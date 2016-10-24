Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Oct 24, 2016 at 11:07 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at Boston, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 3:30 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-River Falls, 2 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Two Harbors, International Falls, Proctor-Hermantown at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.

    Chisholm at Northeast Range, 5 p.m.

    Duluth East at Hibbing, 5 p.m.

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.

    Superior at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Points leaders

    1. Jimmie Johnson 4,000

    2. Kurt Busch 4,000

    3. Joey Logano 4,000

    4. Matt Kenseth 4,000

    5. Kyle Busch 4,000

    6. Carl Edwards 4,000

    7. Kevin Harvick 4,000

    8. Denny Hamlin 4,000

    9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,191

    10. Brad Keselowski 2,168

    11. Austin Dillon 2,163

    12. Chase Elliott 2,156

    13. Kyle Larson 2,155

    14. Tony Stewart 2,141

    15. Jamie McMurray 2,110

    16. Chris Buescher 2,109

    Basketball

    NBA

    Western Conference

    Northwest

    W L Pct GB

    Denver 0 0 .000 —

    Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

    Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

    Portland 0 0 .000 —

    Utah 0 0 .000 —

    Pacific

    W L Pct GB

    Golden State 0 0 .000 —

    L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

    L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

    Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

    Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

    Southwest

    W L Pct GB

    Dallas 0 0 .000 —

    Houston 0 0 .000 —

    Memphis 0 0 .000 —

    New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

    San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic

    W L Pct GB

    Boston 0 0 .000 —

    Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

    New York 0 0 .000 —

    Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

    Toronto 0 0 .000 —

    Central

    W L Pct GB

    Chicago 0 0 .000 —

    Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

    Detroit 0 0 .000 —

    Indiana 0 0 .000 —

    Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

    Southeast

    W L Pct GB

    Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

    Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

    Miami 0 0 .000 —

    Orlando 0 0 .000 —

    Washington 0 0 .000 —

    Today’s Games

    New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

    Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

    San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    Wednesday’s Games

    Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

    Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

    Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

    Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (7-0) 4-0

    Northwestern (4-3) 3-1

    Iowa (5-3) 3-2

    Minnesota (5-2) 2-2

    Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2

    Purdue (3-4) 1-3

    Illinois (2-5) 1-3

    East Division

    Michigan (7-0) 4-0

    Ohio State (6-1) 3-1

    Penn State (5-2) 3-1

    Maryland (5-2) 2-2

    Indiana (3-4) 1-3

    Michigan State (2-5) 0-4

    Rutgers (2-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)

    Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)

    Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

    Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

    Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0

    Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1

    St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1

    MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2

    Northern State (4-4) 2-2

    Minot State (2-6) 1-3

    Mary (1-7) 1-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0

    MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

    Winona State (6-2) 3-1

    Augustana (5-3) 2-2

    Wayne State (3-5) 2-2

    SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

    Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

    Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.

    Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.

    Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (7-1) 6-1

    Northwestern (7-1) 6-1

    MacMurray (6-2) 5-2

    St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2

    Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3

    Westminster (4-4) 4-3

    Crown (2-6) 2-5

    Greenville (2-6) 2-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6

    Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.

    Crown at MacMurray, noon

    Greenville at Northwestern, noon

    Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon

    Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    American Football Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. NW Missouri St. (30) 8-0 750

    2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-0 717

    3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-0 692

    4. Sioux Falls 8-0 649

    5. Harding (Ark.) 8-0 614

    6. California (Pa.) 7-0 598

    7. North Alabama 5-1 541

    8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 6-1 540

    9. Ashland (Ohio) 7-1 507

    10. Emporia St. (Kan.) 7-1 448

    11. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 8-0 432

    12. Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 414

    13. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-1 361

    14. Valdosta State (Ga.) 6-1 350

    15. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 7-1 325

    16. Assumption (Mass.) 7-1 285

    17. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-1 258

    18. N.C.-Pembroke 7-1 253

    19. Wayne State (Mich.) 7-1 221

    20. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 8-0 201

    21. Minnesota Duluth 7-1 174

    22. Ferris State 6-2 115

    23. Newberry (S.C.) 7-1 98

    24. Wingate (N.C.) 7-1 55

    25. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-1 27

    (tie) SW Baptist (Mo.) 7-1 27

    Others receiving votes:  Central Missouri 20, Colorado School of Mines 19; Henderson State (Ark.) 19, Edinboro (Pa.) 8, Bemidji State (Minn.) 7, Central Washington 6, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 6, West Alabama 5, Florida Tech 4, Southern Arkansas 2, Colorado Mesa 1, Truman State (Mo.) 1.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    St. Louis 4 1 1 0 9

