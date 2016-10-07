Scoreboard

Search
    Oct 7, 2016

    Today’s Events

    Auto Racing

    NASCAR

    Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Dallas at Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

    Timberwolves vs. Miami (Kansas City, Mo.), 7:30 p.m.

    Cross Country

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    Minnesota Duluth at Lewis U. Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), 10 a.m.

    Football

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), 1 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Fond du Lac at Itasca, 1:30 p.m.

    Golf

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 10 a.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Preseason

    Winnipeg at Wild, 7 p.m. (KZIO-FM 94.1/104.3)

    NAHL

    Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians (Richfield, Minn.), 7:05 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE MEN

    Crown at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 1 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Crown at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.

    Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3:15 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Grand Rapids at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), noon

    Pelican Rapids at Hibbing, 2 p.m.

    North Branch at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 3 p.m.

    Swimming

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth East at Section 7AA True Team (Coon Rapids, Minn.), 1 p.m.

    Section 7A True Team (Lincoln Park M.S.), 3 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Martin Luther at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

    Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.

    Hamline at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL

    Northwestern at Heart O’North Conference Tournament (Spooner, Wis.), 9 a.m.

    Cloquet, Moose Lake-Willow River, Deer River at Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Cromwell-Wright at Bigfork Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Grand Rapids at Alexandria Invitational, 9 a.m.

    Chisholm, Duluth Marshall, Floodwood, Greenway, North Woods, Wrenshall, Ely at Mesabi East Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

    Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, Superior, Duluth Denfeld, International Falls at Esko Invitational, 10 a.m.

    Princeton at Duluth East, 2 p.m.

    Basketball

    NBA

    Preseason

    Thursday’s Results

    Indiana 115, Chicago 108

    Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT

    Boston 107, Charlotte 92

    Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94

    Atlanta 104, Memphis 83

    Golden State 105, Sacramento 96

    Friday’s Results

    Phoenix at Portland, night

    Denver at L.A. Lakers, night

    Today’s Games

    Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

    Charlotte vs Boston, at Uncasville, Conn., 2:30 p.m.

    Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

    Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Game

    Game 1: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    FOOTBALL

    NFL

    National Football Conference

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50

    Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67

    Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97

    Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102

    East

    Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27

    Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77

    N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85

    Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112

    South

    Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124

    New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130

    Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118

    Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128

    West

    Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54

    Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76

    Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101

    San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61

    Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68

    Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89

    N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105

    South

    Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73

    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125

    Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84

    Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111

    North

    Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80

    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72

    Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82

    Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115

    West

    Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64

    Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106

    Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92

    San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108

    Week 5

    Thursday’s Result

    Arizona 33, San Francisco 21

    Sunday’s Games

    Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Chicago at Indianapolis, noon

    New England at Cleveland, noon

    N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon

    Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Tennessee at Miami, noon

    Washington at Baltimore, noon

    Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

    San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)

    Monday’s Game

    Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

    Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

    Iowa (3-2) 1-1

    Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

    Minnesota (3-1) 0-1

    Purdue (2-2) 0-1

    Illinois (1-3) 0-1

    East Division

    Michigan (5-0) 2-0

    Maryland (4-0) 1-0

    Ohio State (4-0) 1-0

    Indiana (3-1) 1-0

    Penn State (3-2) 1-1

    Michigan State (2-2) 0-2

    Rutgers (2-3) 0-2

    Today’s Games

    Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)

    Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0

    Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0

    Northern State (3-2) 1-0

    St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0

    MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1

    Minot State (1-4) 0-1

    Mary (0-5) 0-1

    Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0

    SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0

    Winona State (4-1) 1-0

    Wayne State (2-3) 1-0

    Augustana (3-2) 0-1

    MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1

    Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

    Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

    UMAC

    Northwestern (5-0) 4-0

    St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0

    MacMurray (3-2) 3-1

    Westminster (3-2) 3-1

    Eureka (3-2) 2-2

    Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2

    Crown (1-4) 1-3

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3

    Greenville (0-5) 0-4

    Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4

    Today’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon

    Crown at Greenville, noon

    MacMurray at Northwestern, noon

    Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.

    Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.

    Hockey

    NHL

    Preseason

    Thursday’s Results

    Boston 2, Columbus 1

    Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2

    Montreal 6, Toronto 1

    Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 2

    Vancouver 4, Calgary 0

    Friday’s Results

    Detroit 2, Toronto 1

    Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

    Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

    San Jose at Arizona, night

    Dallas vs Los Angeles, night

    Today’s Games

    Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    Columbus at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

    Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.

    Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

    Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

    New Jersey vs Florida, at West Point, NY, 6:30 p.m.

    Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

    Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

    Colorado vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Thursday’s Result

    Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Massachusetts-Lowell 4, OT

    Massachusetts 3, Colorado College 0

    Western Michigan 2, Ferris State 1

    Providence 4, Miami 3

    North Dakota 6, Canisius 0

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State at Denver, night

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

    Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

    Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA

    BIG TEN

    Thursday’s Result

    Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2

    Friday’s Results

    St. Lawrence 6, Penn State 3

    Union 4, Michigan 3

    Northern Michigan 3, Wisconsin 2

    Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, night

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State at Denver, night

    Today’s Games

    Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.

    Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Friday’s Results

    Minnesota Duluth 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

    Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 1

    North Dakota 1, St. Cloud State 0

    Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 0

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Friday’s Result

    Rainy River def. Fond du Lac 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Baltimore Orioles - Announced pitching coach Dave Wallace has resigned. Claimed LHP Jed Bradley off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated SS Paul Janish for assignment.

    New York Yankees - Signed pitching coach Larry Rothschild to a one-year contract.

    Oakland Athletics - Activated 1B Mark Canha from the 60-day DL. Activated C Josh Phegley, 2B Jed Lowrie, LF Sam Fuld, and RHP Chris Bassitt from the 60-day DL. Outrighted LHP Felix Doubront, RHP Henderson Alvarez, and RHP Jarrod Parker to Nashville (PCL).

    Tampa Bay Rays - Outrighted SS Juniel Querecuto, LHP Dana Eveland, LHP Justin Marks, and LF Jaff Decker to Durham (IL).

    National League

    Atlanta Braves - Announced pitching coach Roger McDowell’s contract option for 2017 will not be exercised. Outrighted 1B Brandon Snyder, RHP Joel De La Cruz, and C Blake Lalli to Gwinnett (IL).

    Chicago Cubs - Reassigned LHP Rob Zastryzny, LF Matt Szczur, SS Munenori Kawasaki, 3B Jeimer Candelario, C Tim Federowicz, LHP Giovanni Soto, RHP Joe Smith, RHP Felix Pena, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Gerardo Concepcion, RHP Trevor Cahill, RHP Jake Buchanan, and RHP Andury Acevedo to the minor leagues.

    Los Angeles Dodgers - Reassigned LHP Alex Wood, SS Chris Taylor, 3B Rob Segedin, 2B Micah Johnson, LF Enrique Hernandez, RHP Brock Stewart, RHP Brandon McCarthy, RHP Josh Ravin, LHP Adam Liberatore, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP J.P. Howell, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Louis Coleman, RHP Jesse Chavez, and LHP Brett Anderson to the minor leagues.

    Philadelphia Phillies - Outrighted LHP Patrick Schuster, RF Jimmy Paredes, RHP Colton Murray, RHP Dalier Hinojosa, RHP Frank Herrmann, and 2B Emmanuel Burriss to Lehigh Valley (IL).

    San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Eduardo Nunez, LHP Matt Moore, and LHP Ty Blach. Reassigned RF Jarrett Parker, 2B Ehire Adrianza, and LHP Steven Okert to the minor leagues.

    Washington Nationals - Reassigned LF Ben Revere, CF Brian Goodwin, C Wilson Ramos, C Spencer Kieboom, RHP Stephen Strasburg, RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Rafael Martin, RHP Mat Latos, LHP Matt Grace, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Koda Glover, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP A.J. Cole, LHP Sean Burnett, and RHP Matt Belisle to the minor leagues.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Cut RB Kerwynn Williams.

    Baltimore Ravens - Placed TE Maxx Williams on IR.

    Buffalo Bills - NFL fined CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $10,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Robert Blanton $21,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Aaron Williams an undisclosed amount for his role in an altercation. Placed WR Greg Salas on IR. Removed G Terran Vaughn from the practice squad.

    Carolina Panthers - Activated DB Zack Sanchez from the practice squad. Waived DB Bene Benwikere.

    Kansas City Chiefs - Cut LB Dezman Moses. Signed LB Sio Moore.

    New England Patriots - Placed QB Jacoby Brissett on IR.

    New Orleans Saints - Cut DB Brian Dixon.

    Philadelphia Eagles - Added G Darrell Greene and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Removed LB Don Cherry and DB JaCorey Shepherd from the practice squad.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut QB Bruce Gradkowski.

    San Diego Chargers - Activated DB Trevor Williams from the practice squad. Added NT Ryan Carrethers to the practice squad. Placed DB Jason Verrett on IR.

    NCAA Football

    Oklahoma - Announced RB Daniel Brooks has retired from football.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Tony Wroten.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled D Viktor Svedberg and D Ville Pokka from Rockford (AHL).

    Edmonton Oilers - Acquired LW Zachary Pochiro from the St. Louis Blues for Nail Yakupov.

    Los Angeles Kings - Placed RW Marian Gaborik on IR.

