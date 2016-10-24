College volleyball: Minnesota Duluth sophomore libero Erin Schindler was named NSIC defensive player of the week. Schindler had a career-high 35 digs against Wayne State and racked up 73 digs on the week. She leads UMD with 370 digs this season and is on pace to surpass her total of a year ago.

College men’s soccer: Wisconsin-Superior’s Jon Bucklew and Hugo Roos are the UMAC’s offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively, after helping the Yellowjackets to a 3-0 week. Bucklew, a junior from Somerset, Wis., scored five goals and added two assists in three games. Roos, a sophomore from Sweden, anchored the UWS defense, which pitched a pair of shutouts. Roos also collected a goal and an assist last week.