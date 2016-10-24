Scoreboard

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-River Falls, 2 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Two Harbors, International Falls, Proctor-Hermantown at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

Chisholm at Northeast Range, 5 p.m.

Duluth East at Hibbing, 5 p.m.

Eveleth-Gilbert at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.

Superior at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Points leaders

1. Jimmie Johnson 4,000

2. Kurt Busch 4,000

3. Joey Logano 4,000

4. Matt Kenseth 4,000

5. Kyle Busch 4,000

6. Carl Edwards 4,000

7. Kevin Harvick 4,000

8. Denny Hamlin 4,000

9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,191

10. Brad Keselowski 2,168

11. Austin Dillon 2,163

12. Chase Elliott 2,156

13. Kyle Larson 2,155

14. Tony Stewart 2,141

15. Jamie McMurray 2,110

16. Chris Buescher 2,109

Basketball

NBA

Western Conference

Northwest

W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific

W L Pct GB

Golden State 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

Southwest

W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

W L Pct GB

Boston 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Central

W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Indiana 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

Southeast

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Today’s Games

New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

Iowa (5-3) 3-2

Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

Purdue (3-4) 1-3

Illinois (2-5) 1-3

East Division

Michigan (7-0) 4-0

Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

Penn State (5-2) 3-1

Maryland (5-2) 2-2

Indiana (3-4) 1-3

Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NSIC

North Division

Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

Northern State (4-4) 2-2

Minot State (2-6) 1-3

Mary (1-7) 1-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

South Division

Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

Winona State (6-2) 3-1

Augustana (5-3) 2-2

Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (7-1) 6-1

Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

Westminster (4-4) 4-3

Crown (2-6) 2-5

Greenville (2-6) 2-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

Crown at MacMurray, noon

Greenville at Northwestern, noon

Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

American Football Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. NW Missouri St. (30) 8-0 750

2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-0 717

3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-0 692

4. Sioux Falls 8-0 649

5. Harding (Ark.) 8-0 614

6. California (Pa.) 7-0 598

7. North Alabama 5-1 541

8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 6-1 540

9. Ashland (Ohio) 7-1 507

10. Emporia St. (Kan.) 7-1 448

11. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 8-0 432

12. Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 414

13. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-1 361

14. Valdosta State (Ga.) 6-1 350

15. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 7-1 325

16. Assumption (Mass.) 7-1 285

17. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-1 258

18. N.C.-Pembroke 7-1 253

19. Wayne State (Mich.) 7-1 221

20. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 8-0 201

21. Minnesota Duluth 7-1 174

22. Ferris State 6-2 115

23. Newberry (S.C.) 7-1 98

24. Wingate (N.C.) 7-1 55

25. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-1 27

(tie) SW Baptist (Mo.) 7-1 27

Others receiving votes: Central Missouri 20, Colorado School of Mines 19; Henderson State (Ark.) 19, Edinboro (Pa.) 8, Bemidji State (Minn.) 7, Central Washington 6, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 6, West Alabama 5, Florida Tech 4, Southern Arkansas 2, Colorado Mesa 1, Truman State (Mo.) 1.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 4 1 1 0 9

Minnesota 3 2 1 0 7

Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

Chicago 3 3 0 0 6

Dallas 2 2 1 0 5

Nashville 2 3 0 0 4

Winnipeg 2 3 0 0 4

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Edmonton 5 1 0 0 10

Vancouver 4 1 0 1 9

San Jose 3 3 0 0 6

Anaheim 2 3 1 0 5

Los Angeles 2 3 0 0 4

Calgary 1 4 0 1 3

Arizona 1 4 0 0 2

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 5 0 0 1 11

Tampa Bay 4 1 0 0 8

Detroit 4 2 0 0 8

Florida 3 1 0 1 7

Boston 3 2 0 0 6

Ottawa 3 2 0 0 6

Toronto 1 1 2 1 5

Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

NY Rangers 4 2 0 0 8

Washington 3 1 0 1 7

Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 7

NY Islanders 3 3 0 0 6

New Jersey 2 2 1 0 5

Philadelphia 2 3 1 0 5

Columbus 2 2 0 0 4

Carolina 1 2 2 0 4

Sunday’s Results

NY Islanders 6, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

NY Rangers 3, Arizona 2

Anaheim 4, Vancouver 2

Monday’s Results

Montreal 3, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 3, Chicago 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

