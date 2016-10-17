Sound off! UMD's tradition was built when Miller was coach

During that entire time did we ever see a piece written by you supporting this program or coach? No we did not.

Every framed picture relating to the history of this program and locker room murals at Amsoil Arena have since been removed when your good ole boys group’s money got Coach Miller fired and subsequently had Coach Crowell brought to town. Pretty sad for the many players, coaches, and past supporters that you thought should be erased from history, Dave. That’s not the way it works in a small town.

See you at the trial?

Steve Johnson

Hermantown