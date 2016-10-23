NASCAR: Logano edges Scott to win Hellmann’s 500

Non-Chaser, Brian Scott, posted a career-best, runner-up finish, restarting on the front row next to Logano in overtime for a two-lap sprint to the finish and maintaining his position. It was Scott’s first-career Sprint Cup top-five finish.

With the Talladega race being the second-round Chase elimination race, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski were eliminated from the Chase with Sunday’s checkered flag.

After winning two of the three first-round races, Truex’s 2016 championship hopes went up in smoke early Sunday when his engine blew on lap 41.

Keselowski dominated before suffering a fate similar to Truex. Keselowski led 90 laps before his engine expired on lap 145.

Logano picked up where his Team Penske teammate, Keselowski, left off. He assumed the lead during the caution for Keselowski’s blown engine and led most of the remaining laps. At the end of the race, Logano was credited with 45 laps led.

With Truex and Keselowski’s Chase advancement chances virtually eliminated and Elliott needing to win to advance, the final elimination spot came down to a battle between Denny Hamlin and Dillon. The two didn’t battle side-by-side or nose-to-tail on the race track, as Hamlin ran mostly inside the top-five in the closing laps while Dillon ran around the 10th position, but their points positions kept them tight.

In the end, the two drivers tied on points, but Hamlin took the advancing spot on a tie-breaker. Hamlin finished third, and Dillon also finished in the top-10, taking ninth.

Others top-10 finishers included Kurt Busch in fourth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in fifth, Kyle Larson sixth, Kevin Harvick seventh, Aric Almirola eighth and A.J. Allmendinger in 10th.

The yellow flag resulting from Truex’s blown engine was the only caution of the first half of the race, but in the end, the yellow flag waved a total of six times, with five cautions between lap 114 and lap 186 of the race scheduled for a 188-lap distance.

Despite the cautions in the second half of the race, none were for huge multi-car wrecks. The biggest wreck was a three-car incident involving Casey Mears, Greg Biffle and Jeffrey Earnhardt.