Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Football

    NFL

    Vikings at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Auto Racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Goody’s Fast Relief 500

    Sunday

    Martinsville, VA

    Lap Length: .53 miles

    1. (3) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 44.0

    2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 39.0

    3. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 39.0

    4. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 500, 39.0

    5. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 37.0

    6. (10) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 500, 35.0

    7. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500, 35.0

    8. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 500, 33.0

    9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 33.0

    10. (4) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500, 32.0

    11. (22) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 499, 30.0

    12. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 499, 29.0

    13. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 499, 28.0

    14. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499, 28.0

    15. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 499, 26.0

    16. (13) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 499, 25.0

    17. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499, 24.0

    18. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 498, 23.0

    19. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 498, 22.0

    20. (20) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 498, 21.0

    21. (26) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 497, 20.0

    22. (23) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 497, 19.0

    23. (31) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 497, 18.0

    24. (24) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 497, 17.0

    25. (18) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 496, 16.0

    26. (6) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 496, 15.0

    27. (29) Chris Buescher, Ford, 495, 14.0

    28. (28) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 495, 13.0

    29. (33) Landon Cassill, Ford, 494, 12.0

    30. (21) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 494, 12.0

    31. (37) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 490, 0.0

    32. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 489, 9.0

    33. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 486, 8.0

    34. (35) Brian Scott, Ford, 484, 7.0

    35. (40) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 479, 6.0

    36. (7) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 477, 5.0

    37. (12) David Ragan, Toyota, 424, 4.0

    38. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 407, 3.0

    39. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 360, 2.0,

    40. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 21, 1.0,

    Race Statistics

    Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.54 mph

    Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 55 seconds

    Margin of Victory: 1.291 seconds

    Lead Changes: 15

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 2 1 .667 —

    Toronto 1 1 .500 .5

    New York 1 1 .500 .5

    Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1.0

    Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1.5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 2 0 1.000 .5

    Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —

    Detroit 2 1 .667 1.0

    Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2.0

    Indiana 1 2 .333 2.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —

    Charlotte 2 1 .667 .5

    Miami 1 2 .333 1.5

    Washington 0 1 .000 1.5

    Orlando 0 3 .000 2.5

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

    Portland 2 1 .667 1.0

    Denver 1 1 .500 1.5

    Utah 1 2 .333 2.0

    Minnesota 0 2 .000 2.5

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

    Sacramento 2 1 .667 .5

    Golden State 2 1 .667 .5

    L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1.5

    Phoenix 0 3 .000 2.5

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —

    Houston 1 1 .500 2.0

    Memphis 1 1 .500 2.0

    Dallas 0 2 .000 3.0

    New Orleans 0 3 .000 3.5

    Saturday’s Results

    Sacramento 106, Minnesota 103

    Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 108

    Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 72

    Boston 104, Charlotte 98

    New York 111, Memphis 104

    Cleveland 105, Orlando 99

    Chicago 118, Indiana 101

    San Antonio 98, New Orleans 79

    Portland 115, Denver 113, OT

    Sunday’s Results

    Detroit 98, Milwaukee 83

    L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 75

    Golden State 106, Phoenix 100

    San Antonio 106, Miami 99

    Oklahoma City 113, L.A. Lakers 96

    Washington at Memphis, night

    Dallas at Houston, night

    Monday’s Games

    Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

    Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    Drag racing

    NHRA

    Toyota Nationals

    At Las Vegas

    Sunday’s Results

    Top Fuel

    1.  Steve Torrence; 2.  J.R. Todd; 3.  Leah Pritchett; 4.  Antron Brown; 5.  Clay Millican; 6.  Doug Kalitta; 7.  Wayne Newby; 8.  Brittany Force; 9.  Richie Crampton; 10.  Shawn Reed; 11.  Tripp Tatum; 12.  Terry Haddock; 13.  Terry McMillen; 14.  Tony Schumacher; 15.  Shawn Langdon; 16.  Scott Palmer.

    Finals — Steve Torrence, 3.734 seconds, 323.81 mph  def. J.R. Todd, 3.762 seconds, 321.96 mph. 

    Funny Car

    1.  John Force; 2.  Courtney Force; 3.  Ron Capps; 4.  Matt Hagan; 5.  Del Worsham; 6.  Chad Head; 7.  Jack Beckman; 8.  Cruz Pedregon; 9.  Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10.  Paul Lee; 11.  John Hale; 12.  John Bojec; 13.  Jeff Arend; 14.  Robert Hight; 15.  Tim Wilkerson; 16.  Alexis DeJoria. 

    Finals — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.884, 327.19  def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.906, 325.85. 

    Pro Stock

    1.  Shane Gray; 2.  Drew Skillman; 3.  Greg Anderson; 4.  Jason Line; 5.  Bo Butner; 6.  Chris McGaha; 7.  Alex Laughlin; 8.  Vincent Nobile; 9.  Erica Enders; 10.  Allen Johnson; 11.  Deric Kramer; 12.  Jeg Coughlin; 13.  Matt Hartford; 14.  Shane Tucker; 15.  Kenny Delco; 16.  Aaron Strong. 

