Local names and news

Line and Greg Anderson of Duluth each lost in the semifinal round to keep Line’s lead over his Summit Racing teammate at 26 points. Line has 2,454 points and Anderson sits at 2,428 with one event remaining.

Drew Skillman eliminated Line, whose Camaro suffered a severe tire shake and took more than 14 seconds to make it down the quarter-mile track.

Anderson had a faster speed than Shane Gray in his semifinal (206.10 mph to 205.22) but a slower reaction time at the start allowed Gray to reach the finish line .013 ahead of Anderson. Gray went on to defeat Skillman in the final.

The last event is at Pomona, Calif., from Nov. 10-13.

College women’s soccer

UMD ends regular season with draw

Minnesota Duluth scored in the 71st minute to secure a 1-1 tie at Bemidji State in Sunday’s regular-season finale and earning the Bulldogs a No. 5 seed in this week’s NSIC tournament.

The Bulldogs (8-5-5 overall, 6-4-5 NSIC) set a single-season record with their fifth tie of the year and finished 3-2-4 overall on the road.

The Beavers (13-4-1, 11-3-1 NSIC) had their four-game win streak snapped.

Sophomore forward Rachael Norton netted her seventh goal of the season to put Bemidji State up 1-0 in the 20th minute. Sophomore defender Erika Hjort knotted the score at 70:59 with her first career goal, heading in a corner from sophomore defender Laura Edgren.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sisley Ng made four saves en route to finishing her regular season with a 3-5-3 record.

The Bulldogs are now 0-4-9 in overtime or double-overtime games since their last victory in 2013.

UMD will travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play fourth-seeded Augustana University in an NSIC quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday.