Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Hockey
NHL
Wild at Boston, 6 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
Finlandia at Wisconsin-Superior, 3:30 p.m. (ifan.tv)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior at Wisconsin-River Falls, 2 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Two Harbors, International Falls, Proctor-Hermantown at Virginia, 4:30 p.m.
Chisholm at Northeast Range, 5 p.m.
Duluth East at Hibbing, 5 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.
Superior at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-Stout, 7 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Points leaders
1. Jimmie Johnson 4,000
2. Kurt Busch 4,000
3. Joey Logano 4,000
4. Matt Kenseth 4,000
5. Kyle Busch 4,000
6. Carl Edwards 4,000
7. Kevin Harvick 4,000
8. Denny Hamlin 4,000
9. Martin Truex Jr. 2,191
10. Brad Keselowski 2,168
11. Austin Dillon 2,163
12. Chase Elliott 2,156
13. Kyle Larson 2,155
14. Tony Stewart 2,141
15. Jamie McMurray 2,110
16. Chris Buescher 2,109
Basketball
NBA
Western Conference
Northwest
W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific
W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
Southwest
W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Central
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Indiana 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
Southeast
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Today’s Games
New York at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (7-0) 4-0
Northwestern (4-3) 3-1
Iowa (5-3) 3-2
Minnesota (5-2) 2-2
Wisconsin (5-2) 2-2
Purdue (3-4) 1-3
Illinois (2-5) 1-3
East Division
Michigan (7-0) 4-0
Ohio State (6-1) 3-1
Penn State (5-2) 3-1
Maryland (5-2) 2-2
Indiana (3-4) 1-3
Michigan State (2-5) 0-4
Rutgers (2-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network/KDAL-AM 610)
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m. (ESPN/WDSM-AM 710)
Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Penn State at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Northwestern at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NSIC
North Division
Minn. Duluth (7-1) 4-0
Bemidji State (6-2) 3-1
St. Cloud State (4-4) 3-1
MS-Moorhead (4-4) 2-2
Northern State (4-4) 2-2
Minot State (2-6) 1-3
Mary (1-7) 1-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-8) 0-4
South Division
Sioux Falls (8-0) 4-0
MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1
Winona State (6-2) 3-1
Augustana (5-3) 2-2
Wayne State (3-5) 2-2
SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3
Upper Iowa (2-6) 1-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-6) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Southwest Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Minot State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Mary, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Minnesota State-Mankato, 1 p.m.
Wayne State at Upper Iowa, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Augustana, 1 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (7-1) 6-1
Northwestern (7-1) 6-1
MacMurray (6-2) 5-2
St. Scholastica (5-3) 5-2
Minn.-Morris (4-3) 4-3
Westminster (4-4) 4-3
Crown (2-6) 2-5
Greenville (2-6) 2-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-7) 1-6
Martin Luther (0-8) 0-7
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Westminster (Fulton, Mo.), 1 p.m.
