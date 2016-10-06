Local names and news

Minnesota Duluth picked up its first commitment from the Class of 2019 on Thursday when Shattuck-

St. Mary’s defenseman Taylor Stewart verbally committed to the Bulldogs on Twitter.

“Honored to announce my commitment to play college hockey for University of Minnesota Duluth,” Stewart tweeted. “Thanks to everyone who has helped along the way.”

Stewart, a sophomore who turns 16 in November, is a native of Rochester, Minn. She tallied five goals and six assists in 34 games last season for Shattuck’s girls U-16 squad last season.

Stewart took part in the USA Hockey Under-18 Select Player Development Camp this summer in Maine. Her squad, Team Blue, was coached by former Bulldogs assistant coach Julie Chu. Current UMD head coach Maura Crowell also was a coach at the camp.

College women’s golf

Saints jump to early lead

Arica Sheff was the top individual after Thursday’s opening round of the UMAC women’s championship on Thursday at Alexandria (Minn.) Golf Club, leading the Saints to a 30-shot lead over Wisconsin-Superior.

Sheff, a sophomore from Cloquet, made nine pars to finish with an 11-over-par 83 to lead by seven shots over teammate Alexis Babcock of Moose Lake and Superior’s Ally Busick. Sheff has earned medalist honors six times this fall.

Babcock made five pars on the day for her second-best round of the year.

St. Scholastica’s Amanda Broman and Kylie Slavin tied for fifth with 92s as the Saints had a team score of 357 after their third-best round of the season. UWS was second at 387 and Minnesota-Morris third at 394.

Northwestern leads the men team’s standings with a score of 310, followed by St. Scholastica (322) and UWS (326). Josh Hansen (Martin Luther), Kyle Och (Minnesota-Morris) and Mac Saby (Northwestern) are tied atop a crowded leaderboard with 4-over 76s. Anton Svensson leads UWS with a 77, good for a tie of fourth, while St. Scholastica junior Marc Peterson leads the Saints with a 78, good for a tie for seventh. Peterson led all golfers with 14 pars on the day.

The championship runs through Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. today with Round 2.