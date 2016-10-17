Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:43 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Cross Country

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

    Iron Range Conference meet, at Hoyt Lakes G.C., 3:30 p.m.

    Carlton, Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Duluth Denfeld,  Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert, Hermantown, Duluth East, Lakeview Christian Academy, South Ridge, Esko, North Shore, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall at Proctor (Proctor Golf Course), 4 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Los Angeles at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Soccer

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    St. Scholastica at Macalester (St. Paul), 7:30 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Eveleth-Gilbert, Proctor-Hermantown, Two Harbors, Mesabi East, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Denfeld at North-South Invitational (Lincoln Park M.S.), 5 p.m.

    Grand Rapids at Virginia, 5 p.m.

    Hibbing at Chisholm, 5 p.m.

    International Falls at Warroad, 5 p.m.

    Superior at Duluth East (Ordean East M.S.), 5 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Northwestern at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Fond du Lac at Gogebic, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    Cook County at Carlton, 6:30 p.m.

    Cherry at Mesabi East

    Cromwell-Wright at Moose Lake-Willow River

    Duluth East at Bemidji

    Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall

    East Central at Barnum

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Proctor

    Floodwood at Two Harbors

    Greenway at Grand Rapids

    Hermantown at Cloquet

    Lakeview Christian Academy at McGregor

    Nashwauk-Keewatin at Bigfork

    North Woods at South Ridge

    Superior at Duluth Denfeld

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Driver points leaders

    1. Jimmie Johnson 3,082

    2. Matt Kenseth 3,076

    3. Kyle Busch 3,072

    4. Carl Edwards 3,070

    5. Kurt Busch 3,063

    6. Martin Truex Jr. 3,058

    7. Kevin Harvick 3,052

    8. Joey Logano 3,046

    9. Austin Dillon 3,046

    10. Denny Hamlin 3,040

    11. Brad Keselowski 3,039

    12. Chase Elliott 3,021

    13. Tony Stewart 2,131

    14. Kyle Larson 2,120

    15. Chris Buescher 2,090

    16. Jamie McMurray 2,088

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Sunday’s Results

    Atlanta 105, Orlando 98

    Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94

    Denver 106, Portland 97

    Monday’s Results

    Detroit 102, Milwaukee 78

    Boston 120, Brooklyn 99

    Charlotte 108, Chicago 104, OT

    Utah 104, L.A. Clippers 78

    Today’s Games

    Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

    Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

    Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)

    Thursday’s Game

    Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

    FOOTBALL

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

    Iowa (5-2) 3-1

    Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

    Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

    Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

    Purdue (3-3) 1-2

    Illinois (2-4) 1-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-2) 1-2

    Indiana (3-3) 1-2

    Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

    Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

    Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

    Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

    Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

    St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

    Northern State (3-4) 1-2

    Mary (1-6) 1-2

    Minot State (1-6) 0-3

    Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

    MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1

    Winona State (5-2) 2-1

    Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

    Augustana (4-3) 1-2

    SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2

    Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

    Thursday’s Game

    Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

    Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

    Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

    Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

    UMAC

    Eureka (6-1) 5-1

    Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

    St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

    MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

    Westminster (4-3) 4-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

    Crown (2-5) 2-4

    Greenville (1-6) 1-5

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

    Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

    Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

    Eureka at Crown, noon

    Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

    MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

    American Football Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. NW Missouri St. (30) 7-0 750

    2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-0 717

    3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-0 689

    4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-0 660

    5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 619

    6. Sioux Falls 7-0 596

    7. Harding (Ark.) 7-0 537

    8. California (Pa.) 6-0 536

    9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 5-1 496

    10. North Alabama 4-1 494

    11. Ashland (Ohio) 6-1 458

    12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 6-1 390

    13. Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 387

    14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 7-0 343

    15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-1 333

    16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 5-1 294

    17. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 6-1 239

    18. Assumption (Mass.) 6-1 230

    19. Florida Tech 5-1 203

    20. N.C.-Pembroke 6-1 181

    21. Bemidji State 6-1 148

    22. Wayne State (Mich.) 6-1 141

    23. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 7-0 87

    24. Minnesota Duluth 6-1 56

    25. Ferris State 5-2 53

    Others receiving votes:  Newberry (S.C.) 48; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 25; Colorado School of Mines 11; Central Missouri 9; Wingate (N.C.) 7; Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 6; Central Washington 4; West Alabama 2; Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    St. Louis 3 0 0 0 6

