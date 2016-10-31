Local names and news

Division II Top 25 poll released Monday, however the Bulldogs won’t have to wait long to have an attempt at regaining the top spot.

UMD (22-2) hosts new No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul (22-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Romano Gym in a clash for the top spot in the NSIC and atop the national rankings.

Southwest Minnesota State, which UMD swept over the weekend to create a three-way atop the NSIC, is ranked fourth. Other NSIC teams ranked include Winona State at sixth, Augustana at seventh, Wayne (Neb.) State at eighth and Northern State at No. 14.

College football

UMD rises to 18th in national poll

Minnesota Duluth inched up the national charts to No. 18 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released Monday and remained fourth in the Super Region Three rankings.

The Bulldogs (8-1), who take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday’s regular-season home finale against the University of Mary, are slotted behind defending champion Northwest Missouri State, Sioux Falls and Harding University in the region rankings. The top seven teams in each region qualify for the Division II national playoffs.

No. 4 Sioux Falls is the only other NSIC team ranked in the AFCA poll.

College hockey

UMD women still ranked third

The Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team remains No. 3 in the latest United States College Hockey Online.com Division I poll following 6-0 and 3-2 wins at Ohio State over the weekend.

The top eight spots in the poll are unchanged from last week with WCHA rivals Wisconsin at No. 1 and Minnesota at No. 2.

UMD remains on the road this weekend to face

No. 9 North Dakota at 2:07 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Grand Forks, N.D.

-- The St. Scholastica women are ranked No. 10 in the USCHO.com Division III poll after opening the season with a 3-1 win at home against Augsburg College on Friday. The Saints host Finlandia at 7 p.m. today at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Bandy

Duluthian among hall inductees

Duluthian Rick Haney is one of five people selected to the USA Bandy Hall of Fame, which will induct its second class on Monday at the River Room in the Aster Cafe in Minneapolis.

Haney is a four-time U.S. champ and an eight-time North American Cup champion who began his bandy career in 1989. The Harvard graduate played for the U.S. national team for 26 years — spending 16 years as team captain — playing a record 111 matches at 20 world championships.

Other inductees are Steve Jecha, Tim Roth, Nancy Nelson and Steve Nelson.

Curling

Duluth curlers win event

Duluth Curling Club members Chris Plys and Korey Dropkin were on the winning side Sunday at the World Curling Tour event in Sarnia, Ontario.

Plys and Dropkin, members of Heath McCormick’s High Performance Program, defeated Ontario’s Jake Higgs 6-4 in the final.

The McCormick claimed first at the St. Paul Cashpiel earlier this fall.

College volleyball

UWS wins season finale

Editor’s note: An incorrect writeup of Wisconsin-Superior’s volleyball match was in Sunday’s paper. Below is the correct version.

Wisconsin-Superior closed its season with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of North Central University on Saturday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Brylee Colligan led the Yellowjackets (8-22 overall, 3-5 UMAC) with 14 kills, while Emily VerWay had 35 set assists and Mackezie Dahlin totaled 16 digs.

Elissa Pheneger had 28 assists for North Central (12-15, 2-6).

Neither team qualified for the five-team UMAC postseason tournament.