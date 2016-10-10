Scoreboard

Search
    Today's Events

    Today’s Events

    Cross Country

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS AND GIRLS

    Lake Superior Conference meet, at Ashland (Chequamegon Bay G.C.), 4 p.m.

    Duluth East at St. Cloud Tech, 4 p.m.

    Iron Range Conference meet, at International Falls, 4 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior at St. Scholastica, 3:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Walker-Hackensack-Akleley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 5 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Mesabi East Area (Biwabik), 3 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth Denfeld at Two Harbors, 5 p.m.

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

    Northeast Range at Virginia, 5 p.m.

    Superior at Proctor-Hermantown (Proctor), 5 p.m.

    Duluth East at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 p.m.

    Volleyball

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    Cook County at Cromwell-Wright, 6:30 p.m.

    Barnum at Carlton

    Cloquet at Proctor

    Duluth East at Duluth Denfeld

    Duluth Marshall at Northeast Range

    Eveleth-Gilbert at Cherry

    Floodwood at Esko

    Greenway at International Falls

    Littlefork-Big Falls at Chisholm

    McGregor at Moose Lake-Willow River

    South Ridge at Silver Bay

    Superior at Rice Lake

    Virginia at Deer River

    Wrenshall at Two Harbors

    Auto racing

    NASCAR Sprint Cup Series

    Driver points leaders

    1. Jimmie Johnson 3,045

    2. Matt Kenseth 3,040

    3. Kyle Busch 3,036

    4. Brad Keselowski 3,034

    5. Kurt Busch 3,033

    6. Carl Edwards 3,029

    7. Martin Truex Jr. 3,028

    8. Denny Hamlin 3,012

    9. Chase Elliott 3,009

    10. Austin Dillon 3,009

    11. Joey Logano 3,006

    12. Kevin Harvick 3,004

    13. Kyle Larson 2,109

    14. Tony Stewart 2,106

    15. Jamie McMurray 2,084

    16. Chris Buescher 2,070

    17. Kasey Kahne 766

    18. Ryan Newman 738

    19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 658

    20. Ryan Blaney 655

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Sunday’s Results

    Houston 123, New Orleans 117

    L.A. Lakers 124, Denver 115

    Monday’s Results

    Charlotte 98, Minnesota 86

    San Antonio 86, Detroit 81

    New York 90, Washington 88

    Cleveland at Atlanta, night

    Utah at L.A. Clippers, night

    Maccabi Haifa at Sacramento, night

    Today’s Games

    Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Memphis, 7 p.m.

    Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

    Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Result

    Los Angeles 78, Minnesota 76

    Today’s Game

    Game 2: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

    Football

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

    Iowa (4-2) 2-1

    Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

    Purdue (3-2) 1-1

    Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

    Minnesota (3-2) 0-2

    Illinois (1-4) 0-2

    East Division

    Michigan (6-0) 3-0

    Ohio State (5-0) 2-0

    Penn State (4-2) 2-1

    Maryland (4-1) 1-1

    Indiana (3-2) 1-1

    Michigan State (2-3) 0-2

    Rutgers (2-4) 0-3

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota at Maryland, 11 a.m. (ESPNU/KDAL-AM 610)

    Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

    Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (ESPNews)

    Nebraska at Indiana, 2:30 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 13 or ESPN2)

    Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10/WDSM-AM 710)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (5-1) 2-0

    Minn. Duluth (5-1) 2-0

    St. Cloud State (3-3) 2-0

    MS-Moorhead (3-3) 1-1

    Northern State (3-3) 1-1

    Minot State (1-5) 0-2

    Mary (0-6) 0-2

    Minn.-Crookston (0-6) 0-2

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (6-0) 2-0

    Winona State (5-1) 2-0

    Augustana (4-2) 1-1

    MS-Mankato (4-2) 1-1

    SW Minn. State (4-2) 1-1

    Wayne State (2-4) 1-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-4) 0-2

    Upper Iowa (1-5) 0-2

    Saturday’s Games

    Northern State at Minnesota Duluth, 1:05 p.m.

    Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul, noon

    Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Augustana, 1 p.m.

    Minot State at Bemidji State, 2 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

    Sioux Falls at Winona State, 2:30 p.m.

    Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

    UMAC

    St. Scholastica (5-1) 5-0

    Northwestern (5-1) 4-1

    MacMurray (4-2) 4-1

    Eureka (4-2) 3-2

    Westminster (3-3) 3-2

    Minn.-Morris (3-2) 3-2

    Crown (1-5) 1-4

    Greenville (1-5) 1-4

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-5) 1-4

    Martin Luther (0-6) 0-5

    Saturday’s Games

    Northwestern at St. Scholastica (PSS), 4:30 p.m.

    Greenville at MacMurray, 1 p.m.

    Iowa Wesleyan at Eureka, 1 p.m.

    Westminster (Mo.) at Martin Luther, 1 p.m.

    Minnesota-Morris at Crown, 6 p.m.

    American Football

    Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. NW Missouri St. (30) 6-0 750

    2. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 6-0 717

    3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 5-0 686

    4. Midwestern St. (Texas) 5-0 665

    5. Tuskegee (Ala.) 6-0 613

    6. Sioux Falls 6-0 588

    7. California (Pa.) 5-0 542

    8. Harding (Ark.) 6-0 514

    9. Tex. A&M-Commerce 4-1 485

    10. North Alabama 3-1 459

    11. Ashland (Ohio) 5-1 428

    12. Emporia St. (Kan.) 5-1 364

    13. Indiana (Pa.) 4-1 358

    14. LIU-Post (N.Y.) 6-0 339

    15. Henderson St. (Ark.) 5-1 319

    16. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 5-1 304

    17. Valdosta State (Ga.) 4-1 253

    18. Assumption (Mass.) 5-1 200

    19. Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 5-1 179

    20. Florida Tech 4-1 149

    21. N.C.-Pembroke 5-1 148

    22. Bemidji State 5-1 132

    23. Colorado Mesa 5-1 118

    24. West Georgia 4-2 90

    25. Wayne State (Mich.) 5-1 85

    Others receiving votes:  Ferris State 76, Minnesota Duluth 46, Fairmont State (W. Va.) 24, Newberry (S.C.) 23, Southwest Baptist (Mo.) 14, Black Hills State (S.D.) 9, Colorado School of Mines 9, Truman State (Mo.) 9, Southern Arkansas 4, Notre Dame (Ohio) 2, Central Missouri 1.

    Golf

    North Lakes Golf Association

    Monday’s Results

    At Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake, Wis.

    Par 71

    Low gross — Kerry Bidle, 75; low net — Matt Janousek, 66; low net bestball — Jim Janousek/Matt Janousek, 60; low gross bestball — (tie) Bidle/Pat McBride and Pete Hill/Al Jensen, 72; low team — Bruce Bates/Phil Bishop/Doug Britton/John Parmeter, 123.

    HOCKEY

    NHL

    Regular season

    Wednesday’s Games

    Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

    St. Louis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

    Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Friday’s Games

    Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston University at Denver, 8:35 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Notre Dame at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Western Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

    Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Cloud State at Minnesota State-Mankato, 7:07 p.m.

    Rensselaer at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Boston University at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

    Massachusetts-Lowell at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.

    Nebraska-Omaha at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

    BIG TEN

    Sunday’s Result

    Minnesota 6, Alaska 3

    Friday’s Games

    Penn State at Mercyhurst, 6:05 p.m.

    Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 6:37 p.m.

    USA Under-18 at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (exhibition)

    Boston College at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Michigan State at Lake Superior State, 5:07 p.m.

    Michigan at Ferris State, 7:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    Record Pts

    1. North Dakota (45) 2-0-0 995

    2. Boston U. (5) 1-0-0 912

    3. Quinnipiac 1-0-1 893

    4. Minnesota Duluth 2-0-2 828

    5. Notre Dame 2-0-0 699

    6. Boston College 1-1-0 657

    7. St. Cloud State 0-0-0 654

    8. Mass.-Lowell 0-0-2 652

    9. Minnesota 2-0-0 571

    10. Denver 0-2-0 511

    11. Providence 1-1-0 443

    12. Harvard 0-0-0 442

    13. Michigan 1-1-0 412

    14. Minn. State-Mankato 2-0-0 354

    15. St. Lawrence 1-1-0 255

    16. Northeastern 0-1-1 248

    17. Yale 0-0-0 208

    18. Air Force 1-0-1 160

    20. Bowling Green 0-2-0 63

    19. Ohio State 1-0-1 151

    Others receiving votes: Miami 59, Nebraska-Omaha 57, Bemidji State 48, Penn State 47, Cornell 38, Clarkson 32, Maine 30, Western Michigan 21, Connecticut 16, Michigan Tech 11, Rochester Institute of Technology 7, Bentley 5, Union 5, Wisconsin 5, Vermont 4, Dartmouth 3, Ferris State 2, Holy Cross 2.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Friday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 6:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, 4:07 p.m.

