Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Cross Country
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS
Lake Superior Conference meet, at Ashland (Chequamegon Bay G.C.), 4 p.m.
Duluth East at St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.
Iron Range Conference meet, at International Falls, 4 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Walker-Hackensack-Akleley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 3 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth Denfeld at Two Harbors, 5 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
Northeast Range at Virginia, 5 p.m.
Superior at Proctor-Hermantown (Proctor), 5 p.m.
Duluth East at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Cook County at Cromwell-Wright, 6:30 p.m.
Barnum at Carlton
Cloquet at Proctor
Duluth East at Duluth Denfeld
Duluth Marshall at Northeast Range
Eveleth-Gilbert at Cherry
Floodwood at Esko
Greenway at International Falls
Littlefork-Big Falls at Chisholm
McGregor at Moose Lake-Willow River
South Ridge at Silver Bay
Superior at Rice Lake
Virginia at Deer River
Wrenshall at Two Harbors
Auto racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series
Driver points leaders
1. Jimmie Johnson 3,045
2. Matt Kenseth 3,040
3. Kyle Busch 3,036
4. Brad Keselowski 3,034
5. Kurt Busch 3,033
6. Carl Edwards 3,029
7. Martin Truex Jr. 3,028
8. Denny Hamlin 3,012
9. Chase Elliott 3,009
10. Austin Dillon 3,009
11. Joey Logano 3,006
12. Kevin Harvick 3,004
13. Kyle Larson 2,109
14. Tony Stewart 2,106
15. Jamie McMurray 2,084
16. Chris Buescher 2,070
17. Kasey Kahne 766
18. Ryan Newman 738
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 658
20. Ryan Blaney 655
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Sunday’s Results
Houston 123, New Orleans 117
L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 115
Monday’s Results
Charlotte 98, Minnesota 86
San Antonio 86, Detroit 81
New York 90, Washington 88
Cleveland at Atlanta, night
Utah at L.A. Clippers, night
Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, night
Today’s Games
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Result
Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76
Today’s Game
Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Football
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Iowa (4-2) 2-1
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Purdue (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-2) 0-2
Illinois (1-4) 0-2
East Division
Michigan (6-0) 3-0
Ohio State (5-0) 2-0
Penn State (4-2) 2-1
Maryland (4-1) 1-1
Indiana (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-3) 0-2
Rutgers (2-4) 0-3
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)
Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)
Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)
Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0
Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0
St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0
MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1
Northern State (3-3) 1-1
Minot State (1-5) 0-2
Mary (0-6) 0-2
Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2
South Division
Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0
Winona State (5-1) 2-0
Augustana (4-2) 1-1
MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1
SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1
Wayne State (2-4) 1-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2
Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2
Saturday’s Games
Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon
Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
UMAC
St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0
Northwestern (5-1) 4-1
MacMurray (4-2) 4-1
Eureka (4-2) 3-2
Westminster (3-3) 3-2
Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2
Crown (1-5) 1-4
Greenville (1-5) 1-4
Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4
Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5
Saturday’s Games
Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.
Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.
Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.
Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.
American Football
Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. NW Missouri St. (30) 6-0 750
2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-0 717
3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 686
4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-0 665
5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 613
6. Sioux Falls 6-0 588
7. California (Pa.) 5-0 542
8. Harding (Ark.) 6-0 514
9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 4-1 485
10. North Alabama 3-1 459
11. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 428
12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 5-1 364
13. Indiana (Pa.) 4-1 358
14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 6-0 339
15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 5-1 319
16. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-1 304
17. Valdosta State (Ga.) 4-1 253
18. Assumption (Mass.) 5-1 200
19. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 5-1 179
20. Florida Tech 4-1 149
21. N.C.-Pembroke 5-1 148
22. Bemidji State 5-1 132
23. Colorado Mesa 5-1 118
24. West Georgia 4-2 90
25. Wayne State (Mich.) 5-1 85
Others receiving votes: Ferris State 76, Minnesota Duluth 46, Fairmont State (W. Va.) 24, Newberry (S.C.) 23, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 14, Black Hills State (S.D.) 9, Colorado School of Mines 9, Truman State (Mo.) 9, Southern Arkansas 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, Central Missouri 1.
Golf
North Lakes Golf Association
Monday’s Results
At Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake, Wis.
Par 71
Low gross — Kerry Bidle, 75; low net — Matt Janousek, 66; low net bestball — Jim Janousek/Matt Janousek, 60; low gross bestball — (tie) Bidle/Pat McBride and Pete Hill/Al Jensen, 72; low team — Bruce Bates/Phil Bishop/Doug Britton/John Parmeter, 123.
HOCKEY
NHL
Regular season
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Friday’s Games
Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.
Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.
