receiving votes: Bemidji State 3.
USCHO.com Division III Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. Plattsburgh (15) 0-0-0 150
2. Wis.-River Falls 1-0-0 127
3. Elmira 0-0-0 119
4. Middlebury 0-0-0 98
5. Adrian 0-0-0 87
6. St. Thomas 0-0-0 76
7. Amherst 0-0-0 68
8. Norwich 0-0-0 50
9. Utica 0-0-0 23
10. St. Scholastica 1-0-0 7
Others receiving votes: Bethel 6, Lake Forest 5, Massachusetts-Boston 4, Augsburg 2, St. Mary’s 2, Oswego 7.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Martin Luther 3, Crown 2, 2 OTs
Wednesday’s Semifinals
No. 4 Martin Luther (10-8-1) at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC Tournament
Wednesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.
No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) at Northwestern (9-7)
Wednesday’s Semfinals
No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L
Concordia-St. Paul (22-2) 14-2
Minn. Duluth (22-2) 14-2
SW Minn. State (20-4) 14-2
Winona State (22-3) 13-3
Augustana (22-4) 13-3
Wayne State (19-6) 10-6
Sioux Falls (16-8) 10-6
Northern State (16-8) 9-7
MS-Mankato (13-11) 7-9
Upper Iowa (11-14) 5-11
Minn.-Crookston (9-15) 5-11
MS-Moorhead (9-15) 4-12
Mary (9-16) 4-12
St. Cloud State (8-17) 3-13
Bemidji State (7-18) 3-13
Minot State (5-20) 0-16
American Volleyball Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. Concordia-St. Paul (36) 22-2 1,176
2. Minnesota Duluth (4) 22-2 1,127
3. Nebraska-Kearney (5) 28-1 1,090
4. SW Minnesota St. (2) 20-4 1,079
5. Wheeling Jesuit (1) 28-2 1,000
6. Winona State 22-3 960
7. Augustana (S.D.) 22-4 914
8. Wayne (Neb.) State 19-6 819
9. Central Oklahoma 25-2 786
10. Angelo State 23-2 768
11. Alaska-Anchorage 23-2 733
12. Palm Beach Atlantic 21-3 667
13. Washburn 22-5 595
14. Northern State 16-8 485
15. W. Washington 16-6 475
16. Central Missouri 17-8 430
17. CS-San Bernardino 17-4 418
18. Lewis 19-6 386
19. Metro State 20-3 346
20. Ferris State 20-5 333
21. NW Missouri State 22-4 252
22. Colo. School of Mines 18-5 193
23. Tampa 17-6 152
24. Rockhurst 21-5 94
25. Concordia (Calif.) 21-2 77
Others receiving votes on two or more ballots: Florida Southern 47, Colorado Mesa 40, North Alabama 32, California Baptist 24; Tarleton State 17, Wingate 16, Findlay 14, Arkansas-Fort Smith 14, Wayne (Mich.) State 10, West Florida 7, Saint Leo 6.
UMAC Tournament
Monday’s Play-in Result
Bethany Lutheran (9-16) at Martin Luther (10-21)
Wednesday’s Semifinals
No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.
Martin Luther/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Buffalo Bills - Cut WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner.
Cleveland Browns - Acquired LB Jamie Collins from the New England Patriots for a conditional 2018, fourth-round draft pick. Waived TE Connor Hamlett.
Green Bay Packers - Waived DB Chris Banjo. Waived RB Knile Davis.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Placed T Josh Wells on IR/Designated for Return list.
Miami Dolphins - Added DE Julius Warmsley to the practice squad. Cut DE Cleyon Laing.
San Diego Chargers - Acquired WR Jeremy Butler off waivers from New York Jets. Cut DB Pierre Desir. Waived WR Isaiah Burse.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut DB Johnthan Banks.
Tennessee Titans - Announced WR Andre Johnson has retired.
Washington Redskins - Cut DB Josh Evans.
NCAA Football
Tennessee - Announced RB Jalen Hurd has left the program and will transfer to another school.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks - Signed PF Ryan Kelly to a one-year, $979,848 contract. Waived C Edy Tavares.
Charlotte Hornets - Announced C Frank Kaminsky’s third-year contract option has been exercised.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Re-signed SG Victor Oladipo to a four-year, $84 million contract extension.
Sacramento Kings - NBA fined C DeMarcus Cousins $25000 for his actions in a previous game.
Utah Jazz - Re-signed C Rudy Gobert to a four-year, $102 million contract extension.