Local names & news

UMD fell to Augustana University on Saturday night, yet received 29 first-place votes and edged out NSIC rival Southwest Minnesota State (16 votes) for the top spot.

Concordia-St. Paul ranks third while receiving two first-place votes and three other NSIC squads are in the top 10 — Winona State University (sixth), Augustana (seventh) and Wayne (Neb.) State (eighth). Northern State is 13th.

College football

UMD debuts at fourth in region

Minnesota Duluth climbed three spots to No. 21 in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll, and the Bulldogs checked in at No. 4 in the first NCAA Division II Super Region Three rankings announced Monday.

The Bulldogs (7-1) beat then-No. 21 Bemidji State 54-47 on Saturday at Malosky Stadium for their seventh consecutive win.

They are behind defending Division II champion and top-ranked Northwest Missouri State (8-0), Sioux Falls (8-0) and Harding (8-0) in the Super Region Three rankings. Seven teams from the four regions will earn a spot in the playoffs.

UMD and fifth-ranked Sioux Falls are the only NSIC schools to crack this week’s top 25, joining No. 5 Sioux Falls.

College hockey

UMD men stay No. 2, women jump to third

Despite a home exhibition loss to the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 squad on Saturday night, Minnesota Duluth held down the No. 2 spot in the latest United States College Hockey Online.com Division I men’s poll released on Monday to set the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this weekend. The Bulldogs host top-ranked North Dakota to open NCHC play at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

The teams also are 1-2 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The Fighting Hawks (5-0) were a unanimous No. 1 for the second straight week following a sweep of No. 20 Bemidji State in Grand Forks, 3-2 and 5-4. The Hawks are 6-1 all-time at Amsoil Arena. The two-time defending NCHC regular-season champions and 2016 NCAA Division I champions won all four regular-season meetings with UMD a year ago, only to get upset by the Bulldogs in the NCHC tournament semifinals.

UMD is coming off a 2-1 loss to the USNTDP in which the U-18s scored the game-winning goal with less than a minute to play in regulation.

Friday’s game will be televised on Fox Sports North while Saturday’s game will be aired locally on My9. Tickets are still available for both games.

-- The UMD women moved up one spot to No. 3 in the USCHO.com Division I poll following a 2-1 win and 3-3 tie at home against No. 10 Bemidji State over the weekend. The WCHA now holds the top three spots in the USCHO poll with Wisconsin at No. 1 and Minnesota ranked second. The Bulldogs travel to Ohio State this week for a 5:07 p.m. game Friday and 12:07 p.m. game Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

-- The USCHO.com Division III preseason polls were released Monday and St. Scholastica received votes in each the men’s and women’s rankings. The CSS men were 16th in the 15-team poll, missing the debut rankings by seven points, while the women received two votes. The Wisconsin-Stevens Point men and the Plattsburgh women were ranked No. 1.