Crown at MacMurray, noon
Greenville at Northwestern, noon
Minnesota-Morris at Eureka, noon
Martin Luther at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
American Football Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. NW Missouri St. (30) 8-0 750
2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 8-0 717
3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 7-0 692
4. Sioux Falls 8-0 649
5. Harding (Ark.) 8-0 614
6. California (Pa.) 7-0 598
7. North Alabama 5-1 541
8. Tex. A&M-Commerce 6-1 540
9. Ashland (Ohio) 7-1 507
10. Emporia St. (Kan.) 7-1 448
11. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 8-0 432
12. Indiana (Pa.) 6-1 414
13. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-1 361
14. Valdosta State (Ga.) 6-1 350
15. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 7-1 325
16. Assumption (Mass.) 7-1 285
17. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-1 258
18. N.C.-Pembroke 7-1 253
19. Wayne State (Mich.) 7-1 221
20. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 8-0 201
21. Minnesota Duluth 7-1 174
22. Ferris State 6-2 115
23. Newberry (S.C.) 7-1 98
24. Wingate (N.C.) 7-1 55
25. Notre Dame (Ohio) 7-1 27
(tie) SW Baptist (Mo.) 7-1 27
Others receiving votes: Central Missouri 20, Colorado School of Mines 19; Henderson State (Ark.) 19, Edinboro (Pa.) 8, Bemidji State (Minn.) 7, Central Washington 6, Fort Hays State (Kan.) 6, West Alabama 5, Florida Tech 4, Southern Arkansas 2, Colorado Mesa 1, Truman State (Mo.) 1.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 4 1 1 0 9
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 7
Colorado 3 2 0 0 6
Chicago 3 3 0 0 6
Dallas 2 2 1 0 5
Nashville 2 3 0 0 4
Winnipeg 2 3 0 0 4
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Edmonton 5 1 0 0 10
Vancouver 4 1 0 1 9
San Jose 3 3 0 0 6
Anaheim 2 3 1 0 5
Los Angeles 2 3 0 0 4
Calgary 1 4 0 1 3
Arizona 1 4 0 0 2
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 5 0 0 1 11
Tampa Bay 4 1 0 0 8
Detroit 4 2 0 0 8
Florida 3 1 0 1 7
Boston 3 2 0 0 6
Ottawa 3 2 0 0 6
Toronto 1 1 2 1 5
Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
NY Rangers 4 2 0 0 8
Washington 3 1 0 1 7
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 0 7
NY Islanders 3 3 0 0 6
New Jersey 2 2 1 0 5
Philadelphia 2 3 1 0 5
Columbus 2 2 0 0 4
Carolina 1 2 2 0 4
Sunday’s Results
NY Islanders 6, Minnesota 3
Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 0
NY Rangers 3, Arizona 2
Anaheim 4, Vancouver 2
Monday’s Results
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 1
Calgary 3, Chicago 2, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
W-L-T-SW Pts
North Dakota (5-0) 0-0-0-0 0
W. Michigan (3-0-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Denver (4-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Minn. Duluth (3-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Neb. Omaha (2-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Miami (2-1-2) 0-0-0-0 0
St. Cloud State (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Colo. College (2-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:37 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Alabama-Huntsville at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
BIG TEN
W-L-T-SW Pts
Ohio State (3-0-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Penn State (3-1-1) 0-0-0-0 0
Minnesota (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Wisconsin (2-2) 0-0-0-0 0
Michigan State (0-4) 0-0-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Clarkson, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Canisius at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 6:30 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. North Dakota (50) 5-0-0 1,000
2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 905
3. Denver 4-2-0 845
4. Boston U. 3-2-0 785
5. Mass.-Lowell 3-1-2 746
6. Quinnipiac 3-2-1 725
7. Notre Dame 3-2-1 686
8. Boston College 4-2-0 641
9. Minn. State-Mankato 5-1-0 605
10. St. Cloud State 2-2-0 499
11. Michigan 3-1-1 484
12. Minnesota 2-2-0 412
13. Harvard 0-0-0 374
14. Providence 2-2-1 320
15. Ohio State 3-0-2 302
16. Northeastern 3-1-2 254
17. Yale 0-0-0 207
18. St. Lawrence 3-3-0 173
19. Penn State 3-1-1 129
20. Bemidji State 4-2-0 122
Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 73, Miami 69, Lake Superior State 44, Clarkson 33, Cornell 15, Air Force 12, Maine 9, Nebraska-Omaha 9, Union 8, Wisconsin 6, Connecticut 3, Vermont 3, Dartmouth 1, Michigan Tech 1.
NCHA
Friday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Wis.-River Falls, 7 p.m.
Northland at Wis.-Superior, 7 p.m.
MSOE at Adrian, 6 p.m.
Lake Forest at Concordia-Wis., 7 p.m.
Marian at St. Norbert, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Wis.-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.
