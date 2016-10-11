Scoreboard

Polar League meet, at Grand Marais (Pincushion), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

St. Scholastica at Wisconsin-River Falls, 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northland at Fond du Lac, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 98, Minnesota 86

San Antonio 86, Detroit 81

Atlanta 99, Cleveland 93

New York 90, Washington 88

Utah 96, L.A. Clippers 94

Sacramento 135, Maccabi Haifa 96

Tuesday’s Results

Miami 121, Brooklyn 100

Philadelphia at Memphis

Oklahoma City at Dallas

Portland at L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

Denver vs Minnesota, at Lincoln, Neb., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans vs Houston, at Beijing, China, 6:30 a.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Tuesday’s Result

Minnesota 79, Los Angeles 60 (series tied 1-1)

Friday’s Game

Game 3: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 0 0 1.000 119 63

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 98 83

Detroit 2 3 0 .400 119 125

Chicago 1 4 0 .200 85 126

East

Dallas 4 1 0 .800 129 91

Philadelphia 3 1 0 .750 115 51

Washington 3 2 0 .600 115 122

N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 89 108

South

Atlanta 4 1 0 .800 175 140

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 94 142

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130

Carolina 1 4 0 .200 123 135

West

Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54

Los Angeles 3 2 0 .600 82 106

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101

San Fran. 1 4 0 .200 111 140

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 1 0 .800 114 74

Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 117 87

Miami 1 4 0 .200 88 119

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 92 136

South

Houston 3 2 0 .600 82 104

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 92 101

Indianapolis 2 3 0 .400 137 148

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111

North

Pittsburgh 4 1 0 .800 139 93

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 94 88

Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 92 110

Cleveland 0 5 0 .000 87 148

West

Denver 4 1 0 .800 127 87

Oakland 4 1 0 .800 142 137

Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92

San Diego 1 4 0 .200 152 142

Week 5

Thursday’s Result

Arizona 33, San Francisco 21

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 31, Houston 13

Green Bay 23, N.Y. Giants 16

New England 33, Cleveland 13

Detroit 24, Philadelphia 23

Indianapolis 29, Chicago 23

Tennessee 30, Miami 17

Washington 16, Baltimore 10

Pittsburgh 31, N.Y. Jets 13

Atlanta 23, Denver 16

Dallas 28, Cincinnati 14

Buffalo 30, Los Angeles 19

Oakland 34, San Diego 31

Monday’s Result

Tampa Bay 17, Carolina 14

Week 6

Thursday’s Game

Denver at San Diego, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Jets at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.

Byes: Minnesota, Tampa Bay

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Iowa (4-2) 2-1

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Purdue (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

Illinois (1-4) 0-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-1) 1-1

Indiana (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)

Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

Northern State (3-3) 1-1

Minot State (1-5) 0-2

Mary (0-6) 0-2

Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

South Division

Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

Winona State (5-1) 2-0

Augustana (4-2) 1-1

MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

Saturday’s Games

Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

UMAC

St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

Eureka (4-2) 3-2

Westminster (3-3) 3-2

Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

Crown (1-5) 1-4

Greenville (1-5) 1-4

Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.

Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Regular season

Today’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m. (My9/WWAX-FM 92.1)

Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

Friday’s Games

Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.

Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Los Angeles Angels - 2B Johnny Giavotella has elected free agency.

Texas Rangers - Activated RP Chi Chi Gonzalez. Activated SS Hanser Alberto, RHP Tanner Scheppers, LHP Yohander Mendez, RHP Nick Martinez, RHP Jose Leclerc, RHP Luke Jackson, LHP Derek Holland, RHP A.J. Griffin, 3B Joey Gallo, LHP Andrew Faulkner, CF Delino DeShields, LHP Dario Alvarez, C Brett Nicholas, and RHP Connor Sadzeck.

National League

Atlanta Braves - Named Brian Snitker manager.

Colorado Rockies - Fired bench coach Tom Runnells. Fired catching and defensive positioning coach Rene Lachemann. Fired first base coach Eric Young. Fired hitting coach Blake Doyle.

