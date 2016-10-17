Scoreboard
Cross Country
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS
Iron Range Conference meet, at Hoyt Lakes G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Carlton, Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Duluth Denfeld, Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert, Hermantown, Duluth East, Lakeview Christian Academy, South Ridge, Esko, North Shore, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall at Proctor (Proctor Golf Course), 4 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Los Angeles at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Soccer
COLLEGE WOMEN
St. Scholastica at Macalester (St. Paul), 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Eveleth-Gilbert, Proctor-Hermantown, Two Harbors, Mesabi East, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Denfeld at North-South Invitational (Lincoln Park M.S.), 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Hibbing at Chisholm, 5 p.m.
International Falls at Warroad, 5 p.m.
Superior at Duluth East (Ordean East M.S.), 5 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Northwestern at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Fond du Lac at Gogebic, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Cook County at Carlton, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry at Mesabi East
Cromwell-Wright at Moose Lake-Willow River
Duluth East at Bemidji
Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall
East Central at Barnum
Eveleth-Gilbert at Proctor
Floodwood at Two Harbors
Greenway at Grand Rapids
Hermantown at Cloquet
Lakeview Christian Academy at McGregor
Nashwauk-Keewatin at Bigfork
North Woods at South Ridge
Superior at Duluth Denfeld
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Driver points leaders
1. Jimmie Johnson 3,082
2. Matt Kenseth 3,076
3. Kyle Busch 3,072
4. Carl Edwards 3,070
5. Kurt Busch 3,063
6. Martin Truex Jr. 3,058
7. Kevin Harvick 3,052
8. Joey Logano 3,046
9. Austin Dillon 3,046
10. Denny Hamlin 3,040
11. Brad Keselowski 3,039
12. Chase Elliott 3,021
13. Tony Stewart 2,131
14. Kyle Larson 2,120
15. Chris Buescher 2,090
16. Jamie McMurray 2,088
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Sunday’s Results
Atlanta 105, Orlando 98
Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94
Denver 106, Portland 97
Monday’s Results
Detroit 102, Milwaukee 78
Boston 120, Brooklyn 99
Charlotte 108, Chicago 104, OT
Utah 104, L.A. Clippers 78
Today’s Games
Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)
Thursday’s Game
Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (6-0) 3-0
Iowa (5-2) 3-1
Northwestern (3-3) 2-1
Minnesota (4-2) 1-2
Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2
Purdue (3-3) 1-2
Illinois (2-4) 1-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (6-0) 3-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-2) 1-2
Indiana (3-3) 1-2
Michigan State (2-4) 0-3
Rutgers (2-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)
Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0
Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0
St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0
MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2
Northern State (3-4) 1-2
Mary (1-6) 1-2
Minot State (1-6) 0-3
Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3
South Division
Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0
MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1
Winona State (5-2) 2-1
Wayne State (3-4) 2-1
Augustana (4-3) 1-2
SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2
Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3
Thursday’s Game
Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.
Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.
Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
UMAC
Eureka (6-1) 5-1
Northwestern (6-1) 5-1
St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1
MacMurray (5-2) 4-2
Westminster (4-3) 4-2
Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3
Crown (2-5) 2-4
Greenville (1-6) 1-5
Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5
Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.
Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon
Eureka at Crown, noon
Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.
MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
American Football Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. NW Missouri St. (30) 7-0 750
2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-0 717
3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-0 689
4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-0 660
5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 619
6. Sioux Falls 7-0 596
7. Harding (Ark.) 7-0 537
8. California (Pa.) 6-0 536
9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 5-1 496
10. North Alabama 4-1 494
11. Ashland (Ohio) 6-1 458
12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 6-1 390
13. Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 387
14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 7-0 343
15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-1 333
16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 5-1 294
17. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 6-1 239
18. Assumption (Mass.) 6-1 230
19. Florida Tech 5-1 203
20. N.C.-Pembroke 6-1 181
21. Bemidji State 6-1 148
22. Wayne State (Mich.) 6-1 141
23. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 7-0 87
24. Minnesota Duluth 6-1 56
25. Ferris State 5-2 53
Others receiving votes: Newberry (S.C.) 48; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 25; Colorado School of Mines 11; Central Missouri 9; Wingate (N.C.) 7; Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 6; Central Washington 4; West Alabama 2; Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.