Aurora at Wis.-Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
Finlandia at Wis.-Stout, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division III
Preseason Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
2016 Record Pts
1. Wis.-Stevens Point (19) 21-5-2 297
2. St. Norbert (1) 23-3-2 266
3. Mass.-Boston 21-4-3 249
4. Adrian 24-3-1 238
5. Geneseo 18-4-6 230
6. Hobart 21-4-2 189
7. Plattsburgh 20-4-3 172
8. Trinity 21-5-1 153
9. Williams 18-5-2 117
10. Babson 19-6-3 102
11. Wis.-Eau Claire 15-6-6 98
12. Wis.-River Falls 16-7-5 89
13. Augsburg 17-8-2 42
14. Norwich 17-8-2 32
15. Marian 18-7-3 28
Others receiving votes: St. Scholastica 21, St. Thomas 14, Utica 11, Oswego 10, Amherst 8, Hamilton 6, Endicott 5, Nichols 5, Salem State 5, Salve Regina 4, Plymouth State 3, Buffalo State 2, New England College 2, Concordia-Wis. 1, St. Mary’s 1.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (7-0-1) 5-0-1-1 17
Minnesota (7-1) 5-1-0-0 15
Minn. Duluth (4-2-2) 3-2-1-1 11
North Dakota (4-3-1) 3-3-0-0 9
St. Cloud State (3-4-1) 2-3-1-1 8
Bemidji State (4-3-1) 2-3-1-0 7
Ohio State (3-4-1) 1-4-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-5-1) 0-5-1-0 1
Sunday’s Result
Wisconsin 5, North Dakota 2
Thursday’s Game
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State, 12:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2:07 p.m.
North Dakota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
W-L Pts
1. Wisconsin (15) 7-0-1 150
2. Minnesota 7-1-0 135
3. Minnesota Duluth 4-2-2 109
4. Boston College 4-2-2 91
5. Quinnipiac 5-2-1 78
6. Colgate 5-0-1 73
7. St. Lawrence 5-0-1 72
8. Clarkson 4-3-1 42
9. Princeton 2-0-0 31
10. Bemidji State 4-3-1 23
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 15, Northeastern 4, Cornell 1, Ohio State 1.
NCHA
Friday’s Games
Augsburg at St. Scholastica, 7 p.m.
Wis.-Eau Claire at Finlandia, 6:15 p.m.
Concordia-Wis. at Hamline, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Marian, 7 p.m.
Northland at St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
USCHO.com Division III
Preseason Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
2016 Record Pts
1. Plattsburgh (15) 26-1-0 150
2. Wis.-River Falls 21-5-2 123
3. Elmira 21-4-1 115
4. Middlebury 20-4-3 102
5. Adrian 25-2-1 99
6. St. Thomas 20-5-2 66
7. Amherst 22-2-3 59
8. Norwich 21-7-0 49
9. Lake Forest 20-4-3 27
10. Utica 19-8-1 15
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Stevens Point 10, Bethel 3, Massachusetts-Boston 3, St. Scholastica 2, Castleton 1, St. Norbert 1.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
x-St. Scholastica (9-7) 8-0 24
Wis.-Superior (10-7) 6-1 18
Martin Luther (9-8-1) 4-3-1 13
Northwestern (7-8-1) 4-3 12
North Central (9-5-1) 3-3-1 10
Crown (6-11-1) 3-4 9
Minn.-Morris (4-11) 3-4 9
Northland (1-14) 1-7 3
Bethany Lutheran (0-18) 0-7 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L-T Pts
Minot State (12-1-1) 11-0-1 34
MS-Mankato (11-3-2) 10-2-1 31
Bemidji State (12-4) 10-3 30
Augustana (9-4-3) 8-2-3 27
