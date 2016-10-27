Scoreboard

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)

Northland at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)

St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 3:15 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth East at Bemidji, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Sioux Falls at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Mesabi Range at Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Portland 1 0 1.000 —

Denver 1 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0

Utah 0 1 .000 1.0

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 .5

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0

Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0

Southwest

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.0

Houston 0 1 .000 1.0

Dallas 0 1 .000 1.0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 1 .500 .5

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1.0

Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1.0

New York 0 1 .000 1.0

Central

W L Pct GB

Chicago 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.0

Detroit 0 1 .000 1.0

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —

Orlando 0 1 .000 1.0

Washington 0 1 .000 1.0

Wednesday’s Games

Memphis 102, Minnesota 98

Miami 108, Orlando 96

Indiana 130, Dallas 121, OT

Boston 122, Brooklyn 117

Toronto 109, Detroit 91

Charlotte 107, Milwaukee 96

Denver 107, New Orleans 102

Oklahoma City 103, Philadelphia 97

Sacramento 113, Phoenix 94

L.A. Lakers 120, Houston 114

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 105, Boston 99

Washington at Atlanta, night

San Antonio at Sacramento,night

L.A. Clippers at Portland, night

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

Purdue (3-4) 1-3

Illinois (2-5) 1-3

East Division

Michigan (7-0) 4-0

Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

Penn State (5-2) 3-1

Maryland (5-2) 2-2

Indiana (3-4) 1-3

Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

Northern State (4-4) 2-2

Minot State (2-6) 1-3

Mary (1-7) 1-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

South Division

Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

Winona State (6-2) 3-1

Augustana (5-3) 2-2

Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (7-1) 6-1

Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

Westminster (4-4) 4-3

Crown (2-6) 2-5

Greenville (2-6) 2-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

Crown at MacMurray, noon

Greenville at Northwestern, noon

Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL Glance

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11

St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10

Dallas 3 3 1 0 7

Chicago 3 3 0 1 7

Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6

Nashville 2 4 0 0 4

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12

Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9

San Jose 4 3 0 0 8

Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8

Calgary 3 4 0 1 7

Los Angeles 3 3 0 0 6

Arizona 2 5 0 0 4

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 7 0 0 1 15

Detroit 6 2 0 0 12

Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10

Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8

Florida 3 3 0 1 7

Toronto 2 2 2 1 7

Boston 3 4 0 0 6

Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11

NY Rangers 5 2 0 0 10

New Jersey 3 2 1 0 7

Washington 3 2 0 1 7

Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7

NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6

Columbus 2 2 1 0 5

Carolina 1 3 2 0 4

Wednesday’s Results

Montreal 3, NY Islanders 2

NY Rangers 5, Boston 2

Edmonton 4, Washington 1

Anaheim 6, Nashville 1

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0

Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2

Toronto 3, Florida 2

Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1

Nashville at Los Angeles, night.

Columbus at San Jose, night

Today’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.

NY Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Today’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA

MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (8-1) 6-1-0-0 18

Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17

Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11

North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

St. Cloud State (3-5-1) 2-4-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1

Thursday’s Result

Minnesota 5, St. Cloud 2

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

NCHA

Today’s Games

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.

Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.

Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.

Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

National League

Cincinnati Reds - Activated C Devin Mesoraco, SS Zack Cozart, RHP Caleb Cotham, and CF Yorman Rodriguez from the 60-day DL. Designated LHP John Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of SP Ariel Hernandez from Daytona (FSL).

San Diego Padres - Fired first base coach Tarrik Brock. Fired infielders coach Eddie Rodriguez.

Washington Nationals - RHP Aaron Barrett has elected free agency.

Football

National Football League

Buffalo Bills - Added T Michael Ola to the practice squad. Cut T William Poehls.

Chicago Bears - Added DB Jacoby Glenn to the practice squad.

Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Keith Baxter. Waived WR Jared Abbrederis.

Houston Texans - Added G Josh Walker to the practice squad. Cut DE Joe Cheek.

Kansas City Chiefs - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Cut LB Earl Okine.

Miami Dolphins - Cut DE Julius Warmsley. NFL fined WR Jarvis Landry $24,309 for an illegal hit on an unsuspecting player.

New Orleans Saints - Added LB Chris McCain to the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers - Cut NT Ian Williams.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls - Signed SG RJ Hunter to a one-year, $540,274 contract.

NCAA Basketball

Maryland - Signed head coach Mark Turgeon to a four-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Waived LW Emerson Etem, assigned him to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from San Diego (AHL). Signed D Hampus Lindholm to a six-year, $31.5 million contract.

Carolina Hurricanes - Waived RW Andrew Miller.

New York Islanders - Activated C Shane Prince from injured reserve.

Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Chris Driedger from Binghamton (AHL).

Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned LW Taylor Leier to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Activated C Jori Lehtera from injured reserve. Announced LW Eric Nystrom has retired.

Vancouver Canucks - Recalled LW Michael Zalewski from Utica (AHL).