Scoreboard
Today’s Events
Auto Racing
NASCAR
Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Dallas at Bucks, 7:30 p.m.
Timberwolves vs. Miami (Kansas City, Mo.), 7:30 p.m.
Cross Country
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
Minnesota Duluth at Lewis U. Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), 10 a.m.
Football
COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), 1 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Fond du Lac at Itasca, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 10 a.m.
Hockey
NHL
Preseason
Winnipeg at Wild, 7 p.m. (KZIO-FM 94.1/104.3)
NAHL
Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians (Richfield, Minn.), 7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE MEN
Crown at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Crown at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Grand Rapids at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), noon
Pelican Rapids at Hibbing, 2 p.m.
North Branch at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 3 p.m.
Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth East at Section 7AA True Team (Coon Rapids, Minn.), 1 p.m.
Section 7A True Team (Lincoln Park M.S.), 3 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Martin Luther at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.
Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.
Hamline at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
Northwestern at Heart O’North Conference Tournament (Spooner, Wis.), 9 a.m.
Cloquet, Moose Lake-Willow River, Deer River at Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational, 9 a.m.
Cromwell-Wright at Bigfork Invitational, 9 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Alexandria Invitational, 9 a.m.
Chisholm, Duluth Marshall, Floodwood, Greenway, North Woods, Wrenshall, Ely at Mesabi East Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, Superior, Duluth Denfeld, International Falls at Esko Invitational, 10 a.m.
Princeton at Duluth East, 2 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
Preseason
Thursday’s Results
Indiana 115, Chicago 108
Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT
Boston 107, Charlotte 92
Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94
Atlanta 104, Memphis 83
Golden State 105, Sacramento 96
Friday’s Results
Phoenix at Portland, night
Denver at L.A. Lakers, night
Today’s Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte vs Boston, at Uncasville, Conn., 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Game
Game 1: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
FOOTBALL
NFL
National Football Conference
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102
East
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85
Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112
South
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118
Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128
West
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54
Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61
Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68
Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105
South
Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125
Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111
North
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115
West
Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64
Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92
San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108
Week 5
Thursday’s Result
Arizona 33, San Francisco 21
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Chicago at Indianapolis, noon
New England at Cleveland, noon
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon
Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Washington at Baltimore, noon
Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)
San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Iowa (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-1) 0-1
Purdue (2-2) 0-1
Illinois (1-3) 0-1
East Division
Michigan (5-0) 2-0
Maryland (4-0) 1-0
Ohio State (4-0) 1-0
Indiana (3-1) 1-0
Penn State (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-2) 0-2
Rutgers (2-3) 0-2
Today’s Games
Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)
Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0
Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0
Northern State (3-2) 1-0
St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0
MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1
Minot State (1-4) 0-1
Mary (0-5) 0-1
Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1
South Division
Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0
SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0
Winona State (4-1) 1-0
Wayne State (2-3) 1-0
Augustana (3-2) 0-1
MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1
Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.
Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
UMAC
Northwestern (5-0) 4-0
St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0
MacMurray (3-2) 3-1
Westminster (3-2) 3-1
Eureka (3-2) 2-2
Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2
Crown (1-4) 1-3
Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3
Greenville (0-5) 0-4
Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4
Today’s Games
St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon
Crown at Greenville, noon
MacMurray at Northwestern, noon
Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.
Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
Preseason
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2
Montreal 6, Toronto 1
Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 4, Calgary 0
Friday’s Results
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2
San Jose at Arizona, night
Dallas vs Los Angeles, night
Today’s Games
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Jersey vs Florida, at West Point, NY, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Thursday’s Result
Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Massachusetts-Lowell 4, OT
Massachusetts 3, Colorado College 0
Western Michigan 2, Ferris State 1
Providence 4, Miami 3
North Dakota 6, Canisius 0
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State at Denver, night
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Icebreaker Invitational
Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA
BIG TEN
Thursday’s Result
Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2
Friday’s Results
St. Lawrence 6, Penn State 3
Union 4, Michigan 3
Northern Michigan 3, Wisconsin 2
Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, night
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State at Denver, night
Today’s Games
Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Friday’s Results
Minnesota Duluth 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 0
Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 1
North Dakota 1, St. Cloud State 0
Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 0
Today’s Games
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Volleyball
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Friday’s Result
Rainy River def. Fond du Lac 25-11, 25-8, 25-12
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Baltimore Orioles - Announced pitching coach Dave Wallace has resigned. Claimed LHP Jed Bradley off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated SS Paul Janish for assignment.
