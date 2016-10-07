Scoreboard

Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6)

NBA

Preseason

Dallas at Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Timberwolves vs. Miami (Kansas City, Mo.), 7:30 p.m.

Cross Country

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

Minnesota Duluth at Lewis U. Conference Crossover (Romeoville, Ill.), 10 a.m.

Football

COLLEGE

Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), 1 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Fond du Lac at Itasca, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

Wisconsin-Superior, St. Scholastica at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 10 a.m.

Hockey

NHL

Preseason

Winnipeg at Wild, 7 p.m. (KZIO-FM 94.1/104.3)

NAHL

Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians (Richfield, Minn.), 7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE MEN

Crown at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Crown at St. Scholastica, 3:15 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota-Morris, 3:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Grand Rapids at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), noon

Pelican Rapids at Hibbing, 2 p.m.

North Branch at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 3 p.m.

Swimming

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth East at Section 7AA True Team (Coon Rapids, Minn.), 1 p.m.

Section 7A True Team (Lincoln Park M.S.), 3 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Martin Luther at St. Scholastica, 1 p.m.

Crown at Wisconsin-Superior, 3 p.m.

Hamline at St. Scholastica, 5 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Northwestern at Heart O’North Conference Tournament (Spooner, Wis.), 9 a.m.

Cloquet, Moose Lake-Willow River, Deer River at Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cromwell-Wright at Bigfork Invitational, 9 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Alexandria Invitational, 9 a.m.

Chisholm, Duluth Marshall, Floodwood, Greenway, North Woods, Wrenshall, Ely at Mesabi East Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Hermantown, Proctor, South Ridge, Superior, Duluth Denfeld, International Falls at Esko Invitational, 10 a.m.

Princeton at Duluth East, 2 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

Preseason

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 115, Chicago 108

Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT

Boston 107, Charlotte 92

Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94

Atlanta 104, Memphis 83

Golden State 105, Sacramento 96

Friday’s Results

Phoenix at Portland, night

Denver at L.A. Lakers, night

Today’s Games

Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte vs Boston, at Uncasville, Conn., 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Game

Game 1: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

FOOTBALL

NFL

National Football Conference

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102

East

Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77

N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85

Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112

South

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130

Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118

Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128

West

Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54

Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101

San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61

Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68

Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89

N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105

South

Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125

Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111

North

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115

West

Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64

Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106

Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92

San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108

Week 5

Thursday’s Result

Arizona 33, San Francisco 21

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Chicago at Indianapolis, noon

New England at Cleveland, noon

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon

Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

Tennessee at Miami, noon

Washington at Baltimore, noon

Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Iowa (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-1) 0-1

Purdue (2-2) 0-1

Illinois (1-3) 0-1

East Division

Michigan (5-0) 2-0

Maryland (4-0) 1-0

Ohio State (4-0) 1-0

Indiana (3-1) 1-0

Penn State (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-2) 0-2

Rutgers (2-3) 0-2

Today’s Games

Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)

Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0

Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0

Northern State (3-2) 1-0

St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0

MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1

Minot State (1-4) 0-1

Mary (0-5) 0-1

Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1

South Division

Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0

SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0

Winona State (4-1) 1-0

Wayne State (2-3) 1-0

Augustana (3-2) 0-1

MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1

Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

UMAC

Northwestern (5-0) 4-0

St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0

MacMurray (3-2) 3-1

Westminster (3-2) 3-1

Eureka (3-2) 2-2

Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2

Crown (1-4) 1-3

Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3

Greenville (0-5) 0-4

Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4

Today’s Games

St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon

Crown at Greenville, noon

MacMurray at Northwestern, noon

Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.

Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

Preseason

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2

Montreal 6, Toronto 1

Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 2

Vancouver 4, Calgary 0

Friday’s Results

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2

San Jose at Arizona, night

Dallas vs Los Angeles, night

Today’s Games

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Jersey vs Florida, at West Point, NY, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Thursday’s Result

Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Massachusetts-Lowell 4, OT

Massachusetts 3, Colorado College 0

Western Michigan 2, Ferris State 1

Providence 4, Miami 3

North Dakota 6, Canisius 0

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State at Denver, night

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Icebreaker Invitational

Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA

BIG TEN

Thursday’s Result

Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2

Friday’s Results

St. Lawrence 6, Penn State 3

Union 4, Michigan 3

Northern Michigan 3, Wisconsin 2

Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, night

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State at Denver, night

Today’s Games

Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Friday’s Results

Minnesota Duluth 4, Minnesota State-Mankato 0

Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 1

North Dakota 1, St. Cloud State 0

Wisconsin 3, Ohio State 0

Today’s Games

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Volleyball

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Friday’s Result

Rainy River def. Fond du Lac 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Baltimore Orioles - Announced pitching coach Dave Wallace has resigned. Claimed LHP Jed Bradley off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. Designated SS Paul Janish for assignment.

