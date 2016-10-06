Search
    Scoreboard

    By News Tribune on Oct 6, 2016 at 11:10 p.m.

    Today’s Events

    Football

    HIGH SCHOOL

    At 7 p.m., unless noted

    Pine City at Esko, 5 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)

    Big Lake at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.

    Ely at Siren, 6 p.m.

    Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.

    St. Agnes at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 p.m.

    Carlton at Cromwell-Wright

    Chisholm at Rush City

    Hermantown at Grand Rapids

    Hinckley-Finlayson at Barnum

    International Falls at Virginia

    Isle at Cook County

    Lakeland at Ashland

    Mesabi East at Deer River

    Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

    North Woods at Bigfork

    Northwestern at Cumberland (ifan.tv)

    Proctor at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)

    Rice Lake at Superior (ifan.tv)

    Silver Bay at Mountain Iron-Buhl

    South Ridge at McGregor

    Two Harbors at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Coleraine)

    Wrenshall at Floodwood

    Golf

    COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

    St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 11 a.m.

    Hockey

    COLLEGE MEN

    Minnesota at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

    Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

    Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Soccer

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    Minot State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

    Rice Lake at Superior, 4 p.m.

    Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

    Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 4 p.m.

    Volleyball

    COLLEGE

    Minnesota Duluth at Mary (Bismarck, N.D.), 7 p.m.

    COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Fond du Lac at Rainy River, 6:30 p.m.

    Basketball

    WNBA Playoffs

    Championship

    (Best-of-5)

    Sunday’s Game

    Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

    NBA Preseason

    Wednesday’s Results

    Oklahoma City 92, FC Barcelona 89

    Cleveland 117, Orlando 102

    Utah 104, Phoenix 99

    L.A. Clippers 104, Toronto 98

    Thursday’s Results

    Indiana 115, Chicago 108

    Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT

    Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94

    Boston 107, Charlotte 92

    Atlanta at Memphis, night

    Golden State vs Sacramento, at San Jose, CA, night

    Today’s Games

    Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

    Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

    Football

    National Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27

    Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77

    N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85

    Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124

    New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130

    Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118

    Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50

    Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67

    Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97

    Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54

    Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76

    Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101

    San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140

    American Football Conference

    East

    W L T Pct PF PA

    New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61

    Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68

    Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89

    N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105

    South

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73

    Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125

    Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84

    Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111

    North

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80

    Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72

    Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82

    Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115

    West

    W L T Pct PF PA

    Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64

    Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106

    Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92

    San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108

    Week 5

    Thursday’s Result

    Arizona 33, San Francisco 21

    Sunday’s Games

    Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

    Chicago at Indianapolis, noon

    New England at Cleveland, noon

    N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon

    Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

    Tennessee at Miami, noon

    Washington at Baltimore, noon

    Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.

    Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

    San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

    N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)

    Monday’s Game

    Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle

    COLLEGE

    (Overall records in parentheses)

    Big Ten

    West Division

    Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

    Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

    Iowa (3-2) 1-1

    Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

    Minnesota (3-1) 0-1

    Purdue (2-2) 0-1

    Illinois (1-3) 0-1

    East Division

    Michigan (5-0) 2-0

    Maryland (4-0) 1-0

    Ohio State (4-0) 1-0

    Indiana (3-1) 1-0

    Penn State (3-2) 1-1

    Michigan State (2-2) 0-2

    Rutgers (2-3) 0-2

    Saturday’s Games

    Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)

    Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

    Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

    Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

    Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

    NSIC

    North Division

    Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0

    Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0

    Northern State (3-2) 1-0

    St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0

    MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1

    Minot State (1-4) 0-1

    Mary (0-5) 0-1

    Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1

    South Division

    Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0

    SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0

    Winona State (4-1) 1-0

    Wayne State (2-3) 1-0

    Augustana (3-2) 0-1

    MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1

    Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1

    Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

    Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

    Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

    Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

    Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.

    Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

    Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

    UMAC

    Northwestern (5-0) 4-0

    St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0

    MacMurray (3-2) 3-1

    Westminster (3-2) 3-1

    Eureka (3-2) 2-2

    Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2

    Crown (1-4) 1-3

    Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3

    Greenville (0-5) 0-4

    Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4

    Saturday’s Games

    St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon

    Crown at Greenville, noon

    MacMurray at Northwestern, noon

    Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.

    Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.

    HOCKEY

    NHL PRESEASON

    Wednesday’s Results

    Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, SO

    NY Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

    Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

    Washington 4, St. Louis 2

    Colorado 1, Dallas 0

    Calgary 2, Arizona 1, SO

    Anaheim 2, San Jose 0

    Thursday’s Results

    Boston 2, Columbus 1

    Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2

    Montreal 6, Toronto 1

    Winnipeg at Edmonton, night

    Calgary at Vancouver, night

    Today’s Games

    Detroit vs Toronto, at Hamilton, Canada, 6 p.m.

    Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

    Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

    San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

    Dallas vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, NV, 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN

    NCHC

    Thursday’s Result

    Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

    Ferris State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

    Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

    Canisius at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

    Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

    Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

    Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

    Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA

    BIG TEN

    Thursday’s Result

    Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2

    Today’s Games

    St. Lawrence at Penn State, 6 p.m.

