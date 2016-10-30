Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Football
NFL
Vikings at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Auto Racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Goody’s Fast Relief 500
Sunday
Martinsville, VA
Lap Length: .53 miles
1. (3) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 44.0
2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 39.0
3. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 39.0
4. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 500, 39.0
5. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 37.0
6. (10) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 500, 35.0
7. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500, 35.0
8. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 500, 33.0
9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 33.0
10. (4) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500, 32.0
11. (22) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 499, 30.0
12. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 499, 29.0
13. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 499, 28.0
14. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499, 28.0
15. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 499, 26.0
16. (13) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 499, 25.0
17. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499, 24.0
18. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 498, 23.0
19. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 498, 22.0
20. (20) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 498, 21.0
21. (26) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 497, 20.0
22. (23) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 497, 19.0
23. (31) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 497, 18.0
24. (24) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 497, 17.0
25. (18) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 496, 16.0
26. (6) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 496, 15.0
27. (29) Chris Buescher, Ford, 495, 14.0
28. (28) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 495, 13.0
29. (33) Landon Cassill, Ford, 494, 12.0
30. (21) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 494, 12.0
31. (37) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 490, 0.0
32. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 489, 9.0
33. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 486, 8.0
34. (35) Brian Scott, Ford, 484, 7.0
35. (40) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 479, 6.0
36. (7) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 477, 5.0
37. (12) David Ragan, Toyota, 424, 4.0
38. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 407, 3.0
39. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 360, 2.0,
40. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 21, 1.0,
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.54 mph
Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 55 seconds
Margin of Victory: 1.291 seconds
Lead Changes: 15
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 2 1 .667 —
Toronto 1 1 .500 .5
New York 1 1 .500 .5
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1.0
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1.5
Central
W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 0 1.000 .5
Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —
Detroit 2 1 .667 1.0
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2.0
Indiana 1 2 .333 2.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 2 1 .667 .5
Miami 1 2 .333 1.5
Washington 0 1 .000 1.5
Orlando 0 3 .000 2.5
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —
Portland 2 1 .667 1.0
Denver 1 1 .500 1.5
Utah 1 2 .333 2.0
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2.5
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Sacramento 2 1 .667 .5
Golden State 2 1 .667 .5
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1.5
Phoenix 0 3 .000 2.5
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —
Houston 1 1 .500 2.0
Memphis 1 1 .500 2.0
Dallas 0 2 .000 3.0
New Orleans 0 3 .000 3.5
Saturday’s Results
Sacramento 106, Minnesota 103
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 108
Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 72
Boston 104, Charlotte 98
New York 111, Memphis 104
Cleveland 105, Orlando 99
Chicago 118, Indiana 101
San Antonio 98, New Orleans 79
Portland 115, Denver 113, OT
Sunday’s Results
Detroit 98, Milwaukee 83
L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 75
Golden State 106, Phoenix 100
San Antonio 106, Miami 99
Oklahoma City 113, L.A. Lakers 96
Washington at Memphis, night
Dallas at Houston, night
Monday’s Games
Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Drag racing
NHRA
Toyota Nationals
At Las Vegas
Sunday’s Results
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Wayne Newby; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Richie Crampton; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Tripp Tatum; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Tony Schumacher; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Scott Palmer.
Finals — Steve Torrence, 3.734 seconds, 323.81 mph def. J.R. Todd, 3.762 seconds, 321.96 mph.
Funny Car
1. John Force; 2. Courtney Force; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Del Worsham; 6. Chad Head; 7. Jack Beckman; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10. Paul Lee; 11. John Hale; 12. John Bojec; 13. Jeff Arend; 14. Robert Hight; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Alexis DeJoria.
Finals — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.884, 327.19 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.906, 325.85.
Pro Stock
1. Shane Gray; 2. Drew Skillman; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jason Line; 5. Bo Butner; 6. Chris McGaha; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Vincent Nobile; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Allen Johnson; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Aaron Strong.
