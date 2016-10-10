Scoreboard

Duluth East at St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.

Iron Range Conference meet, at International Falls, 4 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Walker-Hackensack-Akleley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 3 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth Denfeld at Two Harbors, 5 p.m.

Eveleth-Gilbert at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Northeast Range at Virginia, 5 p.m.

Superior at Proctor-Hermantown (Proctor), 5 p.m.

Duluth East at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Cook County at Cromwell-Wright, 6:30 p.m.

Barnum at Carlton

Cloquet at Proctor

Duluth East at Duluth Denfeld

Duluth Marshall at Northeast Range

Eveleth-Gilbert at Cherry

Floodwood at Esko

Greenway at International Falls

Littlefork-Big Falls at Chisholm

McGregor at Moose Lake-Willow River

South Ridge at Silver Bay

Superior at Rice Lake

Virginia at Deer River

Wrenshall at Two Harbors

Auto racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

Driver points leaders

1. Jimmie Johnson 3,045

2. Matt Kenseth 3,040

3. Kyle Busch 3,036

4. Brad Keselowski 3,034

5. Kurt Busch 3,033

6. Carl Edwards 3,029

7. Martin Truex Jr. 3,028

8. Denny Hamlin 3,012

9. Chase Elliott 3,009

10. Austin Dillon 3,009

11. Joey Logano 3,006

12. Kevin Harvick 3,004

13. Kyle Larson 2,109

14. Tony Stewart 2,106

15. Jamie McMurray 2,084

16. Chris Buescher 2,070

17. Kasey Kahne 766

18. Ryan Newman 738

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 658

20. Ryan Blaney 655

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Sunday’s Results

Houston 123, New Orleans 117

L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 115

Monday’s Results

Charlotte 98, Minnesota 86

San Antonio 86, Detroit 81

New York 90, Washington 88

Cleveland at Atlanta, night

Utah at L.A. Clippers, night

Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, night

Today’s Games

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Result

Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76

Today’s Game

Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Football

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Iowa (4-2) 2-1

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Purdue (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

Illinois (1-4) 0-2

East Division

Michigan (6-0) 3-0

Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

Penn State (4-2) 2-1

Maryland (4-1) 1-1

Indiana (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)

Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

Northern State (3-3) 1-1

Minot State (1-5) 0-2

Mary (0-6) 0-2

Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

South Division

Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

Winona State (5-1) 2-0

Augustana (4-2) 1-1

MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

Saturday’s Games

Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

UMAC

St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

Eureka (4-2) 3-2

Westminster (3-3) 3-2

Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

Crown (1-5) 1-4

Greenville (1-5) 1-4

Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.

Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.

American Football

Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. NW Missouri St. (30) 6-0 750

2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-0 717

3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 686

4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-0 665

5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 613

6. Sioux Falls 6-0 588

7. California (Pa.) 5-0 542

8. Harding (Ark.) 6-0 514

9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 4-1 485

10. North Alabama 3-1 459

11. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 428

12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 5-1 364

13. Indiana (Pa.) 4-1 358

14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 6-0 339

15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 5-1 319

16. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-1 304

17. Valdosta State (Ga.) 4-1 253

18. Assumption (Mass.) 5-1 200

19. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 5-1 179

20. Florida Tech 4-1 149

21. N.C.-Pembroke 5-1 148

22. Bemidji State 5-1 132

23. Colorado Mesa 5-1 118

24. West Georgia 4-2 90

25. Wayne State (Mich.) 5-1 85

Others receiving votes: Ferris State 76, Minnesota Duluth 46, Fairmont State (W. Va.) 24, Newberry (S.C.) 23, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 14, Black Hills State (S.D.) 9, Colorado School of Mines 9, Truman State (Mo.) 9, Southern Arkansas 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, Central Missouri 1.

Golf

North Lakes Golf Association

Monday’s Results

At Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake, Wis.

Par 71

Low gross — Kerry Bidle, 75; low net — Matt Janousek, 66; low net bestball — Jim Janousek/Matt Janousek, 60; low gross bestball — (tie) Bidle/Pat McBride and Pete Hill/Al Jensen, 72; low team — Bruce Bates/Phil Bishop/Doug Britton/John Parmeter, 123.

HOCKEY

NHL

Regular season

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Friday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

BIG TEN

Sunday’s Result

Minnesota 6, Alaska 3

Friday’s Games

Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.

Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts

1. North Dakota (45) 2-0-0 995

2. Boston U. (5) 1-0-0 912

3. Quinnipiac 1-0-1 893

4. Minnesota Duluth 2-0-2 828

5. Notre Dame 2-0-0 699

6. Boston College 1-1-0 657

7. St. Cloud State 0-0-0 654

8. Mass.-Lowell 0-0-2 652

9. Minnesota 2-0-0 571

10. Denver 0-2-0 511

11. Providence 1-1-0 443

12. Harvard 0-0-0 442

13. Michigan 1-1-0 412

14. Minn. State-Mankato 2-0-0 354

15. St. Lawrence 1-1-0 255

16. Northeastern 0-1-1 248

17. Yale 0-0-0 208

18. Air Force 1-0-1 160

20. Bowling Green 0-2-0 63

19. Ohio State 1-0-1 151

Others receiving votes: Miami 59, Nebraska-Omaha 57, Bemidji State 48, Penn State 47, Cornell 38, Clarkson 32, Maine 30, Western Michigan 21, Connecticut 16, Michigan Tech 11, Rochester Institute of Technology 7, Bentley 5, Union 5, Wisconsin 5, Vermont 4, Dartmouth 3, Ferris State 2, Holy Cross 2.

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Friday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

USCHO.com Division I Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

W-L Pts

1. Wisconsin (14) 3-0-1 149

2. Quinnipiac 4-0-0 130

3. Minnesota 3-1-0 123

4. Minnesota Duluth 3-0-1 91

5. Boston College 2-1-1 75

6. Colgate 4-0-0 63

7. Clarkson 2-1-1 51

8. Bemidji State 3-1-0 47

9. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 45

10. North Dakota 2-1-1 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Boston University 1.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

St. Scholastica (6-5) 5-0 15

Wis.-Superior (5-6) 4-0 12

Northwestern (5-6-1) 4-2 12

Martin Luther (7-4-1) 3-1-1 10

North Central (8-3-1) 2-2-1 7

Minn.-Morris (2-9) 2-3 6

Crown (3-9-1) 2-4 6

Bethany Lutheran (0-12) 0-4 0

Northland (0-12) 0-6 0

COLLEGE WOMEN

NSIC

W-L-T Pts

Minot State (9-1) 8-0 24

Bemidji State (9-3) 7-2 21

Augustana (7-4-1) 6-2-1 19

MS-Mankato (7-3-1) 6-2 18

Upper Iowa (7-4) 6-3 18

St. Cloud State (6-4-2) 5-2-2 17

Wayne State (6-3-3) 3-3-3 12

Minn. Duluth (5-4-3) 3-3-3 12

Winona State (6-5-1) 3-5-1 10

Concordia-St. Paul (2-5-4) 2-2-4 10

Northern State (5-6) 3-6 9

SW Minn. State (4-8) 3-6 9

Sioux Falls (2-8-2) 2-6-1 7

MS-Moorhead (3-8) 2-7 6

Mary (1-6-3) 1-5-2 5

Minn.-Crookston (2-9-1) 1-7-1 4

UMAC

W-L-T Pts

Northland (7-3-1) 5-0-1 16

St. Scholastica (6-6-2) 5-0-1 16

Northwestern (6-4) 4-2 12

Bethany Lutheran (6-5-2) 2-1-1 7

Minn.-Morris (3-7-1) 2-2-1 7

Martin Luther (3-9) 2-3 6

North Central (3-8) 1-4 3

Wis.-Superior (1-9) 1-4 3

Crown (0-11-1) 0-6 0

volleyball

COLLEGE WOMEN

American Volleyball

Coaches Association

Division II Poll

Record Pts

1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 17-0 1,198

2. Concordia-St. Paul (1) 16-1 1,150

3. SW Minnesota St. 14-3 1,086

4. Wheeling Jesuit 19-2 1,017

5. Nebraska-Kearney 21-1 988

6. Augustana (S.D.) 17-2 938

7. Winona State 15-3 871

8. Alaska-Anchorage 18-1 844

9. Wayne (Neb.) State 14-4 823

10. Central Oklahoma 19-1 788

11. Angelo State 16-2 716

12. Lewis 15-3 655

13. Northern State 13-4 576

14. Palm Beach Atlantic 12-3 564

15. Washburn 16-4 514

16. Central Missouri 13-6 466

17. NW Missouri State 19-1 441

18. Colo. School of Mines 14-3 334

19. CS-San Bernardino 10-4 294

20. W. Washington 10-6 242

21. Tampa 10-4 226

22. Florida Southern 10-4 192

23. Wingate 19-1 160

24. Ferris State 13-5 121

25. Metro State 13-3 96

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: West Florida 43; Wayne (Mich.) State 42; Findlay 29; Colorado Mesa University 27; North Alabama 22; Rockhurst 20; California Baptist 16; Armstrong State 13; Dixie State-Utah 13; Tarleton State 13; Hillsdale 10; Concordia (Calif.) 8.

