Local names & news

St. Scholastica sophomore Luke Buckton scored two goals and assisted on another to lift the Saints to a 3-1 win over Wisconsin-Superior in a UMAC game Tuesday at Yellowjacket Athletic Complex.

Kyle Farrar gave CSS a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute when he redirected a Buckton corner kick past UWS goalkeeper Ben Wilhelm. Buckton added another goal 15 minutes later.

Jon Bucklew deflected in the only goal by the Yellowjackets (5-7 overall, 4-1 UMAC) in the first minute of the second half.

But Buckton answered with his second goal of the game in the 51st minute, to tie Farrar for the team lead in goals (seven).

Corrado Rosato of Duluth made seven saves for the conference-leading Saints (7-5, 6-0).

College women’s soccer

Saints stay unbeaten against UWS

St. Scholastica completed a regular-season sweep of Wisconsin-Superior with a 3-1 nonconference win Tuesday at Saints Field.

The Yellowjackets (1-10) were held to a single shot in the opening half, and did not score until the 90th minute.

Kiersten Olson opened the scoring for the Saints (7-6-2) with a free-kick goal from the top of the box in the 51st minute. Peyton Basco added to the lead in the 57th minute, while Taylor Rozmark made it 3-0 with a score in the 73rd minute. Janelle Rouillard assisted on both goals as the Saints improved to 12-0 all-time vs. UWS.

Brittany Thomfohrda scored the lone UWS goal and Yellowjackets goalkeeper Bailey Henderson finished with 10 saves.