Hockey
NHL
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 3 0 0 0 6
Colorado 2 0 0 0 4
Dallas 1 1 0 0 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2
Chicago 1 2 0 0 2
Winnipeg 1 2 0 0 2
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Vancouver 2 0 0 0 4
Edmonton 2 1 0 0 4
San Jose 2 1 0 0 4
Arizona 1 0 0 0 2
Anaheim 0 2 1 0 1
Calgary 0 2 0 1 1
Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 0
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Florida 2 0 0 0 4
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 0 4
Boston 2 1 0 0 4
Ottawa 2 1 0 0 4
Montreal 1 0 0 1 3
Toronto 1 0 1 0 3
Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2
Detroit 1 2 0 0 2
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Pittsburgh 2 0 1 0 5
NY Rangers 2 1 0 0 4
Philadelphia 1 0 1 0 3
Washington 1 0 0 1 3
Carolina 0 0 2 0 2
NY Islanders 1 2 0 0 2
New Jersey 0 1 1 0 1
Columbus 0 2 0 0 0
Sunday’s Results
NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2
Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, OT
Monday’s Results
NY Rangers 7, San Jose 4
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Detroit 5, Ottawa 1
Boston 4, Winnipeg 1
Today’s Games
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
San Jose at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. North Dakota (50) 3-0-0 1,000
2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 862
3. Notre Dame 3-1-0 816
4. Quinnipiac 2-1-1 814
5. Mass.-Lowell 2-0-2 766
6. Denver 2-2-0 710
7. Minnesota 2-0-0 702
8. Boston U. 1-2-0 624
9. Minn. State-Mankato 4-0-0 611
10. Boston College 2-2-0 573
11. Michigan 2-1-0 441
12. St. Lawrence 3-1-0 434
13. Harvard 0-0-0 428
14. St. Cloud State 0-2-0 296
15. Providence 1-2-0 255
16. Yale 0-0-0 207
17. Northeastern 1-1-2 185
18. Bemidji State 4-0-0 170
19. Ohio State 1-0-2 157
20. Nebraska-Omaha 2-0-0 105
Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 82; Maine 75; Miami 38; Air Force 31; Penn State 28; Holy Cross 25; Cornell 17; Wisconsin 16; Connecticut 10; Lake Superior 6; Army 5; Clarkson 5; Dartmouth 3; Bowling Green 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.
NCHC
Friday’s Games
Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Games
U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.
Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
BIG TEN
Friday’s Games
Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition
St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
Saturday’s Game
Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.
Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)
Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)
COLLEGE WOMEN
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
W-L Pts
1. Wisconsin (15) 5-0-1 150
2. Minnesota 5-1-0 133
3. Quinnipiac 5-1-0 115
4. Minnesota Duluth 3-2-1 93
5. Colgate 4-0-0 80
6. Boston College 3-2-1 62
7. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 56
8. Clarkson 2-3-1 46
9. North Dakota 4-1-1 31
10. Bemidji State 4-2-0 30
Others receiving votes: Princeton 14; Boston University 8; Robert Morris 4; Ohio State 2; Mercyhurst 1.
WCHA
W-L-T-SW Pts
Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11
Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9
North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9
Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6
Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6
Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4
St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3
Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0
Friday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
St. Scholastica (8-6) 7-0 21
Wis.-Superior (7-7) 5-1 15
Martin Luther (9-5-1) 4-2-1 13
Northwestern (6-7-1) 4-2 12
North Central (9-4-1) 3-2-1 10
Crown (5-9-1) 3-4 9
Minn.-Morris (2-11) 2-4 6
Bethany Lutheran (0-16) 0-6 0
Northland (0-13) 0-7 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L-T Pts
Minot State (11-1) 10-0 30
MS-Mankato (10-3-1) 9-2 27
Augustana (9-4-1) 8-2-1 25
Bemidji State (10-4) 8-3 24
Upper Iowa (7-5) 6-4 18
St. Cloud State (6-5-3) 5-3-3 18
Wayne State (7-4-3) 4-4-3 15
Minn. Duluth (6-5-3) 4-4-3 15
SW Minn. State (5-8-1) 4-6-1 13
Concordia-St. Paul (3-7-4) 3-4-4 13
Northern State (6-7) 4-7 12
Mary (3-6-3) 3-5-2 11
Winona State (6-7-1) 3-7-1 10
Sioux Falls (3-9-2) 3-7-1 10
MS-Moorhead (3-10) 2-9 6
Minn.-Crookston (2-11-1) 1-9-1 4
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
