Scoreboard

Washburn at Superior, 5 p.m. (ifan.tv)

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Northeast Range at International Falls, 5 p.m.

Two Harbors at Superior, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Cumberland, Hayward, Spooner at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Christian Academy at Silver Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Barnum at McGregor

Bemidji at Grand Rapids

Cloquet at Superior (ifan.tv)

Chisholm at Northland

Deer River at International Falls

Esko at Duluth East

Greenway at Virginia

Moose Lake-Willow River at Proctor

Mora at Hermantown

Mountain Iron-Buhl at Littlefork-Big Falls

Nashwauk-Keewatin at Ely

South Ridge at Cherry

Wrenshall at East Central

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 121, Brooklyn 100

Memphis 121, Philadelphia 91

Dallas 114, Oklahoma City 109

Portland 109, L.A. Lakers 106, OT

Wednesday’s Results

Minnesota 105, Denver 88

Houston 116, New Orleans 104

San Antonio 95, Orlando 89

Indiana 101, Milwaukee 83

Phoenix at Utah, night

Today’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sacramento vs L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota 79, Los Angeles 60 (series tied 1-1)

Friday’s Game

Game 3: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

NFL

Injury Report

Today’s Game

Denver at San Diego — San Diego: OUT: S Jahleel Addae (Collarbone), CB Jason Verrett (Knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (Foot), T King Dunlap (Undisclosed), CB Brandon Flowers (Concussion), G Orlando Franklin (Knee), G Chris Hairston (Groin), CB Craig Mager (Shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (Shoulder), P Drew Kaser (Hip), RB Dexter McCluster (Hamstring). Denver: OUT: LB Demarcus Ware (Elbow). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (Hamstring), S Justin Simmons (Wrist).

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Iowa (4-2) 2-1

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Purdue (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

Illinois (1-4) 0-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-1) 1-1

Indiana (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)

Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

Northern State (3-3) 1-1

Minot State (1-5) 0-2

Mary (0-6) 0-2

Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

South Division

Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

Winona State (5-1) 2-0

Augustana (4-2) 1-1

MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

Saturday’s Games

Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

UMAC

St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

Eureka (4-2) 3-2

Westminster (3-3) 3-2

Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

Crown (1-5) 1-4

Greenville (1-5) 1-4

Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.

Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L OT SO Pts

Ottawa 1 0 0 0 2

Toronto 0 0 1 0 1

Boston 0 0 0 0 0

Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit 0 0 0 0 0

Florida 0 0 0 0 0

Montreal 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

W L OT SO Pts

Carolina 0 0 0 0 0

Columbus 0 0 0 0 0

NY Islanders 0 0 0 0 0

NY Rangers 0 0 0 0 0

New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0

Washington 0 0 0 0 0

Western Conference

Central Division

W L OT SO Pts

St. Louis 1 0 0 0 2

Colorado 0 0 0 0 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0

Nashville 0 0 0 0 0

Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago 0 1 0 0 0

Pacific Division

W L OT SO Pts

Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona 0 0 0 0 0

Calgary 0 0 0 0 0

Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose 0 0 0 0 0

Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0

Wednesday’s Results

Ottawa 5, Toronto 4, OT

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Calgary at Edmonton, night

Los Angeles at San Jose, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

Friday’s Games

Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.

Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Volleyball

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Wednesday’s Result

Northland def. Fond du Lac 25-8, 25-11, 25-19

Hibbing def. Mesabi Range 25-20, 25-18, 29-27

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Boston Red Sox - Activated LF Bryce Brentz. Activated RP Roenis Elias. Activated LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Henry Owens, 3B Yoan Moncada, SS Deven Marrero, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Williams Jerez, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Heath Hembree, C Ryan Hanigan, and LHP Fernando Abad.

National League

Atlanta Braves - Outrighted LHP Andrew McKirahan and LHP Matt Marksberry to Mississippi (SL).

Colorado Rockies - Outrighted RHP Justin Miller and RHP Christian Bergman to Albuquerque (PCL).

San Diego Padres - Fired president and CEO Mike Dee.

San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Ehire Adrianza, RHP Albert Suarez, RHP Chris Stratton, C Tony Sanchez, RHP Jake Peavy, RF Jarrett Parker, LHP Josh Osich, LHP Steven Okert, RHP Joe Nathan, RHP Joan Gregorio, RHP Cory Gearrin, RHP Kyle Crick, RHP Matt Cain, RHP Clayton Blackburn, and 3B Gordon Beckham.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Added QB Zac Dysert to the practice squad.

Baltimore Ravens - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Miami. Cut LB Chris Carter.

Carolina Panthers - Added DB Lou Young to the practice squad.

Chicago Bears - Added DB Demontre Hurst to the practice squad.

Cleveland Browns - Added C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

Detroit Lions - Added WR Jay Lee to the practice squad. Cut LB Steve Longa and DB Charles Washington.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Marcus Ball to the practice squad.

Los Angeles Rams - Cut DL Morgan Fox.

Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Leon Orr from the practice squad. Added RB Senorise Perry to the practice squad. Cut G Dallas Thomas.

New England Patriots - Added WR Shaq Evans to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.

New York Giants - Added LB Eric Pinkins to the practice squad. Cut DB Michael Hunter. Cut DT Montori Hughes and QB Logan Thomas.

New York Jets - Placed WR Eric Decker on IR. Signed DB Nick Marshall.

Oakland Raiders - Added TE Cooper Helfet to the practice squad. Cut LB Darnell Sankey.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Karlos Williams to the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers - Re-signed QB Colin Kaepernick to a two-year restructured contract with a player option for one year.

Washington Redskins - Added DT A.J. Francis to the practice squad.

NCAA Football

Baylor - Suspended DB Eric Ogor for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.

Utah - Announced RB Joe Williams has rescinded his plans to retire and has rejoined the program.

Washington State - Suspended LB Logan Tago indefinitely for violating team rules.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers - Waived SF Dorell Wright and PG Xavier Munford.

Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SG Julian Jacobs, PF Zach Auguste, and PF Travis Wear.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Placed LW Nicolas Kerdiles on IR.

Boston Bruins - Recalled C Tim Schaller from Providence (AHL).

Calgary Flames - Assigned C Daniel Pribyl to Stockton (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned LW Pierre-Luc Dubois to Cape Breton (QMJHL). Recalled C Alexander Wennberg from Cleveland (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Eric Gryba to Bakersfield (AHL). Named Wayne Gretzky partner and vice chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group.

Florida Panthers - Assigned D Linus Hultstrom to Djurgardens IF (Sweden).

Montreal Canadiens - Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from St. John’s (AHL).

New Jersey Devils - Released G Anders Lindback.

New York Islanders - Signed D Mitchell Vande Sompel to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned C Roman Lyubimov to Lehigh Valley (AHL).