W-L-T-SW Pts

North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0

W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

BIG TEN

W-L-T-SW Pts

Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. North Dakota (50) 5-0-0 1,000

2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 905

3. Denver 4-2-0 845

4. Boston U. 3-2-0 785

5. Mass.-Lowell 3-1-2 746

6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1 725

7. Notre Dame 3-2-1 686

8. Boston College 4-2-0 641

9. Minn. State-Mankato 5-1-0 605

10. St. Cloud State 2-2-0 499

11. Michigan 3-1-1 484

12. Minnesota 2-2-0 412

13. Harvard 0-0-0 374

14. Providence 2-2-1 320

15. Ohio State 3-0-2 302

16. Northeastern 3-1-2 254

17. Yale 0-0-0 207

18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0 173

19. Penn State 3-1-1 129

20. Bemidji State 4-2-0 122

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 73, Miami 69, Lake Superior State 44, Clarkson 33, Cornell 15, Air Force 12, Maine 9, Nebraska-Omaha 9, Union 8, Wisconsin 6, Connecticut 3, Vermont 3, Dartmouth 1, Michigan Tech 1.

NCHA

Friday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.

Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.

USCHO.com Division III

Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

2016 Record Pts

1. Wis.-Stevens Point (19) 21-5-2 297

2. St. Norbert (1) 23-3-2 266

3. Mass.-Boston 21-4-3 249

4. Adrian 24-3-1 238

5. Geneseo 18-4-6 230

6. Hobart 21-4-2 189

7. Plattsburgh 20-4-3 172

8. Trinity 21-5-1 153

9. Williams 18-5-2 117

10. Babson 19-6-3 102

11. Wis.-Eau Claire 15-6-6 98

12. Wis.-River Falls 16-7-5 89

13. Augsburg 17-8-2 42

14. Norwich 17-8-2 32

15. Marian 18-7-3 28

Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica 21, St. Thomas 14, Utica 11, Oswego 10, Amherst 8, Hamilton 6, Endicott 5, Nichols 5, Salem State 5, Salve Regina 4, Plymouth State 3, Buffalo State 2, New England College 2, Concordia-Wis. 1, St. Mary’s 1.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17

Minnesota (7-1) 5-1-0-0 15

Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11

North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

St. Cloud State (3-4-1) 2-3-1-1 8

Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7

Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1

Sunday’s Result

Wisconsin 5, North Dakota 2

Thursday’s Game

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

W-L Pts

1. Wisconsin (15) 7-0-1 150

2. Minnesota 7-1-0 135

3. Minnesota Duluth 4-2-2 109

4. Boston College 4-2-2 91

5. Quinnipiac 5-2-1 78

6. Colgate 5-0-1 73

7. St. Lawrence 5-0-1 72

8. Clarkson 4-3-1 42

9. Princeton 2-0-0 31

10. Bemidji State 4-3-1 23

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 15, Northeastern 4, Cornell 1, Ohio State 1.

NCHA

Friday’s Games

Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.

Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

USCHO.com Division III

Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

2016 Record Pts

1. Plattsburgh (15) 26-1-0 150

2. Wis.-River Falls 21-5-2 123

3. Elmira 21-4-1 115

4. Middlebury 20-4-3 102

5. Adrian 25-2-1 99

6. St. Thomas 20-5-2 66

7. Amherst 22-2-3 59

8. Norwich 21-7-0 49

9. Lake Forest 20-4-3 27

10. Utica 19-8-1 15

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10, Bethel 3, Massachusetts-Boston 3, St. Scholastica 2, Castleton 1, St. Norbert 1.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

