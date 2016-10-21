Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune Today at 11:29 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Cross Country

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota Duluth at NSIC Championship at Sioux Falls, 11:15 a.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7, KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930/ifan.tv)

    St. Scholastica at Minnesota Morris, 2 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at New Jersey, 6 p.m. (FSN/ KZIO-FM 94.1, 104.3/WWAX-FM 92.1/WXXZ-FM 95.3)

    NAHL

    (Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

    Springfield at Wilderness

    COLLEGE

    Men

    University of Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m. (FSN+)

    U.S National Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m. (WWAX/FM 92.1/KAOD-FM 106.7/KBAJ-FM 105.5/WXCX-FM 105.7/KKIN-AM 930)

    Women

    University of Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

    University of Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE

    Men

    St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 1 p.m.

    Women

    St. Scholastica at Martin Luther, 3:15 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at University of Northwestern, 3:15 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    St. Scholastica at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Bethany Lutheran College, 3 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at Augustana, 4 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    (At 7 p.m. unless noted)

    Duluth East at Moorhead, 9 a.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Thursday’s Results

    Orlando 114, New Orleans 111, OT

    Charlotte 96, Miami 88

    New York 116, Brooklyn 111

    Atlanta 97, Chicago 81

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota 109, Charlotte 74

    Washington 119, Toronto 82

    Philadelphia 113, Miami 110

    Houston at San Antonio, night

    Dallas at Denver, night

    Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, night

    Portland at Golden State, night

    WNBA

    Finals

    Best of 5

    Thursday’s Result

    Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2)

    Football

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 5 0 0 1.000 119 63

    Green Bay 4 2 0 .667 140 123

    Detroit 3 3 0 .500 150 153

    Chicago 1 6 0 .143 111 169

    East

    Dallas 5 1 0 .833 159 107

    Washington 4 2 0 .667 142 142

    Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 135 78

    N.Y. Giants 3 3 0 .500 116 131

    South

    Atlanta 4 2 0 .667 199 166

    New Orleans 2 3 0 .400 155 168

    Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 94 142

    Carolina 1 5 0 .167 161 176

    West

    Seattle 4 1 0 .800 105 78

    Arizona 3 3 0 .500 153 104

    Los Angeles 3 3 0 .500 110 137

    San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 127 185

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 5 1 0 .833 149 91

    Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 162 103

    Miami 2 4 0 .333 118 134

    N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 95 164

    South

    Houston 4 2 0 .667 108 127

    Tennessee 3 3 0 .500 120 127

    Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 101 127

    Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 160 174

    North

    Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 154 123

    Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 117 115

    Cincinnati 2 4 0 .333 109 145

    Cleveland 0 6 0 .000 113 176

    West

    Denver 4 2 0 .667 140 108

    Oakland 4 2 0 .667 152 163

    Kansas City 3 2 0 .600 109 102

    San Diego 2 4 0 .333 173 155

    Week 7

    Thursday’s Result

    Green Bay 26, Chicago 10

    Sunday’s Games

    Minnesota at Philadelphia, noon (KQDS Ch. 21/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    N.Y. Giants vs. Los Angeles, at London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

    New Orleans at Kansas City, noon

    Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

    Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

    Washington at Detroit, noon

    Buffalo at Miami, noon

    Oakland at Jacksonville, noon (CBS3)

    Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, noon

    Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

    San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

    New England at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

    Seattle at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Monday’s Game

    Houston at Denver, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Byes: Carolina, Dallas

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

    Iowa (5-2) 3-1

    Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

    Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

    Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

    Purdue (3-3) 1-2

    Illinois (2-4) 1-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-2) 1-2

    Indiana (3-3) 1-2

    Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

    Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

    Today’s Games

    Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

    Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

    St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

    Northern State (3-4) 1-2

    Mary (1-6) 1-2

    Minot State (1-6) 0-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

    MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

    Winona State (5-2) 2-1

    Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

    Augustana (4-3) 1-2

    Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

    SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

    Thursday’s Result

    Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20

    Today’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (6-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

