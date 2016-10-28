Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:53 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Timberwolves at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m. (FSN)

    Cross Country

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Benson, Minn.), noon

    Football

    COLLEGE

    St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), noon

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Dallas at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/KZIO-FM 94.1 and 104.3)

    NAHL

    Wilderness at Brookings, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

    Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

    Augsburg at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    St. Scholastica at Concordia-Moorhead, 3:30 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    North Central at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.

    St. Scholastica at Crown, 3 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Vermilion at Fond du Lac, noon

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Goody’s Fast Relief 500 Lineup

    After qualifying; race Sunday

    At Martinsville, Va.

    Lap length: 0.526 miles

    (Car number in parentheses)

    1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 98.206.

    2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 98.165.

    3. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 97.84.

    4. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 97.729.

    5. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 97.699.

    6. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 97.684.

    7. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 97.613.

    8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.518.

    9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 97.508.

    10. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 97.427.

    11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 96.904.

    12. (23) David Ragan, Toyota, 96.83.

    13. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 97.422.

    14. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 97.372.

    15. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 97.292.

    16. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 97.292.

    17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 97.222.

    18. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 97.172.

    19. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 97.073.

    20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 97.048.

    21. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 97.048.

    22. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 97.008.

    23. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 96.968.

    24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 96.914.

    25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford, 97.058.

    26. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 97.008.

    27. (93) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 97.008.

    28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 96.82.

    29. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 96.666.

    30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 96.657.

    31. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 96.573.

    32. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 96.533.

    33. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford, 95.694.

    34. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 95.381.

    35. (44) Brian Scott, Ford, 95.295.

    36. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 95.146.

    37. (83) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 94.794.

    38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 94.548.

    39. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 92.997.

    40. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, .

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Denver 1 0 1.000 —

    Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —

    Portland 1 1 .500 .5

    Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0

    Utah 0 1 .000 1.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

    L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

    Sacramento 1 1 .500 .5

    Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0

    Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —

    Memphis 1 0 1.000 .5

    New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.5

    Houston 0 1 .000 1.5

    Dallas 0 1 .000 1.5

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 1 1 .500 —

    Toronto 1 1 .500 —

    Brooklyn 1 1 .500 —

    Philadelphia 0 1 .000 .5

    New York 0 1 .000 .5

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —

    Chicago 1 0 1.000 .5

    Detroit 1 1 .500 1.0

    Indiana 1 1 .500 1.0

    Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.5

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Charlotte 2 0 1.000 —

    Atlanta 1 0 1.000 .5

    Miami 1 1 .500 1.0

    Washington 0 1 .000 1.5

    Orlando 0 2 .000 2.0

    Thursday’s Results

    Atlanta 114, Washington 99

    Chicago 105, Boston 99

    San Antonio 102, Sacramento 94

    L.A. Clippers 114, Portland 106

    Friday’s Results

    Cleveland 94, Toronto 91

    Detroit 108, Orlando 82

    Indiana at Brooklyn, night

    Charlotte at Miami, night

    Phoenix at Oklahoma City, night

    Houston at Dallas, night

    L.A. Lakers at Utah, night

    Golden State at New Orleans, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

    Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

    Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

    Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

    Football

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 129 84

    Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123

    Detroit 4 3 0 .571 170 170

    Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169

    East

    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107

    Philadelphia 4 2 0 .667 156 88

    N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141

    Washington 4 3 0 .571 159 162

    South

    Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 229 199

    Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 128 159

    New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 176 195

    Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176

    West

    Seattle 4 1 1 .750 111 84

    Arizona 3 3 1 .500 159 110

    Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154

    San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 6 1 0 .857 176 107

    Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 187 131

    Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159

    N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 119 180

    South

    Houston 4 3 0 .571 117 154

    Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183

    Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 194 200

    Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196

    North

    Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150

    Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 140 162

    Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139

    Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 130 207

    West

    Denver 5 2 0 .714 167 117

    Oakland 5 2 0 .714 185 179

    Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 136 123

    San Diego 3 4 0 .429 206 185

    Week 8

    Thursday’s Result

    Tennessee 36, Jacksonville 22

    Sunday’s Games

    Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)

    Washington vs. Cincinnati (London), 8:30 a.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Kansas City at Indianapolis, noon

    Oakland at Tampa Bay, noon

    Seattle at New Orleans, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Detroit at Houston, noon

    N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, noon

    New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS3)

    Arizona at Carolina, noon

    San Diego at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Byes: Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

    Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

    Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

    Purdue (3-4) 1-3

    Illinois (2-5) 1-3

    East Division

    Michigan (7-0) 4-0

    Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

    Penn State (5-2) 3-1

    Maryland (5-2) 2-2

    Indiana (3-4) 1-3

    Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

    Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

    Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

    Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

    St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

    MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

    Northern State (4-4) 2-2

    Minot State (2-6) 1-3

    Mary (1-7) 1-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

    MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

    Winona State (6-2) 3-1

    Augustana (5-3) 2-2

    Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

    SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

    Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

    Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

    Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (7-1) 6-1

    Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

    MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

    St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

    Westminster (4-4) 4-3

    Crown (2-6) 2-5

    Greenville (2-6) 2-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

    Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

    Crown at MacMurray, noon

    Greenville at Northwestern, noon

    Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

    Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11

    St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10

    Chicago 4 3 0 1 9

    Dallas 3 3 1 0 7

    Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

    Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6

    Nashville 2 4 1 0 5

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12

    San Jose 5 3 0 0 10

    Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9

    Los Angeles 4 3 0 0 8

    Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8

    Calgary 3 4 0 1 7

    Arizona 2 5 0 0 4

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 7 0 0 1 15

    Detroit 6 2 0 0 12

    Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10

    Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8

    Florida 3 3 0 1 7

    Toronto 2 2 2 1 7

    Boston 3 4 0 0 6

    Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11

    NY Rangers 5 3 0 0 10

    New Jersey 3 2 2 0 8

    Washington 3 2 0 1 7

    Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7

    Carolina 2 3 2 0 6

    NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6

    Columbus 2 3 1 0 5

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0

    Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

    Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2

    Toronto 3, Florida 2

    Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO

    Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1

    Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2, OT

    San Jose 3, Columbus 1

    Friday’s Results

    Chicago 3, New Jersey 2, OT

    Carolina 3, NY Rangers 2

    Winnipeg at Colorado, night

    Ottawa at Calgary, night

    Edmonton at Vancouver, night

    Columbus at Anaheim, night

    Today’s Games

    Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

    Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

    Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minn. Duluth (4-1-2) 1-0-0-0 3

    W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    St. Cloud State (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    North Dakota (5-1) 0-1-0-0 0

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 5, North Dakota 2

    Miami 2, Bowling Green 1, OT

    Nebraska-Omaha 5, Massachusetts-Lowell 1

    St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 1

    Western Michigan at Denver, night

    Today’s Games

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (4-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (4-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Clarkson 3, OT

    Wisconsin 5, St. Lawrence 2

    Ohio State 10, Niagara 2

    Penn State 4, Canisius 1

    Michigan State 6, Princeton 2

    Vermont 3, Michigan 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

    Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

    NCHA

    Friday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 2, Wis.-River Falls 1

    Wis.-Superior 9, Northland 2

    MSOE 3, Adrian 2

    Lake Forest 5, Concordia-Wis. 3

    St. Norbert 6, Marian 0

    Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Lawrence 1

    Wis.-Stevens Point 8, Aurora 1

    Wis.-Stout 5, Finlandia 1

    Today’s Games

    Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA

    MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21

    Wisconsin (8-0-1) 6-0-1-1 20

    Minn. Duluth (5-2-2) 4-2-1-1 14

    North Dakota (5-3-1) 4-3-0-0 12

    St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-4-1) 2-4-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-5-1) 1-5-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-6-1) 0-6-1-0 1

    Thursday’s Result

    Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 2

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 6, Ohio State 0

    Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

    North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 2

    Minnesota 3, St. Cloud State 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Friday’s Results

    St. Scholastica 3, Augsburg 1

    Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Finlandia 1

    Hamline 5, Concordia-Wis. 2

    St. Mary’s 4, Marian 3

    St. Benedict 7, Northland 4

    Today’s Games

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.

    St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

    Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Friday’s Result

    Mesabi Range def. Fond du Lac 25-6, 25-4, 25-10

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Chicago White Sox - Claimed LF Rymer Liriano off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Los Angeles Angels - Claimed RHP Abel De Los Santos off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.

    National League

    Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Caleb Cotham, CF Hernan Iribarren, and CF Yorman Rodriguez to Louisville (IL).

    Football

    National Football League

    Buffalo Bills - Activated TE Gerald Christian from the practice squad. Waived WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner.

    Carolina Panthers - Activated CB Leonard Johnson from the non-football injury list. Placed CB Teddy Williams on IR.

    Denver Broncos - Placed RB C.J. Anderson on IR.

    Green Bay Packers - Cut WR Jared Abbrederis.

    Washington Redskins - Activated RB Mack Brown from the practice squad. Waived S Josh Evans.

    NCAA Football

    Washington State - Suspended NT Robert Barber indefinitely for an incident that occurred during the offseason.

    Basketball

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Recalled D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).

    Boston Bruins - NHL suspended RW David Pastrnak two games for an illegal check.

    Montreal Canadiens - Assigned LW Daniel Carr to St. John’s (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Recalled RW Nick Lappin from Albany (AHL).

    New York Rangers - Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Hartford (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Assigned LW Magnus Paajarvi to Chicago (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Recalled C Marko Dano from Manitoba (AHL).

