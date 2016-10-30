Scoreboard

Goody’s Fast Relief 500

Sunday

Martinsville, VA

Lap Length: .53 miles

1. (3) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 44.0

2. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 39.0

3. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 39.0

4. (17) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 500, 39.0

5. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500, 37.0

6. (10) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 500, 35.0

7. (1) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500, 35.0

8. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 500, 33.0

9. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 33.0

10. (4) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500, 32.0

11. (22) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 499, 30.0

12. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 499, 29.0

13. (25) Greg Biffle, Ford, 499, 28.0

14. (11) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499, 28.0

15. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 499, 26.0

16. (13) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 499, 25.0

17. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499, 24.0

18. (30) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 498, 23.0

19. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 498, 22.0

20. (20) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 498, 21.0

21. (26) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 497, 20.0

22. (23) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 497, 19.0

23. (31) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 497, 18.0

24. (24) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 497, 17.0

25. (18) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 496, 16.0

26. (6) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 496, 15.0

27. (29) Chris Buescher, Ford, 495, 14.0

28. (28) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 495, 13.0

29. (33) Landon Cassill, Ford, 494, 12.0

30. (21) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 494, 12.0

31. (37) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 490, 0.0

32. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 489, 9.0

33. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 486, 8.0

34. (35) Brian Scott, Ford, 484, 7.0

35. (40) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 479, 6.0

36. (7) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 477, 5.0

37. (12) David Ragan, Toyota, 424, 4.0

38. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 407, 3.0

39. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 360, 2.0,

40. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Accident, 21, 1.0,

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.54 mph

Time of Race: 3 hours, 20 minutes, 55 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.291 seconds

Lead Changes: 15

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Boston 2 1 .667 —

Toronto 1 1 .500 .5

New York 1 1 .500 .5

Brooklyn 1 2 .333 1.0

Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1.5

Central

W L Pct GB

Chicago 2 0 1.000 .5

Cleveland 3 0 1.000 —

Detroit 2 1 .667 1.0

Milwaukee 1 2 .333 2.0

Indiana 1 2 .333 2.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 2 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 2 1 .667 .5

Miami 1 2 .333 1.5

Washington 0 1 .000 1.5

Orlando 0 3 .000 2.5

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Oklahoma City 3 0 1.000 —

Portland 2 1 .667 1.0

Denver 1 1 .500 1.5

Utah 1 2 .333 2.0

Minnesota 0 2 .000 2.5

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Sacramento 2 1 .667 .5

Golden State 2 1 .667 .5

L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1.5

Phoenix 0 3 .000 2.5

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 4 0 1.000 —

Houston 1 1 .500 2.0

Memphis 1 1 .500 2.0

Dallas 0 2 .000 3.0

New Orleans 0 3 .000 3.5

Saturday’s Results

Sacramento 106, Minnesota 103

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 108

Atlanta 104, Philadelphia 72

Boston 104, Charlotte 98

New York 111, Memphis 104

Cleveland 105, Orlando 99

Chicago 118, Indiana 101

San Antonio 98, New Orleans 79

Portland 115, Denver 113, OT

Sunday’s Results

Detroit 98, Milwaukee 83

L.A. Clippers 88, Utah 75

Golden State 106, Phoenix 100

San Antonio 106, Miami 99

Oklahoma City 113, L.A. Lakers 96

Washington at Memphis, night

Dallas at Houston, night

Monday’s Games

Denver at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Drag racing

NHRA

Toyota Nationals

At Las Vegas

Sunday’s Results

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. J.R. Todd; 3. Leah Pritchett; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Wayne Newby; 8. Brittany Force; 9. Richie Crampton; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Tripp Tatum; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Terry McMillen; 14. Tony Schumacher; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Scott Palmer.

Finals — Steve Torrence, 3.734 seconds, 323.81 mph def. J.R. Todd, 3.762 seconds, 321.96 mph.

