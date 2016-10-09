College women’s soccer: UMD, Mary play to 1-1 tie

Sophomore forward Destiny Schmitz scored the game-tying goal and junior goalkeeper Jordan Melby returned to the lineup and made seven saves as Minnesota Duluth and the University of Mary played to a 1-1 tie in an NSIC match Sunday at Bismarck, N.D.

Michelle McGeary scored in the 11th minute to give the Marauders (1-6-3 overall, 1-5-2 NSIC) a 1-0 lead before Schmitz tied it in the 52nd minute on Skye Finley’s assist.

Melby hadn’t played for the the Bulldogs (5-4-3, 3-3-3) since Sept. 16 but turned in a career-high number of saves.