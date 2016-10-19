Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Football
NFL
Chicago at Packers, 7:25 p.m. (CBS3/WDSM-AM 710)
Hockey
NHL
Toronto at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/KZIO-FM 94.1, 104.3)
Volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL
Hibbing at Sartell Invitational, 9 a.m.
Duluth Marshall at Duluth East, 7 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Tuesday’s Results
Washington 96, Cleveland 91
Miami 107, Orlando 77
Atlanta 96, New Orleans 89
Oklahoma City 97, Denver 87
L.A. Clippers 92, Sacramento 89
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 101, Memphis 94
Toronto 103, Detroit 92
New York 121, Boston 96
Milwaukee 111, Indiana 103
Houston 106, Dallas 91
Portland at Utah, night
Golden State vs L.A. Lakers, night
Today’s Games
New Orleans at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta vs Chicago, at Omaha, Neb., 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Today’s Game
Series tied 2-2
Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Football
NFL
Injury Report
Today’s Game
Chicago at Green Bay — Green Bay: OUT: RB Eddie Lacy (Ankle), RB James Starks (Knee), TE Jared Cook (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: WR Jared Abbrederis (Thigh), WR Davante Adams (Concussion), S Chris Banjo (Hamstring), T Bryan Bulaga (Back), WR Randall Cobb (Back), CB Damarious Randall (Groin), CB Quinten Rollins (Groin), RB Knile Davis (Concussion). Chicago: OUT: RB Jeremy Langford (Ankle), G Josh Sitton (Ankle). DOUBTFUL: CB Deiondre’ Hall (Ankle). QUESTIONABLE: LB Sam Acho (Ribs), CB Bryce Callahan (Hamstring), QB Jay Cutler (Thumb), NT Eddie Goldman (Ankle), TE Zach Miller (Ribs), CB Tracy Porter (Knee), WR Eddie Royal (Toe), LB Jerrell Freeman (Wrist), LB Leonard Floyd (Leg).
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (6-0) 3-0
Iowa (5-2) 3-1
Northwestern (3-3) 2-1
Minnesota (4-2) 1-2
Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2
Purdue (3-3) 1-2
Illinois (2-4) 1-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (6-0) 3-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-2) 1-2
Indiana (3-3) 1-2
Michigan State (2-4) 0-3
Rutgers (2-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0
Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0
St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0
MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2
Northern State (3-4) 1-2
Mary (1-6) 1-2
Minot State (1-6) 0-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3
South Division
Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0
MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1
Winona State (5-2) 2-1
Wayne State (3-4) 2-1
Augustana (4-3) 1-2
SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2
Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3
Today’s Game
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (6-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-1) 5-1
St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1
MacMurray (5-2) 4-2
Westminster (4-3) 4-2
Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3
Crown (2-5) 2-4
Greenville (1-6) 1-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5
Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon
Eureka at Crown, noon
Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.
MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 3 0 1 0 7
Minnesota 2 1 0 0 4
Dallas 2 1 0 0 4
Colorado 2 1 0 0 4
Chicago 2 2 0 0 4
Winnipeg 2 2 0 0 4
Nashville 1 2 0 0 2
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Vancouver 3 0 0 0 6
Edmonton 3 1 0 0 6
San Jose 3 1 0 0 6
Calgary 1 2 0 1 3
Arizona 1 1 0 0 2
Anaheim 0 3 1 0 1
Los Angeles 0 3 0 0 0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Tampa Bay 3 0 0 0 6
Ottawa 3 1 0 0 6
Montreal 2 0 0 1 5
Florida 2 0 0 1 5
Boston 2 1 0 0 4
Toronto 1 0 2 0 4
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4
Buffalo 1 1 1 0 3
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Washington 2 0 0 1 5
Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 5
NY Rangers 2 2 0 0 4
New Jersey 1 1 1 0 3
Philadelphia 1 1 1 0 3
Carolina 0 1 2 0 2
NY Islanders 1 3 0 0 2
Columbus 0 2 0 0 0
Tuesday’s Results
Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 3
New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1
San Jose 3, NY Islanders 2
Washington 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 0
Ottawa 7, Arizona 4
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 3, SO
Dallas 2, Nashville 1
Chicago 7, Philadelphia 4
Calgary 4, Buffalo 3, OT
Edmonton 3, Carolina 2
Vancouver 2, St. Louis 1, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Winnipeg 5, Toronto 4, OT
Detroit 2, NY Rangers 1
Today’s Games
Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Friday’s Games
Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Games
U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
BIG TEN
Friday’s Games
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Game
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11
Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9
North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9
Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6
Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4
St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3
Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Minnesota Twins - LHP Tommy Milone has elected free agency.
National League
Atlanta Braves - Signed C Blake Lalli to a minor league contract.
Football
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons - Added LB Josh Keyes to the practice squad. Cut DB Dashon Goldson. Signed DE Cliff Matthews.
Cincinnati Bengals - NFL fined LB Vontaze Burfict $75,000 for stomping on an opponents leg.
Denver Broncos - Added LB Quentin Gause and TE Steven Scheu to the practice squad.
Houston Texans - Activated DE Brandon Dunn from the practice squad. Added DB Denzel Rice to the practice squad. Placed DB K.J. Dillon on IR. Placed LB Brennan Scarlett on IR. Signed DB Don Jones.
Indianapolis Colts - Acquired LB Lavar Edwards off waivers from Carolina. Activated WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad. Added DE Kelcy Quarles and DB Frankie Williams to the practice squad. Waived DB Darryl Morris.
Kansas City Chiefs - Added LB Deion Barnes to the practice squad.
Miami Dolphins - Acquired DE Nick Williams off waivers from Kansas City. Placed DB Reshad Jones on IR.
New Orleans Saints - Added DE Royce LaFrance to the practice squad. Placed DT Sheldon Rankins on IR/Designated for Return.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Added T Matt Feiler to the practice squad. Cut G Austin Shepherd.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated WR Donteea Dye from the practice squad. Added RB Russell Hansbrough to the practice squad. Placed WR Vincent Jackson on IR.
Washington Redskins - Added LB Carlos Fields to the practice squad. Cut DE Bobby Richardson.
NCAA Football
Texas Tech - Announced RB Corey Dauphine has left the program and will transfer to another school.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings - Announced PG Darren Collison has served his suspension.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Sent C Rickard Rakell on a conditioning assignment to San Diego (AHL).
Arizona Coyotes - Announced RW David Moss has retired. Recalled G Justin Peters from Tucson (AHL).
Edmonton Oilers - Placed D Mark Fayne on IR. Recalled D Ben Betker from Bakersfield (AHL).
Minnesota Wild - Recalled D Mike Reilly from Iowa (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Signed RW Nathan Bastian to a three-year, entry-level contract.
New York Islanders - Recalled D Ryan Pulock from Bridgeport (AHL).
Philadelphia Flyers - Announced C Brayden Schenn has served his suspension.
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned D Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Matt Taormina from Syracuse (AHL).