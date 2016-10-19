Scoreboard

Recommended for you

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

Hibbing at Sartell Invitational, 9 a.m.

Duluth Marshall at Duluth East, 7 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 96, Cleveland 91

Miami 107, Orlando 77

Atlanta 96, New Orleans 89

Oklahoma City 97, Denver 87

L.A. Clippers 92, Sacramento 89

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 101, Memphis 94

Toronto 103, Detroit 92

New York 121, Boston 96

Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103

Houston 106, Dallas 91

Portland at Utah, night

Golden State vs L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Today’s Game

Series tied 2-2

Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

NFL

Injury Report

Today’s Game

Chicago at Green Bay — Green Bay: OUT: RB Eddie Lacy (Ankle), RB James Starks (Knee), TE Jared Cook (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jared Abbrederis (Thigh), WR Davante Adams (Concussion), S Chris Banjo (Hamstring), T Bryan Bulaga (Back), WR Randall Cobb (Back), CB Damarious Randall (Groin), CB Quinten Rollins (Groin), RB Knile Davis (Concussion). Chicago: OUT: RB Jeremy Langford (Ankle), G Josh Sitton (Ankle). DOUBTFUL: CB Deiondre’ Hall (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Sam Acho (Ribs), CB Bryce Callahan (Hamstring), QB Jay Cutler (Thumb), NT Eddie Goldman (Ankle), TE Zach Miller (Ribs), CB Tracy Porter (Knee), WR Eddie Royal (Toe), LB Jerrell Freeman (Wrist), LB Leonard Floyd (Leg).

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

Iowa (5-2) 3-1

Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

Purdue (3-3) 1-2

Illinois (2-4) 1-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-2) 1-2

Indiana (3-3) 1-2

Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

Northern State (3-4) 1-2

Mary (1-6) 1-2

Minot State (1-6) 0-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

South Division

Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1

Winona State (5-2) 2-1

Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

Augustana (4-3) 1-2

SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2

Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

Today’s Game

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (6-1) 5-1

Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

Westminster (4-3) 4-2

Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

Crown (2-5) 2-4

Greenville (1-6) 1-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

Eureka at Crown, noon

Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 3 0 1 0 7

Minnesota 2 1 0 0 4

Dallas 2 1 0 0 4

Colorado 2 1 0 0 4

Chicago 2 2 0 0 4

Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4

Nashville 1 2 0 0 2

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Vancouver 3 0 0 0 6

Edmonton 3 1 0 0 6

San Jose 3 1 0 0 6

Calgary 1 2 0 1 3

Arizona 1 1 0 0 2

Anaheim 0 3 1 0 1

Los Angeles 0 3 0 0 0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Tampa Bay 3 0 0 0 6

Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6

Montreal 2 0 0 1 5

Florida 2 0 0 1 5

Boston 2 1 0 0 4

Toronto 1 0 2 0 4

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4

Buffalo 1 1 1 0 3

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Washington 2 0 0 1 5

Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 5

NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4

New Jersey 1 1 1 0 3

Philadelphia 1 1 1 0 3

Carolina 0 1 2 0 2

NY Islanders 1 3 0 0 2

Columbus 0 2 0 0 0

Tuesday’s Results

Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1

San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2

Washington 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 0

Ottawa 7, Arizona 4

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 3, SO

Dallas 2, Nashville 1

Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4

Calgary 4, Buffalo 3, OT

Edmonton 3, Carolina 2

Vancouver 2, St. Louis 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT

Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1

Today’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Games

Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Games

U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

BIG TEN

Friday’s Games

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Game

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Minnesota Twins - LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.

National League

Atlanta Braves - Signed C Blake Lalli to a minor league contract.

Football

National Football League

Atlanta Falcons - Added LB Josh Keyes to the practice squad. Cut DB Dashon Goldson. Signed DE Cliff Matthews.

Cincinnati Bengals - NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $75,000 for stomping on an opponents leg.

Denver Broncos - Added LB Quentin Gause and TE Steven Scheu to the practice squad.

Houston Texans - Activated DE Brandon Dunn from the practice squad. Added DB Denzel Rice to the practice squad. Placed DB K.J. Dillon on IR. Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on IR. Signed DB Don Jones.

Indianapolis Colts - Acquired LB Lavar Edwards off waivers from Carolina. Activated WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad. Added DE Kelcy Quarles and DB Frankie Williams to the practice squad. Waived DB Darryl Morris.

Kansas City Chiefs - Added LB Deion Barnes to the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins - Acquired DE Nick Williams off waivers from Kansas City. Placed DB Reshad Jones on IR.

New Orleans Saints - Added DE Royce LaFrance to the practice squad. Placed DT Sheldon Rankins on IR/Designated for Return.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Added T Matt Feiler to the practice squad. Cut G Austin Shepherd.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated WR Donteea Dye from the practice squad. Added RB Russell Hansbrough to the practice squad. Placed WR Vincent Jackson on IR.

Washington Redskins - Added LB Carlos Fields to the practice squad. Cut DE Bobby Richardson.

NCAA Football

Texas Tech - Announced RB Corey Dauphine has left the program and will transfer to another school.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings - Announced PG Darren Collison has served his suspension.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Sent C Rickard Rakell on a conditioning assignment to San Diego (AHL).

Arizona Coyotes - Announced RW David Moss has retired. Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers - Placed D Mark Fayne on IR. Recalled D Ben Betker from Bakersfield (AHL).

Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Mike Reilly from Iowa (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Signed RW Nathan Bastian to a three-year, entry-level contract.

New York Islanders - Recalled D Ryan Pulock from Bridgeport (AHL).

Philadelphia Flyers - Announced C Brayden Schenn has served his suspension.

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned D Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Matt Taormina from Syracuse (AHL).