    Wisconsin at Clarkson, 2 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at North Dakota, 2:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    USCHO.com Division I Poll

    First-place votes in parentheses

    W-L Pts

    1. Wisconsin (14) 3-0-1 149

    2. Quinnipiac 4-0-0 130

    3. Minnesota 3-1-0 123

    4. Minnesota Duluth 3-0-1 91

    5. Boston College 2-1-1 75

    6. Colgate 4-0-0 63

    7. Clarkson 2-1-1 51

    8. Bemidji State 3-1-0 47

    9. St. Lawrence 3-0-1 45

    10. North Dakota 2-1-1 25

    Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Boston University 1.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    St. Scholastica (6-5) 5-0 15

    Wis.-Superior (5-6) 4-0 12

    Northwestern (5-6-1) 4-2 12

    Martin Luther (7-4-1) 3-1-1 10

    North Central (8-3-1) 2-2-1 7

    Minn.-Morris (2-9) 2-3 6

    Crown (3-9-1) 2-4 6

    Bethany Lutheran (0-12) 0-4 0

    Northland (0-12) 0-6 0

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    NSIC

    W-L-T Pts

    Minot State (9-1) 8-0 24

    Bemidji State (9-3) 7-2 21

    Augustana (7-4-1) 6-2-1 19

    MS-Mankato (7-3-1) 6-2 18

    Upper Iowa (7-4) 6-3 18

    St. Cloud State (6-4-2) 5-2-2 17

    Wayne State (6-3-3) 3-3-3 12

    Minn. Duluth (5-4-3) 3-3-3 12

    Winona State (6-5-1) 3-5-1 10

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-5-4) 2-2-4 10

    Northern State (5-6) 3-6 9

    SW Minn. State (4-8) 3-6 9

    Sioux Falls (2-8-2) 2-6-1 7

    MS-Moorhead (3-8) 2-7 6

    Mary (1-6-3) 1-5-2 5

    Minn.-Crookston (2-9-1) 1-7-1 4

    UMAC

    W-L-T Pts

    Northland (7-3-1) 5-0-1 16

    St. Scholastica (6-6-2) 5-0-1 16

    Northwestern (6-4) 4-2 12

    Bethany Lutheran (6-5-2) 2-1-1 7

    Minn.-Morris (3-7-1) 2-2-1 7

    Martin Luther (3-9) 2-3 6

    North Central (3-8) 1-4 3

    Wis.-Superior (1-9) 1-4 3

    Crown (0-11-1) 0-6 0

    volleyball

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    American Volleyball

    Coaches Association

    Division II Poll

    Record Pts

    1. Minnesota Duluth (47) 17-0 1,198

    2. Concordia-St. Paul (1) 16-1 1,150

    3. SW Minnesota St. 14-3 1,086

    4. Wheeling Jesuit 19-2 1,017

    5. Nebraska-Kearney 21-1 988

    6. Augustana (S.D.) 17-2 938

    7. Winona State 15-3 871

    8. Alaska-Anchorage 18-1 844

    9. Wayne (Neb.) State 14-4 823

    10. Central Oklahoma 19-1 788

    11. Angelo State 16-2 716

    12. Lewis 15-3 655

    13. Northern State 13-4 576

    14. Palm Beach Atlantic 12-3 564

    15. Washburn 16-4 514

    16. Central Missouri 13-6 466

    17. NW Missouri State 19-1 441

    18. Colo. School of Mines 14-3 334

    19. CS-San Bernardino 10-4 294

    20. W. Washington 10-6 242

    21. Tampa 10-4 226

    22. Florida Southern 10-4 192

    23. Wingate 19-1 160

    24. Ferris State 13-5 121

    25. Metro State 13-3 96

    Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: West Florida 43; Wayne (Mich.) State 42; Findlay 29; Colorado Mesa University 27; North Alabama 22; Rockhurst 20; California Baptist 16; Armstrong State 13; Dixie State-Utah 13; Tarleton State 13; Hillsdale 10; Concordia (Calif.) 8.

