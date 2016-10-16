Drag racing: Anderson creeps closer to Line

Anderson won his first two rounds at Texas Motorplex before losing to Alex Laughlin by .018 second even though Anderson’s Camaro had a faster time of 209.14 mph compared to Laughlin’s 208.59. Laughlin then lost to Drew Skillman in the finals.

Skillman defeated Anderson’s teammate Line in the quarterfinals, leaving Line a narrow 26-point lead with two races remaining on the 2016 schedule.