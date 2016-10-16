College men’s soccer: St. Thomas dominates CSS
St. Scholastica was held to one shot on goal in a 3-0 nonconference loss to eighth-ranked St. Thomas on Sunday at Saints Field.
The unbeaten Tommies (11-0-3) opened the scoring five minutes into the game when Mark Heydt played a cross into the box which Christian Elliehausen flicked over CSS goalkeeper Corrado Rosato of Duluth.
Shae Bottum’s free kick in the 35th minute doubled the lead and Pierce Erickson’s tap-in in the 57th minute ended the scoring.
Rosato made six saves for the Saints (8-6), while Tommies netminder Aidan Hogan only had to stop one shot to earn his sixth shutout of the season.