    Minnesota 3 2 1 0 7

    Colorado 3 2 0 0 6

    Chicago 3 3 0 0 6

    Dallas 2 2 1 0 5

    Nashville 2 3 0 0 4

    Winnipeg 2 3 0 0 4

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Edmonton 5 1 0 0 10

    Vancouver 4 1 0 1 9

    San Jose 3 3 0 0 6

    Anaheim 2 3 1 0 5

    Los Angeles 2 3 0 0 4

    Calgary 1 4 0 1 3

    Arizona 1 4 0 0 2

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 5 0 0 1 11

    Tampa Bay 4 1 0 0 8

    Detroit 4 2 0 0 8

    Florida 3 1 0 1 7

    Boston 3 2 0 0 6

    Ottawa 3 2 0 0 6

    Toronto 1 1 2 1 5

    Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    NY Rangers 4 2 0 0 8

    Washington 3 1 0 1 7

    Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 7

    NY Islanders 3 3 0 0 6

    New Jersey 2 2 1 0 5

    Philadelphia 2 3 1 0 5

    Columbus 2 2 0 0 4

    Carolina 1 2 2 0 4

    Sunday’s Results

    NY Islanders 6, Minnesota 3

    Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0

    NY Rangers 3, Arizona 2

    Anaheim 4, Vancouver 2

    Monday’s Results

    Montreal 3, Philadelphia 1

    Calgary 3, Chicago 2, SO

    Tuesday’s Games

    Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.

    Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

    Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    Anaheim at San Jose, 9 p.m.

    Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0

    W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0

    Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0

    Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.

    Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

    Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.

    Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.

    Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. North Dakota (50) 5-0-0 1,000

    2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 905

    3. Denver 4-2-0 845

    4. Boston U. 3-2-0 785

    5. Mass.-Lowell 3-1-2 746

    6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1 725

    7. Notre Dame 3-2-1 686

    8. Boston College 4-2-0 641

    9. Minn. State-Mankato 5-1-0 605

    10. St. Cloud State 2-2-0 499

    11. Michigan 3-1-1 484

    12. Minnesota 2-2-0 412

    13. Harvard 0-0-0 374

    14. Providence 2-2-1 320

    15. Ohio State 3-0-2 302

    16. Northeastern 3-1-2 254

    17. Yale 0-0-0 207

    18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0 173

    19. Penn State 3-1-1 129

    20. Bemidji State 4-2-0 122

    Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 73, Miami 69, Lake Superior State 44, Clarkson 33, Cornell 15, Air Force 12, Maine 9, Nebraska-Omaha 9, Union 8, Wisconsin 6, Connecticut 3, Vermont 3, Dartmouth 1, Michigan Tech 1.

    NCHA

    Friday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.

    Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.

    MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.

    Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.

    Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.

    Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

    Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division III

    Preseason Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    2016 Record Pts

    1. Wis.-Stevens Point (19) 21-5-2 297

    2. St. Norbert (1) 23-3-2 266

    3. Mass.-Boston 21-4-3 249

    4. Adrian 24-3-1 238

    5. Geneseo 18-4-6 230

    6. Hobart 21-4-2 189

    7. Plattsburgh 20-4-3 172

    8. Trinity 21-5-1 153

    9. Williams 18-5-2 117

    10. Babson 19-6-3 102

    11. Wis.-Eau Claire 15-6-6 98

    12. Wis.-River Falls 16-7-5 89

    13. Augsburg 17-8-2 42

    14. Norwich 17-8-2 32

    15. Marian 18-7-3 28

    Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica 21, St. Thomas 14, Utica 11, Oswego 10, Amherst 8, Hamilton 6, Endicott 5, Nichols 5, Salem State 5, Salve Regina 4, Plymouth State 3, Buffalo State 2, New England College 2, Concordia-Wis. 1, St. Mary’s 1.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17

    Minnesota (7-1) 5-1-0-0 15

    Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11

    North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9

    St. Cloud State (3-4-1) 2-3-1-1 8

    Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7

    Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1

    Sunday’s Result

    Wisconsin 5, North Dakota 2

    Thursday’s Game

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    W-L Pts

    1. Wisconsin (15) 7-0-1 150

    2. Minnesota 7-1-0 135

    3. Minnesota Duluth 4-2-2 109

    4. Boston College 4-2-2 91

    5. Quinnipiac 5-2-1 78

    6. Colgate 5-0-1 73

    7. St. Lawrence 5-0-1 72

    8. Clarkson 4-3-1 42

    9. Princeton 2-0-0 31

    10. Bemidji State 4-3-1 23

    Others receiving votes: North Dakota 15, Northeastern 4, Cornell 1, Ohio State 1.

    NCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.

    Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.

    Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.

    St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.

    Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division III

    Preseason Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    2016 Record Pts

    1. Plattsburgh (15) 26-1-0 150

    2. Wis.-River Falls 21-5-2 123

    3. Elmira 21-4-1 115

    4. Middlebury 20-4-3 102

    5. Adrian 25-2-1 99

    6. St. Thomas 20-5-2 66

    7. Amherst 22-2-3 59

    8. Norwich 21-7-0 49

    9. Lake Forest 20-4-3 27

    10. Utica 19-8-1 15

    Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10, Bethel 3, Massachusetts-Boston 3, St. Scholastica 2, Castleton 1, St. Norbert 1.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    x-St. Scholastica (9-7) 8-0 24

    Wis.-Superior (10-7) 6-1 18

    Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13

    Northwestern (7-8-1) 4-3 12

    North Central (9-5-1) 3-3-1 10

    Crown (6-11-1) 3-4 9

    Minn.-Morris (4-11) 3-4 9

    Northland (1-14) 1-7 3

    Bethany Lutheran (0-18) 0-7 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L-T Pts

    Minot State (12-1-1) 11-0-1 34

    MS-Mankato (11-3-2) 10-2-1 31

    Bemidji State (12-4) 10-3 30

    Augustana (9-4-3) 8-2-3 27

    Upper Iowa (8-7) 7-6 21

    Minn. Duluth (7-5-4) 5-4-4 19

    St. Cloud State (6-6-4) 5-4-4 19

    Wayne State (8-5-3) 5-5-3 18

    Northern State (8-7) 6-7 18

    Concordia-St. Paul (4-8-4) 4-5-4 16

    Winona State (7-8-1) 4-8-1 13

    SW Minn. State (5-10-1) 4-8-1 13

    Mary (3-8-3) 3-7-2 11

    Sioux Falls (3-10-3) 3-8-2 11

    Minn.-Crookston (3-11-2) 2-9-2 8

    MS-Moorhead (3-12) 2-11 6

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    x-Northland (10-5-1) 7-0-1 22

    St. Scholastica (7-8-3) 5-1-2 17

    Northwestern (9-6) 5-2 15

    Bethany Lutheran (8-8-2) 4-2-1 13

    Minn.-Morris (6-7-2) 4-2-1 13

    Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10

    North Central (3-11) 1-6 3

    Wis.-Superior (1-14) 1-6 3

    Crown (2-13-1) 0-7 0

    x-clinched title

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L

    Minn. Duluth (21-1) 13-1

    SW Minn. State (19-3) 13-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (20-2) 12-2

    Winona State (20-3) 11-3

    Augustana (20-4) 11-3

    Northern State (16-6) 9-5

    Wayne State (17-6) 8-6

    Sioux Falls (14-8) 8-6

    MS-Mankato (11-11) 5-9

    Minn.-Crookston (9-13) 5-9

    MS-Moorhead (9-13) 4-10

    Mary (9-14) 4-10

    Upper Iowa (9-14) 3-11

    St. Cloud State (8-15) 3-11

    Bemidji State (7-16) 3-11

    Minot State (5-15) 0-11

    UMAC

    W-L Pts

    Northwestern (26-3) 6-0

    Minn.-Morris (13-13) 6-0

    St. Scholastica (10-14) 4-2

    Martin Luther (9-20) 4-2

    Bethany Lutheran (8-15) 3-4

    North Central (12-13) 2-4

    Wis.-Superior (7-21) 2-5

    Northland (3-23) 1-5

    Crown (3-21) 0-6

    American Volleyball Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. Minn. Duluth (29) 21-1 1,169

    2. SW Minnesota St. (16) 19-3 1,150

    3. Concordia-St. Paul (2) 20-2 1,113

    4. Nebraska-Kearney 26-1 1,047

    5. Wheeling Jesuit (1) 25-2 983

    6. Winona State 20-3 957

    7. Augustana (S.D.) 20-4 915

    8. Wayne (Neb.) State 17-6 826

    9. Central Oklahoma 23-2 778

    10. Angelo State 20-2 757

    11. Alaska-Anchorage 21-2 734

    12. Palm Beach Atlantic 18-3 664

    13. Northern State 16-6 592

    14. Washburn 20-5 553

    15. Central Missouri 16-7 490

    16. NW Missouri State 22-2 425

    17. W. Washington 14-6 393

    18. CS-San Bernardino 15-4 380

    19. Lewis 17-6 308

    20. Metro State 18-3 288

    21. Ferris State 18-5 277

    22. Colo. School of Mines 16-5 155

    23. Tampa 14-6 132

    24. Florida Southern 14-5 117

    25. Rockhurst 19-4 100

    Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: California Baptist 57; Concordia (Ca.) 48, Findlay 35, West Florida 28, Colorado Mesa 26, Wingate 25, North Alabama 20, Tarleton State 16, Wayne State (Mich.) 16, Arkansas-Fort Smith 10.

