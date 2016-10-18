Local names and news

Wisconsin-River Falls, which lost in the NCAA title game a year ago, was picked first, followed by Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Wisconsin-Eau Claire was picked last.

The Yellowjackets finished 10-12-5 a year ago overall and 3-6-3 in WIAC play. Junior goaltender Sky Brown, an All-WIAC honorable mention last season, is one of 17 returning letterwinners from last year’s squad.

College women’s volleyball

Yellowjackets lose fourth straight

Wisconsin-Superior fell to 19th-ranked Northwestern at the Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium in Superior on Tuesday night 25-16, 25-14, 18-25, 25-11, marking the fourth straight loss for the Yellowjackets.

Northwestern went on a 16-9 run to take the opening set, a game in which the Eagles totaled 18 kills. Lindsey Peterson, who led Northwestern with 26 kills, totaled six kills in the opening set.

UWS continued to struggle against the Eagles’ attack in the second set. Overall, Northwestern allowed 69 kills in the loss.

The Yellowjackets won the third game, going on an early 5-0 run before finishing off Northwestern with a 7-2 run.

Brylee Colligan led UWS with 13 kills, while Emily VerWay added 36 set assists and 10 digs.

UWS heads to Mankato to face Bethany Lutheran in UMAC play at 3 p.m. Saturday.

College women’s soccer

Saints fall 3-0 at Macalester

St. Scholastica was outshot 7-1 on Tuesday night in a 3-0 nonconference loss at Macalester College in St. Paul.

Jamie Hasama gave Macalester a 1-0 halftime lead by scoring off a corner kick. Hasama struck again in the second half and Molly Adams put in the final goal of the night.

Goalkeeper Roni Rudolph of Duluth East made four saves for the Saints (7-8-2) while Emma Toomer made the one save for Macalester (8-3-3).

News Tribune