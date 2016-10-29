Local names and news

The win catapulted UMD (22-2 overall, 14-2 NSIC) into a three-way tie with Concordia-St. Paul and Southwest Minnesota State atop the NSIC standings.

UMD took the first of three highly contested sets by building an early lead and then pulling away from a 22-21 lead with a pair of kills and a service error. UMD broke a 14-14 tie in the second set with a 5-1 run, thanks to two kills each from Taylor Wissbroecker and Sydnie Mauch.

Sarah Kelly led the Bulldogs (22-2, 14-2) with 14 kills, while Wissbroecker was close behind with 12. Allison Olley paced UMD with six blocks, while Emily Torve added 44 set assists.

UMD narrowly outhit Southwest Minnesota State, committing 19 attack errors and recording a .284 team hitting percentage, compared to 18 errors and a .239 percentage for the Mustangs (20-4, 14-2).

UMD continues its homestand with a match against third-ranked Concordia-St. Paul at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saints qualify for UMAC playoffs

St. Scholastica concluded regular-season play with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 UMAC win over Crown College on Saturday in St. Bonifacius, Minn.

The win gives the Saints (12-15 overall, 6-2 UMAC) sole possession of third place in the conference standings and a UMAC tournament berth.

CSS broke a 12-12 stalemate with six straight points en route to an opening-set win. In the second set, the Saints opened up a 17-4 lead with a 14-2 run.

Crown finished 3-23 and 0-8.

Noelle Elvehjem led the Saints with 10 kills, while Emily Kessler added 13 set assists and Alex Barsody recorded 19 digs.

CSS travels to second-seeded Minnesota-Morris for a UMAC semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

UWS season ends in defeat

Wisconsin-Superior fell 25-19, 25-16, 25-21 to Saint Benedict in the final regular-season match of the season Saturday at Mertz Mortorelli Gym in Superior.

After falling behind 2-0, UWS played a close third set. But after drawing even at 19 with Saint Benedict (12-12), the Yellowjackets were outscored 6-2, thanks to five kills and a UWS error.

Brylee Colligan and Alexiss Landherr paced the Yellowjackets with eight kills each, while Landherr added a pair of ace serves and three blocks. UWS (8-22) struggled offensively, committing 18 attack errors while hitting a combined .097 in the nonconference loss.

The Yellowjackets finished the season in sixth place in the UMAC at 3-5, one spot out of a postseason tournament berth.

College cross country

UWS, CSS win UMAC titles

The Wisconsin-Superior men won their first conference title in team history Saturday as senior Jackson Lindquist of Carlton led the Yellowjackets to a UMAC championship at Benson (Minn.) Golf Club.

Lindquist, who ran for Esko High School, was the UMAC men’s individual champion, crossing the finish line in 25 minutes, 43.5 seconds. Joining him in the top five were junior Jordan Koski in fourth place at 26:44.1 and freshman Harrison Hirsch in fifth at 26:46.5.

The Yellowjackets finished with five runners in the top 20 and all seven finished in the top 35 for the conference title.

St. Scholastica finished fourth in the team standings, 34 points back of UWS. Senior Jacob Gallagher led the Saints by finishing third in 26:21.4.

The Saints women took the top three spots Saturday in Benson to easily win the UMAC team title, led by junior Casey Hovland. She crossed the finish line first in 21:49.3, followed by senior Jordan Johnson of Northwestern High School in second in 23:47.5 and freshman Nicole Gilman in third at 23:49.9.

Sophomore Kelli Praska led UWS with her sixth-place finish in 24:05.8. The Yellowjackets finished fourth, 64 points behind the Saints.

College men’s soccer

Saints close regular season with win

Kyle Farrar recorded a goal and an assist as St. Scholastica picked up a 2-1 nonconference win at Concordia-Moorhead in its regular-season finale Saturday.

Farrar gave the Saints a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute when he converted on a penalty kick for his eighth goal of the season. Concordia’s Wyatt Holwagner later tied the game on a header at 54:10.

Luke Buckton broke the stalemate in the 76th minute, with Farrar assisting on the game-winning goal.

Sandy Davidson-Hunt made four saves for the Saints (11-7), to earn his third win of the season.

St. Scholastica heads into the UMAC tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host either Martin Luther College or Crown College in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Junior hockey

Wilderness bounce back in win

The Minnesota Wilderness responded to Friday night’s shutout with flurries of goals in a 8-4 North American Hockey League win over the Brookings Blizzard on Saturday night in Brookings, S.D.

Jesse Farabee recorded a hat trick for the Wilderness (8-7), who were outshot 30-28 in the win.

After Josh Boyko stopped all 36 Wilderness shots Friday, the Blizzard goaltender was replaced for the second period after allowing three first-period goals on 10 shots. But the Wilderness coughed up the lead, allowing the Blizzard to score three unanswered goals in a penalty-filled second period. Michael Zuffante appeared to regain the lead for Minnesota with a power-play goal at 18:11 of the second, but Brookings’ Nicholas Cardelli quickly tied the game with a goal in the last second of the period.

Minnesota scored three unanswered goals in the first three minutes of the third period to take the lead, before Jesse Farabee completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 18:58 of the third period to finish off the Blizzard (6-6).

Luke Kania made 26 saves for the Wilderness, but didn’t face a shot in the final period.