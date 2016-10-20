Scoreboard

COLLEGE MEN

U.S. Under 18-Team at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wayne State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Minnesota Duluth at Wayne State, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Duluth East at Moorhead Invitational, 2 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Today’s Game

Series tied 2-2

Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2

NBA Preseason

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto 103, Detroit 92

New York 121, Boston 96

Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103

Minnesota 101, Memphis 94

Houston 106, Dallas 91

Portland 88, Utah 84

Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 112

Thursday’s Results

Charlotte 96, Miami 88

New York 116, Brooklyn 111

New Orleans at Orlando, night

Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., night.

Today’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, at Anaheim, CA, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

Iowa (5-2) 3-1

Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

Purdue (3-3) 1-2

Illinois (2-4) 1-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-2) 1-2

Indiana (3-3) 1-2

Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

Northern State (3-4) 1-2

Mary (1-6) 1-2

Minot State (1-6) 0-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

South Division

Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1

Winona State (5-2) 2-1

Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

Augustana (4-3) 1-2

Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

Thursday’s Result

Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (6-1) 5-1

Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

Westminster (4-3) 4-2

Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

Crown (2-5) 2-4

Greenville (1-6) 1-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

Eureka at Crown, noon

Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

St. Louis 4 3 0 1 0 7 12 8

Minnesota 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11

Colorado 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 11

Dallas 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9

Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15

Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16

Nashville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 9

Pacific Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Vancouver 3 3 0 0 0 6 8 5

Edmonton 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 15

San Jose 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 15

Calgary 4 1 2 0 1 3 12 17

Anaheim 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 14

Arizona 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 15

Los Angeles 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 12

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Montreal 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 7

Boston 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 9

Ottawa 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 16

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 13

Florida 4 2 1 0 1 5 11 10

Detroit 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 12

Toronto 4 1 1 2 0 4 14 14

Buffalo 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA

Washington 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6

Pittsburgh 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 14

NY Rangers 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 12

New Jersey 4 1 2 1 0 3 6 8

Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 16

Carolina 3 0 1 2 0 2 9 12

NY Islanders 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 12

Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9

Wednesday’s Results

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT

Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2

Montreal 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0

Washington 4, Florida 2

Minnesota 3, Toronto 2

Los Angeles at Dallas, night

Carolina at Calgary, night

St. Louis at Edmonton, night

Buffalo at Vancouver, night

Today’s Games

Arizona at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Today’s Games

Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Games

U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

BIG TEN

Today’s Games

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Game

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

Minn. State-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

Today’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Seattle Mariners - Named Scott Brosius assistant coach.

Football

National Football League

Chicago Bears - Activated LB Pernell McPhee from the physically unable to perform list. Waived RB Paul Lasike.

Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Don Jackson from the practice squad. Placed RB Eddie Lacy on IR.

Indianapolis Colts - Cut DB Darryl Morris.

Kansas City Chiefs - Added DT T.J. Barnes and DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad.

New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Reilly to the practice squad. Cut WR Shaq Evans.

New York Giants - Signed K Robbie Gould.

NCAA Football

Central Florida - Suspended WR Tristan Payton one game for conduct detrimental to the program.

Connecticut - Suspended LB Nazir Williams and DL Felton Blackwell indefinitely following an off-field incident.

New Mexico - Announced OL Garrett Adcock has retired.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks - Waived PG Jarrett Jack.

Boston Celtics - Waived SF Marcus Georges-Hunt, SF Jalen Jones, and SG Damion Lee.

Charlotte Hornets - Waived PG Andrew Andrews.

Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived PF Cory Jefferson, PF Jonathan Holmes, and SG Markel Brown.

Detroit Pistons - Announced SF Stanley Johnson contract option for the 2017-18 season has been exercised.

Golden State Warriors - Waived SG Elliot Williams, SG Cameron Jones, and PG Phil Pressey.

Indiana Pacers - Announced PF Myles Turner’s contract option for the 2016-17 has been exercised.

Memphis Grizzlies - Signed SG Kellen Dunham and SF Matt Costello. Waived PG Chris Crawford and PF Vince Hunter.

Milwaukee Bucks - Announced PF Jabari Parker’s contract option for the 2016-17 season has been exercised.

Philadelphia 76ers - Announced PF Elton Brand has retired, waived him.

Utah Jazz - Waived C Henry Sims.

NCAA Basketball

Colorado St. - Signed head coach Larry Eustachy to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

N.C. State - Named Tom Asbury analyst.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Boston Bruins - Assigned C Austin Czarnik to Providence (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jacob Graves to Cleveland (AHL), activated him from Injured Non-Roster list.

Montreal Canadiens - Activated G Carey Price from injured reserve. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to St. John’s (AHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins - Signed G Matt Murray to a three-year, $11.25 million contract extension.

St. Louis Blues - Activated LW Jaden Schwartz from injured reserve.