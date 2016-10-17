8-kilometer personal best of 25 minutes, 28 seconds.

College women’s cross country: St. Scholastica’s Jordan Johnson was named the UMAC’s female runner of the week thanks to her UMAC-best showing at the Wisconsin-Oshkosh Invitational. The senior from Poplar covered 6 kilometers in 23:51.42.

College men’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth sophomore Adam Johnson is the NCHC’s offensive player of the week after producing three of UMD’s five goals in a weekend split with Notre Dame. The forward from Hibbing scored twice, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 victory Friday, and had the lone goal in a 3-1 loss Saturday.

College men’s soccer: St. Scholastica Luke Buckton is the UMAC’s offensive player of the week. A sophomore from England, Buckton totaled two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win over Wisconsin-Superior, and added two more goals in a 3-1 victory at Bethany Lutheran.

College volleyball: UWS’ Mackenzie Dahlin, a junior libero from Kaukauna, Wis., was named the UMAC’s defensive player of the week. Dahlin averaged 4.79 digs per set to help the Yellowjackets go 1-3 last week.