Northland (8-4-1) 6-0-1 19
St. Scholastica (7-7-2) 5-1-1 16
Bethany Lutheran (8-6-2) 4-1-1 13
Northwestern (7-5) 4-2 12
Minn.-Morris (4-7-1) 3-2-1 10
Martin Luther (4-11) 3-4 9
North Central (3-10) 1-5 3
Wis.-Superior (1-12) 1-5 3
Crown (1-12-1) 0-7 0
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L
Minn. Duluth (19-0) 11-0
SW Minn. State (16-3) 10-1
Augustana (18-3) 9-2
Concordia-St. Paul (17-2) 9-2
Winona State (17-3) 8-3
Northern State (14-5) 7-4
Wayne State (15-5) 6-5
Sioux Falls (12-7) 6-5
Minn.-Crookston (8-11) 4-7
MS-Mankato (9-10) 3-8
Upper Iowa (9-11) 3-8
MS-Moorhead (8-11) 3-8
St. Cloud State (8-12) 3-8
Mary (8-12) 3-8
Bemidji State (7-13) 3-8
Minot State (5-15) 0-11
UMAC
W-L
Northwestern (24-3) 4-0
Minn.-Morris (10-13) 4-0
St. Scholastica (9-13) 4-1
Martin Luther (9-19) 4-1
Wis.-Superior (7-19) 2-3
North Central (9-12) 1-3
Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4
Crown (3-19) 0-4
Northland (2-21) 0-4
American Volleyball
Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 19-0 1,199
2. SW Minnesota St. (1) 16-3 1,138
3. Concordia-St. Paul 17-2 1,102
4. Nebraska-Kearney 24-1 1,009
5. Wheeling Jesuit 22-2 997
6. Winona State 17-3 957
7. Alaska-Anchorage 20-1 868
8. Augustana (S.D.) 18-3 839
9. Wayne (Neb.) State 15-5 768
10. Angelo State 18-2 750
11. Central Oklahoma 21-2 738
12. Palm Beach Atlantic 15-3 625
13. Northern State 14-5 602
14. Washburn 19-4 564
15. Central Missouri 15-6 515
16. Lewis 16-5 442
17. NW Missouri State 20-2 386
18. CS-San Bernardino 12-4 342
19. W. Washington 12-6 272
20. Tampa 13-4 262
21. Ferris State 16-5 240
22. Colo. School of Mines 15-4 223
23. Metro State 15-3 170
24. Colorado Mesa 15-3 106
25. Florida Southern 12-5 90
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Wayne (Mich.) State 75; Rockhurst 55; Augustana University 37; California Baptist 36; Tarleton State 36; Findlay 33; Wingate 29; West Florida 27; North Alabama 22; Concordia (Calif.) 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith 6; Dixie State-Utah 3.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Minnesota Twins - Outrighted LHP Tommy Milone, LHP Pat Dean, LHP Andrew Albers, and 2B James Beresford to Rochester (IL).
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks - Named Mike Hazen executive vice president and general manager.
Washington Nationals - Released RHP Bronson Arroyo.
Football
National Football League
Carolina Panthers - Acquired TE Chris Manhertz off waivers from New Orleans. Cut TE Scott Simonson. Waived DB Lou Young.
Denver Broncos - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Baltimore. Cut T Darrion Weems.
Detroit Lions - Added DB Charles Washington to the practice squad. Cut WR Jay Lee.
Green Bay Packers - Cut DT Brian Price.
Indianapolis Colts - Waived DB Frankie Williams.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut T Jeffrey Linkenbach.
New England Patriots - Added RB Tyler Gaffney and RB Glenn Gronkowski to the practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut DB Al-Hajj Shabazz. Waived T Matt Feiler.
San Diego Chargers - Waived LB Tyler Marcordes.
Seattle Seahawks - Cut DT Jordan Hill.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added WR Donteea Dye, DB Trae Elston, WR Freddie Martino, and TE Tevin Westbrook to the practice squad. Signed RB Antone Smith. Waived RB Russell Hansbrough.
Tennessee Titans - Cut C Andy Gallik.
NCAA Football
Nevada - Announced RB Akeel Lynch has retired from football due to health concerns.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Atlanta Hawks - Waived SF Matt Costello.
Chicago Bulls - Acquired PG Michael Carter-Williams from the Milwaukee Bucks for SF Tony Snell.
Dallas Mavericks - Signed C Jaleel Cousins. Waived PF Jameel Warney.
Detroit Pistons - Waived PF Nikola Jovanovic.
Indiana Pacers - Waived SF Alex Poythress and SG Nick Zeisloft.
Miami Heat - Signed C Vashil Fernandez. Waived C Stefan Jankovic.
Oklahoma City Thunder - Signed SF Reggie Williams. Waived SG Alex Caruso.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Zbynek Michalek to Tuscon (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Signed RW Givani Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Matthew Benning to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Bakersfield (AHL).
Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Mike Reilly to Iowa (AHL).
New York Islanders - Placed C Shane Prince on IR.