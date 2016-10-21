Scoreboard

Recommended for you

COLLEGE

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7, KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930/ifan.tv)

St. Scholastica at Minnesota Morris, 2 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Wild at New Jersey, 6 p.m. (FSN/ KZIO-FM 94.1, 104.3/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)

NAHL

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Springfield at Wilderness

COLLEGE

Men

University of Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. (FSN+)

U.S National Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (WWAX/FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)

Women

University of Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

University of Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE

Men

St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Women

St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 3:15 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 3:15 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

St. Scholastica at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Bethany Lutheran College, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Augustana, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

(At 7 p.m. unless noted)

Duluth East at Moorhead, 9 a.m.

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Thursday’s Results

Orlando 114, New Orleans 111, OT

Charlotte 96, Miami 88

New York 116, Brooklyn 111

Atlanta 97, Chicago 81

Friday’s Results

Minnesota 109, Charlotte 74

Washington 119, Toronto 82

Philadelphia 113, Miami 110

Houston at San Antonio, night

Dallas at Denver, night

Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, night

Portland at Golden State, night

WNBA

Finals

Best of 5

Thursday’s Result

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2)

Football

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 0 0 1.000 119 63

Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123

Detroit 3 3 0 .500 150 153

Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169

East

Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107

Washington 4 2 0 .667 142 142

Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 135 78

N.Y. Giants 3 3 0 .500 116 131

South

Atlanta 4 2 0 .667 199 166

New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 155 168

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 94 142

Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176

West

Seattle 4 1 0 .800 105 78

Arizona 3 3 0 .500 153 104

Los Angeles 3 3 0 .500 110 137

San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 127 185

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 1 0 .833 149 91

Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 162 103

Miami 2 4 0 .333 118 134

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 95 164

South

Houston 4 2 0 .667 108 127

Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 120 127

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 101 127

Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 160 174

North

Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 154 123

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 117 115

Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 109 145

Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 113 176

West

Denver 4 2 0 .667 140 108

Oakland 4 2 0 .667 152 163

Kansas City 3 2 0 .600 109 102

San Diego 2 4 0 .333 173 155

Week 7

Thursday’s Result

Green Bay 26, Chicago 10

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

N.Y. Giants vs. Los Angeles, at London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

New Orleans at Kansas City, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Washington at Detroit, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Oakland at Jacksonville, noon (CBS3)

Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, noon

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

Seattle at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

Monday’s Game

Houston at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Dallas

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

Iowa (5-2) 3-1

Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

Purdue (3-3) 1-2

Illinois (2-4) 1-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-2) 1-2

Indiana (3-3) 1-2

Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

Today’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

Northern State (3-4) 1-2

Mary (1-6) 1-2

Minot State (1-6) 0-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

South Division

Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

Winona State (5-2) 2-1

Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

Augustana (4-3) 1-2

Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

Thursday’s Result

Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20

Today’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (6-1) 5-1

Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

Westminster (4-3) 4-2

Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

Crown (2-5) 2-4

Greenville (1-6) 1-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

Eureka at Crown, noon

Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 3 1 1 0 7

Minnesota 3 1 0 0 6

Colorado 3 1 0 0 6

Dallas 2 1 1 0 5

Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4

Chicago 2 3 0 0 4

Nashville 1 3 0 0 2

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Vancouver 4 0 0 0 8

Edmonton 4 1 0 0 8

San Jose 3 2 0 0 6

Anaheim 1 3 1 0 3

Calgary 1 3 0 1 3

Los Angeles 1 3 0 0 2

Arizona 1 3 0 0 2

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Montreal 3 0 0 1 7

Boston 3 1 0 0 6

Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6

Tampa Bay 3 1 0 0 6

Detroit 3 2 0 0 6

Florida 2 1 0 1 5

Toronto 1 1 2 0 4

Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Washington 3 0 0 1 7

Pittsburgh 3 1 1 0 7

NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4

Carolina 1 1 2 0 4

NY Islanders 2 3 0 0 4

New Jersey 1 2 1 0 3

Philadelphia 1 2 1 0 3

Columbus 1 2 0 0 2

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2

Montreal 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 4, Dallas 3, OT

Carolina 4, Calgary 2

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

Vancouver 2, Buffalo 1

Friday’s Results

NY Islanders 3, Arizona 2

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

Detroit 5, Nashville 3

Today’s Games

Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

NY Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Results

Boston College 4, Colorado College 1

Denver 2, Michigan State 1

Maine 3, Miami 3 (OT)

Vermont 4, Nebraska-Omaha 4 (OT)

North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 2

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

Today’s Games

U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State

BIG TEN

Friday’s Results

Denver 2, Michigan State 1

Ohio State 5, Bowling Green 4

Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3, 6:35 p.m.

Penn State 3, Notre Dame 3 (OT)

Wisconsin 4, U.S. Under-18 Team 3

St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

Today’s Game

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Minnesota (6-1) 4-1-0-0 12

Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

Minn. Duluth (4-2-1) 3-2-0-0 9

Bemidji State (4-3) 2-3-0-0 6

St. Cloud State (2-4-1) 1-3-1-1 5

Ohio State (3-3-1) 1-3-1-0 4

MS-Mankato (2-4-1) 0-4-1-0 1

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1

Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2

St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota State-Mankato 2 (OT), Huskies win shootout 2-1

Today’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Detroit Tigers - Named Leon Durham assistant hitting coach. Named Lloyd McClendon hitting coach.

Football

National Football League

Buffalo Bills - Waived TE Gerald Christian and G Gabe Ikard.

Cleveland Browns - Waived DT Gabe Wright.

NCAA Football

Washington State - Mike Leach has been fined $10,000 and reprimanded by the Pac-12 for comments about the Arizona State program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks - Waived PF Ryan Kelly.

Chicago Bulls - Waived PF J.J. Avila, PG D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, and SG Thomas Walkup.

New York Knicks - Waived PG Chasson Randle, SG JP Tokoto, PF Lou Amundson, SF Cleanthony Early, and SF Damien Inglis.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - Announced D Jarred Tinordi has served his suspension, waived him.

Buffalo Sabres - Assigned D Casey Nelson, RW Hudson Fasching, and RW Nicholas Baptiste to Rochester (AHL).

Calgary Flames - Announced D Douglas Murray has retired.

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Cody Goloubef to Cleveland (AHL).

Dallas Stars - Placed LW Patrick Sharp on IR. Recalled C Gemel Smith from Texas (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Assigned D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Laurent Brossoit and D Ben Betker to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Matthew Benning from Bakersfield (AHL).

Los Angeles Kings - Assigned D Zachary Leslie to Ontario (AHL).

Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended RW Dale Weise three games for an illegal check to the head.

Pittsburgh Penguins - Placed LW Benoit Pouliot on IR. Recalled D David Warsofsky from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).