Scoreboard

Basketball
NBA
Timberwolves at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m. (FSN)
Cross Country
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Benson, Minn.), noon
Football
COLLEGE
St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), noon
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Hockey
NHL
Dallas at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/KZIO-FM 94.1 and 104.3)
NAHL
Wilderness at Brookings, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.
Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.
Augsburg at Wisconsin-Superior, 2 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
St. Scholastica at Concordia-Moorhead, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
North Central at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Crown, 3 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Vermilion at Fond du Lac, noon
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Goody’s Fast Relief 500 Lineup
After qualifying; race Sunday
At Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 98.206.
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 98.165.
3. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 97.84.
4. (47) A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 97.729.
5. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 97.699.
6. (14) Tony Stewart, Chevrolet, 97.684.
7. (19) Carl Edwards, Toyota, 97.613.
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 97.518.
9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 97.508.
10. (88) Jeff Gordon, Chevrolet, 97.427.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 96.904.
12. (23) David Ragan, Toyota, 96.83.
13. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 97.422.
14. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 97.372.
15. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 97.292.
16. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 97.292.
17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 97.222.
18. (27) Paul Menard, Chevrolet, 97.172.
19. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 97.073.
20. (4) Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet, 97.048.
21. (7) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 97.048.
22. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 97.008.
23. (41) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 96.968.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet, 96.914.
25. (16) Greg Biffle, Ford, 97.058.
26. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 97.008.
27. (93) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 97.008.
28. (15) Clint Bowyer, Chevrolet, 96.82.
29. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 96.666.
30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 96.657.
31. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 96.573.
32. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 96.533.
33. (38) Landon Cassill, Ford, 95.694.
34. (55) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 95.381.
35. (44) Brian Scott, Ford, 95.295.
36. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 95.146.
37. (83) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 94.794.
38. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Ford, 94.548.
39. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 92.997.
40. (46) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, .
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Denver 1 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —
Portland 1 1 .500 .5
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0
Utah 0 1 .000 1.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —
Sacramento 1 1 .500 .5
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0
Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 —
Memphis 1 0 1.000 .5
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.5
Houston 0 1 .000 1.5
Dallas 0 1 .000 1.5
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 1 1 .500 —
Toronto 1 1 .500 —
Brooklyn 1 1 .500 —
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 .5
New York 0 1 .000 .5
Central
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 1 0 1.000 .5
Detroit 1 1 .500 1.0
Indiana 1 1 .500 1.0
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.5
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 .5
Miami 1 1 .500 1.0
Washington 0 1 .000 1.5
Orlando 0 2 .000 2.0
Thursday’s Results
Atlanta 114, Washington 99
Chicago 105, Boston 99
San Antonio 102, Sacramento 94
L.A. Clippers 114, Portland 106
Friday’s Results
Cleveland 94, Toronto 91
Detroit 108, Orlando 82
Indiana at Brooklyn, night
Charlotte at Miami, night
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, night
Houston at Dallas, night
L.A. Lakers at Utah, night
Golden State at New Orleans, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Football
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 129 84
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123
Detroit 4 3 0 .571 170 170
Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169
East
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107
Philadelphia 4 2 0 .667 156 88
N.Y. Giants 4 3 0 .571 133 141
Washington 4 3 0 .571 159 162
South
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 229 199
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 128 159
New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 176 195
Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176
West
Seattle 4 1 1 .750 111 84
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 159 110
Los Angeles 3 4 0 .429 120 154
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 144 219
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 1 0 .857 176 107
Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 187 131
Miami 3 4 0 .429 146 159
N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 119 180
South
Houston 4 3 0 .571 117 154
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 182 183
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 194 200
Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 139 196
North
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 170 150
Cincinnati 3 4 0 .429 140 162
Baltimore 3 4 0 .429 133 139
Cleveland 0 7 0 .000 130 207
West
Denver 5 2 0 .714 167 117
Oakland 5 2 0 .714 185 179
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 136 123
San Diego 3 4 0 .429 206 185
Week 8
Thursday’s Result
Tennessee 36, Jacksonville 22
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:25 p.m. (KQDS Ch. 21/WDSM-AM 710)
Washington vs. Cincinnati (London), 8:30 a.m. (KQDS Ch. 21)
Kansas City at Indianapolis, noon
Oakland at Tampa Bay, noon
Seattle at New Orleans, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)
Detroit at Houston, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, noon
New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS3)
Arizona at Carolina, noon
San Diego at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Byes: Baltimore, Los Angeles, Miami, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, San Francisco
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-0) 4-0
Northwestern (4-3) 3-1
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Minnesota (5-2) 2-2
Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2
Purdue (3-4) 1-3
Illinois (2-5) 1-3
East Division
Michigan (7-0) 4-0
Ohio State (6-1) 3-1
Penn State (5-2) 3-1
Maryland (5-2) 2-2
Indiana (3-4) 1-3
Michigan State (2-5) 0-4
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)
Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0
Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1
St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1
MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2
Northern State (4-4) 2-2
Minot State (2-6) 1-3
Mary (1-7) 1-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4
South Division
Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0
MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1
Winona State (6-2) 3-1
Augustana (5-3) 2-2
Wayne State (3-5) 2-2
SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3
Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.
Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (7-1) 6-1
Northwestern (7-1) 6-1
MacMurray (6-2) 5-2
St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2
Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3
Westminster (4-4) 4-3
Crown (2-6) 2-5
Greenville (2-6) 2-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6
Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.
Crown at MacMurray, noon
Greenville at Northwestern, noon
Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon
Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10
Chicago 4 3 0 1 9
Dallas 3 3 1 0 7
Colorado 3 2 0 0 6
Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6
Nashville 2 4 1 0 5
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12
San Jose 5 3 0 0 10
Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9
Los Angeles 4 3 0 0 8
Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8
Calgary 3 4 0 1 7
Arizona 2 5 0 0 4
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 7 0 0 1 15
Detroit 6 2 0 0 12
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10
Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8
Florida 3 3 0 1 7
Toronto 2 2 2 1 7
Boston 3 4 0 0 6
Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11
NY Rangers 5 3 0 0 10
New Jersey 3 2 2 0 8
Washington 3 2 0 1 7
Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7
Carolina 2 3 2 0 6
NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6
Columbus 2 3 1 0 5
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2
Toronto 3, Florida 2
Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1
Los Angeles 3, Nashville 2, OT
San Jose 3, Columbus 1
Friday’s Results
Chicago 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Carolina 3, NY Rangers 2
Winnipeg at Colorado, night
Ottawa at Calgary, night
Edmonton at Vancouver, night
Columbus at Anaheim, night
Today’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minn. Duluth (4-1-2) 1-0-0-0 3
W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
North Dakota (5-1) 0-1-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 5, North Dakota 2
Miami 2, Bowling Green 1, OT
Nebraska-Omaha 5, Massachusetts-Lowell 1
St. Cloud State 5, Alabama-Huntsville 1
Western Michigan at Denver, night
Today’s Games
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (4-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (4-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (3-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-2-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (1-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Clarkson 3, OT
Wisconsin 5, St. Lawrence 2
Ohio State 10, Niagara 2
Penn State 4, Canisius 1
Michigan State 6, Princeton 2
Vermont 3, Michigan 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.
NCHA
Friday’s Results
St. Scholastica 2, Wis.-River Falls 1
Wis.-Superior 9, Northland 2
MSOE 3, Adrian 2
Lake Forest 5, Concordia-Wis. 3
St. Norbert 6, Marian 0
Wis.-Eau Claire 8, Lawrence 1
Wis.-Stevens Point 8, Aurora 1
Wis.-Stout 5, Finlandia 1
Today’s Games
Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA
MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (9-1) 7-1-0-0 21
Wisconsin (8-0-1) 6-0-1-1 20
Minn. Duluth (5-2-2) 4-2-1-1 14
North Dakota (5-3-1) 4-3-0-0 12
St. Cloud State (3-6-1) 2-5-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-4-1) 2-4-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-5-1) 1-5-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-6-1) 0-6-1-0 1
Thursday’s Result
Minnesota 5, St. Cloud State 2
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 6, Ohio State 0
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota State-Mankato 0
North Dakota 5, Bemidji State 2
Minnesota 3, St. Cloud State 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
NCHA
Friday’s Results
St. Scholastica 3, Augsburg 1
Wis.-Eau Claire 2, Finlandia 1
Hamline 5, Concordia-Wis. 2
St. Mary’s 4, Marian 3
St. Benedict 7, Northland 4
Today’s Games
Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.
Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Friday’s Result
Mesabi Range def. Fond du Lac 25-6, 25-4, 25-10
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Chicago White Sox - Claimed LF Rymer Liriano off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles Angels - Claimed RHP Abel De Los Santos off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Designated LHP Brett Oberholtzer for assignment.
National League
Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Caleb Cotham, CF Hernan Iribarren, and CF Yorman Rodriguez to Louisville (IL).
Football
National Football League
Buffalo Bills - Activated TE Gerald Christian from the practice squad. Waived WR Ed Eagan and TE Manasseh Garner.
Carolina Panthers - Activated CB Leonard Johnson from the non-football injury list. Placed CB Teddy Williams on IR.
Denver Broncos - Placed RB C.J. Anderson on IR.
Green Bay Packers - Cut WR Jared Abbrederis.
Washington Redskins - Activated RB Mack Brown from the practice squad. Waived S Josh Evans.
NCAA Football
Washington State - Suspended NT Robert Barber indefinitely for an incident that occurred during the offseason.
Basketball
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Recalled D Shea Theodore from San Diego (AHL).
Boston Bruins - NHL suspended RW David Pastrnak two games for an illegal check.
Montreal Canadiens - Assigned LW Daniel Carr to St. John’s (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Recalled RW Nick Lappin from Albany (AHL).
New York Rangers - Assigned D Dylan McIlrath to Hartford (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Assigned LW Magnus Paajarvi to Chicago (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Recalled C Marko Dano from Manitoba (AHL).