Upper Iowa (8-7) 7-6 21
Minn. Duluth (7-5-4) 5-4-4 19
St. Cloud State (6-6-4) 5-4-4 19
Wayne State (8-5-3) 5-5-3 18
Northern State (8-7) 6-7 18
Concordia-St. Paul (4-8-4) 4-5-4 16
Winona State (7-8-1) 4-8-1 13
SW Minn. State (5-10-1) 4-8-1 13
Mary (3-8-3) 3-7-2 11
Sioux Falls (3-10-3) 3-8-2 11
Minn.-Crookston (3-11-2) 2-9-2 8
MS-Moorhead (3-12) 2-11 6
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
x-Northland (10-5-1) 7-0-1 22
St. Scholastica (7-8-3) 5-1-2 17
Northwestern (9-6) 5-2 15
Bethany Lutheran (8-8-2) 4-2-1 13
Minn.-Morris (6-7-2) 4-2-1 13
Martin Luther (4-13-1) 3-4-1 10
North Central (3-11) 1-6 3
Wis.-Superior (1-14) 1-6 3
Crown (2-13-1) 0-7 0
x-clinched title
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L
Minn. Duluth (21-1) 13-1
SW Minn. State (19-3) 13-1
Concordia-St. Paul (20-2) 12-2
Winona State (20-3) 11-3
Augustana (20-4) 11-3
Northern State (16-6) 9-5
Wayne State (17-6) 8-6
Sioux Falls (14-8) 8-6
MS-Mankato (11-11) 5-9
Minn.-Crookston (9-13) 5-9
MS-Moorhead (9-13) 4-10
Mary (9-14) 4-10
Upper Iowa (9-14) 3-11
St. Cloud State (8-15) 3-11
Bemidji State (7-16) 3-11
Minot State (5-15) 0-11
UMAC
W-L Pts
Northwestern (26-3) 6-0
Minn.-Morris (13-13) 6-0
St. Scholastica (10-14) 4-2
Martin Luther (9-20) 4-2
Bethany Lutheran (8-15) 3-4
North Central (12-13) 2-4
Wis.-Superior (7-21) 2-5
Northland (3-23) 1-5
Crown (3-21) 0-6
American Volleyball Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. Minn. Duluth (29) 21-1 1,169
2. SW Minnesota St. (16) 19-3 1,150
3. Concordia-St. Paul (2) 20-2 1,113
4. Nebraska-Kearney 26-1 1,047
5. Wheeling Jesuit (1) 25-2 983
6. Winona State 20-3 957
7. Augustana (S.D.) 20-4 915
8. Wayne (Neb.) State 17-6 826
9. Central Oklahoma 23-2 778
10. Angelo State 20-2 757
11. Alaska-Anchorage 21-2 734
12. Palm Beach Atlantic 18-3 664
13. Northern State 16-6 592
14. Washburn 20-5 553
15. Central Missouri 16-7 490
16. NW Missouri State 22-2 425
17. W. Washington 14-6 393
18. CS-San Bernardino 15-4 380
19. Lewis 17-6 308
20. Metro State 18-3 288
21. Ferris State 18-5 277
22. Colo. School of Mines 16-5 155
23. Tampa 14-6 132
24. Florida Southern 14-5 117
25. Rockhurst 19-4 100
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: California Baptist 57; Concordia (Ca.) 48, Findlay 35, West Florida 28, Colorado Mesa 26, Wingate 25, North Alabama 20, Tarleton State 16, Wayne State (Mich.) 16, Arkansas-Fort Smith 10.
Transactions
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Waived DB Durell Eskridge.
Buffalo Bills - Cut TE Gerald Christian.
Chicago Bears - Acquired TE Daniel Brown off waivers from Baltimore. Activated C Cornelius Edison from the practice squad. Added T Arturo Uzdavinis to the practice squad. Cut RB Joique Bell. Placed QB Brian Hoyer on IR.
Cleveland Browns - Acquired C Gabe Ikard off waivers from Buffalo. Acquired QB Joe Callahan off waivers from New Orleans. Cut DT Gabe Wright. Waived DB Darius Hillary. Waived RB Malcolm Johnson.
Dallas Cowboys - Added DB Leon McFadden to the practice squad.
