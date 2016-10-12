Scoreboard

Search
    By News Tribune Today at 11:05 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Hockey

    NHL

    Wild at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Soccer

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Hayward at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.

    Washburn at Superior, 5 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Northeast Range at International Falls, 5 p.m.

    Two Harbors at Superior, 5 p.m.

    Volleyball

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    Cumberland, Hayward, Spooner at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.

    Lakeview Christian Academy at Silver Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    Barnum at McGregor

    Bemidji at Grand Rapids

    Cloquet at Superior (ifan.tv)

    Chisholm at Northland

    Deer River at International Falls

    Esko at Duluth East

    Greenway at Virginia

    Moose Lake-Willow River at Proctor

    Mora at Hermantown

    Mountain Iron-Buhl at Littlefork-Big Falls

    Nashwauk-Keewatin at Ely

    South Ridge at Cherry

    Wrenshall at East Central

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Tuesday’s Results

    Miami 121, Brooklyn 100

    Memphis 121, Philadelphia 91

    Dallas 114, Oklahoma City 109

    Portland 109, L.A. Lakers 106, OT

    Wednesday’s Results

    Minnesota 105, Denver 88

    Houston 116, New Orleans 104

    San Antonio 95, Orlando 89

    Indiana 101, Milwaukee 83

    Phoenix at Utah, night

    Today’s Games

    Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

    Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

    Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

    Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

    Sacramento vs L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

    Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Tuesday’s Result

    Minnesota 79, Los Angeles 60 (series tied 1-1)

    Friday’s Game

    Game 3: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Football

    NFL

    Injury Report

    Today’s Game

    Denver at San Diego — San Diego: OUT: S Jahleel Addae (Collarbone), CB Jason Verrett (Knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (Foot), T King Dunlap (Undisclosed), CB Brandon Flowers (Concussion), G Orlando Franklin (Knee), G Chris Hairston (Groin), CB Craig Mager (Shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (Shoulder), P Drew Kaser (Hip), RB Dexter McCluster (Hamstring). Denver: OUT: LB Demarcus Ware (Elbow). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (Hamstring), S Justin Simmons (Wrist).

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

    Iowa (4-2) 2-1

    Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

    Purdue (3-2) 1-1

    Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

    Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

    Illinois (1-4) 0-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-1) 1-1

    Indiana (3-2) 1-1

    Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

    Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)

    Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

    Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)

    Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

    Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

    St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

    Northern State (3-3) 1-1

    Minot State (1-5) 0-2

    Mary (0-6) 0-2

    Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

    Winona State (5-1) 2-0

    Augustana (4-2) 1-1

    MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

    SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

    Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

    Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

    Saturday’s Games

    Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

    Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.

    Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

    UMAC

    St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

    Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

    MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

    Eureka (4-2) 3-2

    Westminster (3-3) 3-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

    Crown (1-5) 1-4

    Greenville (1-5) 1-4

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

    Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.

    Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.

    Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.

    Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Eastern Conference

    Atlantic Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Ottawa 1 0 0 0 2

    Toronto 0 0 1 0 1

    Boston 0 0 0 0 0

    Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0

    Detroit 0 0 0 0 0

    Florida 0 0 0 0 0

    Montreal 0 0 0 0 0

    Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0

    Metropolitan Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Carolina 0 0 0 0 0

    Columbus 0 0 0 0 0

    NY Islanders 0 0 0 0 0

    NY Rangers 0 0 0 0 0

    New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0

    Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0

    Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0

    Washington 0 0 0 0 0

    Western Conference

    Central Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    St. Louis 1 0 0 0 2

    Colorado 0 0 0 0 0

    Dallas 0 0 0 0 0

    Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0

    Nashville 0 0 0 0 0

    Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0

    Chicago 0 1 0 0 0

    Pacific Division

    W L OT SO Pts

    Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0

    Arizona 0 0 0 0 0

    Calgary 0 0 0 0 0

    Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0

    Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0

    San Jose 0 0 0 0 0

    Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0

    Wednesday’s Results

    Ottawa 5, Toronto 4, OT

    St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

    Calgary at Edmonton, night

    Los Angeles at San Jose, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

    NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.

    Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

    Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

    New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

    Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

    Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

    Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Friday’s Games

    Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    Friday’s Games

    Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

    Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.

    USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Wednesday’s Result

    Northland def. Fond du Lac 25-8, 25-11, 25-19

    Hibbing def. Mesabi Range 25-20, 25-18, 29-27

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Boston Red Sox - Activated LF Bryce Brentz. Activated RP Roenis Elias. Activated LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Henry Owens, 3B Yoan Moncada, SS Deven Marrero, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Williams Jerez, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Heath Hembree, C Ryan Hanigan, and LHP Fernando Abad.

    National League

    Atlanta Braves - Outrighted LHP Andrew McKirahan and LHP Matt Marksberry to Mississippi (SL).

    Colorado Rockies - Outrighted RHP Justin Miller and RHP Christian Bergman to Albuquerque (PCL).

    San Diego Padres - Fired president and CEO Mike Dee.

    San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Ehire Adrianza, RHP Albert Suarez, RHP Chris Stratton, C Tony Sanchez, RHP Jake Peavy, RF Jarrett Parker, LHP Josh Osich, LHP Steven Okert, RHP Joe Nathan, RHP Joan Gregorio, RHP Cory Gearrin, RHP Kyle Crick, RHP Matt Cain, RHP Clayton Blackburn, and 3B Gordon Beckham.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Added QB Zac Dysert to the practice squad.

    Baltimore Ravens - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Miami. Cut LB Chris Carter.

    Carolina Panthers - Added DB Lou Young to the practice squad.

    Chicago Bears - Added DB Demontre Hurst to the practice squad.

    Cleveland Browns - Added C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.

    Detroit Lions - Added WR Jay Lee to the practice squad. Cut LB Steve Longa and DB Charles Washington.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Marcus Ball to the practice squad.

    Los Angeles Rams - Cut DL Morgan Fox.

    Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Leon Orr from the practice squad. Added RB Senorise Perry to the practice squad. Cut G Dallas Thomas.

    New England Patriots - Added WR Shaq Evans to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.

    New York Giants - Added LB Eric Pinkins to the practice squad. Cut DB Michael Hunter. Cut DT Montori Hughes and QB Logan Thomas.

    New York Jets - Placed WR Eric Decker on IR. Signed DB Nick Marshall.

    Oakland Raiders - Added TE Cooper Helfet to the practice squad. Cut LB Darnell Sankey.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Karlos Williams to the practice squad.

    San Francisco 49ers - Re-signed QB Colin Kaepernick to a two-year restructured contract with a player option for one year.

    Washington Redskins - Added DT A.J. Francis to the practice squad.

    NCAA Football

    Baylor - Suspended DB Eric Ogor for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.

    Utah - Announced RB Joe Williams has rescinded his plans to retire and has rejoined the program.

    Washington State - Suspended LB Logan Tago indefinitely for violating team rules.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Los Angeles Clippers - Waived SF Dorell Wright and PG Xavier Munford.

    Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SG Julian Jacobs, PF Zach Auguste, and PF Travis Wear.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Placed LW Nicolas Kerdiles on IR.

    Boston Bruins - Recalled C Tim Schaller from Providence (AHL).

    Calgary Flames - Assigned C Daniel Pribyl to Stockton (AHL).

    Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned LW Pierre-Luc Dubois to Cape Breton (QMJHL). Recalled C Alexander Wennberg from Cleveland (AHL).

    Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Eric Gryba to Bakersfield (AHL). Named Wayne Gretzky partner and vice chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group.

    Florida Panthers - Assigned D Linus Hultstrom to Djurgardens IF (Sweden).

    Montreal Canadiens - Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from St. John’s (AHL).

    New Jersey Devils - Released G Anders Lindback.

    New York Islanders - Signed D Mitchell Vande Sompel to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned C Roman Lyubimov to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

