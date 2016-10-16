College women’s soccer: UMD falls to NSIC foe
Junior midfielder Emily Huddleston scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and Minnesota Duluth was unable to rally in a 4-1 defeat to Southwest Minnesota State in an NSIC game Sunday in Marshall, Minn.
UMD (6-5-3 overall, 4-4-3 NSIC) has lost four out of its last five games against the Mustangs (5-8-1, 4-6-1) after winning the first 21 meetings.
Junior midfielder Hailey Hoff of Hermantown scored her first career goal for UMD early in the second half off a corner kick from junior defender Anna Morrison to close the deficit to 2-1.
But junior forward Amanda Hartmann knocked in her fifth goal of the season at 66:40 and senior midfielder Morgan Weyer-Coates put the game out of reach in the final minutes.
UMD sophomore goalkeeper Sisley Ng tied a career high with 10 saves.