Finals — Shane Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.719, 204.76 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 19.793, 27.72.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown, 2,581*; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,424; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,413; 4. Brittany Force, 2,366; 5. Shawn Langdon, 2,365; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,352; 7. Leah Pritchett, 2,334; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,332; 9. Clay Millican, 2,232; 10. Richie Crampton, 2,227.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,546; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,460; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,433; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,395; 5. John Force, 2,387; 6. Del Worsham, 2,373; 7. Courtney Force, 2,334; 8. Robert Hight, 2,313; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,262; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,184.
Pro Stock
1. Jason Line, 2,532; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,513; 3. Shane Gray, 2,438; 4. Vincent Nobile, 2,394; 5. Drew Skillman, 2,371; 6. Bo Butner, 2,369; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,275; 8. Allen Johnson, 2,245; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,177; 10. Erica Enders, 2,167.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-1) 4-1
Minnesota (6-2) 3-2
Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Northwestern (4-4) 3-2
Purdue (3-5) 1-4
Illinois (2-6) 1-4
East Division
Michigan (8-0) 5-0
Ohio State (7-1) 4-1
Penn State (6-2) 4-1
Maryland (5-3) 2-3
Indiana (4-4) 2-3
Michigan State (2-6) 0-5
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 40, Illinois 17
Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17, OT
Michigan 32, Michigan State 23
Penn State 62, Purdue 24
Indiana 42, Maryland 36
Ohio State 24, Northwestern 20
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0
Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1
MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2
Northern State (5-4) 3-2
St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2
Minot State (2-7) 1-4
Mary (1-8) 1-4
Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5
South Division
Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0
Augustana (6-3) 3-2
MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2
Winona State (6-3) 3-2
SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3
Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3
Wayne State (3-6) 2-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 54, Minnesota-Crookston 23
Augustana 21, Winona State 20
Bemidji State 48, St. Cloud State 7
Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Minot State 24
Northern State 52, Mary 7
Sioux Falls 24, Minnesota State-Mankato 14
Southwest Minnesota State 28, Concordia-St. Paul 14
Upper Iowa 35, Wayne State 30
UMAC
Eureka (8-1) 7-1
Northwestern (8-1) 7-1
MacMurray (7-2) 6-2
St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2
Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4
Westminster (4-5) 4-4
Crown (2-7) 2-6
Greenville (2-7) 2-6
Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6
Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8
Saturday’s Results
St. Scholastica 21, Westminster 20
Eureka 14, Minnesota-Morris 7
Iowa Wesleyan 38, Martin Luther 0
MacMurray 42, Crown 35
Northwestern 21, Greenville 14
Hockey
NHL Standings
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 6 2 1 0 13
St. Louis 5 2 1 1 12
Chicago 5 3 0 1 11
Colorado 4 3 0 0 8
Winnipeg 4 5 0 0 8
Dallas 3 4 1 0 7
Nashville 2 5 1 0 5
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 7 1 0 0 14
San Jose 6 3 0 0 12
Calgary 4 4 0 1 9
Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9
Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8
Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8
Arizona 2 6 0 0 4
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 8 0 0 1 17
Detroit 6 4 0 0 12
Tampa Bay 5 4 0 0 10
Florida 4 4 0 1 9
Ottawa 4 3 0 0 8
Boston 4 4 0 0 8
Buffalo 3 3 1 1 8
Toronto 2 4 2 1 7
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13
NY Rangers 6 3 0 0 12
New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10
Washington 4 2 0 1 9
Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9
NY Islanders 4 5 0 0 8
Columbus 3 3 1 0 7
Carolina 2 4 2 0 6
Saturday’s Results
Buffalo 3, Florida 0
Montreal 2, Toronto 1
Boston 1, Detroit 0
New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 1, Los Angeles 0
Minnesota 4, Dallas 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Washington 5, Vancouver 2
San Jose 4, Nashville 1
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 1
Florida 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3
NY Islanders 5, Toronto 1
Chicago 3, Los Angeles 0
NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 1
Ottawa at Edmonton, night
Washington at Calgary, night
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6
Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 3, North Dakota 0
Bowling Green 4, Miami 1
Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Nebraska-Omaha 2
St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2
Denver 4, Western Michigan 2
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT
Ohio State 6, Niagara 2
Penn State 4, Canisius 2
Dartmouth 3, Michigan 2
Wisconsin 5, Clarkson 4
NCHA
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3
Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2
Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT
Adrian 6, MSOE 0
Lake Forest 3, Concordia-Wis. 2
Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2
St. Norbert 7, Marian 0
Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2
WIAC
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3
Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2
Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT
Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2
Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23
Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17
North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1
Saturday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 3, Ohio State 2
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 1
North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 0
NCHA
Saturday’s Results
Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3
Concordia-Wis. 4, Hamline 3
St. Mary’s 5, St. Norbert 4
St. Benedict 7, Northland 1
Lake Forest 5, St. Catherine 1
Sunday’s Result
St. Catherine 3, Lake Forest 2, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Finlandia at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
WIAC
Saturday’s Results
Augsburg 4, Wis.-Superior 3
Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3
Wis.-Stevens Point 5. St. Olaf 2
Wis.-River Falls 4, Bethel 0
Tuesday’s Game
Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC
Final
W-L-T Pts
x-St. Scholastica (11-7) 8-0 24
Wis.-Superior (12-7) 7-1 21
Northwestern (8-8-1) 5-3 15
Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13
Crown (7-11-1) 4-4 12
North Central (10-6-1) 3-4-1 10
Minn.-Morris (4-13) 3-5 9
Northland (1-15) 1-7 3
Bethany Lutheran (0-20) 0-8 0
x-clinched title
UMAC Tournament
Today’s Play-in Game
No. 5 Crown (7-11-1) at No. 4 Martin Luther (9-8-1), 1 p.m.
Wednesday’s Semifinals
Martin Luther/Crown winner at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.
No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
Final
W-L-T Pts
x-Minot State (15-1-1) 14-0-1 43
MS-Mankato (13-3-2) 12-2-1 37
Bemidji State (13-4-1) 11-3-1 34
Augustana (11-4-3) 10-2-3 33
Minn. Duluth (8-5-5) 6-4-5 23
St. Cloud State (7-7-4) 6-5-4 22
Northern State (9-8) 7-8 21
Upper Iowa (8-9) 7-8 21
Wayne State (9-6-3) 6-6-3 21
Concordia-St. Paul (5-9-4) 5-6-4 19
Winona State (8-9-1) 5-9-1 16
SW Minn. State (6-11-1) 5-9-1 16
Mary (4-10-3) 4-9-2 14
Sioux Falls (3-12-3) 3-10-2 11
Minn.-Crookston (3-13-2) 2-11-2 8
MS-Moorhead (3-14) 2-13 6
x-clinched title
NSIC Tournament
Wednesday’s Quarterfinals
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.
No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.
No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.
UMAC
Final
W-L-T Pts
x-Northland (11-5-1) 7-0-1 22
St. Scholastica (7-9-3) 5-1-2 17
Minn.-Morris (7-7-2) 5-2-1 16
Northwestern (9-7) 5-3 15
Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) 4-3-1 13
Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10
North Central (4-12) 2-6 6
Crown (3-14-1) 1-7 3
Wis.-Superior (1-16) 1-7 3
x-clinched title
UMAC Tournament
Today’s Play-in Game
No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) at No. 4 Northwestern (9-7), 7p.m.
Wednesday’s Semfinals
No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
UMAC
Final
W-L
x-Northwestern (28-4) 8-0
Minn.-Morris (15-14) 7-1
St. Scholastica (12-15) 6-2
Martin Luther (10-21) 5-3
Bethany Lutheran (9-16) 4-4
Wis.-Superior (8-22) 3-5
North Central (12-15) 2-6
Northland (3-23) 1-5
Crown (3-21) 0-6
x-clinched title
UMAC Tournament
Today’s Play-in Game
No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-16) at No. 4 Martin Luther (10-21), 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Semifinals
No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.
Martin Luther/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.
Transactions
Football
NCAA Football
Florida State - Announced the program will be fined $20,000 by the The ACC for the actions of the head coach.
Pittsburgh - Announced the program will be fined $5,000 by The ACC for the actions of the head coach.
Basketball
NCAA Basketball
Georgia Tech - Announced PG Josh Heath has been suspended four games for a violation of team rules.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski and D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).
Buffalo Sabres - Recalled RW Nicholas Baptiste from Rochester (AHL).
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned LW Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).