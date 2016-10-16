Drag racing: Anderson creeps closer to Line
Duluthian Greg Anderson reached the semifinal round during Sunday’s National Hot Rod Association Fall Nationals at Ennis, Texas, to move closer to Pro Stock points leader Jason Line of Wright.
Anderson won his first two rounds at Texas Motorplex before losing to Alex Laughlin by .018 second even though Anderson’s Camaro had a faster time of 209.14 mph compared to Laughlin’s 208.59. Laughlin then lost to Drew Skillman in the finals.
Skillman defeated Anderson’s teammate Line in the quarterfinals, leaving Line a narrow 26-point lead with two races remaining on the 2016 schedule.