    St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

    MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

    Westminster (4-3) 4-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

    Crown (2-5) 2-4

    Greenville (1-6) 1-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

    Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

    Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

    Eureka at Crown, noon

    Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

    MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    St. Louis 3 1 1 0 7

    Minnesota 3 1 0 0 6

    Colorado 3 1 0 0 6

    Dallas 2 1 1 0 5

    Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4

    Chicago 2 3 0 0 4

    Nashville 1 3 0 0 2

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Vancouver 4 0 0 0 8

    Edmonton 4 1 0 0 8

    San Jose 3 2 0 0 6

    Anaheim 1 3 1 0 3

    Calgary 1 3 0 1 3

    Los Angeles 1 3 0 0 2

    Arizona 1 3 0 0 2

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Montreal 3 0 0 1 7

    Boston 3 1 0 0 6

    Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6

    Tampa Bay 3 1 0 0 6

    Detroit 3 2 0 0 6

    Florida 2 1 0 1 5

    Toronto 1 1 2 0 4

    Buffalo 1 2 1 0 3

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Washington 3 0 0 1 7

    Pittsburgh 3 1 1 0 7

    NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4

    Carolina 1 1 2 0 4

    NY Islanders 2 3 0 0 4

    New Jersey 1 2 1 0 3

    Philadelphia 1 2 1 0 3

    Columbus 1 2 0 0 2

    Thursday’s Results

    Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

    Boston 2, New Jersey 1

    Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2

    Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2

    Montreal 5, Arizona 2

    Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0

    Washington 4, Florida 2

    Los Angeles 4, Dallas 3, OT

    Carolina 4, Calgary 2

    Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

    Vancouver 2, Buffalo 1

    Friday’s Results

    NY Islanders 3, Arizona 2

    Columbus 3, Chicago 2

    Detroit 5, Nashville 3

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    Toronto at Chicago, 6 p.m.

    Montreal at Boston, 6 p.m.

    Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

    San Jose at Detroit, 6 p.m.

    Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.

    Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    NY Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Columbus at Dallas, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

    St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Friday’s Results

    Boston College 4, Colorado College 1

    Denver 2, Michigan State 1

    Maine 3, Miami 3 (OT)

    Vermont 4, Nebraska-Omaha 4 (OT)

    North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 2

    St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

    Today’s Games

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Results

    Denver 2, Michigan State 1

    Ohio State 5, Bowling Green 4

    Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3, 6:35 p.m.

    Penn State 3, Notre Dame 3 (OT)

    Wisconsin 4, U.S. Under-18 Team 3

    St. Cloud State 6, Minnesota 5 (OT)

    Today’s Game

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Minnesota (6-1) 4-1-0-0 12

    Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

    North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    Minn. Duluth (4-2-1) 3-2-0-0 9

    Bemidji State (4-3) 2-3-0-0 6

    St. Cloud State (2-4-1) 1-3-1-1 5

    Ohio State (3-3-1) 1-3-1-0 4

    MS-Mankato (2-4-1) 0-4-1-0 1

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1

    Minnesota 3, Ohio State 2

    St. Cloud State 2, Minnesota State-Mankato 2 (OT), Huskies win shootout 2-1

    Today’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Detroit Tigers - Named Leon Durham assistant hitting coach. Named Lloyd McClendon hitting coach.

    Football

    National Football League

    Buffalo Bills - Waived TE Gerald Christian and G Gabe Ikard.

    Cleveland Browns - Waived DT Gabe Wright.

    NCAA Football

    Washington State - Mike Leach has been fined $10,000 and reprimanded by the Pac-12 for comments about the Arizona State program.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Atlanta Hawks - Waived PF Ryan Kelly.

    Chicago Bulls - Waived PF J.J. Avila, PG D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera, and SG Thomas Walkup.

    New York Knicks - Waived PG Chasson Randle, SG JP Tokoto, PF Lou Amundson, SF Cleanthony Early, and SF Damien Inglis.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - Announced D Jarred Tinordi has served his suspension, waived him.

    Buffalo Sabres - Assigned D Casey Nelson, RW Hudson Fasching, and RW Nicholas Baptiste to Rochester (AHL).

    Calgary Flames - Announced D Douglas Murray has retired.

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Cody Goloubef to Cleveland (AHL).

    Dallas Stars - Placed LW Patrick Sharp on IR. Recalled C Gemel Smith from Texas (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Assigned D Dan Renouf to Grand Rapids (AHL).

    Edmonton Oilers - Assigned G Laurent Brossoit and D Ben Betker to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled D Matthew Benning from Bakersfield (AHL).

    Los Angeles Kings - Assigned D Zachary Leslie to Ontario (AHL).

    Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended RW Dale Weise three games for an illegal check to the head.

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Placed LW Benoit Pouliot on IR. Recalled D David Warsofsky from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    Explore related topics:sports
    Advertisement
    randomness