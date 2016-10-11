College women’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth senior Lara Stalder was named WCHA offensive player of the week after recording three goals and three assists in a weekend sweep of

Minnesota State-Mankato, including a hat trick in Saturday’s win.

Community college football: Kyle Williams of Mesabi Range was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Eastern Division defensive player of the week, after he made six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 28-16 loss to Rochester.

Community college volleyball: Jordan Jesperson of Hibbing was named MCAC Northern Division setter of the week after totaling 89 assists and 16 digs in a pair of losses.

-- Alexis Boissy of Mesabi Range was named MCAC Northern Division defensive player of the week for the sixth time this season after collecting 59 digs in four matches.

-- Hibbing’s Justice Makesroom-Janke earned MCAC Northern Division all-around player of the week after averaging 2.87 kills per set and recording 36 digs and seven aces.