    Colorado 2 0 0 0 4

    Dallas 1 1 0 0 2

    Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2

    Nashville 1 1 0 0 2

    Chicago 1 2 0 0 2

    Winnipeg 1 2 0 0 2

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Vancouver 2 0 0 0 4

    Edmonton 2 1 0 0 4

    San Jose 2 1 0 0 4

    Arizona 1 0 0 0 2

    Anaheim 0 2 1 0 1

    Calgary 0 2 0 1 1

    Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 0

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Florida 2 0 0 0 4

    Tampa Bay 2 0 0 0 4

    Boston 2 1 0 0 4

    Ottawa 2 1 0 0 4

    Montreal 1 0 0 1 3

    Toronto 1 0 1 0 3

    Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2

    Detroit 1 2 0 0 2

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Pittsburgh 2 0 1 0 5

    NY Rangers 2 1 0 0 4

    Philadelphia 1 0 1 0 3

    Washington 1 0 0 1 3

    Carolina 0 0 2 0 2

    NY Islanders 1 2 0 0 2

    New Jersey 0 1 1 0 1

    Columbus 0 2 0 0 0

    Sunday’s Results

    NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT

    Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2

    Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, OT

    Monday’s Results

    NY Rangers 7, San Jose 4

    Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

    Detroit 5, Ottawa 1

    Boston 4, Winnipeg 1

    Today’s Games

    Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

    San Jose at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

    Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

    Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

    Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

    St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. North Dakota (50) 3-0-0 1,000

    2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 862

    3. Notre Dame 3-1-0 816

    4. Quinnipiac 2-1-1 814

    5. Mass.-Lowell 2-0-2 766

    6. Denver 2-2-0 710

    7. Minnesota 2-0-0 702

    8. Boston U. 1-2-0 624

    9. Minn. State-Mankato 4-0-0 611

    10. Boston College 2-2-0 573

    11. Michigan 2-1-0 441

    12. St. Lawrence 3-1-0 434

    13. Harvard 0-0-0 428

    14. St. Cloud State 0-2-0 296

    15. Providence 1-2-0 255

    16. Yale 0-0-0 207

    17. Northeastern 1-1-2 185

    18. Bemidji State 4-0-0 170

    19. Ohio State 1-0-2 157

    20. Nebraska-Omaha 2-0-0 105

    Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 82; Maine 75; Miami 38; Air Force 31; Penn State 28; Holy Cross 25; Cornell 17; Wisconsin 16; Connecticut 10; Lake Superior 6; Army 5; Clarkson 5; Dartmouth 3; Bowling Green 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

    NCHC

    Friday’s Games

    Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Games

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

    Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

    Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

    Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Games

    Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

    U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    Saturday’s Game

    Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

    Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

    Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

    Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    W-L Pts

    1. Wisconsin (15) 5-0-1 150

    2. Minnesota 5-1-0 133

    3. Quinnipiac 5-1-0 115

    4. Minnesota Duluth 3-2-1 93

    5. Colgate 4-0-0 80

    6. Boston College 3-2-1 62

    7. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 56

    8. Clarkson 2-3-1 46

    9. North Dakota 4-1-1 31

    10. Bemidji State 4-2-0 30

    Others receiving votes: Princeton 14; Boston University 8; Robert Morris 4; Ohio State 2; Mercyhurst 1.

    WCHA

    W-L-T-SW Pts

    Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

    Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

    Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

    Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

    Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

    St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

    Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

    Friday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    St. Scholastica (8-6) 7-0 21

    Wis.-Superior (7-7) 5-1 15

    Martin Luther (9-5-1) 4-2-1 13

    Northwestern (6-7-1) 4-2 12

    North Central (9-4-1) 3-2-1 10

    Crown (5-9-1) 3-4 9

    Minn.-Morris (2-11) 2-4 6

    Bethany Lutheran (0-16) 0-6 0

    Northland (0-13) 0-7 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L-T Pts

