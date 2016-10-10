College women’s cross country: Minnesota Duluth’s Emi Trost, a junior from Goodhue, Minn., is the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s athlete of the week for Division II after winning the Lewis University Conference Crossover this past weekend. She ran a time of 21 minutes, 0.6 seconds, to win handily.

College men’s golf: St. Scholastica’s Marc Peterson and Spencer Viita were tabbed for the All-UMAC team Monday. Peterson, a junior from Esko, compiled the Saints’ best scoring average, at 78.6, and had four top-10 finishes. Viita, a freshman from Cook and North Woods High School, posted five top-10 finishes.

College women’s golf: St. Scholastica put four players onto the All-UMAC team, which was announced Monday. Player of the year Arica Sheff of Cloquet, a sophomore, was joined by Amanda Broman, Kylie Slavin and Alexis Babcock of Moose Lake, a sophomore. CSS’ Eric Anderson also was named coach of the year.

College men’s hockey: Minnesota Duluth’s Neal Pionk and Nick Deery on Monday were named the NCHC’s defenseman and goaltender of the week, respectively. Pionk, a sophomore from Hermantown, extended his goal streak to three games last weekend at Massachusetts-Lowell. Deery stopped all 13 shots he faced in his college debut Friday, and made 24 saves Saturday.

College men’s soccer: St. Scholastica’s Kyle Farrar, a senior from England, is the UMAC’s offensive player of the week. Farrar notched a goal and three assists in the Saints’ 5-0 win over Crown College on Saturday. His 69th career goal moves Farrar into second place on CSS’ all-time list.