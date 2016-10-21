Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Cross Country
COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth at NSIC Championship at Sioux Falls, 11:15 a.m.
Football
COLLEGE
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7, KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930/ifan.tv)
St. Scholastica at Minnesota Morris, 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Wild at New Jersey, 6 p.m. (FSN/ KZIO-FM 94.1, 104.3/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)
NAHL
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Springfield at Wilderness
COLLEGE
Men
University of Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. (FSN+)
U.S National Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (WWAX/FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)
Women
University of Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.
University of Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE
Men
St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Women
St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 3:15 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 3:15 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
St. Scholastica at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Bethany Lutheran College, 3 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Augustana, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
(At 7 p.m. unless noted)
Duluth East at Moorhead, 9 a.m.
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Thursday’s Results
Orlando 114, New Orleans 111, OT
Charlotte 96, Miami 88
New York 116, Brooklyn 111
Atlanta 97, Chicago 81
Friday’s Results
Minnesota 109, Charlotte 74
Washington 119, Toronto 82
Philadelphia 113, Miami 110
Houston at San Antonio, night
Dallas at Denver, night
Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, night
Portland at Golden State, night
WNBA
Finals
Best of 5
Thursday’s Result
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2)
Football
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 0 0 1.000 119 63
Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 150 153
Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169
East
Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107
Washington 4 2 0 .667 142 142
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 135 78
N.Y. Giants 3 3 0 .500 116 131
South
Atlanta 4 2 0 .667 199 166
New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 155 168
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 94 142
Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176
West
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 105 78
Arizona 3 3 0 .500 153 104
Los Angeles 3 3 0 .500 110 137
San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 127 185
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 1 0 .833 149 91
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 162 103
Miami 2 4 0 .333 118 134
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 95 164
South
Houston 4 2 0 .667 108 127
Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 120 127
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 101 127
Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 160 174
North
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 154 123
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 117 115
Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 109 145
Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 113 176
West
Denver 4 2 0 .667 140 108
Oakland 4 2 0 .667 152 163
Kansas City 3 2 0 .600 109 102
San Diego 2 4 0 .333 173 155
Week 7
Thursday’s Result
Green Bay 26, Chicago 10
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
N.Y. Giants vs. Los Angeles, at London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
New Orleans at Kansas City, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Washington at Detroit, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Oakland at Jacksonville, noon (CBS3)
Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, noon
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)
Seattle at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Monday’s Game
Houston at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Byes: Carolina, Dallas
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (6-0) 3-0
Iowa (5-2) 3-1
Northwestern (3-3) 2-1
Minnesota (4-2) 1-2
Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2
Purdue (3-3) 1-2
Illinois (2-4) 1-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (6-0) 3-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-2) 1-2
Indiana (3-3) 1-2
Michigan State (2-4) 0-3
Rutgers (2-5) 0-4
Today’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0
Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0
St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0
MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2
Northern State (3-4) 1-2
Mary (1-6) 1-2
Minot State (1-6) 0-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3
South Division
Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0
MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1
Winona State (5-2) 2-1
Wayne State (3-4) 2-1
Augustana (4-3) 1-2
Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2
SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3
Thursday’s Result
Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20
Today’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (6-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-1) 5-1
St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1
MacMurray (5-2) 4-2
Westminster (4-3) 4-2
Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3
Crown (2-5) 2-4
Greenville (1-6) 1-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5
Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon
Eureka at Crown, noon
Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.
MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 3 1 1 0 7
Minnesota 3 1 0 0 6
Colorado 3 1 0 0 6
Dallas 2 1 1 0 5
Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4
Chicago 2 3 0 0 4
Nashville 1 3 0 0 2
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Vancouver 4 0 0 0 8
Edmonton 4 1 0 0 8
San Jose 3 2 0 0 6
Anaheim 1 3 1 0 3
Calgary 1 3 0 1 3
Los Angeles 1 3 0 0 2
Arizona 1 3 0 0 2
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Montreal 3 0 0 1 7
Boston 3 1 0 0 6
Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 0 6
Detroit 3 2 0 0 6
Florida 2 1 0 1 5
Toronto 1 1 2 0 4
Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Washington 3 0 0 1 7
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 0 7
NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4
Carolina 1 1 2 0 4
NY Islanders 2 3 0 0 4
New Jersey 1 2 1 0 3
Philadelphia 1 2 1 0 3
Columbus 1 2 0 0 2
Thursday’s Results
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Boston 2, New Jersey 1
Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2
Montreal 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 4, Florida 2
Los Angeles 4, Dallas 3, OT
Carolina 4, Calgary 2
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1
Vancouver 2, Buffalo 1
Friday’s Results
NY Islanders 3, Arizona 2
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
Detroit 5, Nashville 3
Today’s Games
Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
NY Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Friday’s Results
Boston College 4, Colorado College 1
Denver 2, Michigan State 1
Maine 3, Miami 3 (OT)
Vermont 4, Nebraska-Omaha 4 (OT)
North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 2
St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)
Today’s Games
U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State
BIG TEN
Friday’s Results
Denver 2, Michigan State 1
Ohio State 5, Bowling Green 4
Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3, 6:35 p.m.
Penn State 3, Notre Dame 3 (OT)
Wisconsin 4, U.S. Under-18 Team 3
St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)
Today’s Game
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Minnesota (6-1) 4-1-0-0 12
Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11
North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9
Minn. Duluth (4-2-1) 3-2-0-0 9
Bemidji State (4-3) 2-3-0-0 6
St. Cloud State (2-4-1) 1-3-1-1 5
Ohio State (3-3-1) 1-3-1-0 4
MS-Mankato (2-4-1) 0-4-1-0 1
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1
Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2
St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota State-Mankato 2 (OT), Huskies win shootout 2-1
Today’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Detroit Tigers - Named Leon Durham assistant hitting coach. Named Lloyd McClendon hitting coach.
Football
National Football League
Buffalo Bills - Waived TE Gerald Christian and G Gabe Ikard.
Cleveland Browns - Waived DT Gabe Wright.
NCAA Football
Washington State - Mike Leach has been fined $10,000 and reprimanded by the Pac-12 for comments about the Arizona State program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks - Waived PF Ryan Kelly.
Chicago Bulls - Waived PF J.J. Avila, PG D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, and SG Thomas Walkup.
New York Knicks - Waived PG Chasson Randle, SG JP Tokoto, PF Lou Amundson, SF Cleanthony Early, and SF Damien Inglis.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - Announced D Jarred Tinordi has served his suspension, waived him.
Buffalo Sabres - Assigned D Casey Nelson, RW Hudson Fasching, and RW Nicholas Baptiste to Rochester (AHL).
Calgary Flames - Announced D Douglas Murray has retired.
Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Cody Goloubef to Cleveland (AHL).
Dallas Stars - Placed LW Patrick Sharp on IR. Recalled C Gemel Smith from Texas (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Assigned D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).
Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Laurent Brossoit and D Ben Betker to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Matthew Benning from Bakersfield (AHL).
Los Angeles Kings - Assigned D Zachary Leslie to Ontario (AHL).
Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended RW Dale Weise three games for an illegal check to the head.
Pittsburgh Penguins - Placed LW Benoit Pouliot on IR. Recalled D David Warsofsky from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).