Miami Marlins - 2B Cole Figueroa has elected free agency.

New York Mets - C Johnny Monell has elected free agency.

Philadelphia Phillies - LHP Patrick Schuster and RF Jimmy Paredes has elected free agency.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Cut QB Zac Dysert. Re-signed RB Kerwynn Williams.

Atlanta Falcons - Added LB Davis Tull to the practice squad.

Baltimore Ravens - Placed CB Sheldon Price on IR. Signed G Vladimir Ducasse.

Buffalo Bills - Added K Marshall Morgan to the practice squad.

Carolina Panthers - Added G Tyler Larsen to the practice squad. Cut DB Marcus Ball.

Chicago Bears - Added WR Darius Jennings to the practice squad. Cut DB Demontre Hurst. Signed DB De’Vante Bausby.

Cleveland Browns - Activated QB Kevin Hogan and DT Gabe Wright from the practice squad. Added WR Mitch Mathews to the practice squad. Cut QB Charlie Whitehurst and C Anthony Fabiano.

Dallas Cowboys - Added G Ryan Seymour to the practice squad. Cut C Shane McDermott.

Detroit Lions - Added T Brian Mihalik to the practice squad. Cut DE Wallace Gilberry. Signed RB Justin Forsett. Waived LB Steve Longa.

Los Angeles Rams - Acquired DB Dwayne Gratz off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived DL Morgan Fox.

Miami Dolphins - Added C Jake Brendel and T Terry Poole to the practice squad. Cut RB Isaiah Pead and G Jamil Douglas. Signed DB Chimdi Chekwa and T Sam Young. Waived G Dallas Thomas and G Billy Turner.

Minnesota Vikings - Placed T Andre Smith on IR. Signed T Jake Long to a one-year contract.

New England Patriots - Added G Ian Silberman to the practice squad.

New Orleans Saints - Cut T Tyrus Thompson.

New York Giants - Added QB Logan Thomas to the practice squad. Signed DB Coty Sensabaugh and LB Deontae Skinner. Waived DB Michael Hunter. Waived DT Montori Hughes.

New York Jets - Acquired WR Jeremy Butler off waivers from Tampa Bay. Cut WR Jeremy Ross.

Philadelphia Eagles - Added LB Don Cherry and DB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Cut RB Andrew Bonnet and G Darrell Greene. NFL suspended T Lane Johnson 10 games for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Added DB Jacob Hagen, G Austin Shepherd, and RB Julian Howsare to the practice squad. Cut RB David Cobb.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Cut LB Josh Keyes and DB Robertson Daniel.

NCAA Football

Georgia - Lifted the suspension on DE Jonathan Ledbetter.

Maryland - Suspended LB Isaiah Davis one game for for a late hit in a previous game.

Penn State - Suspended T Noah Beh indefinitiely for a violation of team rules.

West Virginia - Announced K Josh Lambert has left the program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

New York Knicks - Signed SF Damien Inglis.

NCAA Basketball

Illinois - Announced director of player development and almnui relations Dee Brown has resigned.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned G Dustin Tokarski to San Diego (AHL). Placed C Nate Thompson on IR.

Arizona Coyotes - NHL suspended D Jarred Tinordi 20 games for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Placed C Dave Bolland on IR.

Boston Bruins - Assigned C Tim Schaller and RW Tyler Randell to Providence (AHL). Released D Christian Ehrhoff. Waived C Seth Griffith.

Buffalo Sabres - Assigned D Brendan Guhle to Prince Albert (WHL). Assigned RW Alexander Nylander, D Justin Falk, LW Daniel Catenacci, and RW Nicholas Baptiste to Rochester (AHL). Signed D Rasmus Ristolainen to a six-year, $32.4 million contract.

