Scoreboard

Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Benson, Minn.), noon

Football

COLLEGE

St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), noon

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Hockey

NHL

Dallas at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/KZIO-FM 94.1 and 104.3)

NAHL

Wilderness at Brookings, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

Augsburg at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

St. Scholastica at Concordia-Moorhead, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

North Central at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Crown, 3 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Vermilion at Fond du Lac, noon

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Goody’s Fast Relief 500 Lineup

After qualifying; race Sunday

At Martinsville, Va.

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 98.206.

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 98.165.

3. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 97.84.

4. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 97.729.

5. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 97.699.

6. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 97.684.

7. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 97.613.

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.518.

9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 97.508.

10. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 97.427.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 96.904.

12. (23) David Ragan, Toyota, 96.83.

13. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 97.422.

14. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 97.372.

15. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 97.292.

16. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 97.292.

17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 97.222.

18. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 97.172.

19. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 97.073.

20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 97.048.

21. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 97.048.

22. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 97.008.

23. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 96.968.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 96.914.

25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford, 97.058.

26. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 97.008.

27. (93) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 97.008.

28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 96.82.

29. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 96.666.

30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 96.657.

31. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 96.573.

32. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 96.533.

33. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford, 95.694.

34. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 95.381.

35. (44) Brian Scott, Ford, 95.295.

36. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 95.146.

37. (83) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 94.794.

38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 94.548.

39. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 92.997.

40. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, .

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Denver 1 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —

Portland 1 1 .500 .5

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0

Utah 0 1 .000 1.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

Sacramento 1 1 .500 .5

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0

Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 .5

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.5

Houston 0 1 .000 1.5

Dallas 0 1 .000 1.5

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Boston 1 1 .500 —

Toronto 1 1 .500 —

Brooklyn 1 1 .500 —

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 .5

New York 0 1 .000 .5

Central

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —

Chicago 1 0 1.000 .5

Detroit 1 1 .500 1.0

Indiana 1 1 .500 1.0

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.5

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Charlotte 2 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 .5

Miami 1 1 .500 1.0

Washington 0 1 .000 1.5

Orlando 0 2 .000 2.0

Thursday’s Results

Atlanta 114, Washington 99

Chicago 105, Boston 99

San Antonio 102, Sacramento 94

L.A. Clippers 114, Portland 106

Friday’s Results

Cleveland 94, Toronto 91

Detroit 108, Orlando 82

Indiana at Brooklyn, night

Charlotte at Miami, night

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, night

Houston at Dallas, night

L.A. Lakers at Utah, night

Golden State at New Orleans, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Football

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 129 84

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123

Detroit 4 3 0 .571 170 170

Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169

East

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107

Philadelphia 4 2 0 .667 156 88

N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141

Washington 4 3 0 .571 159 162

South

Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 229 199

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 128 159

New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 176 195

Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176

West

Seattle 4 1 1 .750 111 84

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 159 110

Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154

San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 1 0 .857 176 107

Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 187 131

Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159

N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 119 180

South

Houston 4 3 0 .571 117 154

Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183

Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 194 200

Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196

North

Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150

Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 140 162

Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139

Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 130 207

West

Denver 5 2 0 .714 167 117

Oakland 5 2 0 .714 185 179

Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 136 123

San Diego 3 4 0 .429 206 185

Week 8

Thursday’s Result

Tennessee 36, Jacksonville 22

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

Washington vs. Cincinnati (London), 8:30 a.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

Kansas City at Indianapolis, noon

Oakland at Tampa Bay, noon

Seattle at New Orleans, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

Detroit at Houston, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS3)

Arizona at Carolina, noon

San Diego at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Byes: Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

