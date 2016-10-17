Local names & news

Riding a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s crucial home game against Bemidji State, the Bulldogs (6-1) are ranked 24th nationally; the Beavers are No. 21.

UMD was ranked 19th in the preseason before dropping its opener against Southwest Minnesota State.

No. 6 Sioux Falls is the highest-ranked NSIC team, while defending national champion Northwest Missouri State holds down the top spot.

College hockey

UMD men vault to second in national poll

Minnesota Duluth jumped two spots to No. 2 in the United States College Hockey Online Division I men’s poll this week, setting the stage for a possible matchup of No. 1 North Dakota and No. 2 UMD on Oct. 28-29 at Amsoil Arena.

North Dakota and UMD also are first and second, respectively, in the latest USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

UMD, which has an exhibition this Saturday night against the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 team at Amsoil Arena, split a nonconference series with Notre Dame over the weekend winning 4-3 Friday and losing 3-1 Saturday. The Fighting Irish also moved up two spots to No. 3.

The Fighting Hawks were a unanimous No. 1 in the USCHO poll released Monday following their 5-2 win over Rensselaer in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game in Grand Forks, N.D. The Hawks host No. 18 Bemidji State this week.

-- The UMD women maintained their No. 4 ranking this week following a pair of one-goal losses at No. 3 Minnesota last weekend. The Gophers moved up one spot to second after their 4-3 and 3-2 wins over UMD, with the second coming in overtime. The Bulldogs host No. 10 Bemidji State in a WCHA series at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 4:07 p.m. Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

College volleyball

UMD maintains top spot in Division II

For the third consecutive week, Minnesota Duluth is atop the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division II poll that was released Monday.

UMD (19-0 overall, 11-0 NSIC) coasted to a pair of conference sweeps last week — over Northern State and Minnesota State-Moorhead — and received 47 of 48 first-place votes. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 nationally for the 17th time in program history, host St. Cloud State at 7 p.m. today. They are the country’s last remaining undefeated Division II team.

UMD is followed by a pair of NSIC clubs, with Southwest Minnesota State (16-3) moving up to No. 2 after defeating Concordia-St. Paul (17-2), which slipped to No. 3.