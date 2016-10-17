Scoreboard

Recommended for you

Carlton, Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, Cloquet, Duluth Marshall, Duluth Denfeld, Ely, Eveleth-Gilbert, Hermantown, Duluth East, Lakeview Christian Academy, South Ridge, Esko, North Shore, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum, Wrenshall at Proctor (Proctor Golf Course), 4 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Los Angeles at Wild, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Soccer

COLLEGE WOMEN

St. Scholastica at Macalester (St. Paul), 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Eveleth-Gilbert, Proctor-Hermantown, Two Harbors, Mesabi East, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Denfeld at North-South Invitational (Lincoln Park M.S.), 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Hibbing at Chisholm, 5 p.m.

International Falls at Warroad, 5 p.m.

Superior at Duluth East (Ordean East M.S.), 5 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Northwestern at Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Fond du Lac at Gogebic, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Cook County at Carlton, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry at Mesabi East

Cromwell-Wright at Moose Lake-Willow River

Duluth East at Bemidji

Duluth Marshall at Wrenshall

East Central at Barnum

Eveleth-Gilbert at Proctor

Floodwood at Two Harbors

Greenway at Grand Rapids

Hermantown at Cloquet

Lakeview Christian Academy at McGregor

Nashwauk-Keewatin at Bigfork

North Woods at South Ridge

Superior at Duluth Denfeld

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Driver points leaders

1. Jimmie Johnson 3,082

2. Matt Kenseth 3,076

3. Kyle Busch 3,072

4. Carl Edwards 3,070

5. Kurt Busch 3,063

6. Martin Truex Jr. 3,058

7. Kevin Harvick 3,052

8. Joey Logano 3,046

9. Austin Dillon 3,046

10. Denny Hamlin 3,040

11. Brad Keselowski 3,039

12. Chase Elliott 3,021

13. Tony Stewart 2,131

14. Kyle Larson 2,120

15. Chris Buescher 2,090

16. Jamie McMurray 2,088

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Sunday’s Results

Atlanta 105, Orlando 98

Oklahoma City 112, Minnesota 94

Denver 106, Portland 97

Monday’s Results

Detroit 102, Milwaukee 78

Boston 120, Brooklyn 99

Charlotte 108, Chicago 104, OT

Utah 104, L.A. Clippers 78

Today’s Games

Washington at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 85, Los Angeles 79 (series tied 2-2)

Thursday’s Game

Game 5: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (6-0) 3-0

Iowa (5-2) 3-1

Northwestern (3-3) 2-1

Minnesota (4-2) 1-2

Wisconsin (4-2) 1-2

Purdue (3-3) 1-2

Illinois (2-4) 1-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (6-0) 3-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-2) 1-2

Indiana (3-3) 1-2

Michigan State (2-4) 0-3

Rutgers (2-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPNU)

Wisconsin at Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Indiana at Northwestern, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

Michigan State at Maryland, 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m. (WDIO Chs. 10&13)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (6-1) 3-0

Minn. Duluth (6-1) 3-0

St. Cloud State (4-3) 3-0

MS-Moorhead (3-4) 1-2

Northern State (3-4) 1-2

Mary (1-6) 1-2

Minot State (1-6) 0-3

Minn.-Crookston (0-7) 0-3

South Division

Sioux Falls (7-0) 3-0

MS-Mankato (5-2) 2-1

Winona State (5-2) 2-1

Wayne State (3-4) 2-1

Augustana (4-3) 1-2

SW Minn. State (4-3) 1-2

Upper Iowa (2-5) 1-2

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5) 0-3

Thursday’s Game

Southwest Minnesota State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, noon

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Mary, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minot State, 1 p.m.

Winona State at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Northern State, 1 p.m.

Augustana at Upper Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

UMAC

Eureka (6-1) 5-1

Northwestern (6-1) 5-1

St. Scholastica (5-2) 5-1

MacMurray (5-2) 4-2

Westminster (4-3) 4-2

Minn.-Morris (3-3) 3-3

Crown (2-5) 2-4

Greenville (1-6) 1-5

Iowa Wesleyan (1-6) 1-5

Martin Luther (0-7) 0-6

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Minnesota-Morris, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Westminster (Mo.), noon

Eureka at Crown, noon

Martin Luther at Greenville, 1 p.m.