BIG TEN
Sunday’s Result
Minnesota 6, Alaska 3
Friday’s Games
Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.
Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.
Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Record Pts
1. North Dakota (45) 2-0-0 995
2. Boston U. (5) 1-0-0 912
3. Quinnipiac 1-0-1 893
4. Minnesota Duluth 2-0-2 828
5. Notre Dame 2-0-0 699
6. Boston College 1-1-0 657
7. St. Cloud State 0-0-0 654
8. Mass.-Lowell 0-0-2 652
9. Minnesota 2-0-0 571
10. Denver 0-2-0 511
11. Providence 1-1-0 443
12. Harvard 0-0-0 442
13. Michigan 1-1-0 412
14. Minn. State-Mankato 2-0-0 354
15. St. Lawrence 1-1-0 255
16. Northeastern 0-1-1 248
17. Yale 0-0-0 208
18. Air Force 1-0-1 160
20. Bowling Green 0-2-0 63
19. Ohio State 1-0-1 151
Others receiving votes: Miami 59, Nebraska-Omaha 57, Bemidji State 48, Penn State 47, Cornell 38, Clarkson 32, Maine 30, Western Michigan 21, Connecticut 16, Michigan Tech 11, Rochester Institute of Technology 7, Bentley 5, Union 5, Wisconsin 5, Vermont 4, Dartmouth 3, Ferris State 2, Holy Cross 2.
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Friday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.
Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
USCHO.com Division I Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
W-L Pts
1. Wisconsin (14) 3-0-1 149
2. Quinnipiac 4-0-0 130
3. Minnesota 3-1-0 123
4. Minnesota Duluth 3-0-1 91
5. Boston College 2-1-1 75
6. Colgate 4-0-0 63
7. Clarkson 2-1-1 51
8. Bemidji State 3-1-0 47
9. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 45
10. North Dakota 2-1-1 25
Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Boston University 1.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
St. Scholastica (6-5) 5-0 15
Wis.-Superior (5-6) 4-0 12
Northwestern (5-6-1) 4-2 12
Martin Luther (7-4-1) 3-1-1 10
North Central (8-3-1) 2-2-1 7
Minn.-Morris (2-9) 2-3 6
Crown (3-9-1) 2-4 6
Bethany Lutheran (0-12) 0-4 0
Northland (0-12) 0-6 0
COLLEGE WOMEN
NSIC
W-L-T Pts
Minot State (9-1) 8-0 24
Bemidji State (9-3) 7-2 21
Augustana (7-4-1) 6-2-1 19
MS-Mankato (7-3-1) 6-2 18
Upper Iowa (7-4) 6-3 18
St. Cloud State (6-4-2) 5-2-2 17
Wayne State (6-3-3) 3-3-3 12
Minn. Duluth (5-4-3) 3-3-3 12
Winona State (6-5-1) 3-5-1 10
Concordia-St. Paul (2-5-4) 2-2-4 10
Northern State (5-6) 3-6 9
SW Minn. State (4-8) 3-6 9
Sioux Falls (2-8-2) 2-6-1 7
MS-Moorhead (3-8) 2-7 6
Mary (1-6-3) 1-5-2 5
Minn.-Crookston (2-9-1) 1-7-1 4
UMAC
W-L-T Pts
Northland (7-3-1) 5-0-1 16
St. Scholastica (6-6-2) 5-0-1 16
Northwestern (6-4) 4-2 12
Bethany Lutheran (6-5-2) 2-1-1 7
Minn.-Morris (3-7-1) 2-2-1 7
Martin Luther (3-9) 2-3 6
North Central (3-8) 1-4 3
Wis.-Superior (1-9) 1-4 3
Crown (0-11-1) 0-6 0
volleyball
COLLEGE WOMEN
American Volleyball
Coaches Association
Division II Poll
Record Pts
1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 17-0 1,198
2. Concordia-St. Paul (1) 16-1 1,150
3. SW Minnesota St. 14-3 1,086
4. Wheeling Jesuit 19-2 1,017
5. Nebraska-Kearney 21-1 988
6. Augustana (S.D.) 17-2 938
7. Winona State 15-3 871
8. Alaska-Anchorage 18-1 844
9. Wayne (Neb.) State 14-4 823
10. Central Oklahoma 19-1 788
11. Angelo State 16-2 716
12. Lewis 15-3 655
13. Northern State 13-4 576
14. Palm Beach Atlantic 12-3 564
15. Washburn 16-4 514
16. Central Missouri 13-6 466
17. NW Missouri State 19-1 441
18. Colo. School of Mines 14-3 334
19. CS-San Bernardino 10-4 294
20. W. Washington 10-6 242
21. Tampa 10-4 226
22. Florida Southern 10-4 192
23. Wingate 19-1 160
24. Ferris State 13-5 121
25. Metro State 13-3 96
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: West Florida 43; Wayne (Mich.) State 42; Findlay 29; Colorado Mesa University 27; North Alabama 22; Rockhurst 20; California Baptist 16; Armstrong State 13; Dixie State-Utah 13; Tarleton State 13; Hillsdale 10; Concordia (Calif.) 8.