Funny Car

1. John Force; 2. Courtney Force; 3. Ron Capps; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Del Worsham; 6. Chad Head; 7. Jack Beckman; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 10. Paul Lee; 11. John Hale; 12. John Bojec; 13. Jeff Arend; 14. Robert Hight; 15. Tim Wilkerson; 16. Alexis DeJoria.

Finals — John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.884, 327.19 def. Courtney Force, Camaro, 3.906, 325.85.

Pro Stock

1. Shane Gray; 2. Drew Skillman; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Jason Line; 5. Bo Butner; 6. Chris McGaha; 7. Alex Laughlin; 8. Vincent Nobile; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Allen Johnson; 11. Deric Kramer; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Matt Hartford; 14. Shane Tucker; 15. Kenny Delco; 16. Aaron Strong.

Finals — Shane Gray, Chevy Camaro, 6.719, 204.76 def. Drew Skillman, Camaro, 19.793, 27.72.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown, 2,581*; 2. Steve Torrence, 2,424; 3. Doug Kalitta, 2,413; 4. Brittany Force, 2,366; 5. Shawn Langdon, 2,365; 6. J.R. Todd, 2,352; 7. Leah Pritchett, 2,334; 8. Tony Schumacher, 2,332; 9. Clay Millican, 2,232; 10. Richie Crampton, 2,227.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 2,546; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,460; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr., 2,433; 4. Jack Beckman, 2,395; 5. John Force, 2,387; 6. Del Worsham, 2,373; 7. Courtney Force, 2,334; 8. Robert Hight, 2,313; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,262; 10. Alexis DeJoria, 2,184.

Pro Stock

1. Jason Line, 2,532; 2. Greg Anderson, 2,513; 3. Shane Gray, 2,438; 4. Vincent Nobile, 2,394; 5. Drew Skillman, 2,371; 6. Bo Butner, 2,369; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,275; 8. Allen Johnson, 2,245; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 2,177; 10. Erica Enders, 2,167.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-1) 4-1