MacMurray at Iowa Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

American Football Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. NW Missouri St. (30) 7-0 750

2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-0 717

3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 6-0 689

4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 6-0 660

5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 619

6. Sioux Falls 7-0 596

7. Harding (Ark.) 7-0 537

8. California (Pa.) 6-0 536

9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 5-1 496

10. North Alabama 4-1 494

11. Ashland (Ohio) 6-1 458

12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 6-1 390

13. Indiana (Pa.) 5-1 387

14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 7-0 343

15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 6-1 333

16. Valdosta State (Ga.) 5-1 294

17. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 6-1 239

18. Assumption (Mass.) 6-1 230

19. Florida Tech 5-1 203

20. N.C.-Pembroke 6-1 181

21. Bemidji State 6-1 148

22. Wayne State (Mich.) 6-1 141

23. Fairmont State (W. Va.) 7-0 87

24. Minnesota Duluth 6-1 56

25. Ferris State 5-2 53

Others receiving votes: Newberry (S.C.) 48; Slippery Rock (Pa.) 25; Colorado School of Mines 11; Central Missouri 9; Wingate (N.C.) 7; Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 6; Central Washington 4; West Alabama 2; Notre Dame (Ohio) 1.

Hockey

NHL

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 3 0 0 0 6

Colorado 2 0 0 0 4

Dallas 1 1 0 0 2

Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2

Nashville 1 1 0 0 2

Chicago 1 2 0 0 2

Winnipeg 1 2 0 0 2

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Vancouver 2 0 0 0 4

Edmonton 2 1 0 0 4

San Jose 2 1 0 0 4

Arizona 1 0 0 0 2

Anaheim 0 2 1 0 1

Calgary 0 2 0 1 1

Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 0

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Florida 2 0 0 0 4

Tampa Bay 2 0 0 0 4

Boston 2 1 0 0 4

Ottawa 2 1 0 0 4

Montreal 1 0 0 1 3

Toronto 1 0 1 0 3

Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2

Detroit 1 2 0 0 2

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Pittsburgh 2 0 1 0 5

NY Rangers 2 1 0 0 4

Philadelphia 1 0 1 0 3

Washington 1 0 0 1 3

Carolina 0 0 2 0 2

NY Islanders 1 2 0 0 2

New Jersey 0 1 1 0 1

Columbus 0 2 0 0 0

Sunday’s Results

NY Islanders 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Buffalo 6, Edmonton 2

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, OT

Monday’s Results

NY Rangers 7, San Jose 4

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Detroit 5, Ottawa 1

Boston 4, Winnipeg 1

Today’s Games

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

San Jose at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. North Dakota (50) 3-0-0 1,000

2. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 862

3. Notre Dame 3-1-0 816

4. Quinnipiac 2-1-1 814

5. Mass.-Lowell 2-0-2 766

6. Denver 2-2-0 710

7. Minnesota 2-0-0 702

8. Boston U. 1-2-0 624

9. Minn. State-Mankato 4-0-0 611

10. Boston College 2-2-0 573

11. Michigan 2-1-0 441

12. St. Lawrence 3-1-0 434

13. Harvard 0-0-0 428

14. St. Cloud State 0-2-0 296

15. Providence 1-2-0 255

16. Yale 0-0-0 207

17. Northeastern 1-1-2 185

18. Bemidji State 4-0-0 170

19. Ohio State 1-0-2 157

20. Nebraska-Omaha 2-0-0 105

Others receiving votes: Western Michigan 82; Maine 75; Miami 38; Air Force 31; Penn State 28; Holy Cross 25; Cornell 17; Wisconsin 16; Connecticut 10; Lake Superior 6; Army 5; Clarkson 5; Dartmouth 3; Bowling Green 2; Rochester Institute of Technology 1.