Purdue (3-4) 1-3

Illinois (2-5) 1-3

East Division

Michigan (7-0) 4-0

Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

Penn State (5-2) 3-1

Maryland (5-2) 2-2

Indiana (3-4) 1-3

Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

Northern State (4-4) 2-2

Minot State (2-6) 1-3

Mary (1-7) 1-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

South Division

Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

Winona State (6-2) 3-1

Augustana (5-3) 2-2

Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (7-1) 6-1

Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

Westminster (4-4) 4-3

Crown (2-6) 2-5

Greenville (2-6) 2-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

Crown at MacMurray, noon

Greenville at Northwestern, noon

Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11

St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10

Chicago 4 3 0 1 9

Dallas 3 3 1 0 7

Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6

Nashville 2 4 1 0 5

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12

San Jose 5 3 0 0 10

Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9

Los Angeles 4 3 0 0 8

Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8

Calgary 3 4 0 1 7

Arizona 2 5 0 0 4

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 7 0 0 1 15

Detroit 6 2 0 0 12

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10

Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8

Florida 3 3 0 1 7

Toronto 2 2 2 1 7

Boston 3 4 0 0 6

Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11

NY Rangers 5 3 0 0 10

New Jersey 3 2 2 0 8

Washington 3 2 0 1 7

Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7

Carolina 2 3 2 0 6

NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6

Columbus 2 3 1 0 5

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2

Toronto 3, Florida 2

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1

Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2, OT

San Jose 3, Columbus 1

Friday’s Results

Chicago 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Carolina 3, NY Rangers 2

Winnipeg at Colorado, night

Ottawa at Calgary, night

Edmonton at Vancouver, night

Columbus at Anaheim, night

Today’s Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minn. Duluth (4-1-2) 1-0-0-0 3

W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

North Dakota (5-1) 0-1-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 5, North Dakota 2

Miami 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

Nebraska-Omaha 5, Massachusetts-Lowell 1

St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 1

Western Michigan at Denver, night

Today’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (4-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (4-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Clarkson 3, OT

Wisconsin 5, St. Lawrence 2

Ohio State 10, Niagara 2

Penn State 4, Canisius 1

Michigan State 6, Princeton 2

Vermont 3, Michigan 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

NCHA

Friday’s Results

St. Scholastica 2, Wis.-River Falls 1

Wis.-Superior 9, Northland 2

MSOE 3, Adrian 2

Lake Forest 5, Concordia-Wis. 3

St. Norbert 6, Marian 0

Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Lawrence 1

Wis.-Stevens Point 8, Aurora 1

Wis.-Stout 5, Finlandia 1

Today’s Games

Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA

MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

Wisconsin (8-0-1) 6-0-1-1 20

Minn. Duluth (5-2-2) 4-2-1-1 14

North Dakota (5-3-1) 4-3-0-0 12

St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-4-1) 2-4-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-5-1) 1-5-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-6-1) 0-6-1-0 1

Thursday’s Result

Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 2

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 6, Ohio State 0

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 2

Minnesota 3, St. Cloud State 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

NCHA

Friday’s Results

St. Scholastica 3, Augsburg 1

Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Finlandia 1

Hamline 5, Concordia-Wis. 2

St. Mary’s 4, Marian 3

St. Benedict 7, Northland 4

Today’s Games

Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Friday’s Result

Mesabi Range def. Fond du Lac 25-6, 25-4, 25-10

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Chicago White Sox - Claimed LF Rymer Liriano off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Los Angeles Angels - Claimed RHP Abel De Los Santos off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.

National League

Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Caleb Cotham, CF Hernan Iribarren, and CF Yorman Rodriguez to Louisville (IL).

Football

National Football League

Buffalo Bills - Activated TE Gerald Christian from the practice squad. Waived WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner.

Carolina Panthers - Activated CB Leonard Johnson from the non-football injury list. Placed CB Teddy Williams on IR.

Denver Broncos - Placed RB C.J. Anderson on IR.

Green Bay Packers - Cut WR Jared Abbrederis.

Washington Redskins - Activated RB Mack Brown from the practice squad. Waived S Josh Evans.

NCAA Football

Washington State - Suspended NT Robert Barber indefinitely for an incident that occurred during the offseason.

Basketball

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Recalled D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).

Boston Bruins - NHL suspended RW David Pastrnak two games for an illegal check.

Montreal Canadiens - Assigned LW Daniel Carr to St. John’s (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Recalled RW Nick Lappin from Albany (AHL).

New York Rangers - Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Hartford (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Assigned LW Magnus Paajarvi to Chicago (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Recalled C Marko Dano from Manitoba (AHL).