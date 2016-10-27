Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Hockey
NAHL
Wilderness at Brookings, 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)
Northland at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m. (ifan.tv)
St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior at North Central University, 3:15 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth East at Bemidji, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Sioux Falls at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Mesabi Range at Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Portland 1 0 1.000 —
Denver 1 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1.0
Utah 0 1 .000 1.0
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 .5
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1.0
Golden State 0 1 .000 1.0
Southwest
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 —
Memphis 1 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1.0
Houston 0 1 .000 1.0
Dallas 0 1 .000 1.0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 1 .500 .5
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1.0
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1.0
New York 0 1 .000 1.0
Central
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 —
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1.0
Detroit 0 1 .000 1.0
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 1 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 1 0 1.000 —
Orlando 0 1 .000 1.0
Washington 0 1 .000 1.0
Wednesday’s Games
Memphis 102, Minnesota 98
Miami 108, Orlando 96
Indiana 130, Dallas 121, OT
Boston 122, Brooklyn 117
Toronto 109, Detroit 91
Charlotte 107, Milwaukee 96
Denver 107, New Orleans 102
Oklahoma City 103, Philadelphia 97
Sacramento 113, Phoenix 94
L.A. Lakers 120, Houston 114
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 105, Boston 99
Washington at Atlanta, night
San Antonio at Sacramento,night
L.A. Clippers at Portland, night
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-0) 4-0
Northwestern (4-3) 3-1
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Minnesota (5-2) 2-2
Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2
Purdue (3-4) 1-3
Illinois (2-5) 1-3
East Division
Michigan (7-0) 4-0
Ohio State (6-1) 3-1
Penn State (5-2) 3-1
Maryland (5-2) 2-2
Indiana (3-4) 1-3
Michigan State (2-5) 0-4
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)
Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0
Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1
St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1
MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2
Northern State (4-4) 2-2
Minot State (2-6) 1-3
Mary (1-7) 1-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4
South Division
Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0
MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1
Winona State (6-2) 3-1
Augustana (5-3) 2-2
Wayne State (3-5) 2-2
SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3
Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.
Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (7-1) 6-1
Northwestern (7-1) 6-1
MacMurray (6-2) 5-2
St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2
Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3
Westminster (4-4) 4-3
Crown (2-6) 2-5
Greenville (2-6) 2-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6
Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.
Crown at MacMurray, noon
Greenville at Northwestern, noon
Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon
Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL Glance
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
Minnesota 5 2 1 0 11
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 10
Dallas 3 3 1 0 7
Chicago 3 3 0 1 7
Colorado 3 2 0 0 6
Winnipeg 3 4 0 0 6
Nashville 2 4 0 0 4
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 6 1 0 0 12
Vancouver 4 2 0 1 9
San Jose 4 3 0 0 8
Anaheim 3 3 2 0 8
Calgary 3 4 0 1 7
Los Angeles 3 3 0 0 6
Arizona 2 5 0 0 4
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 7 0 0 1 15
Detroit 6 2 0 0 12
Tampa Bay 5 2 0 0 10
Ottawa 4 2 0 0 8
Florida 3 3 0 1 7
Toronto 2 2 2 1 7
Boston 3 4 0 0 6
Buffalo 1 3 1 1 4
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 5 2 1 0 11
NY Rangers 5 2 0 0 10
New Jersey 3 2 1 0 7
Washington 3 2 0 1 7
Philadelphia 3 4 1 0 7
NY Islanders 3 5 0 0 6
Columbus 2 2 1 0 5
Carolina 1 3 2 0 4
Wednesday’s Results
Montreal 3, NY Islanders 2
NY Rangers 5, Boston 2
Edmonton 4, Washington 1
Anaheim 6, Nashville 1
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 4, Buffalo 0
Arizona 5, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 2
Toronto 3, Florida 2
Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 2, St. Louis 1, SO
Winnipeg 4, Dallas 1
Nashville at Los Angeles, night.
Columbus at San Jose, night
Today’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 6:30 p.m.
NY Rangers at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Today’s Games
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.
Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Finlandia at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
St. Scholastica at Wis.-Stout, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence at Wis.-Stevens Point, TBA
MSOE at Adrian, 2:05 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Lake Forest, 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
St. Norbert at Marian, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (8-1) 6-1-0-0 18
Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17
Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11
North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9
St. Cloud State (3-5-1) 2-4-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1
Thursday’s Result
Minnesota 5, St. Cloud 2
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
NCHA
Today’s Games
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.
Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 2 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s at St. Norbert, 2 p.m.
Northland at St. Benedict, 3 p.m.
Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Lake Forest at St. Catherine, 2 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
National League
Cincinnati Reds - Activated C Devin Mesoraco, SS Zack Cozart, RHP Caleb Cotham, and CF Yorman Rodriguez from the 60-day DL. Designated LHP John Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of SP Ariel Hernandez from Daytona (FSL).
San Diego Padres - Fired first base coach Tarrik Brock. Fired infielders coach Eddie Rodriguez.
Washington Nationals - RHP Aaron Barrett has elected free agency.
Football
National Football League
Buffalo Bills - Added T Michael Ola to the practice squad. Cut T William Poehls.
Chicago Bears - Added DB Jacoby Glenn to the practice squad.
Green Bay Packers - Cut DB Keith Baxter. Waived WR Jared Abbrederis.
Houston Texans - Added G Josh Walker to the practice squad. Cut DE Joe Cheek.
Kansas City Chiefs - Added RB Zac Brooks to the practice squad. Cut LB Earl Okine.
Miami Dolphins - Cut DE Julius Warmsley. NFL fined WR Jarvis Landry $24,309 for an illegal hit on an unsuspecting player.
New Orleans Saints - Added LB Chris McCain to the practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers - Cut NT Ian Williams.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls - Signed SG RJ Hunter to a one-year, $540,274 contract.
NCAA Basketball
Maryland - Signed head coach Mark Turgeon to a four-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Waived LW Emerson Etem, assigned him to San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Shea Theodore to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Dustin Tokarski from San Diego (AHL). Signed D Hampus Lindholm to a six-year, $31.5 million contract.
Carolina Hurricanes - Waived RW Andrew Miller.
New York Islanders - Activated C Shane Prince from injured reserve.
Ottawa Senators - Recalled G Chris Driedger from Binghamton (AHL).
Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned LW Taylor Leier to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Activated C Jori Lehtera from injured reserve. Announced LW Eric Nystrom has retired.
Vancouver Canucks - Recalled LW Michael Zalewski from Utica (AHL).