Calgary Flames - Assigned LW Brandon Bollig to Stockton (AHL). Released LW Chris Higgins. Signed D Nicklas Grossmann to a one-year, $575,000 contract. Signed RW Kris Versteeg to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Carolina Hurricanes - Acquired C Brody Sutter from the Florida Panthers for C Connor Brickley. Acquired D Klas Dahlbeck off waivers from Arizona Coyotes. Assigned D Haydn Fleury, D Trevor Carrick, and C Lucas Wallmark to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned LW Warren Foegele to Kingston (OHL).

Chicago Blackhawks - Assigned LW Alexandre Fortin to Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). Assigned G Ivan Nalimov to Admiral Vladivostok (KHL). Assigned RW Mark McNeill and LW Brandon Mashinter to Rockford (AHL). Placed LW Andrew Desjardins on IR.

Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Duncan Siemens, RW Michael Sislo, and RW Trent Vogelhuber to San Antonio (AHL).

Columbus Blue Jackets - Assigned RW T.J. Tynan to Cleveland (AHL). Assigned C Alexander Wennberg and C Gregory Campbell to Springfield (AHL). Placed D Cody Goloubef on IR. Released G Brad Thiessen.

Dallas Stars - Assigned D Mattias Backman to Texas (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Assigned D Brian Lashoff, D Nick Jensen, LW Eric Tangradi, RW Mitchell Callahan, RW Anthony Mantha, and C Ben Street to Grand Rapids (AHL). Placed C Joe Vitale on IR. Recalled G Edward Pasquale from Grand Rapids (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers - Placed D Andrew Ference on IR. Released RW Kris Versteeg. Signed D Eric Gryba to a one-year, two-way contract.

Florida Panthers - Assigned RW Paul Thompson and D Ian McCoshen to Springfield (AHL).

Los Angeles Kings - Assigned G Peter Budaj, C Michael Latta, D Rob Scuderi, D Kevin Gravel, D Paul Ladue, D Kurtis MacDermid, LW Adrian Kempe, and LW Michael Mersch to Ontario (AHL). Signed RW Devin Setoguchi to a one-year, two-way contract.

Minnesota Wild - Acquired LW Teemu Pulkkinen off waivers from Detroit. Announced LW Ruslan Fedotenko has retired. Assigned C Christoph Bertschy, G Alex Stalock, and LW Joel Eriksson Ek to Iowa (AHL). Placed D Victor Bartley on IR.

Montreal Canadiens - Assigned RW Michael McCarron to St. John’s (AHL). Placed D Jeff Petry on IR. Waived G Mike Condon.

New Jersey Devils - Acquired RW PA Parenteau off waivers from New York Islanders. Assigned G Scott Wedgewood to Albany (AHL). Placed C Marc Savard on IR.

New York Islanders - Assigned D Ryan Pulock and D Adam Pelech to Bridgeport (AHL).

Ottawa Senators - Assigned RW Curtis Lazar and D Fredrik Claesson to Binghamton (AHL).

Philadelphia Flyers - Assigned G Anthony Stolarz to Lehigh Valley (AHL). NHL suspended C Brayden Schenn three games for charging.

Pittsburgh Penguins - Acquired G Mike Condon off waivers from Montreal Canadiens. Assigned G Tristan Jarry to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Assigned D Mirco Mueller, RW Kevin Labanc, D Dan Kelly, RW Barclay Goodrow, LW Nikolay Goldobin, and C Ryan Carpenter to San Jose (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Assigned G Jordan Binnington to Chicago (AHL).

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned RW Erik Condra, RW Joel Vermin, and LW Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL). Signed RW Nikita Kucherov to a three-year, $14.3 million contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs - Acquired C Seth Griffith off waivers from Boston Bruins. Assigned RW Nikita Soshnikov, C Colin Greening, C Byron Froese, D Andrew Campbell, and C Brooks Laich to Toronto (AHL). Placed D Stephane Robidas on IR. Released LW Brandon Prust.

Vancouver Canucks - Assigned D Troy Stecher and G Richard Bachman to Utica (AHL). Released LW Tuomo Ruutu.

Washington Capitals - Assigned C Zach Sill and D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Assigned LW Brendan Lemieux to Manitoba (AHL).