Minnesota (6-2) 3-2

Wisconsin (6-2) 3-2

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Northwestern (4-4) 3-2

Purdue (3-5) 1-4

Illinois (2-6) 1-4

East Division

Michigan (8-0) 5-0

Ohio State (7-1) 4-1

Penn State (6-2) 4-1

Maryland (5-3) 2-3

Indiana (4-4) 2-3

Michigan State (2-6) 0-5

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 40, Illinois 17

Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17, OT

Michigan 32, Michigan State 23

Penn State 62, Purdue 24

Indiana 42, Maryland 36

Ohio State 24, Northwestern 20

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (8-1) 5-0

Bemidji State (7-2) 4-1

MS-Moorhead (5-4) 3-2

Northern State (5-4) 3-2

St. Cloud State (4-5) 3-2

Minot State (2-7) 1-4

Mary (1-8) 1-4

Minn.-Crookston (0-9) 0-5

South Division

Sioux Falls (9-0) 5-0

Augustana (6-3) 3-2

MS-Mankato (6-3) 3-2

Winona State (6-3) 3-2

SW Minn. State (5-4) 2-3

Upper Iowa (3-6) 2-3

Wayne State (3-6) 2-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-7) 0-5

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 54, Minnesota-Crookston 23

Augustana 21, Winona State 20

Bemidji State 48, St. Cloud State 7

Minnesota State-Moorhead 42, Minot State 24

Northern State 52, Mary 7

Sioux Falls 24, Minnesota State-Mankato 14

Southwest Minnesota State 28, Concordia-St. Paul 14

Upper Iowa 35, Wayne State 30

UMAC

Eureka (8-1) 7-1

Northwestern (8-1) 7-1

MacMurray (7-2) 6-2

St. Scholastica (6-3) 6-2

Minn.-Morris (4-4) 4-4

Westminster (4-5) 4-4

Crown (2-7) 2-6

Greenville (2-7) 2-6

Iowa Wesleyan (2-7) 2-6

Martin Luther (0-9) 0-8

Saturday’s Results

St. Scholastica 21, Westminster 20

Eureka 14, Minnesota-Morris 7

Iowa Wesleyan 38, Martin Luther 0

MacMurray 42, Crown 35

Northwestern 21, Greenville 14

Hockey

NHL Standings

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Minnesota 6 2 1 0 13

St. Louis 5 2 1 1 12

Chicago 5 3 0 1 11

Colorado 4 3 0 0 8

Winnipeg 4 5 0 0 8

Dallas 3 4 1 0 7

Nashville 2 5 1 0 5

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 7 1 0 0 14

San Jose 6 3 0 0 12

Calgary 4 4 0 1 9

Vancouver 4 4 0 1 9

Anaheim 3 4 2 0 8

Los Angeles 4 5 0 0 8

Arizona 2 6 0 0 4

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 8 0 0 1 17

Detroit 6 4 0 0 12

Tampa Bay 5 4 0 0 10

Florida 4 4 0 1 9

Ottawa 4 3 0 0 8

Boston 4 4 0 0 8

Buffalo 3 3 1 1 8

Toronto 2 4 2 1 7

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Pittsburgh 6 2 1 0 13

NY Rangers 6 3 0 0 12

New Jersey 4 2 2 0 10

Washington 4 2 0 1 9

Philadelphia 4 5 1 0 9

NY Islanders 4 5 0 0 8

Columbus 3 3 1 0 7

Carolina 2 4 2 0 6

Saturday’s Results

Buffalo 3, Florida 0

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

Boston 1, Detroit 0

New Jersey 3, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 1, Los Angeles 0

Minnesota 4, Dallas 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Washington 5, Vancouver 2

San Jose 4, Nashville 1

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 3, Winnipeg 1

Florida 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 4, Carolina 3

NY Islanders 5, Toronto 1

Chicago 3, Los Angeles 0

NY Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 1

Ottawa at Edmonton, night

Washington at Calgary, night

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (5-1-2) 2-0-0-0 6

Denver (6-2) 2-0-0-0 6

St. Cloud State (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (3-2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

North Dakota (5-2) 0-2-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-2-1) 0-2-0-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 3, North Dakota 0

Bowling Green 4, Miami 1

Massachusetts-Lowell 4, Nebraska-Omaha 2

St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 2

Denver 4, Western Michigan 2

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (5-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (5-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-3-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota 2, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Ohio State 6, Niagara 2

Penn State 4, Canisius 2

Dartmouth 3, Michigan 2

Wisconsin 5, Clarkson 4

NCHA

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3

Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2

Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT

Adrian 6, MSOE 0

Lake Forest 3, Concordia-Wis. 2

Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2

St. Norbert 7, Marian 0

Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2

WIAC

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Superior 10, Finlandia 3

Wis.-Stout 3, St. Scholastica 2

Wis.-Stevens Point 3, Lawrence 2, OT

Northland 4, Wis.-River Falls 2

Wis.-Eau Claire 3, Aurora 2

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

Wisconsin (9-0-1) 7-0-1-1 23

Minn. Duluth (6-2-2) 5-2-1-1 17

North Dakota (6-3-1) 5-3-0-0 15

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-5-1) 2-5-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-6-1) 1-6-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-7-1) 0-7-1-0 1

Saturday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 3, Ohio State 2

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 1

North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 0

NCHA

Saturday’s Results

Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3

Concordia-Wis. 4, Hamline 3

St. Mary’s 5, St. Norbert 4

St. Benedict 7, Northland 1

Lake Forest 5, St. Catherine 1

Sunday’s Result

St. Catherine 3, Lake Forest 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Finlandia at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

WIAC

Saturday’s Results

Augsburg 4, Wis.-Superior 3

Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Finlandia 3

Wis.-Stevens Point 5. St. Olaf 2

Wis.-River Falls 4, Bethel 0

Tuesday’s Game

Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at St. Thomas, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC

Final

W-L-T Pts

x-St. Scholastica (11-7) 8-0 24

Wis.-Superior (12-7) 7-1 21

Northwestern (8-8-1) 5-3 15

Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13

Crown (7-11-1) 4-4 12

North Central (10-6-1) 3-4-1 10

Minn.-Morris (4-13) 3-5 9

Northland (1-15) 1-7 3

Bethany Lutheran (0-20) 0-8 0

x-clinched title

UMAC Tournament

Today’s Play-in Game

No. 5 Crown (7-11-1) at No. 4 Martin Luther (9-8-1), 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Martin Luther/Crown winner at No. 1 St. Scholastica (11-7), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Northwestern (8-8-1) at No. 2 Wisconsin-Superior (12-7), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

Final

W-L-T Pts

x-Minot State (15-1-1) 14-0-1 43

MS-Mankato (13-3-2) 12-2-1 37

Bemidji State (13-4-1) 11-3-1 34

Augustana (11-4-3) 10-2-3 33

Minn. Duluth (8-5-5) 6-4-5 23

St. Cloud State (7-7-4) 6-5-4 22

Northern State (9-8) 7-8 21

Upper Iowa (8-9) 7-8 21

Wayne State (9-6-3) 6-6-3 21

Concordia-St. Paul (5-9-4) 5-6-4 19

Winona State (8-9-1) 5-9-1 16

SW Minn. State (6-11-1) 5-9-1 16

Mary (4-10-3) 4-9-2 14

Sioux Falls (3-12-3) 3-10-2 11

Minn.-Crookston (3-13-2) 2-11-2 8

MS-Moorhead (3-14) 2-13 6

x-clinched title

NSIC Tournament

Wednesday’s Quarterfinals

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (8-5-5) at No. 4 Augustana (11-4-3), 3 p.m.

No. 8 Upper Iowa (8-9) at No. 1 Minot State (15-1-1), 5 p.m.

No. 7 Northern State (9-8) at No. 2 Minnesota State-Mankato (13-3-2), 1 p.m.

No. 6 St. Cloud State (7-7-4) at No. 3 Bemidji State (13-4-1), 5 p.m.

UMAC

Final

W-L-T Pts

x-Northland (11-5-1) 7-0-1 22

St. Scholastica (7-9-3) 5-1-2 17

Minn.-Morris (7-7-2) 5-2-1 16

Northwestern (9-7) 5-3 15

Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) 4-3-1 13

Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10

North Central (4-12) 2-6 6

Crown (3-14-1) 1-7 3

Wis.-Superior (1-16) 1-7 3

x-clinched title

UMAC Tournament

Today’s Play-in Game

No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-9-2) at No. 4 Northwestern (9-7), 7p.m.

Wednesday’s Semfinals

No. 3 Minnesota-Morris (7-7-2) at No. 2 St. Scholastica (7-8-3), 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northland (11-5-1), 1 p.m.

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

UMAC

Final

W-L

x-Northwestern (28-4) 8-0

Minn.-Morris (15-14) 7-1

St. Scholastica (12-15) 6-2

Martin Luther (10-21) 5-3

Bethany Lutheran (9-16) 4-4

Wis.-Superior (8-22) 3-5

North Central (12-15) 2-6

Northland (3-23) 1-5

Crown (3-21) 0-6

x-clinched title

UMAC Tournament

Today’s Play-in Game

No. 5 Bethany Lutheran (9-16) at No. 4 Martin Luther (10-21), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Semifinals

No. 3 St. Scholastica (12-15) at No. 2 Minnesota-Morris (15-14), 7 p.m.

Martin Luther/Bethany Lutheran winner at No. 1 Northwestern (28-4), 7 p.m.

Transactions

Football

NCAA Football

Florida State - Announced the program will be fined $20,000 by the The ACC for the actions of the head coach.

Pittsburgh - Announced the program will be fined $5,000 by The ACC for the actions of the head coach.

Basketball

NCAA Basketball

Georgia Tech - Announced PG Josh Heath has been suspended four games for a violation of team rules.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski and D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL).

Buffalo Sabres - Recalled RW Nicholas Baptiste from Rochester (AHL).

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned LW Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).