NCHC

Friday’s Games

Colorado College at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Games

U.S. Under-18 Team at Minnesota Duluth, 7:37 p.m., exhibition (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado College at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

Vermont at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

BIG TEN

Friday’s Games

Denver at Michigan State, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:35 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m. exhibition

St. Cloud State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

Saturday’s Game

Denver at Michigan State, 4:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio State, 6:05 p.m.

Penn State at Notre Dame, 6:05 p.m. (NBC Sports Network)

Michigan Tech at Michigan, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m. (FSN-Plus)

COLLEGE WOMEN

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

W-L Pts

1. Wisconsin (15) 5-0-1 150

2. Minnesota 5-1-0 133

3. Quinnipiac 5-1-0 115

4. Minnesota Duluth 3-2-1 93

5. Colgate 4-0-0 80

6. Boston College 3-2-1 62

7. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 56

8. Clarkson 2-3-1 46

9. North Dakota 4-1-1 31

10. Bemidji State 4-2-0 30

Others receiving votes: Princeton 14; Boston University 8; Robert Morris 4; Ohio State 2; Mercyhurst 1.

WCHA

W-L-T-SW Pts

Wisconsin (5-0-1) 3-0-1-1 11

Minnesota (5-1) 3-1-0-0 9

North Dakota (4-1-1) 3-1-0-0 9

Bemidji State (4-2) 2-2-0-0 6

Minn. Duluth (3-2-1) 2-2-0-0 6

Ohio State (3-2-1) 1-2-1-0 4

St. Cloud State (2-4) 1-3-0-0 3

Minn. St.-Mankato (2-4) 0-4-0-0 0

Friday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:07 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