x-St. Scholastica (9-7) 8-0 24

Wis.-Superior (10-7) 6-1 18

Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13

Northwestern (7-8-1) 4-3 12

North Central (9-5-1) 3-3-1 10

Crown (6-11-1) 3-4 9

Minn.-Morris (4-11) 3-4 9

Northland (1-14) 1-7 3

Bethany Lutheran (0-18) 0-7 0

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

W-L-T Pts

Minot State (12-1-1) 11-0-1 34

MS-Mankato (11-3-2) 10-2-1 31

Bemidji State (12-4) 10-3 30

Augustana (9-4-3) 8-2-3 27

Upper Iowa (8-7) 7-6 21

Minn. Duluth (7-5-4) 5-4-4 19

St. Cloud State (6-6-4) 5-4-4 19

Wayne State (8-5-3) 5-5-3 18

Northern State (8-7) 6-7 18

Concordia-St. Paul (4-8-4) 4-5-4 16

Winona State (7-8-1) 4-8-1 13

SW Minn. State (5-10-1) 4-8-1 13

Mary (3-8-3) 3-7-2 11

Sioux Falls (3-10-3) 3-8-2 11

Minn.-Crookston (3-11-2) 2-9-2 8

MS-Moorhead (3-12) 2-11 6

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

x-Northland (10-5-1) 7-0-1 22

St. Scholastica (7-8-3) 5-1-2 17

Northwestern (9-6) 5-2 15

Bethany Lutheran (8-8-2) 4-2-1 13

Minn.-Morris (6-7-2) 4-2-1 13

Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10

North Central (3-11) 1-6 3

Wis.-Superior (1-14) 1-6 3

Crown (2-13-1) 0-7 0

x-clinched title

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

W-L

Minn. Duluth (21-1) 13-1

SW Minn. State (19-3) 13-1

Concordia-St. Paul (20-2) 12-2

Winona State (20-3) 11-3

Augustana (20-4) 11-3

Northern State (16-6) 9-5

Wayne State (17-6) 8-6

Sioux Falls (14-8) 8-6

MS-Mankato (11-11) 5-9

Minn.-Crookston (9-13) 5-9

MS-Moorhead (9-13) 4-10

Mary (9-14) 4-10

Upper Iowa (9-14) 3-11

St. Cloud State (8-15) 3-11

Bemidji State (7-16) 3-11

Minot State (5-15) 0-11

UMAC

W-L Pts

Northwestern (26-3) 6-0

Minn.-Morris (13-13) 6-0

St. Scholastica (10-14) 4-2

Martin Luther (9-20) 4-2

Bethany Lutheran (8-15) 3-4

North Central (12-13) 2-4

Wis.-Superior (7-21) 2-5

Northland (3-23) 1-5

Crown (3-21) 0-6

American Volleyball Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. Minn. Duluth (29) 21-1 1,169

2. SW Minnesota St. (16) 19-3 1,150

3. Concordia-St. Paul (2) 20-2 1,113

4. Nebraska-Kearney 26-1 1,047

5. Wheeling Jesuit (1) 25-2 983

6. Winona State 20-3 957

7. Augustana (S.D.) 20-4 915

8. Wayne (Neb.) State 17-6 826

9. Central Oklahoma 23-2 778

10. Angelo State 20-2 757

11. Alaska-Anchorage 21-2 734

12. Palm Beach Atlantic 18-3 664

13. Northern State 16-6 592

14. Washburn 20-5 553

15. Central Missouri 16-7 490

16. NW Missouri State 22-2 425

17. W. Washington 14-6 393

18. CS-San Bernardino 15-4 380

19. Lewis 17-6 308

20. Metro State 18-3 288

21. Ferris State 18-5 277

22. Colo. School of Mines 16-5 155

23. Tampa 14-6 132

24. Florida Southern 14-5 117

25. Rockhurst 19-4 100

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: California Baptist 57; Concordia (Ca.) 48, Findlay 35, West Florida 28, Colorado Mesa 26, Wingate 25, North Alabama 20, Tarleton State 16, Wayne State (Mich.) 16, Arkansas-Fort Smith 10.

Transactions

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Waived DB Durell Eskridge.

Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.

Chicago Bears - Acquired TE Daniel Brown off waivers from Baltimore. Activated C Cornelius Edison from the practice squad. Added T Arturo Uzdavinis to the practice squad. Cut RB Joique Bell. Placed QB Brian Hoyer on IR.

