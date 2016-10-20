Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Charlotte at Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (FSN)
Hockey
NAHL
Springfield at Wilderness (Cloquet), 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
U.S. Under 18-Team at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wayne State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth at Wayne State, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Duluth East at Moorhead Invitational, 2 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Today’s Game
Series tied 2-2
Los Angeles 77, Minnesota 76 (Los Angeles wins series 3-2
NBA Preseason
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto 103, Detroit 92
New York 121, Boston 96
Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103
Minnesota 101, Memphis 94
Houston 106, Dallas 91
Portland 88, Utah 84
Golden State 123, L.A. Lakers 112
Thursday’s Results
Charlotte 96, Miami 88
New York 116, Brooklyn 111
New Orleans at Orlando, night
Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., night.
Today’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
Phoenix vs L.A. Lakers, at Anaheim, CA, 9 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (6-0) 3-0
Iowa (5-2) 3-1
Northwestern (3-3) 2-1
Minnesota (4-2) 1-2
Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2
Purdue (3-3) 1-2
Illinois (2-4) 1-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (6-0) 3-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-2) 1-2
Indiana (3-3) 1-2
Michigan State (2-4) 0-3
Rutgers (2-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0
Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0
St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0
MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2
Northern State (3-4) 1-2
Mary (1-6) 1-2
Minot State (1-6) 0-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3
South Division
Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0
MS-Mankato (6-2) 3-1
Winona State (5-2) 2-1
Wayne State (3-4) 2-1
Augustana (4-3) 1-2
Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2
SW Minn. State (4-4) 1-3
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3
Thursday’s Result
Minnesota State-Mankato 35, Southwest Minnesota State 20
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (6-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-1) 5-1
St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1
MacMurray (5-2) 4-2
Westminster (4-3) 4-2
Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3
Crown (2-5) 2-4
Greenville (1-6) 1-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5
Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon
Eureka at Crown, noon
Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.
MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
St. Louis 4 3 0 1 0 7 12 8
Minnesota 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Colorado 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 11
Dallas 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 15
Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 16
Nashville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 9
Pacific Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Vancouver 3 3 0 0 0 6 8 5
Edmonton 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 15
San Jose 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 15
Calgary 4 1 2 0 1 3 12 17
Anaheim 5 1 3 1 0 3 10 14
Arizona 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 15
Los Angeles 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 12
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Montreal 4 3 0 0 1 7 16 7
Boston 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 9
Ottawa 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 16
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 13
Florida 4 2 1 0 1 5 11 10
Detroit 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 12
Toronto 4 1 1 2 0 4 14 14
Buffalo 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT SO Pts GF GA
Washington 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 6
Pittsburgh 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 14
NY Rangers 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 12
New Jersey 4 1 2 1 0 3 6 8
Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 0 3 13 16
Carolina 3 0 1 2 0 2 9 12
NY Islanders 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 12
Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9
Wednesday’s Results
Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT
Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, New Jersey 1
Anaheim 3, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 2
Montreal 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 0
Washington 4, Florida 2
Minnesota 3, Toronto 2
Los Angeles at Dallas, night
Carolina at Calgary, night
St. Louis at Edmonton, night
Buffalo at Vancouver, night
Today’s Games
Arizona at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Today’s Games
Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Games
U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
BIG TEN
Today’s Games
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Game
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11
Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9
North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9
Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6
Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4
St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3
Minn. State-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0
Today’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Seattle Mariners - Named Scott Brosius assistant coach.
Football
National Football League
Chicago Bears - Activated LB Pernell McPhee from the physically unable to perform list. Waived RB Paul Lasike.
Green Bay Packers - Activated RB Don Jackson from the practice squad. Placed RB Eddie Lacy on IR.
Indianapolis Colts - Cut DB Darryl Morris.
Kansas City Chiefs - Added DT T.J. Barnes and DB Tyler Patmon to the practice squad.
New England Patriots - Added LB Trevor Reilly to the practice squad. Cut WR Shaq Evans.
New York Giants - Signed K Robbie Gould.
NCAA Football
Central Florida - Suspended WR Tristan Payton one game for conduct detrimental to the program.
Connecticut - Suspended LB Nazir Williams and DL Felton Blackwell indefinitely following an off-field incident.
New Mexico - Announced OL Garrett Adcock has retired.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks - Waived PG Jarrett Jack.
Boston Celtics - Waived SF Marcus Georges-Hunt, SF Jalen Jones, and SG Damion Lee.
Charlotte Hornets - Waived PG Andrew Andrews.
Cleveland Cavaliers - Waived PF Cory Jefferson, PF Jonathan Holmes, and SG Markel Brown.
Detroit Pistons - Announced SF Stanley Johnson contract option for the 2017-18 season has been exercised.
Golden State Warriors - Waived SG Elliot Williams, SG Cameron Jones, and PG Phil Pressey.
Indiana Pacers - Announced PF Myles Turner’s contract option for the 2016-17 has been exercised.
Memphis Grizzlies - Signed SG Kellen Dunham and SF Matt Costello. Waived PG Chris Crawford and PF Vince Hunter.
Milwaukee Bucks - Announced PF Jabari Parker’s contract option for the 2016-17 season has been exercised.
Philadelphia 76ers - Announced PF Elton Brand has retired, waived him.
Utah Jazz - Waived C Henry Sims.
NCAA Basketball
Colorado St. - Signed head coach Larry Eustachy to a one-year contract extension through the 2020-21 season.
N.C. State - Named Tom Asbury analyst.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Boston Bruins - Assigned C Austin Czarnik to Providence (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned D Jacob Graves to Cleveland (AHL), activated him from Injured Non-Roster list.
Montreal Canadiens - Activated G Carey Price from injured reserve. Assigned G Charlie Lindgren to St. John’s (AHL).
Pittsburgh Penguins - Signed G Matt Murray to a three-year, $11.25 million contract extension.
St. Louis Blues - Activated LW Jaden Schwartz from injured reserve.