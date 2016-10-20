Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Oct 20, 2016 at 11:46 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Charlotte at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)

    Hockey

    NAHL

    Springfield at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    U.S. Under 18-Team at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wayne State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota Duluth at Wayne State, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Duluth East at Moorhead Invitational, 2 p.m.

    Basketball

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Today’s Game

    Series tied 2-2

    Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2

    NBA Preseason

    Wednesday’s Results

    Toronto 103, Detroit 92

    New York 121, Boston 96

    Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103

    Minnesota 101, Memphis 94

    Houston 106, Dallas 91

    Portland 88, Utah 84

    Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 112

    Thursday’s Results

    Charlotte 96, Miami 88

    New York 116, Brooklyn 111

    New Orleans at Orlando, night

    Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., night.

    Today’s Games

    Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

    Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, at Anaheim, CA, 9 p.m.

    Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

    Iowa (5-2) 3-1

    Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

    Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

    Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

    Purdue (3-3) 1-2

    Illinois (2-4) 1-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-2) 1-2

    Indiana (3-3) 1-2

    Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

    Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

    Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

    St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

    Northern State (3-4) 1-2

    Mary (1-6) 1-2

    Minot State (1-6) 0-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

    MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

    Winona State (5-2) 2-1

    Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

    Augustana (4-3) 1-2

    Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

    SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

    Thursday’s Result

    Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (6-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

    St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

    MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

    Westminster (4-3) 4-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

    Crown (2-5) 2-4

    Greenville (1-6) 1-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

    Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

    Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

    Eureka at Crown, noon

    Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

    MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

    St. Louis 4 3 0 1 0 7 12 8

    Minnesota 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11

    Colorado 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 11

    Dallas 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9

    Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15

    Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16

    Nashville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 9

    Pacific Division

    GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

    Vancouver 3 3 0 0 0 6 8 5

    Edmonton 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 15

    San Jose 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 15

    Calgary 4 1 2 0 1 3 12 17

    Anaheim 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 14

    Arizona 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 15

    Los Angeles 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 12

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

    Montreal 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 7

    Boston 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 9

    Ottawa 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 16

    Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 13

    Florida 4 2 1 0 1 5 11 10

    Detroit 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 12

    Toronto 4 1 1 2 0 4 14 14

    Buffalo 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10

    Metropolitan Division

    GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

    Washington 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6

    Pittsburgh 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 14

    NY Rangers 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 12

    New Jersey 4 1 2 1 0 3 6 8

    Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 16

    Carolina 3 0 1 2 0 2 9 12

    NY Islanders 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 12

    Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9

    Wednesday’s Results

    Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT

    Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1

    Thursday’s Results

    Boston 2, New Jersey 1

    Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2

    Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2

    Montreal 5, Arizona 2

    Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0

    Washington 4, Florida 2

    Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

    Los Angeles at Dallas, night

    Carolina at Calgary, night

    St. Louis at Edmonton, night

    Buffalo at Vancouver, night

    Today’s Games

    Arizona at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Today’s Games

    Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Games

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    BIG TEN

    Today’s Games

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Game

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

    Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

    Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

    Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

    St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

    Minn. State-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

    Today’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Seattle Mariners - Named Scott Brosius assistant coach.

    Football

    National Football League

    Chicago Bears - Activated LB Pernell McPhee from the physically unable to perform list. Waived RB Paul Lasike.

    Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Don Jackson from the practice squad. Placed RB Eddie Lacy on IR.

    Indianapolis Colts - Cut DB Darryl Morris.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Added DT T.J. Barnes and DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad.

    New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Reilly to the practice squad. Cut WR Shaq Evans.

    New York Giants - Signed K Robbie Gould.

    NCAA Football

    Central Florida - Suspended WR Tristan Payton one game for conduct detrimental to the program.

    Connecticut - Suspended LB Nazir Williams and DL Felton Blackwell indefinitely following an off-field incident.

    New Mexico - Announced OL Garrett Adcock has retired.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Atlanta Hawks - Waived PG Jarrett Jack.

    Boston Celtics - Waived SF Marcus Georges-Hunt, SF Jalen Jones, and SG Damion Lee.

    Charlotte Hornets - Waived PG Andrew Andrews.

    Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived PF Cory Jefferson, PF Jonathan Holmes, and SG Markel Brown.

    Detroit Pistons - Announced SF Stanley Johnson contract option for the 2017-18 season has been exercised.

    Golden State Warriors - Waived SG Elliot Williams, SG Cameron Jones, and PG Phil Pressey.

    Indiana Pacers - Announced PF Myles Turner’s contract option for the 2016-17 has been exercised.

    Memphis Grizzlies - Signed SG Kellen Dunham and SF Matt Costello. Waived PG Chris Crawford and PF Vince Hunter.

    Milwaukee Bucks - Announced PF Jabari Parker’s contract option for the 2016-17 season has been exercised.

    Philadelphia 76ers - Announced PF Elton Brand has retired, waived him.

    Utah Jazz - Waived C Henry Sims.

    NCAA Basketball

    Colorado St. - Signed head coach Larry Eustachy to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

    N.C. State - Named Tom Asbury analyst.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Boston Bruins - Assigned C Austin Czarnik to Providence (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jacob Graves to Cleveland (AHL), activated him from Injured Non-Roster list.

    Montreal Canadiens - Activated G Carey Price from injured reserve. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to St. John’s (AHL).

    Pittsburgh Penguins - Signed G Matt Murray to a three-year, $11.25 million contract extension.

    St. Louis Blues - Activated LW Jaden Schwartz from injured reserve.

