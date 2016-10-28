Local names & news

Makenna Rockeman and Jordan Calef added 14 and 12 kills, respectively, while Sydney Schaap paced the offense with 54 set assists for the Cougars (15-8 overall, 9-6 NSIC).

UMD (21-2, 13-2) looked like it was going to take control with a strong fourth set before a slew of attack errors doomed the Bulldogs in the finale.

Sarah Kelly (18 kills), Sydnie Mauch (16) and Taylor Wissbroecker (13) all had double-figure kills for UMD, which had 26 attack errors in dropping its second straight match. Emily Torve had 52 set assists, Makenzie Morgen had 18 digs and Allison Olley had five blocks.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Bulldogs as they host No. 2 Southwest Minnesota State (20-3, 14-1) at

4 p.m. today at Romano.

College soccer

UWS men win seventh straight

Gio Rodriguez and Ryan Wisdom notched first-half goals, and Wisconsin-Superior extended its winning streak to seven games with a regular season-closing 2-1 victory over UMAC foe North Central University in Minneapolis on Friday.

Jon Bucklew assisted on both goals for a streaking team that enters next week’s conference tournament as the No. 2 seed. UWS (12-7 overall, 7-1 UMAC) will host Northwestern in Wednesday’s semifinals.

The Yellowjackets’ last loss came Oct. 11 against St. Scholastica, but they avenged that setback by defeating the Saints 2-0 on Sunday.

UMD women rout Crookston in home finale

Minnesota Duluth scored a season-high goals in a 4-0 NSIC rout of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

Emily Fleissner scored the decisive goal for the Bulldogs in the 35th minute, before sophomore defender Laura Edgren scored her first of the season two minutes later.

UMD (8-5-4 overall, 6-4-4 NSIC) added two more goals in the final five minutes of the first half, including junior captain Skye Finley’s team-leading fifth of the season.

UMD’s Jordan Melby needed one save to pick up her third win of the season, while her counterpart, Lexi Gauger, stopped five shots for the Golden Eagles (3-12-2, 2-10-2).

-- Dakota Sparman scored two second-half goals, connecting on a penalty kick in the 62nd minute and again in the 83rd minute to lift North Central University past Wisconsin-Superior 2-0 in a UMAC season finale Friday in Minneapolis.

Rams goalkeeper Monica Herrera saved all seven UWS shots on goal for the shutout.

Bailey Henderson made three saves for the Yellowjackets (1-16 overall, 1-7 UMAC).

Junior hockey

Blizzard blank Wilderness

Despite outshooting the opposition, the Minnesota Wilderness suffered a 2-0 North American Hockey League defeat at the hands of the Brookings Blizzard on Friday night in Brookings, S.D.

Chase Brand gave Brookings a 1-0 lead with an unassisted tally at 5:08 of the second period.

After the Wilderness (7-7) failed to convert on two power-play opportunities in the third period, Paul Cotter sealed the win for the Blizzard with an empty-net goal at 18:25.

Josh Boyko stopped all 36 Minnesota shots, including 17 in the final period, to earn the shutout for Brookings (6-5). Minnesota’s Luke Kania had 27 saves for the Wilderness.

college football

Saints look to stop skid

St. Scholastica seeks to snap a two-game losing streak when the Saints play Westminster College in their final UMAC road game of the season at noon today at Priest Field in Fulton, Mo.

St. Scholastica (5-3 overall, 5-2 UMAC) had its 26-game conference road winning streak snapped in a 34-24 loss at Minnesota-Morris last week. Aaron Olson of Esko had all three touchdowns for the Saints. Olson is tied for the NCAA Division III lead with 14 receiving touchdowns and is two shy of the single-season program record of 16 held by Superiorite Keegan O’Neill.

St. Scholastica hasn’t had back-to-back losses since 2010 and back-to-back UMAC losses since ’09.

Westminster (4-4, 4-3) lost 28-6 at home last week to the University of Northwestern. The Blue Jays have scored four defensive touchdowns, ranking fifth nationally, while they’ve forced 24 turnovers, ranking seventh.

College cross country

Saints off to UMAC championships

The St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior men’s and women’s teams will compete today in the UMAC championships at Benson Golf Course in Benson, Minn.

The men’s race is at noon, with the women’s race at 1 p.m.

St. Scholastica senior Jacob Gallagher is on a strong run, having posted three consecutive personal records at 8 kilometers. Easton Foss and Cameron Pearson also have scored points for the Saints in four races this season.

There has only been one race this season where the majority of UMAC schools competed, with preseason favorite UWS edging Martin Luther, and St. Scholastica coming in third at the St. Olaf Invitational on Sept. 17. Senior Jackson Lindquist, a former Esko standout, is among the favorites for the Yellowjackets.

Among the women, St. Scholastica’s top runner is junior Casey Hovland, while Jordan Johnson of Poplar led the Saints in their previous meet Oct. 15 at Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The Saints were the preseason favorite and the top UMAC team at the St. Olaf Invite, finishing 10th.

Sophomore Kelli Praska and junior Alissa Boyhtari of Duluth Denfeld have paced UWS much of the season.