Cleveland Browns - Acquired C Gabe Ikard off waivers from Buffalo. Acquired QB Joe Callahan off waivers from New Orleans. Cut DT Gabe Wright. Waived DB Darius Hillary. Waived RB Malcolm Johnson.

Dallas Cowboys - Added DB Leon McFadden to the practice squad.

Green Bay Packers - Activated WR Geronimo Allison and DB Jermaine Whitehead from the practice squad. Added WR Dez Stewart to the practice squad. Placed DB Chris Banjo on IR. Placed WR Jared Abbrederis on IR.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Doran Grant to the practice squad. Cut DB Marcus Ball.

Miami Dolphins - RB Arian Foster retired.

New England Patriots - Cut DB Vinnie Sunseri. Waived DT Anthony Johnson.

New York Jets - Added DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles - Acquired DT Taylor Hart off waivers from San Francisco. Added DB Aaron Grymes and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Placed DB Ron Brooks on IR.

San Diego Chargers - Cut DB Pierre Desir.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut WR Donteea Dye.

NCAA Football

Northwestern - Announced CB Matthew Harris has retired from football due to health concerns.

Southern California - Suspended DE Jabari Ruffin indefinitely for violating a student-conduct code.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics - Waived SG RJ Hunter.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived SG Dahntay Jones.

Detroit Pistons - Claimed PG Beno Udrih off waivers from the Miami Heat. Waived PG Ray McCallum.

Houston Rockets - Waived SG Le’Bryan Nash, signed him. Announced C Clint Capela had his contract option for the 2017-2018 season exercised. Waived PG Gary Payton II, SF P.J. Hairston, PG Pablo Prigioni.

Indiana Pacers - Signed PF Ben Bentil.

Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SF Yi Jianlian and SF Anthony Brown.

Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Jordan Adams and SF Matt Costello.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Announced PF Karl-Anthony Towns had his contract for the 2017-2018 contract has been exercised. Announced PG Tyus Jones had his team option picked up for the 2017-2018 season.

New Orleans Pelicans - Waived SG Alonzo Gee.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Waived C Kaleb Tarczewski, SF Chris Wright, SF Reggie Williams, PF Mitch McGary, and PG Ronnie Price.

Philadelphia 76ers - Signed SG Dionte Christmas, waived him. Announced C Ronny Turiaf has retired. Waived PG Cat Barber, PF Shawn Long, SG Brandon Paul, SF James Webb III.

Phoenix Suns - Announced SG Devin Booker and SF TJ Warren had his 2017-2018 team option exercised. Waived SG Archie Goodwin.

Portland Trail Blazers - Announced PG Shabazz Napier and PF Noah Vonleh had his contract option exercised.

Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar, PG Isaiah Cousins, and SG Lamar Patterson.

Toronto Raptors - Announced C Lucas Nogueira and SF Bruno Caboclo had his fourth-year option picked up. Announced PG Delon Wright had his third-year option picked up.

Utah Jazz - Announced PF Trey Lyles had his team option exercised for the 2017-2018 season.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Boston Bruins - Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Providence (AHL).

Buffalo Sabres - Recalled G Linus Ullmark from Rochester (AHL).

Colorado Avalanche - Recalled RW Mikko Rantanen from San Antonio (AHL).

Dallas Stars - Placed RW Ales Hemsky on IR. Recalled C Justin Dowling from San Antonio (AHL).

Nashville Predators - Recalled D Matt Irwin from Milwaukee (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Assigned C Blake Speers to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL). Recalled D Steven Santini from Albany (AHL).

New York Islanders - Signed RW Steve Bernier to a one-year, two-way contract.

Ottawa Senators - Assigned C Phil Varone to Binghamton (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter to San Jose (AHL).

Toronto Maple Leafs - Acquired RW Ben Smith off waivers from Colorado. Waived LW Milan Michalek.

Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Alexandre Burrows and RW Derek Dorsett on IR. Recalled D Troy Stecher and RW Jayson Megna from Utica (AHL).