St. Scholastica (8-6) 7-0 21

Wis.-Superior (7-7) 5-1 15

Martin Luther (9-5-1) 4-2-1 13

Northwestern (6-7-1) 4-2 12

North Central (9-4-1) 3-2-1 10

Crown (5-9-1) 3-4 9

Minn.-Morris (2-11) 2-4 6

Bethany Lutheran (0-16) 0-6 0

Northland (0-13) 0-7 0

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

W-L-T Pts

Minot State (11-1) 10-0 30

MS-Mankato (10-3-1) 9-2 27

Augustana (9-4-1) 8-2-1 25

Bemidji State (10-4) 8-3 24

Upper Iowa (7-5) 6-4 18

St. Cloud State (6-5-3) 5-3-3 18

Wayne State (7-4-3) 4-4-3 15

Minn. Duluth (6-5-3) 4-4-3 15

SW Minn. State (5-8-1) 4-6-1 13

Concordia-St. Paul (3-7-4) 3-4-4 13

Northern State (6-7) 4-7 12

Mary (3-6-3) 3-5-2 11

Winona State (6-7-1) 3-7-1 10

Sioux Falls (3-9-2) 3-7-1 10

MS-Moorhead (3-10) 2-9 6

Minn.-Crookston (2-11-1) 1-9-1 4

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

Northland (8-4-1) 6-0-1 19

St. Scholastica (7-7-2) 5-1-1 16

Bethany Lutheran (8-6-2) 4-1-1 13

Northwestern (7-5) 4-2 12

Minn.-Morris (4-7-1) 3-2-1 10

Martin Luther (4-11) 3-4 9

North Central (3-10) 1-5 3

Wis.-Superior (1-12) 1-5 3

Crown (1-12-1) 0-7 0

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

W-L

Minn. Duluth (19-0) 11-0

SW Minn. State (16-3) 10-1

Augustana (18-3) 9-2

Concordia-St. Paul (17-2) 9-2

Winona State (17-3) 8-3

Northern State (14-5) 7-4

Wayne State (15-5) 6-5

Sioux Falls (12-7) 6-5

Minn.-Crookston (8-11) 4-7

MS-Mankato (9-10) 3-8

Upper Iowa (9-11) 3-8

MS-Moorhead (8-11) 3-8

St. Cloud State (8-12) 3-8

Mary (8-12) 3-8

Bemidji State (7-13) 3-8

Minot State (5-15) 0-11

UMAC

W-L

Northwestern (24-3) 4-0

Minn.-Morris (10-13) 4-0

St. Scholastica (9-13) 4-1

Martin Luther (9-19) 4-1

Wis.-Superior (7-19) 2-3

North Central (9-12) 1-3

Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4

Crown (3-19) 0-4

Northland (2-21) 0-4

American Volleyball

Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 19-0 1,199

2. SW Minnesota St. (1) 16-3 1,138

3. Concordia-St. Paul 17-2 1,102

4. Nebraska-Kearney 24-1 1,009

5. Wheeling Jesuit 22-2 997

6. Winona State 17-3 957

7. Alaska-Anchorage 20-1 868

8. Augustana (S.D.) 18-3 839

9. Wayne (Neb.) State 15-5 768

10. Angelo State 18-2 750

11. Central Oklahoma 21-2 738

12. Palm Beach Atlantic 15-3 625

13. Northern State 14-5 602

14. Washburn 19-4 564

15. Central Missouri 15-6 515

16. Lewis 16-5 442

17. NW Missouri State 20-2 386

18. CS-San Bernardino 12-4 342

19. W. Washington 12-6 272

20. Tampa 13-4 262

21. Ferris State 16-5 240

22. Colo. School of Mines 15-4 223

23. Metro State 15-3 170

24. Colorado Mesa 15-3 106

25. Florida Southern 12-5 90

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Wayne (Mich.) State 75; Rockhurst 55; Augustana University 37; California Baptist 36; Tarleton State 36; Findlay 33; Wingate 29; West Florida 27; North Alabama 22; Concordia (Calif.) 19; Arkansas-Fort Smith 6; Dixie State-Utah 3.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Minnesota Twins - Outrighted LHP Tommy Milone, LHP Pat Dean, LHP Andrew Albers, and 2B James Beresford to Rochester (IL).

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks - Named Mike Hazen executive vice president and general manager.

Washington Nationals - Released RHP Bronson Arroyo.

Football

National Football League

Carolina Panthers - Acquired TE Chris Manhertz off waivers from New Orleans. Cut TE Scott Simonson. Waived DB Lou Young.

Denver Broncos - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Baltimore. Cut T Darrion Weems.

Detroit Lions - Added DB Charles Washington to the practice squad. Cut WR Jay Lee.

Green Bay Packers - Cut DT Brian Price.

Indianapolis Colts - Waived DB Frankie Williams.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Cut T Jeffrey Linkenbach.

New England Patriots - Added RB Tyler Gaffney and RB Glenn Gronkowski to the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut DB Al-Hajj Shabazz. Waived T Matt Feiler.

San Diego Chargers - Waived LB Tyler Marcordes.

Seattle Seahawks - Cut DT Jordan Hill.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Added WR Donteea Dye, DB Trae Elston, WR Freddie Martino, and TE Tevin Westbrook to the practice squad. Signed RB Antone Smith. Waived RB Russell Hansbrough.

Tennessee Titans - Cut C Andy Gallik.

NCAA Football

Nevada - Announced RB Akeel Lynch has retired from football due to health concerns.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Atlanta Hawks - Waived SF Matt Costello.

Chicago Bulls - Acquired PG Michael Carter-Williams from the Milwaukee Bucks for SF Tony Snell.

Dallas Mavericks - Signed C Jaleel Cousins. Waived PF Jameel Warney.

Detroit Pistons - Waived PF Nikola Jovanovic.

Indiana Pacers - Waived SF Alex Poythress and SG Nick Zeisloft.

Miami Heat - Signed C Vashil Fernandez. Waived C Stefan Jankovic.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Signed SF Reggie Williams. Waived SG Alex Caruso.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - Assigned D Zbynek Michalek to Tuscon (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Signed RW Givani Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Matthew Benning to Bakersfield (AHL). Recalled G Laurent Brossoit from Bakersfield (AHL).

Minnesota Wild - Assigned D Mike Reilly to Iowa (AHL).

New York Islanders - Placed C Shane Prince on IR.