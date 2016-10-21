Local names & news

Sophomore Lizzy Fontes broke through with her second goal of the season in the 56th minute to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead, with fellow defender Laura Edgren and forward Natalie St. Martin earning assists.

Goalkeeper Kylie Comba made four saves in the first half for Wayne State (7-5-3 overall, 4-5-3 NSIC), to keep the game scoreless. UMD got the better of the scoring chances chances early on, outshooting the opposition 7-4 in the first half, with four shots on goal to WSU’s two. Overall, UMD outshot the Wildcats 15-3.

After taking the lead, the Bulldogs were strong defensively, allowing just three shots over the final 34 minutes of play.

Sophomore goalie Sisley Ng made three saves in the win for the Bulldogs (7-5-3, 5-4-3), to earn her first shutout win of the season.

UMD continues its homestand with an NSIC match against Augustana at 1 p.m. Sunday.

College volleyball

No. 1 UMD tops No. 9 Wayne State

Top-ranked Minnesota Duluth picked up a 25-21, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24 road-win over ninth-ranked Wayne State on Friday night in Wayne, Neb.

UMD overcame 25 attack errors to remain undefeated while winning its 21st straight match.

In the opening set the Bulldogs broke a 19-19 tie by scoring four straight points and closing it out with a 7-2 run. That momentum carried into the second set as UMD (21-0 overall, 13-0 NSIC) opened with an 8-3 lead before going on 5-0 and 4-0 en route to a comfortable win.

Wayne State (16-6, 7-6) responded in the third game by snapping an 11-11 stalemate with a 14-6 run, forcing UMD into a fourth set for the first time in six matches.

Tied 23-23, the Bulldogs won the fourth set thanks to kills from Sydnie Mauch and Abby Thor.

Mauch finished with 14 kills, while Makenzie Morgan led the Bulldogs with 15 kills and Sarah Kelly recorded 13. Taylor Wissbroecker was the fourth Bulldog hitter to reach double-digit kills with 10 while also adding 20 digs.

Erin Schindler contributed with 35 digs, while freshman setter Emily Torve matched a career-high 58 assists for the Bulldogs.

UMD faces eighth-ranked Augustana at 3 p.m. today in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Junior hockey

Big night for the Mills in Wilderness win

Zach Mills scored two goals and had an assist as the Minnesota Wilderness pulled to .500 with a 6-3 win over the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday night in NAHL play at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet.

After an opening period where both teams traded goals to a 2-2 tie, ills gave the Wilderness a 3-2 lead with an unassisted goal at 9:01 of the second period.

Zach’s younger brother Dylan added a power play goal at 18:01 to make it a 4-2 game, while Tim Nicksic notched another goal on a separate power play with 12 seconds left in the period to extend the lead.

Zach Mills added a late third-period goal for the Wilderness (6-6), before Ryan Leibold scored for Springfield (4-8) with 17 seconds to play.

Both teams meet again today at 7:05 p.m at Northwoods Arena.