    Finals — Shane Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.719, 204.76  def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 19.793, 27.72. 

    Point Standings

    Top Fuel

    1.  Antron Brown, 2,581*; 2.  Steve Torrence, 2,424; 3.  Doug Kalitta, 2,413; 4.  Brittany Force, 2,366; 5.  Shawn Langdon, 2,365; 6.  J.R. Todd, 2,352; 7.  Leah Pritchett, 2,334; 8.  Tony Schumacher, 2,332; 9.  Clay Millican, 2,232; 10.  Richie Crampton, 2,227.

    Funny Car

    1.  Ron Capps, 2,546; 2.  Matt Hagan, 2,460; 3.  Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,433; 4.  Jack Beckman, 2,395; 5.  John Force, 2,387; 6.  Del Worsham, 2,373; 7.  Courtney Force, 2,334; 8.  Robert Hight, 2,313; 9.  Tim Wilkerson, 2,262; 10.  Alexis DeJoria, 2,184.

    Pro Stock

    1.  Jason Line, 2,532; 2.  Greg Anderson, 2,513; 3.  Shane Gray, 2,438; 4.  Vincent Nobile, 2,394; 5.  Drew Skillman, 2,371; 6.  Bo Butner, 2,369; 7.  Chris McGaha, 2,275; 8.  Allen Johnson, 2,245; 9.  Jeg Coughlin, 2,177; 10.  Erica Enders, 2,167.

