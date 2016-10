College softball: St. Scholastica had nine players selected as Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division III scholar-athletes. The Saints, who had a 3.24 grade-point average, were honored as an all-academic team by the NFCA. Hannah Borgeson, Kara Warren, Becca Zwak, Olivia Bretting, Carley Henning, Rendi Johnson, Grace Macor, Micah McGuiness and Jena O’Byrne were honored.