NSIC
W-L
Minn. Duluth (17-0) 9-0
Augustana (17-2) 8-1
Concordia-St. Paul (16-1) 8-1
SW Minn. State (14-3) 8-1
Winona State (15-3) 6-3
Northern State (13-4) 6-3
Wayne State (14-4) 5-4
Sioux Falls (11-6) 5-4
MS-Mankato (9-8) 3-6
Upper Iowa (9-9) 3-6
MS-Moorhead (8-9) 3-6
Mary (8-10) 3-6
St. Cloud State (7-11) 2-7
Minn.-Crookston (6-11) 2-7
Bemidji State (5-13) 1-8
Minot State (5-13) 0-9
UMAC
W-L
Northwestern (20-3) 4-0
Minn.-Morris (9-10) 4-0
St. Scholastica (9-11) 4-1
Martin Luther (9-14) 4-1
Wis.-Superior (6-16) 2-3
North Central (7-12) 1-3
Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4
Northland (3-16) 0-4
Crown (0-19) 0-4
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Los Angeles Angels - Outrighted LF Nick Buss and RHP A.J. Achter to Salt Lake (PCL).
New York Yankees - Activated 1B Gregory Bird from the 60-day DL. Outrighted 3B Donovan Solano to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL).
Tampa Bay Rays - LF Jaff Decker has elected free agency.
National League
Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Jon Moscot, C Raffy Lopez, LF Patrick Kivlehan, CF Tyler Holt, and RHP Matt Magill to Louisville (IL).
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Added G Martin Wallace to the practice squad. Waived QB Zac Dysert.
Atlanta Falcons - Cut P Michael Palardy.
Baltimore Ravens - Fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. Promoted quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhiweg to offensive coordinator.
Buffalo Bills - Announced T Seantrel Henderson has served his suspension. Placed DB Colt Anderson on IR.
Carolina Panthers - Cut G Tyler Larsen.
Chicago Bears - Added TE Marcel Jensen to the practice squad. Waived DB Demontre Hurst.
Cleveland Browns - Acquired G Jonathan Cooper off waivers from New England. Placed C Austin Reiter on IR. Waived C Anthony Fabiano.
Detroit Lions - Cut WR Aaron Dobson and T Brian Mihalik.
Green Bay Packers - Lifted the suspension on CB Demetri Goodson and DT Mike Pennel.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Akeem Davis to the practice squad. Announced DB Aaron Colvin has served his suspension. Waived DB Dwayne Gratz.
Miami Dolphins - Acquired DB Bene Benwikere off waivers from Carolina. Placed LB Koa Misi on IR.
New Orleans Saints - Added DB Brian Dixon to the practice squad. Waived T Tyrus Thompson.
San Diego Chargers - Announced DT Damion Square has served his suspension. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar on IR.
San Francisco 49ers - Placed DB Chris Davis on IR. Signed DB JaCorey Shepherd.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough and LB Cameron Lynch from the practice squad. Placed RB Charles Sims on IR. Waived WR Jeremy Butler.
Washington Redskins - Added DT Joey Mbu to the practice squad. Cut LB Jason Fanaika.
NCAA Football
Miami - Announced WR Sam Bruce has been dismissed from the program.
Tennessee - Announced DL Danny O’Brien has been dismissed from the program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns - Waived C Gracin Bakumanya, PF Derek Cooke Jr., and PG Shaquille Harrison.
NCAA Basketball
Hampden-Sydney - Named Daniel Eacho assistant coach.
Hampden-Sydney - Named Matt Irving assistant coach.
Vanderbilt - Named Matt Olinger men’s director of basketball administration and video coordinator.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Arizona Coyotes - Waived RW Stefan Fournier.
Boston Bruins - Assigned LW Jake DeBrusk, C Sean Kuraly, and G Malcolm Subban to Providence (AHL).
Calgary Flames - Re-signed LW Johnny Gaudreau to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension.
Colorado Avalanche - Signed RW Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, $650,000 contract. Signed RW Rene Bourque to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Dallas Stars - Signed LW Lauri Korpikoski to a one-year, $1 million contract.
New York Islanders - Waived RW PA Parenteau.
Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended D Radko Gudas six games for interference.
Washington Capitals - Assigned C Brad Malone and RW Stanislav Galiev to Hershey (AHL).
Winnipeg Jets - Waived G Ondrej Pavelec.