NSIC

W-L

Minn. Duluth (17-0) 9-0

Augustana (17-2) 8-1

Concordia-St. Paul (16-1) 8-1

SW Minn. State (14-3) 8-1

Winona State (15-3) 6-3

Northern State (13-4) 6-3

Wayne State (14-4) 5-4

Sioux Falls (11-6) 5-4

MS-Mankato (9-8) 3-6

Upper Iowa (9-9) 3-6

MS-Moorhead (8-9) 3-6

Mary (8-10) 3-6

St. Cloud State (7-11) 2-7

Minn.-Crookston (6-11) 2-7

Bemidji State (5-13) 1-8

Minot State (5-13) 0-9

UMAC

W-L

Northwestern (20-3) 4-0

Minn.-Morris (9-10) 4-0

St. Scholastica (9-11) 4-1

Martin Luther (9-14) 4-1

Wis.-Superior (6-16) 2-3

North Central (7-12) 1-3

Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4

Northland (3-16) 0-4

Crown (0-19) 0-4

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Los Angeles Angels - Outrighted LF Nick Buss and RHP A.J. Achter to Salt Lake (PCL).

New York Yankees - Activated 1B Gregory Bird from the 60-day DL. Outrighted 3B Donovan Solano to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL).

Tampa Bay Rays - LF Jaff Decker has elected free agency.

National League

Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Jon Moscot, C Raffy Lopez, LF Patrick Kivlehan, CF Tyler Holt, and RHP Matt Magill to Louisville (IL).

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Added G Martin Wallace to the practice squad. Waived QB Zac Dysert.

Atlanta Falcons - Cut P Michael Palardy.

Baltimore Ravens - Fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. Promoted quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhiweg to offensive coordinator.

Buffalo Bills - Announced T Seantrel Henderson has served his suspension. Placed DB Colt Anderson on IR.

Carolina Panthers - Cut G Tyler Larsen.

Chicago Bears - Added TE Marcel Jensen to the practice squad. Waived DB Demontre Hurst.

Cleveland Browns - Acquired G Jonathan Cooper off waivers from New England. Placed C Austin Reiter on IR. Waived C Anthony Fabiano.

Detroit Lions - Cut WR Aaron Dobson and T Brian Mihalik.

Green Bay Packers - Lifted the suspension on CB Demetri Goodson and DT Mike Pennel.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Akeem Davis to the practice squad. Announced DB Aaron Colvin has served his suspension. Waived DB Dwayne Gratz.

Miami Dolphins - Acquired DB Bene Benwikere off waivers from Carolina. Placed LB Koa Misi on IR.

New Orleans Saints - Added DB Brian Dixon to the practice squad. Waived T Tyrus Thompson.

San Diego Chargers - Announced DT Damion Square has served his suspension. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar on IR.

San Francisco 49ers - Placed DB Chris Davis on IR. Signed DB JaCorey Shepherd.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough and LB Cameron Lynch from the practice squad. Placed RB Charles Sims on IR. Waived WR Jeremy Butler.

Washington Redskins - Added DT Joey Mbu to the practice squad. Cut LB Jason Fanaika.

NCAA Football

Miami - Announced WR Sam Bruce has been dismissed from the program.

Tennessee - Announced DL Danny O’Brien has been dismissed from the program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Phoenix Suns - Waived C Gracin Bakumanya, PF Derek Cooke Jr., and PG Shaquille Harrison.

NCAA Basketball

Hampden-Sydney - Named Daniel Eacho assistant coach.

Hampden-Sydney - Named Matt Irving assistant coach.

Vanderbilt - Named Matt Olinger men’s director of basketball administration and video coordinator.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Arizona Coyotes - Waived RW Stefan Fournier.

Boston Bruins - Assigned LW Jake DeBrusk, C Sean Kuraly, and G Malcolm Subban to Providence (AHL).

Calgary Flames - Re-signed LW Johnny Gaudreau to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension.

Colorado Avalanche - Signed RW Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, $650,000 contract. Signed RW Rene Bourque to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Dallas Stars - Signed LW Lauri Korpikoski to a one-year, $1 million contract.

New York Islanders - Waived RW PA Parenteau.

Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended D Radko Gudas six games for interference.

Washington Capitals - Assigned C Brad Malone and RW Stanislav Galiev to Hershey (AHL).

Winnipeg Jets - Waived G Ondrej Pavelec.