New York Yankees - Signed pitching coach Larry Rothschild to a one-year contract.
Oakland Athletics - Activated 1B Mark Canha from the 60-day DL. Activated C Josh Phegley, 2B Jed Lowrie, LF Sam Fuld, and RHP Chris Bassitt from the 60-day DL. Outrighted LHP Felix Doubront, RHP Henderson Alvarez, and RHP Jarrod Parker to Nashville (PCL).
Tampa Bay Rays - Outrighted SS Juniel Querecuto, LHP Dana Eveland, LHP Justin Marks, and LF Jaff Decker to Durham (IL).
National League
Atlanta Braves - Announced pitching coach Roger McDowell’s contract option for 2017 will not be exercised. Outrighted 1B Brandon Snyder, RHP Joel De La Cruz, and C Blake Lalli to Gwinnett (IL).
Chicago Cubs - Reassigned LHP Rob Zastryzny, LF Matt Szczur, SS Munenori Kawasaki, 3B Jeimer Candelario, C Tim Federowicz, LHP Giovanni Soto, RHP Joe Smith, RHP Felix Pena, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Gerardo Concepcion, RHP Trevor Cahill, RHP Jake Buchanan, and RHP Andury Acevedo to the minor leagues.
Los Angeles Dodgers - Reassigned LHP Alex Wood, SS Chris Taylor, 3B Rob Segedin, 2B Micah Johnson, LF Enrique Hernandez, RHP Brock Stewart, RHP Brandon McCarthy, RHP Josh Ravin, LHP Adam Liberatore, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP J.P. Howell, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Louis Coleman, RHP Jesse Chavez, and LHP Brett Anderson to the minor leagues.
Philadelphia Phillies - Outrighted LHP Patrick Schuster, RF Jimmy Paredes, RHP Colton Murray, RHP Dalier Hinojosa, RHP Frank Herrmann, and 2B Emmanuel Burriss to Lehigh Valley (IL).
San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Eduardo Nunez, LHP Matt Moore, and LHP Ty Blach. Reassigned RF Jarrett Parker, 2B Ehire Adrianza, and LHP Steven Okert to the minor leagues.
Washington Nationals - Reassigned LF Ben Revere, CF Brian Goodwin, C Wilson Ramos, C Spencer Kieboom, RHP Stephen Strasburg, RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Rafael Martin, RHP Mat Latos, LHP Matt Grace, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Koda Glover, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP A.J. Cole, LHP Sean Burnett, and RHP Matt Belisle to the minor leagues.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Cut RB Kerwynn Williams.
Baltimore Ravens - Placed TE Maxx Williams on IR.
Buffalo Bills - NFL fined CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $10,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Robert Blanton $21,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Aaron Williams an undisclosed amount for his role in an altercation. Placed WR Greg Salas on IR. Removed G Terran Vaughn from the practice squad.
Carolina Panthers - Activated DB Zack Sanchez from the practice squad. Waived DB Bene Benwikere.
Kansas City Chiefs - Cut LB Dezman Moses. Signed LB Sio Moore.
New England Patriots - Placed QB Jacoby Brissett on IR.
New Orleans Saints - Cut DB Brian Dixon.
Philadelphia Eagles - Added G Darrell Greene and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Removed LB Don Cherry and DB JaCorey Shepherd from the practice squad.
Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut QB Bruce Gradkowski.
San Diego Chargers - Activated DB Trevor Williams from the practice squad. Added NT Ryan Carrethers to the practice squad. Placed DB Jason Verrett on IR.
NCAA Football
Oklahoma - Announced RB Daniel Brooks has retired from football.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Tony Wroten.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled D Viktor Svedberg and D Ville Pokka from Rockford (AHL).
Edmonton Oilers - Acquired LW Zachary Pochiro from the St. Louis Blues for Nail Yakupov.
Los Angeles Kings - Placed RW Marian Gaborik on IR.