Green Bay Packers - Activated WR Geronimo Allison and DB Jermaine Whitehead from the practice squad. Added WR Dez Stewart to the practice squad. Placed DB Chris Banjo on IR. Placed WR Jared Abbrederis on IR.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Doran Grant to the practice squad. Cut DB Marcus Ball.
Miami Dolphins - RB Arian Foster retired.
New England Patriots - Cut DB Vinnie Sunseri. Waived DT Anthony Johnson.
New York Jets - Added DT Brandin Bryant to the practice squad.
Philadelphia Eagles - Acquired DT Taylor Hart off waivers from San Francisco. Added DB Aaron Grymes and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Placed DB Ron Brooks on IR.
San Diego Chargers - Cut DB Pierre Desir.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut WR Donteea Dye.
NCAA Football
Northwestern - Announced CB Matthew Harris has retired from football due to health concerns.
Southern California - Suspended DE Jabari Ruffin indefinitely for violating a student-conduct code.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Boston Celtics - Waived SG RJ Hunter.
Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived SG Dahntay Jones.
Detroit Pistons - Claimed PG Beno Udrih off waivers from the Miami Heat. Waived PG Ray McCallum.
Houston Rockets - Waived SG Le’Bryan Nash, signed him. Announced C Clint Capela had his contract option for the 2017-2018 season exercised. Waived PG Gary Payton II, SF P.J. Hairston, PG Pablo Prigioni.
Indiana Pacers - Signed PF Ben Bentil.
Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SF Yi Jianlian and SF Anthony Brown.
Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Jordan Adams and SF Matt Costello.
Minnesota Timberwolves - Announced PF Karl-Anthony Towns had his contract for the 2017-2018 contract has been exercised. Announced PG Tyus Jones had his team option picked up for the 2017-2018 season.
New Orleans Pelicans - Waived SG Alonzo Gee.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Waived C Kaleb Tarczewski, SF Chris Wright, SF Reggie Williams, PF Mitch McGary, and PG Ronnie Price.
Philadelphia 76ers - Signed SG Dionte Christmas, waived him. Announced C Ronny Turiaf has retired. Waived PG Cat Barber, PF Shawn Long, SG Brandon Paul, SF James Webb III.
Phoenix Suns - Announced SG Devin Booker and SF TJ Warren had his 2017-2018 team option exercised. Waived SG Archie Goodwin.
Portland Trail Blazers - Announced PG Shabazz Napier and PF Noah Vonleh had his contract option exercised.
Sacramento Kings - Waived PG Jordan Farmar, PG Isaiah Cousins, and SG Lamar Patterson.
Toronto Raptors - Announced C Lucas Nogueira and SF Bruno Caboclo had his fourth-year option picked up. Announced PG Delon Wright had his third-year option picked up.
Utah Jazz - Announced PF Trey Lyles had his team option exercised for the 2017-2018 season.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Boston Bruins - Recalled G Malcolm Subban from Providence (AHL).
Buffalo Sabres - Recalled G Linus Ullmark from Rochester (AHL).
Colorado Avalanche - Recalled RW Mikko Rantanen from San Antonio (AHL).
Dallas Stars - Placed RW Ales Hemsky on IR. Recalled C Justin Dowling from San Antonio (AHL).
Nashville Predators - Recalled D Matt Irwin from Milwaukee (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Assigned C Blake Speers to Sault Ste. Marie (OHL). Recalled D Steven Santini from Albany (AHL).
New York Islanders - Signed RW Steve Bernier to a one-year, two-way contract.
Ottawa Senators - Assigned C Phil Varone to Binghamton (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Assigned C Ryan Carpenter to San Jose (AHL).
Toronto Maple Leafs - Acquired RW Ben Smith off waivers from Colorado. Waived LW Milan Michalek.
Vancouver Canucks - Placed RW Alexandre Burrows and RW Derek Dorsett on IR. Recalled D Troy Stecher and RW Jayson Megna from Utica (AHL).