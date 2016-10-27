Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:20 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Hockey

    NAHL

    Wilderness at Brookings, 7:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)

    Northland at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Bethel, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 3:15 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth East at Bemidji, 5 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Sioux Falls at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Mesabi Range at Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Portland 1 0 1.000 —

    Denver 1 0 1.000 —

    Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —

    Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0

    Utah 0 1 .000 1.0

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

    L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

    L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 .5

    Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0

    Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

    Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

    New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.0

    Houston 0 1 .000 1.0

    Dallas 0 1 .000 1.0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

    Boston 1 1 .500 .5

    Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1.0

    Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1.0

    New York 0 1 .000 1.0

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

    Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —

    Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

    Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.0

    Detroit 0 1 .000 1.0

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

    Miami 1 0 1.000 —

    Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —

    Orlando 0 1 .000 1.0

    Washington 0 1 .000 1.0

    Wednesday’s Games

    Memphis 102, Minnesota 98

    Miami 108, Orlando 96

    Indiana 130, Dallas 121, OT

    Boston 122, Brooklyn 117

    Toronto 109, Detroit 91

    Charlotte 107, Milwaukee 96

    Denver 107, New Orleans 102

    Oklahoma City 103, Philadelphia 97

    Sacramento 113, Phoenix 94

    L.A. Lakers 120, Houston 114

    Thursday’s Results

    Chicago 105, Boston 99

    Washington at Atlanta, night

    San Antonio at Sacramento,night

    L.A. Clippers at Portland, night

    Friday’s Games

    Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

    Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Orlando at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.

    Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

    Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

    FOOTBALL

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

    Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

    Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

    Purdue (3-4) 1-3

    Illinois (2-5) 1-3

    East Division

    Michigan (7-0) 4-0

    Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

    Penn State (5-2) 3-1

    Maryland (5-2) 2-2

    Indiana (3-4) 1-3

    Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

    Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

    Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

    Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

    St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

    MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

    Northern State (4-4) 2-2

    Minot State (2-6) 1-3

    Mary (1-7) 1-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

    MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

    Winona State (6-2) 3-1

    Augustana (5-3) 2-2

    Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

    SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

    Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

    Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

    Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (7-1) 6-1

    Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

    MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

    St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

    Westminster (4-4) 4-3

    Crown (2-6) 2-5

    Greenville (2-6) 2-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

    Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

    Crown at MacMurray, noon

    Greenville at Northwestern, noon

    Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

    Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    HOCKEY

    NHL Glance

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11

    St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10

    Dallas 3 3 1 0 7

    Chicago 3 3 0 1 7

    Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

    Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6

    Nashville 2 4 0 0 4

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12

    Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9

    San Jose 4 3 0 0 8

    Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8

    Calgary 3 4 0 1 7

    Los Angeles 3 3 0 0 6

    Arizona 2 5 0 0 4

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 7 0 0 1 15

    Detroit 6 2 0 0 12

    Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10

    Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8

    Florida 3 3 0 1 7

    Toronto 2 2 2 1 7

    Boston 3 4 0 0 6

    Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11

    NY Rangers 5 2 0 0 10

    New Jersey 3 2 1 0 7

    Washington 3 2 0 1 7

    Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7

    NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6

    Columbus 2 2 1 0 5

    Carolina 1 3 2 0 4

    Wednesday’s Results

    Montreal 3, NY Islanders 2

    NY Rangers 5, Boston 2

    Edmonton 4, Washington 1

    Anaheim 6, Nashville 1

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0

    Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

    Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2

    Toronto 3, Florida 2

    Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1

    Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO

    Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1

    Nashville at Los Angeles, night.

    Columbus at San Jose, night

    Today’s Games

    Chicago at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

    NY Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

    Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

    Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

    Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

    Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

    Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.

    Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

    Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA

    MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (8-1) 6-1-0-0 18

    Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17

    Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11

    North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

    St. Cloud State (3-5-1) 2-4-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1

    Thursday’s Result

    Minnesota 5, St. Cloud 2

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    NCHA

    Today’s Games

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.

    St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.

    St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

    Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

    Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

    Sunday’s Game

    Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    National League

    Cincinnati Reds - Activated C Devin Mesoraco, SS Zack Cozart, RHP Caleb Cotham, and CF Yorman Rodriguez from the 60-day DL. Designated LHP John Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of SP Ariel Hernandez from Daytona (FSL).

    San Diego Padres - Fired first base coach Tarrik Brock. Fired infielders coach Eddie Rodriguez.

    Washington Nationals - RHP Aaron Barrett has elected free agency.

    Football

    National Football League

    Buffalo Bills - Added T Michael Ola to the practice squad. Cut T William Poehls.

    Chicago Bears - Added DB Jacoby Glenn to the practice squad.

    Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Keith Baxter. Waived WR Jared Abbrederis.

    Houston Texans - Added G Josh Walker to the practice squad. Cut DE Joe Cheek.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Cut LB Earl Okine.

    Miami Dolphins - Cut DE Julius Warmsley. NFL fined WR Jarvis Landry $24,309 for an illegal hit on an unsuspecting player.

    New Orleans Saints - Added LB Chris McCain to the practice squad.

    San Francisco 49ers - Cut NT Ian Williams.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Chicago Bulls - Signed SG RJ Hunter to a one-year, $540,274 contract.

    NCAA Basketball

    Maryland - Signed head coach Mark Turgeon to a four-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Waived LW Emerson Etem, assigned him to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from San Diego (AHL). Signed D Hampus Lindholm to a six-year, $31.5 million contract.

    Carolina Hurricanes - Waived RW Andrew Miller.

    New York Islanders - Activated C Shane Prince from injured reserve.

    Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Chris Driedger from Binghamton (AHL).

    Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned LW Taylor Leier to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Activated C Jori Lehtera from injured reserve. Announced LW Eric Nystrom has retired.

    Vancouver Canucks - Recalled LW Michael Zalewski from Utica (AHL).