New York Yankees - Signed pitching coach Larry Rothschild to a one-year contract.

Oakland Athletics - Activated 1B Mark Canha from the 60-day DL. Activated C Josh Phegley, 2B Jed Lowrie, LF Sam Fuld, and RHP Chris Bassitt from the 60-day DL. Outrighted LHP Felix Doubront, RHP Henderson Alvarez, and RHP Jarrod Parker to Nashville (PCL).

Tampa Bay Rays - Outrighted SS Juniel Querecuto, LHP Dana Eveland, LHP Justin Marks, and LF Jaff Decker to Durham (IL).

National League

Atlanta Braves - Announced pitching coach Roger McDowell’s contract option for 2017 will not be exercised. Outrighted 1B Brandon Snyder, RHP Joel De La Cruz, and C Blake Lalli to Gwinnett (IL).

Chicago Cubs - Reassigned LHP Rob Zastryzny, LF Matt Szczur, SS Munenori Kawasaki, 3B Jeimer Candelario, C Tim Federowicz, LHP Giovanni Soto, RHP Joe Smith, RHP Felix Pena, RHP Spencer Patton, RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Gerardo Concepcion, RHP Trevor Cahill, RHP Jake Buchanan, and RHP Andury Acevedo to the minor leagues.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Reassigned LHP Alex Wood, SS Chris Taylor, 3B Rob Segedin, 2B Micah Johnson, LF Enrique Hernandez, RHP Brock Stewart, RHP Brandon McCarthy, RHP Josh Ravin, LHP Adam Liberatore, LHP Scott Kazmir, LHP J.P. Howell, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Louis Coleman, RHP Jesse Chavez, and LHP Brett Anderson to the minor leagues.

Philadelphia Phillies - Outrighted LHP Patrick Schuster, RF Jimmy Paredes, RHP Colton Murray, RHP Dalier Hinojosa, RHP Frank Herrmann, and 2B Emmanuel Burriss to Lehigh Valley (IL).

San Francisco Giants - Activated SS Eduardo Nunez, LHP Matt Moore, and LHP Ty Blach. Reassigned RF Jarrett Parker, 2B Ehire Adrianza, and LHP Steven Okert to the minor leagues.

Washington Nationals - Reassigned LF Ben Revere, CF Brian Goodwin, C Wilson Ramos, C Spencer Kieboom, RHP Stephen Strasburg, RHP Yusmeiro Petit, RHP Rafael Martin, RHP Mat Latos, LHP Matt Grace, RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Koda Glover, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP A.J. Cole, LHP Sean Burnett, and RHP Matt Belisle to the minor leagues.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Cut RB Kerwynn Williams.

Baltimore Ravens - Placed TE Maxx Williams on IR.

Buffalo Bills - NFL fined CB Nickell Robey-Coleman $10,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Robert Blanton $21,000 for his role in an altercation. NFL fined S Aaron Williams an undisclosed amount for his role in an altercation. Placed WR Greg Salas on IR. Removed G Terran Vaughn from the practice squad.

Carolina Panthers - Activated DB Zack Sanchez from the practice squad. Waived DB Bene Benwikere.

Kansas City Chiefs - Cut LB Dezman Moses. Signed LB Sio Moore.

New England Patriots - Placed QB Jacoby Brissett on IR.

New Orleans Saints - Cut DB Brian Dixon.

Philadelphia Eagles - Added G Darrell Greene and G Matt Rotheram to the practice squad. Removed LB Don Cherry and DB JaCorey Shepherd from the practice squad.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Cut QB Bruce Gradkowski.

San Diego Chargers - Activated DB Trevor Williams from the practice squad. Added NT Ryan Carrethers to the practice squad. Placed DB Jason Verrett on IR.

NCAA Football

Oklahoma - Announced RB Daniel Brooks has retired from football.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies - Waived SG Tony Wroten.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks - Recalled D Viktor Svedberg and D Ville Pokka from Rockford (AHL).

Edmonton Oilers - Acquired LW Zachary Pochiro from the St. Louis Blues for Nail Yakupov.

Los Angeles Kings - Placed RW Marian Gaborik on IR.