UMD to induct six into Hall of Fame

Battaglia started four years in both football and baseball for the Bulldogs, attaining NSIC recognition twice in each sport. The Cloquet native played wide receiver for the Bulldogs and holds UMD records for receptions (189), yards (3,685) and touchdown catches (38). In baseball, the outfielder became the first Bulldog to attain American Baseball Coaches Association All-American first-team honors as a junior in 2003 after batting a personal-best .455 and setting then-single-season records for hits (71), hitting streak (22 games), RBIs (65) and total bases while matching the club mark for home runs (15). He remains the program’s all-time batting average leader with a .411 mark.

Fermanich, a native of Antigo, Wis., never missed a start in the UMD men’s basketball backcourt while establishing four career records that have never been broken: assists (559), steals (225), games (127) and starts (127). He captained UMD to its fourth consecutive Northern Intercollegiate Conference championship and NAIA tournament berth in 1991-92 while leading the Bulldogs in scoring with a career-high 13.2 points per game. That spring he closed his UMD baseball career with a third straight All-NIC citation, playing shortstop, third base and left field.

Hicks, who graduated from Duluth Denfeld in 1963, is the only Bulldog to capture a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s individual golf title twice, claiming the crown outright in 1967 after finishing as co-medalist the previous year. Hicks also was a UMD skiing letterwinner, competing with the U.S. ski jumping team at the 1964 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, and capturing the U.S. National Ski Jumping Championship in 1965. After college, he had a successful run as an amateur golfer before receiving his PGA Class A professional membership. He was a member of the PGA Tour in 1982 and won the Wisconsin PGA Match Play Tournament in 1987.

Dietz, of Elk River, Minn., is one of just two three-time All-American basketball players UMD has ever produced while holding the distinction of being the only Bulldog to ever finish as the team scoring leader four straight seasons. She holds the No. 2 spot on UMD’s all-time scoring chart with 2,115 points while holding six program records, including single-season field-goal percentage (.664 set in 2005-06) and career free throws made (678). The mathematics and psychology double major maintained a 3.97 cumulative grade-point average.

Lessard capped his hockey career in 2003-04 by earning college hockey’s highest honor by winning the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The right wing from Saint-Joseph-de-Beauce, Quebec, topped NCAA Division I in scoring (63 points), goals (32) and power-play tallies (14) that season while helping lead the Bulldogs to a 28-13-4 record and their first NCAA Frozen Four appearance in nearly 20 years. He went on to play eight years professionally, skating in 27 games over three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jones, a Proctor native, was an integral part of four NSIC softball championships teams, going 41-3 in the process while earning the Bulldogs’ first trip the NCAA Division II regionals in 1996. As a senior in 1998, she set team single-season marks for batting average (.503, still the program’s all-time best), RBIs (50), total bases (107), doubles (15), putouts (362) and slugging percentage (.728) while being named NSIC player of the year. The three-time all-conference selection holds career records for batting average (.441) and slugging percentage (.638).

The 19th UMD Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will take place at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites’ Lake Superior Ballroom in downtown Duluth.