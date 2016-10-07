Local names & news

Top-ranked Minnesota Duluth continued its undefeated season with a straight-set win over the University of Mary on Friday night in Bismarck, N.D.

After a tightly contested opening set, both teams were tied at 17 in the second set before the Bulldogs went on an 8-2 run to take a 2-0 lead. UMD never trailed in the final set, opening with a 9-3 lead before going on a 10-5 run to finish the sweep of the Marauders (7-10 overall, 2-6 NSIC).

The Bulldogs hit .430 as a team and had three players with double-digit kill numbers in the 25-23, 25-19, 25-17 win. Sarah Kelly led the way with 14 kills for UMD (16-0, 8-0). Sydnie Mauch added 11 kills, while Allison Olley added 10 kills and a pair of blocks. Makenzie Morgan recorded five of UMD’s 10 total blocks in the win.

College golf

Saints women, Sheff lead UMAC meet

The St. Scholastica women’s team extended its lead over second-place Minnesota-Morris to 37 strokes after turning in a total score of 731 in the second round of the UMAC Championships on Friday at Alexandria (Minn.) Golf Club.

CSS sophomore Arcia Sheff leads the field with a 36-hole score of 178, while teammates Amanda Broman and Kylie Slavin are second and third at 179 and 185, respectively. The Saints’ Alexis Babcock is in fifth place at 189.

Wisconsin-Superior sits in third place with a team total of 803 strokes. Ally Busick is the top golfer for the Yellowjackets so far, turning in a 36-hole score of 188.

In the men’s division, St. Scholastica is second in the team standings with 642 strokes, 13 behind leader Northwestern. The Saints’ Marc Peterson of Esko is in a tie for second with a 36-hole total of 155. Kyle Och of Minnesota-Morris is tied with Mac Saby of Northwestern atop the individual standings at 154.

UWS is fourth with 661 strokes, led by Anton Svensson’s eighth-place total of 158.

The meet concludes today with the team winner qualifying for the NCAA Division III Tournament in Houston, Texas, next May.

College women’s soccer

UMD falls to NSIC leader

Minnesota Duluth suffered its fourth shutout loss of the season at Malosky Stadium on Friday night, falling 3-0 to Minot State in NSIC play.

Conference leader Minot State (8-1 overall, 7-0 NSIC) peppered UMD goalkeeper Sisley Ng early on, with six shots on goal through the first 31 minutes of play. Chloe Melton broke through with a goal in the 35th minute.

Melton doubled the lead in the opening minute of the second half and the Beavers added a goal in the 64th minute.

Ng made 10 saves for the Bulldogs (5-4-2, 3-3-2).

College football

Saints seek to stay atop UMAC

St. Scholastica is on the road for the second straight week, seeking to stay unbeaten in the UMAC against Iowa Wesleyan at noon today at Mapleleaf Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

St. Scholastica (4-1 overall, 4-0 UMAC) is coming off a 62-19 victory at Martin Luther College in which the Saints amassed 659 yards offense. Senior quarterback Kyle Stepka led the way with a season-high 314 passing yards and five touchdowns. Stepka has thrown at least three TD passes in four straight games.

Aaron Olson of Esko earned UMAC offensive player of the week honors after tying a program record with three touchdown receptions. Olson ranks fourth in NCAA Division III with eight touchdown receptions.

The Saints rushed for a season-high 345 yards against the Knights, with freshman Teddy Gildersleeve notching his first career 100-yard rushing game with 125 yards on 11 carries.

Iowa Wesleyan (1-4, 1-3) led unbeaten Northwestern 15-7 at halftime before falling 25-18. The Tigers had 335 yards offense against the conference’s top-ranked defense, including 316 through the air. Raul Alvarez leads an offense that ranks second in the UMAC at 203.2 passing yards per game, while Jeremy Gomez is averaging 103.8 receiving yards per game, including six catches for 150 yards and a touchdown last week.

St. Scholastica has won 34 straight UMAC games dating to Oct. 20, 2012, and 25 straight conference road games dating to Sept. 25, 2010.