    NSIC

    W-L

    Minn. Duluth (17-0) 9-0

    Augustana (17-2) 8-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (16-1) 8-1

    SW Minn. State (14-3) 8-1

    Winona State (15-3) 6-3

    Northern State (13-4) 6-3

    Wayne State (14-4) 5-4

    Sioux Falls (11-6) 5-4

    MS-Mankato (9-8) 3-6

    Upper Iowa (9-9) 3-6

    MS-Moorhead (8-9) 3-6

    Mary (8-10) 3-6

    St. Cloud State (7-11) 2-7

    Minn.-Crookston (6-11) 2-7

    Bemidji State (5-13) 1-8

    Minot State (5-13) 0-9

    UMAC

    W-L

    Northwestern (20-3) 4-0

    Minn.-Morris (9-10) 4-0

    St. Scholastica (9-11) 4-1

    Martin Luther (9-14) 4-1

    Wis.-Superior (6-16) 2-3

    North Central (7-12) 1-3

    Bethany Lutheran (6-15) 1-4

    Northland (3-16) 0-4

    Crown (0-19) 0-4

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Los Angeles Angels - Outrighted LF Nick Buss and RHP A.J. Achter to Salt Lake (PCL).

    New York Yankees - Activated 1B Gregory Bird from the 60-day DL. Outrighted 3B Donovan Solano to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL).

    Tampa Bay Rays - LF Jaff Decker has elected free agency.

    National League

    Cincinnati Reds - Outrighted RHP Jon Moscot, C Raffy Lopez, LF Patrick Kivlehan, CF Tyler Holt, and RHP Matt Magill to Louisville (IL).

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Added G Martin Wallace to the practice squad. Waived QB Zac Dysert.

    Atlanta Falcons - Cut P Michael Palardy.

    Baltimore Ravens - Fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. Promoted quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhiweg to offensive coordinator.

    Buffalo Bills - Announced T Seantrel Henderson has served his suspension. Placed DB Colt Anderson on IR.

    Carolina Panthers - Cut G Tyler Larsen.

    Chicago Bears - Added TE Marcel Jensen to the practice squad. Waived DB Demontre Hurst.

    Cleveland Browns - Acquired G Jonathan Cooper off waivers from New England. Placed C Austin Reiter on IR. Waived C Anthony Fabiano.

    Detroit Lions - Cut WR Aaron Dobson and T Brian Mihalik.

    Green Bay Packers - Lifted the suspension on CB Demetri Goodson and DT Mike Pennel.

    Jacksonville Jaguars - Added DB Akeem Davis to the practice squad. Announced DB Aaron Colvin has served his suspension. Waived DB Dwayne Gratz.

    Miami Dolphins - Acquired DB Bene Benwikere off waivers from Carolina. Placed LB Koa Misi on IR.

    New Orleans Saints - Added DB Brian Dixon to the practice squad. Waived T Tyrus Thompson.

    San Diego Chargers - Announced DT Damion Square has served his suspension. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar on IR.

    San Francisco 49ers - Placed DB Chris Davis on IR. Signed DB JaCorey Shepherd.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Activated RB Russell Hansbrough and LB Cameron Lynch from the practice squad. Placed RB Charles Sims on IR. Waived WR Jeremy Butler.

    Washington Redskins - Added DT Joey Mbu to the practice squad. Cut LB Jason Fanaika.

    NCAA Football

    Miami - Announced WR Sam Bruce has been dismissed from the program.

    Tennessee - Announced DL Danny O’Brien has been dismissed from the program.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Phoenix Suns - Waived C Gracin Bakumanya, PF Derek Cooke Jr., and PG Shaquille Harrison.

    NCAA Basketball

    Hampden-Sydney - Named Daniel Eacho assistant coach.

    Hampden-Sydney - Named Matt Irving assistant coach.

    Vanderbilt - Named Matt Olinger men’s director of basketball administration and video coordinator.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Arizona Coyotes - Waived RW Stefan Fournier.

    Boston Bruins - Assigned LW Jake DeBrusk, C Sean Kuraly, and G Malcolm Subban to Providence (AHL).

    Calgary Flames - Re-signed LW Johnny Gaudreau to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension.

    Colorado Avalanche - Signed RW Gabriel Bourque to a one-year, $650,000 contract. Signed RW Rene Bourque to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

    Dallas Stars - Signed LW Lauri Korpikoski to a one-year, $1 million contract.

    New York Islanders - Waived RW PA Parenteau.

    Philadelphia Flyers - NHL suspended D Radko Gudas six games for interference.

    Washington Capitals - Assigned C Brad Malone and RW Stanislav Galiev to Hershey (AHL).

    Winnipeg Jets - Waived G Ondrej Pavelec.

