Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Hockey
NHL
Wild at St. Louis, 7 p.m. (FSN/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Soccer
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Hayward at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.
Washburn at Superior, 5 p.m. (ifan.tv)
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Northeast Range at International Falls, 5 p.m.
Two Harbors at Superior, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Cumberland, Hayward, Spooner at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview Christian Academy at Silver Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Barnum at McGregor
Bemidji at Grand Rapids
Cloquet at Superior (ifan.tv)
Chisholm at Northland
Deer River at International Falls
Esko at Duluth East
Greenway at Virginia
Moose Lake-Willow River at Proctor
Mora at Hermantown
Mountain Iron-Buhl at Littlefork-Big Falls
Nashwauk-Keewatin at Ely
South Ridge at Cherry
Wrenshall at East Central
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Tuesday’s Results
Miami 121, Brooklyn 100
Memphis 121, Philadelphia 91
Dallas 114, Oklahoma City 109
Portland 109, L.A. Lakers 106, OT
Wednesday’s Results
Minnesota 105, Denver 88
Houston 116, New Orleans 104
San Antonio 95, Orlando 89
Indiana 101, Milwaukee 83
Phoenix at Utah, night
Today’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento vs L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Tuesday’s Result
Minnesota 79, Los Angeles 60 (series tied 1-1)
Friday’s Game
Game 3: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Football
NFL
Injury Report
Today’s Game
Denver at San Diego — San Diego: OUT: S Jahleel Addae (Collarbone), CB Jason Verrett (Knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Joe Barksdale (Foot), T King Dunlap (Undisclosed), CB Brandon Flowers (Concussion), G Orlando Franklin (Knee), G Chris Hairston (Groin), CB Craig Mager (Shoulder), LB Denzel Perryman (Shoulder), P Drew Kaser (Hip), RB Dexter McCluster (Hamstring). Denver: OUT: LB Demarcus Ware (Elbow). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kayvon Webster (Hamstring), S Justin Simmons (Wrist).
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Iowa (4-2) 2-1
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Purdue (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-2) 0-2
Illinois (1-4) 0-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (5-0) 2-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-1) 1-1
Indiana (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-3) 0-2
Rutgers (2-4) 0-3
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)
Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)
Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0
Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0
St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0
MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1
Northern State (3-3) 1-1
Minot State (1-5) 0-2
Mary (0-6) 0-2
Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2
South Division
Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0
Winona State (5-1) 2-0
Augustana (4-2) 1-1
MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1
SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1
Wayne State (2-4) 1-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2
Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2
Saturday’s Games
Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
UMAC
St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0
Northwestern (5-1) 4-1
MacMurray (4-2) 4-1
Eureka (4-2) 3-2
Westminster (3-3) 3-2
Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2
Crown (1-5) 1-4
Greenville (1-5) 1-4
Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4
Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.
Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L OT SO Pts
Ottawa 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto 0 0 1 0 1
Boston 0 0 0 0 0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0
Metropolitan Division
W L OT SO Pts
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0
NY Islanders 0 0 0 0 0
NY Rangers 0 0 0 0 0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0
Western Conference
Central Division
W L OT SO Pts
St. Louis 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 0 1 0 0 0
Pacific Division
W L OT SO Pts
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0
Wednesday’s Results
Ottawa 5, Toronto 4, OT
St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Calgary at Edmonton, night
Los Angeles at San Jose, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.
Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)
Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
Friday’s Games
Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.
Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.
Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Volleyball
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Wednesday’s Result
Northland def. Fond du Lac 25-8, 25-11, 25-19
Hibbing def. Mesabi Range 25-20, 25-18, 29-27
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Boston Red Sox - Activated LF Bryce Brentz. Activated RP Roenis Elias. Activated LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Henry Owens, 3B Yoan Moncada, SS Deven Marrero, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Williams Jerez, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Heath Hembree, C Ryan Hanigan, and LHP Fernando Abad.
National League
Atlanta Braves - Outrighted LHP Andrew McKirahan and LHP Matt Marksberry to Mississippi (SL).
Colorado Rockies - Outrighted RHP Justin Miller and RHP Christian Bergman to Albuquerque (PCL).
San Diego Padres - Fired president and CEO Mike Dee.
San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Ehire Adrianza, RHP Albert Suarez, RHP Chris Stratton, C Tony Sanchez, RHP Jake Peavy, RF Jarrett Parker, LHP Josh Osich, LHP Steven Okert, RHP Joe Nathan, RHP Joan Gregorio, RHP Cory Gearrin, RHP Kyle Crick, RHP Matt Cain, RHP Clayton Blackburn, and 3B Gordon Beckham.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Added QB Zac Dysert to the practice squad.
Baltimore Ravens - Acquired G Billy Turner off waivers from Miami. Cut LB Chris Carter.
Carolina Panthers - Added DB Lou Young to the practice squad.
Chicago Bears - Added DB Demontre Hurst to the practice squad.
Cleveland Browns - Added C Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad.
Detroit Lions - Added WR Jay Lee to the practice squad. Cut LB Steve Longa and DB Charles Washington.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Marcus Ball to the practice squad.
Los Angeles Rams - Cut DL Morgan Fox.
Miami Dolphins - Activated DT Leon Orr from the practice squad. Added RB Senorise Perry to the practice squad. Cut G Dallas Thomas.
New England Patriots - Added WR Shaq Evans to the practice squad. Cut RB Glenn Gronkowski.
New York Giants - Added LB Eric Pinkins to the practice squad. Cut DB Michael Hunter. Cut DT Montori Hughes and QB Logan Thomas.
New York Jets - Placed WR Eric Decker on IR. Signed DB Nick Marshall.
Oakland Raiders - Added TE Cooper Helfet to the practice squad. Cut LB Darnell Sankey.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Added RB Karlos Williams to the practice squad.
San Francisco 49ers - Re-signed QB Colin Kaepernick to a two-year restructured contract with a player option for one year.
Washington Redskins - Added DT A.J. Francis to the practice squad.
NCAA Football
Baylor - Suspended DB Eric Ogor for the remainder of the season due to a violation of team rules.
Utah - Announced RB Joe Williams has rescinded his plans to retire and has rejoined the program.
Washington State - Suspended LB Logan Tago indefinitely for violating team rules.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers - Waived SF Dorell Wright and PG Xavier Munford.
Los Angeles Lakers - Waived SG Julian Jacobs, PF Zach Auguste, and PF Travis Wear.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Placed LW Nicolas Kerdiles on IR.
Boston Bruins - Recalled C Tim Schaller from Providence (AHL).
Calgary Flames - Assigned C Daniel Pribyl to Stockton (AHL).
Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned LW Pierre-Luc Dubois to Cape Breton (QMJHL). Recalled C Alexander Wennberg from Cleveland (AHL).
Edmonton Oilers - Assigned D Eric Gryba to Bakersfield (AHL). Named Wayne Gretzky partner and vice chairman of Oilers Entertainment Group.
Florida Panthers - Assigned D Linus Hultstrom to Djurgardens IF (Sweden).
Montreal Canadiens - Recalled G Charlie Lindgren from St. John’s (AHL).
New Jersey Devils - Released G Anders Lindback.
New York Islanders - Signed D Mitchell Vande Sompel to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned C Roman Lyubimov to Lehigh Valley (AHL).