    FOOTBALL

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

    Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

    Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

    Purdue (3-5) 1-4

    Illinois (2-6) 1-4

    East Division

    Michigan (8-0) 5-0

    Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

    Penn State (6-2) 4-1

    Maryland (5-3) 2-3

    Indiana (4-4) 2-3

    Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota 40, Illinois 17

    Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17, OT

    Michigan 32, Michigan State 23

    Penn State 62, Purdue 24

    Indiana 42, Maryland 36

    Ohio State 24, Northwestern 20

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

    Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

    MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

    Northern State (5-4) 3-2

    St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

    Minot State (2-7) 1-4

    Mary (1-8) 1-4

    Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

    Augustana (6-3) 3-2

    MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

    Winona State (6-3) 3-2

    SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

    Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

    Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 54, Minnesota-Crookston 23

    Augustana 21, Winona State 20

    Bemidji State 48, St. Cloud State 7

    Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Minot State 24

    Northern State 52, Mary 7

    Sioux Falls 24, Minnesota State-Mankato 14

    Southwest Minnesota State 28, Concordia-St. Paul 14

    Upper Iowa 35, Wayne State 30

    UMAC

    Eureka (8-1) 7-1

    Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

    MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

    St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

    Westminster (4-5) 4-4

    Crown (2-7) 2-6

    Greenville (2-7) 2-6

    Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

    Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

    Saturday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 21, Westminster 20

    Eureka 14, Minnesota-Morris 7

    Iowa Wesleyan 38, Martin Luther 0

    MacMurray 42, Crown 35

    Northwestern 21, Greenville 14

    Hockey

    NHL Standings

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 6 2 1 0 13

    St. Louis 5 2 1 1 12

    Chicago 5 3 0 1 11

    Colorado 4 3 0 0 8

    Winnipeg 4 5 0 0 8

    Dallas 3 4 1 0 7

    Nashville 2 5 1 0 5

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 7 1 0 0 14

    San Jose 6 3 0 0 12

    Calgary 4 4 0 1 9

    Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9

    Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8

    Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8

    Arizona 2 6 0 0 4

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 8 0 0 1 17

    Detroit 6 4 0 0 12

    Tampa Bay 5 4 0 0 10

    Florida 4 4 0 1 9

    Ottawa 4 3 0 0 8

    Boston 4 4 0 0 8

    Buffalo 3 3 1 1 8

    Toronto 2 4 2 1 7

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

    NY Rangers 6 3 0 0 12

    New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

    Washington 4 2 0 1 9

    Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9

    NY Islanders 4 5 0 0 8

    Columbus 3 3 1 0 7

    Carolina 2 4 2 0 6

    Saturday’s Results

    Buffalo 3, Florida 0

    Montreal 2, Toronto 1

    Boston 1, Detroit 0

    New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

    St. Louis 1, Los Angeles 0

    Minnesota 4, Dallas 0

    Colorado 3, Arizona 2

    Washington 5, Vancouver 2

    San Jose 4, Nashville 1

    Sunday’s Games

    Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 1

    Florida 5, Detroit 2

    Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

    NY Islanders 5, Toronto 1

    Chicago 3, Los Angeles 0

    NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 1

    Ottawa at Edmonton, night

    Washington at Calgary, night

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 3, North Dakota 0

    Bowling Green 4, Miami 1

    Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Nebraska-Omaha 2

    St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2

    Denver 4, Western Michigan 2

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT

    Ohio State 6, Niagara 2

    Penn State 4, Canisius 2

    Dartmouth 3, Michigan 2

    Wisconsin 5, Clarkson 4

    NCHA

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3

    Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2

    Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT

    Adrian 6, MSOE 0

    Lake Forest 3, Concordia-Wis. 2

    Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2

    St. Norbert 7, Marian 0

    Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2

    WIAC

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3

    Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2

    Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT

    Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2

    Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

    Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

    North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

    Saturday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 3, Ohio State 2

    Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

    North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 0

    NCHA

    Saturday’s Results

    Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3

    Concordia-Wis. 4, Hamline 3

    St. Mary’s 5, St. Norbert 4

    St. Benedict 7, Northland 1

    Lake Forest 5, St. Catherine 1

    Sunday’s Result

    St. Catherine 3, Lake Forest 2, OT

    Tuesday’s Games

    Finlandia at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    WIAC

    Saturday’s Results

    Augsburg 4, Wis.-Superior 3

    Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3

    Wis.-Stevens Point 5. St. Olaf 2

    Wis.-River Falls 4, Bethel 0

    Tuesday’s Game

    Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC

    Final

    W-L-T Pts

    x-St. Scholastica (11-7) 8-0 24

    Wis.-Superior (12-7) 7-1 21

    Northwestern (8-8-1) 5-3 15

    Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13

    Crown (7-11-1) 4-4 12

    North Central (10-6-1) 3-4-1 10

    Minn.-Morris (4-13) 3-5 9

    Northland (1-15) 1-7 3

    Bethany Lutheran (0-20) 0-8 0

    x-clinched title

    UMAC Tournament

    Today’s Play-in Game

    No. 5 Crown (7-11-1) at No. 4 Martin Luther (9-8-1), 1 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Semifinals

    Martin Luther/Crown winner at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.

    No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    Final

    W-L-T Pts

    x-Minot State (15-1-1) 14-0-1 43

    MS-Mankato (13-3-2) 12-2-1 37

    Bemidji State (13-4-1) 11-3-1 34

    Augustana (11-4-3) 10-2-3 33

    Minn. Duluth (8-5-5) 6-4-5 23

    St. Cloud State (7-7-4) 6-5-4 22

    Northern State (9-8) 7-8 21

    Upper Iowa (8-9) 7-8 21

    Wayne State (9-6-3) 6-6-3 21

    Concordia-St. Paul (5-9-4) 5-6-4 19

    Winona State (8-9-1) 5-9-1 16

    SW Minn. State (6-11-1) 5-9-1 16

    Mary (4-10-3) 4-9-2 14

    Sioux Falls (3-12-3) 3-10-2 11

    Minn.-Crookston (3-13-2) 2-11-2 8

    MS-Moorhead (3-14) 2-13 6

    x-clinched title

    NSIC Tournament

    Wednesday’s Quarterfinals

    No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.

    No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

    No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.

    No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

    UMAC

    Final

    W-L-T Pts

    x-Northland (11-5-1) 7-0-1 22

    St. Scholastica (7-9-3) 5-1-2 17

    Minn.-Morris (7-7-2) 5-2-1 16

    Northwestern (9-7) 5-3 15

    Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) 4-3-1 13

    Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10

    North Central (4-12) 2-6 6

    Crown (3-14-1) 1-7 3

    Wis.-Superior (1-16) 1-7 3

    x-clinched title

    UMAC Tournament

    Today’s Play-in Game

    No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) at No. 4 Northwestern (9-7), 7p.m.

    Wednesday’s Semfinals

    No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.

    Northwestern/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    UMAC

    Final

    W-L

    x-Northwestern (28-4) 8-0

    Minn.-Morris (15-14) 7-1

    St. Scholastica (12-15) 6-2

    Martin Luther (10-21) 5-3

    Bethany Lutheran (9-16) 4-4

    Wis.-Superior (8-22) 3-5

    North Central (12-15) 2-6

    Northland (3-23) 1-5

    Crown (3-21) 0-6

    x-clinched title

    UMAC Tournament

    Today’s Play-in Game

    No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-16) at No. 4 Martin Luther (10-21), 7 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Semifinals

    No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.

    Martin Luther/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.

    Transactions

    Football

    NCAA Football

    Florida State - Announced the program will be fined $20,000 by the The ACC for the actions of the head coach.

    Pittsburgh - Announced the program will be fined $5,000 by The ACC for the actions of the head coach.

    Basketball

    NCAA Basketball

    Georgia Tech - Announced PG Josh Heath has been suspended four games for a violation of team rules.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski and D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).

    Buffalo Sabres - Recalled RW Nicholas Baptiste from Rochester (AHL).

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned LW Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).

    Explore related topics:sports
    Advertisement
    randomness