    Transactions

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Waived DB Durell Eskridge.

    Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.

    Chicago Bears - Acquired TE Daniel Brown off waivers from Baltimore. Activated C Cornelius Edison from the practice squad. Added T Arturo Uzdavinis to the practice squad. Cut RB Joique Bell. Placed QB Brian Hoyer on IR.

    Cleveland Browns - Acquired C Gabe Ikard off waivers from Buffalo. Acquired QB Joe Callahan off waivers from New Orleans. Cut DT Gabe Wright. Waived DB Darius Hillary. Waived RB Malcolm Johnson.

    Dallas Cowboys - Added DB Leon McFadden to the practice squad.

    Green Bay Packers - Activated WR Geronimo Allison and DB Jermaine Whitehead from the practice squad. Added WR Dez Stewart to the practice squad. Placed DB Chris Banjo on IR. Placed WR Jared Abbrederis on IR.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Doran Grant to the practice squad. Cut DB Marcus Ball.

    Miami Dolphins - RB Arian Foster retired.

    New England Patriots - Cut DB Vinnie Sunseri. Waived DT Anthony Johnson.

    New York Jets - Added DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.

    Philadelphia Eagles - Acquired DT Taylor Hart off waivers from San Francisco. Added DB Aaron Grymes and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Placed DB Ron Brooks on IR.

    San Diego Chargers - Cut DB Pierre Desir.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut WR Donteea Dye.

    NCAA Football

    Northwestern - Announced CB Matthew Harris has retired from football due to health concerns.

    Southern California - Suspended DE Jabari Ruffin indefinitely for violating a student-conduct code.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Boston Celtics - Waived SG RJ Hunter.

    Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived SG Dahntay Jones.

    Detroit Pistons - Claimed PG Beno Udrih off waivers from the Miami Heat. Waived PG Ray McCallum.

    Houston Rockets - Waived SG Le’Bryan Nash, signed him. Announced C Clint Capela had his contract option for the 2017-2018 season exercised. Waived PG Gary Payton II, SF P.J. Hairston, PG Pablo Prigioni.

    Indiana Pacers - Signed PF Ben Bentil.

    Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SF Yi Jianlian and SF Anthony Brown.

    Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Jordan Adams and SF Matt Costello.

    Minnesota Timberwolves - Announced PF Karl-Anthony Towns had his contract for the 2017-2018 contract has been exercised. Announced PG Tyus Jones had his team option picked up for the 2017-2018 season.

    New Orleans Pelicans - Waived SG Alonzo Gee.

    Oklahoma City Thunder - Waived C Kaleb Tarczewski, SF Chris Wright, SF Reggie Williams, PF Mitch McGary, and PG Ronnie Price.

    Philadelphia 76ers - Signed SG Dionte Christmas, waived him. Announced C Ronny Turiaf has retired. Waived PG Cat Barber, PF Shawn Long, SG Brandon Paul, SF James Webb III.

    Phoenix Suns - Announced SG Devin Booker and SF TJ Warren had his 2017-2018 team option exercised. Waived SG Archie Goodwin.

    Portland Trail Blazers - Announced PG Shabazz Napier and PF Noah Vonleh had his contract option exercised.

    Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar, PG Isaiah Cousins, and SG Lamar Patterson.

    Toronto Raptors - Announced C Lucas Nogueira and SF Bruno Caboclo had his fourth-year option picked up. Announced PG Delon Wright had his third-year option picked up.

    Utah Jazz - Announced PF Trey Lyles had his team option exercised for the 2017-2018 season.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Boston Bruins - Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Providence (AHL).

    Buffalo Sabres - Recalled G Linus Ullmark from Rochester (AHL).

    Colorado Avalanche - Recalled RW Mikko Rantanen from San Antonio (AHL).

    Dallas Stars - Placed RW Ales Hemsky on IR. Recalled C Justin Dowling from San Antonio (AHL).

    Nashville Predators - Recalled D Matt Irwin from Milwaukee (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Assigned C Blake Speers to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL). Recalled D Steven Santini from Albany (AHL).

    New York Islanders - Signed RW Steve Bernier to a one-year, two-way contract.

    Ottawa Senators - Assigned C Phil Varone to Binghamton (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter to San Jose (AHL).

    Toronto Maple Leafs - Acquired RW Ben Smith off waivers from Colorado. Waived LW Milan Michalek.

    Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Alexandre Burrows and RW Derek Dorsett on IR. Recalled D Troy Stecher and RW Jayson Megna from Utica (AHL).

