Scoreboard

    By News Tribune Today at 10:31 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Football

    NFL

    Chicago at Packers, 7:25 p.m. (CBS3/WDSM-AM 710)

    Hockey

    NHL

    Toronto at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/KZIO-FM 94.1, 104.3)

    Volleyball

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Hibbing at Sartell Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Duluth Marshall at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Tuesday’s Results

    Washington 96, Cleveland 91

    Miami 107, Orlando 77

    Atlanta 96, New Orleans 89

    Oklahoma City 97, Denver 87

    L.A. Clippers 92, Sacramento 89

    Wednesday’s Results

    Minnesota 101, Memphis 94

    Toronto 103, Detroit 92

    New York 121, Boston 96

    Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103

    Houston 106, Dallas 91

    Portland at Utah, night

    Golden State vs L.A. Lakers, night

    Today’s Games

    New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

    Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

    New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Today’s Game

    Series tied 2-2

    Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Football

    NFL

    Injury Report

    Today’s Game

    Chicago at Green Bay — Green Bay: OUT: RB Eddie Lacy (Ankle), RB James Starks (Knee), TE Jared Cook (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jared Abbrederis (Thigh), WR Davante Adams (Concussion), S Chris Banjo (Hamstring), T Bryan Bulaga (Back), WR Randall Cobb (Back), CB Damarious Randall (Groin), CB Quinten Rollins (Groin), RB Knile Davis (Concussion). Chicago: OUT: RB Jeremy Langford (Ankle), G Josh Sitton (Ankle). DOUBTFUL: CB Deiondre’ Hall (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Sam Acho (Ribs), CB Bryce Callahan (Hamstring), QB Jay Cutler (Thumb), NT Eddie Goldman (Ankle), TE Zach Miller (Ribs), CB Tracy Porter (Knee), WR Eddie Royal (Toe), LB Jerrell Freeman (Wrist), LB Leonard Floyd (Leg).

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

    Iowa (5-2) 3-1

    Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

    Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

    Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

    Purdue (3-3) 1-2

    Illinois (2-4) 1-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-2) 1-2

    Indiana (3-3) 1-2

    Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

    Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

    Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

    St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

    Northern State (3-4) 1-2

    Mary (1-6) 1-2

    Minot State (1-6) 0-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

    MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1

    Winona State (5-2) 2-1

    Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

    Augustana (4-3) 1-2

    SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2

    Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

    Today’s Game

    Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (6-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

    St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

    MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

    Westminster (4-3) 4-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

    Crown (2-5) 2-4

    Greenville (1-6) 1-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

    Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

    Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

    Eureka at Crown, noon

    Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

    MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    St. Louis 3 0 1 0 7

    Minnesota 2 1 0 0 4

    Dallas 2 1 0 0 4

    Colorado 2 1 0 0 4

    Chicago 2 2 0 0 4

    Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4

    Nashville 1 2 0 0 2

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Vancouver 3 0 0 0 6

    Edmonton 3 1 0 0 6

    San Jose 3 1 0 0 6

    Calgary 1 2 0 1 3

    Arizona 1 1 0 0 2

    Anaheim 0 3 1 0 1

    Los Angeles 0 3 0 0 0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Tampa Bay 3 0 0 0 6

    Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6

    Montreal 2 0 0 1 5

    Florida 2 0 0 1 5

    Boston 2 1 0 0 4

    Toronto 1 0 2 0 4

    Detroit 2 2 0 0 4

    Buffalo 1 1 1 0 3

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Washington 2 0 0 1 5

    Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 5

    NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4

    New Jersey 1 1 1 0 3

    Philadelphia 1 1 1 0 3

    Carolina 0 1 2 0 2

    NY Islanders 1 3 0 0 2

    Columbus 0 2 0 0 0

    Tuesday’s Results

    Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

    New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1

    San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

    Washington 3, Colorado 0

    Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 0

    Ottawa 7, Arizona 4

    Tampa Bay 4, Florida 3, SO

    Dallas 2, Nashville 1

    Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4

    Calgary 4, Buffalo 3, OT

    Edmonton 3, Carolina 2

    Vancouver 2, St. Louis 1, OT

    Wednesday’s Games

    Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT

    Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1

    Today’s Games

    Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

    Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

    San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

    Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

    Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

    St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

    Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Friday’s Games

    Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Games

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Games

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Game

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

    Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

    Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

    Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

    St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

    Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Minnesota Twins - LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.

    National League

    Atlanta Braves - Signed C Blake Lalli to a minor league contract.

    Football

    National Football League

    Atlanta Falcons - Added LB Josh Keyes to the practice squad. Cut DB Dashon Goldson. Signed DE Cliff Matthews.

    Cincinnati Bengals - NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $75,000 for stomping on an opponents leg.

    Denver Broncos - Added LB Quentin Gause and TE Steven Scheu to the practice squad.

    Houston Texans - Activated DE Brandon Dunn from the practice squad. Added DB Denzel Rice to the practice squad. Placed DB K.J. Dillon on IR. Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on IR. Signed DB Don Jones.

    Indianapolis Colts - Acquired LB Lavar Edwards off waivers from Carolina. Activated WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad. Added DE Kelcy Quarles and DB Frankie Williams to the practice squad. Waived DB Darryl Morris.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Added LB Deion Barnes to the practice squad.

    Miami Dolphins - Acquired DE Nick Williams off waivers from Kansas City. Placed DB Reshad Jones on IR.

    New Orleans Saints - Added DE Royce LaFrance to the practice squad. Placed DT Sheldon Rankins on IR/Designated for Return.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Added T Matt Feiler to the practice squad. Cut G Austin Shepherd.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated WR Donteea Dye from the practice squad. Added RB Russell Hansbrough to the practice squad. Placed WR Vincent Jackson on IR.

    Washington Redskins - Added LB Carlos Fields to the practice squad. Cut DE Bobby Richardson.

    NCAA Football

    Texas Tech - Announced RB Corey Dauphine has left the program and will transfer to another school.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Sacramento Kings - Announced PG Darren Collison has served his suspension.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Sent C Rickard Rakell on a conditioning assignment to San Diego (AHL).

    Arizona Coyotes - Announced RW David Moss has retired. Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).

    Edmonton Oilers - Placed D Mark Fayne on IR. Recalled D Ben Betker from Bakersfield (AHL).

    Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Mike Reilly from Iowa (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Signed RW Nathan Bastian to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    New York Islanders - Recalled D Ryan Pulock from Bridgeport (AHL).

    Philadelphia Flyers - Announced C Brayden Schenn has served his suspension.

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned D Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Matt Taormina from Syracuse (AHL).