    Minot State (11-1) 10-0 30

    MS-Mankato (10-3-1) 9-2 27

    Augustana (9-4-1) 8-2-1 25

    Bemidji State (10-4) 8-3 24

    Upper Iowa (7-5) 6-4 18

    St. Cloud State (6-5-3) 5-3-3 18

    Wayne State (7-4-3) 4-4-3 15

    Minn. Duluth (6-5-3) 4-4-3 15

    SW Minn. State (5-8-1) 4-6-1 13

    Concordia-St. Paul (3-7-4) 3-4-4 13

    Northern State (6-7) 4-7 12

    Mary (3-6-3) 3-5-2 11

    Winona State (6-7-1) 3-7-1 10

    Sioux Falls (3-9-2) 3-7-1 10

    MS-Moorhead (3-10) 2-9 6

    Minn.-Crookston (2-11-1) 1-9-1 4

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Northland (8-4-1) 6-0-1 19

    St. Scholastica (7-7-2) 5-1-1 16

    Bethany Lutheran (8-6-2) 4-1-1 13

    Northwestern (7-5) 4-2 12

    Minn.-Morris (4-7-1) 3-2-1 10

    Martin Luther (4-11) 3-4 9

    North Central (3-10) 1-5 3

    Wis.-Superior (1-12) 1-5 3

    Crown (1-12-1) 0-7 0

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L

    Minn. Duluth (19-0) 11-0

    SW Minn. State (16-3) 10-1

    Augustana (18-3) 9-2

    Concordia-St. Paul (17-2) 9-2

    Winona State (17-3) 8-3

    Northern State (14-5) 7-4

    Wayne State (15-5) 6-5

    Sioux Falls (12-7) 6-5

    Minn.-Crookston (8-11) 4-7

    MS-Mankato (9-10) 3-8

    Upper Iowa (9-11) 3-8

    MS-Moorhead (8-11) 3-8

    St. Cloud State (8-12) 3-8

    Mary (8-12) 3-8

    Bemidji State (7-13) 3-8

    Minot State (5-15) 0-11

    UMAC

    W-L

    Northwestern (24-3) 4-0

    Minn.-Morris (10-13) 4-0

    St. Scholastica (9-13) 4-1

    Martin Luther (9-19) 4-1

    Wis.-Superior (7-19) 2-3

    North Central (9-12) 1-3

    Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4

    Crown (3-19) 0-4

    Northland (2-21) 0-4

    American Volleyball

    Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 19-0 1,199

    2. SW Minnesota St. (1) 16-3 1,138

    3. Concordia-St. Paul 17-2 1,102

    4. Nebraska-Kearney 24-1 1,009

    5. Wheeling Jesuit 22-2 997

    6. Winona State 17-3 957

    7. Alaska-Anchorage 20-1 868

    8. Augustana (S.D.) 18-3 839

    9. Wayne (Neb.) State 15-5 768

    10. Angelo State 18-2 750

    11. Central Oklahoma 21-2 738

    12. Palm Beach Atlantic 15-3 625

    13. Northern State 14-5 602

    14. Washburn 19-4 564

    15. Central Missouri 15-6 515

    16. Lewis 16-5 442

    17. NW Missouri State 20-2 386

    18. CS-San Bernardino 12-4 342

    19. W. Washington 12-6 272

    20. Tampa 13-4 262

    21. Ferris State 16-5 240

    22. Colo. School of Mines 15-4 223

    23. Metro State 15-3 170

    24. Colorado Mesa 15-3 106

    25. Florida Southern 12-5 90

    Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Wayne (Mich.) State 75; Rockhurst 55; Augustana University 37; California Baptist 36; Tarleton State 36; Findlay 33; Wingate 29; West Florida 27; North Alabama 22; Concordia (Calif.) 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith 6; Dixie State-Utah 3.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Minnesota Twins - Outrighted LHP Tommy Milone, LHP Pat Dean, LHP Andrew Albers, and 2B James Beresford to Rochester (IL).

    National League

    Arizona Diamondbacks - Named Mike Hazen executive vice president and general manager.

    Washington Nationals - Released RHP Bronson Arroyo.

    Football

    National Football League

    Carolina Panthers - Acquired TE Chris Manhertz off waivers from New Orleans. Cut TE Scott Simonson. Waived DB Lou Young.

    Denver Broncos - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Baltimore. Cut T Darrion Weems.

    Detroit Lions - Added DB Charles Washington to the practice squad. Cut WR Jay Lee.

    Green Bay Packers - Cut DT Brian Price.

    Indianapolis Colts - Waived DB Frankie Williams.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut T Jeffrey Linkenbach.

    New England Patriots - Added RB Tyler Gaffney and RB Glenn Gronkowski to the practice squad.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut DB Al-Hajj Shabazz. Waived T Matt Feiler.

    San Diego Chargers - Waived LB Tyler Marcordes.

    Seattle Seahawks - Cut DT Jordan Hill.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added WR Donteea Dye, DB Trae Elston, WR Freddie Martino, and TE Tevin Westbrook to the practice squad. Signed RB Antone Smith. Waived RB Russell Hansbrough.

    Tennessee Titans - Cut C Andy Gallik.

    NCAA Football

    Nevada - Announced RB Akeel Lynch has retired from football due to health concerns.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Atlanta Hawks - Waived SF Matt Costello.

    Chicago Bulls - Acquired PG Michael Carter-Williams from the Milwaukee Bucks for SF Tony Snell.

    Dallas Mavericks - Signed C Jaleel Cousins. Waived PF Jameel Warney.

    Detroit Pistons - Waived PF Nikola Jovanovic.

    Indiana Pacers - Waived SF Alex Poythress and SG Nick Zeisloft.

    Miami Heat - Signed C Vashil Fernandez. Waived C Stefan Jankovic.

    Oklahoma City Thunder - Signed SF Reggie Williams. Waived SG Alex Caruso.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Zbynek Michalek to Tuscon (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Signed RW Givani Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Matthew Benning to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Bakersfield (AHL).

    Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Mike Reilly to Iowa (AHL).

    New York Islanders - Placed C Shane Prince on IR.