    Union at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

    Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.

    Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

    Icebreaker Invitational

    Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA

    COLLEGE WOMEN

    WCHA

    Today’s Games

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6:07 p.m.

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

    Saturday’s Games

    Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)

    Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

    Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

    North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

    Transactions

    Baseball

    American League

    Boston Red Sox - Reassigned LHP Roenis Elias, LHP Fernando Abad, RHP Heath Hembree, LHP Williams Jerez, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Henry Owens, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, C Ryan Hanigan, C Bryan Holaday, LF Bryce Brentz, and SS Deven Marrero to the minor leagues.

    Cleveland Indians - Reassigned C Adam Moore, 1B Jesus Aguilar, 3B Giovanny Urshela, SS Erik Gonzalez, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Shawn Armstrong, RHP Dylan Baker, RHP Joseph Colon, LHP Kyle Crockett, RHP Perci Garner, LHP Ryan Merritt, LHP Shawn Morimando, RHP Adam Plutko, RHP Danny Salazar, and LF Abraham Almonte to the minor leagues.

    New York Yankees - Outrighted LF Eric Young Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

    Oakland Athletics - Outrighted 2B Tyler Ladendorf, RF Andrew Lambo, RHP Donn Roach, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, 2B Eric Sogard, and RHP J.B. Wendelken to Nashville (PCL).

    Texas Rangers - Reassigned RHP Connor Sadzeck, C Brett Nicholas, 3B Joey Gallo, SS Hanser Alberto, CF Delino DeShields, LHP Dario Alvarez, LHP Andrew Faulkner, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP A.J. Griffin, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Jose Leclerc, RHP Nick Martinez, LHP Yohander Mendez, and RHP Tanner Scheppers to the minor leagues.

    Toronto Blue Jays - Activated LHP J.A. Happ and RHP Aaron Sanchez. Reassigned CF Dalton Pompey and 2B Ryan Goins to the minor leagues.

    National League

    Cincinnati Reds - Claimed 2B Arismendy Alcantara off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Designated LF Patrick Kivlehan for assignment.

    New York Mets - Activated SS Gavin Cecchini, RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Lucas Duda, SS Wilmer Flores, LHP Sean Gilmartin, RHP Erik Goeddel, RHP Jim Henderson, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Rafael Montero, CF Brandon Nimmo, SS Matt Reynolds, LHP Josh Smoker, RHP Logan Verrett, and RHP Gabriel Ynoa.

    Philadelphia Phillies - RF Cedric Hunter has elected free agency.

    Football

    National Football League

    Arizona Cardinals - Activated TE Hakeem Valles from the practice squad. Waived RB Kerwynn Williams.

    Atlanta Falcons - NFL announced the Atlanta Falcons will have to forfeit the first three days of 2017 OTA’s for violating off-season contact rules.

    Baltimore Ravens - Placed DB Maurice Canady on IR. Signed DB Marqueston Huff.

    Cleveland Browns - Added DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad. Cut WR Darius Jennings.

    Detroit Lions - Signed T Brian Mihalik.

    New Orleans Saints - Signed T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon.

    Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL fined WR Antonio Brown $24,309 for a touchdown celebration dance.

    San Diego Chargers - Cut NT Ryan Carrethers.

    San Francisco 49ers - Placed LB NaVorro Bowman on IR.

    NCAA Football

    East Carolina - Announced DB Nhyre Quinerly has been dismissed from the program.

    Marshall - Announced LS Zach Wood has left the program.

    Basketball

    National Basketball Association

    Milwaukee Bucks - Waived SG Jabari Brown.

    Hockey

    National Hockey League

    Anaheim Ducks - Assigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Ondrej Kase, C Julius Nattinen, D Brandon Montour, D Shea Theodore, and C Kyle MacKinnon to San Diego (AHL). Released LW Sean Bergenheim.

    Arizona Coyotes - Signed D Jalen Smereck to an entry-level contract.

    Buffalo Sabres - Assigned G Linus Ullmark, D Erik Burgdoerfer, D Brady Austin, LW Cole Schneider, LW Jean Dupuy, and RW Justin Bailey to Rochester (AHL).

    Carolina Hurricanes - Assigned D Jake Bean to Calgary (WHL). Assigned LW Valentin Zykov, D Jake Chelios, C Andrew Poturalski, D Dennis Robertson, and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned C Aleksi Saarela to Lukko (Finland). Assigned RW Julien Gauthier to Val d’Or (QMJHL). Released LW Raffi Torres.

    Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Anton Lindholm, LW JT Compher, and D Chris Bigras to San Antonio (AHL).

    Dallas Stars - Assigned LW Cole Ully, C Travis Morin, G Maxime Lagace, and LW Remi Elie to Texas (AHL).

    Detroit Red Wings - Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released D Conor Allen.

    Florida Panthers - Assigned D MacKenzie Weegar, C Kyle Rau, C Connor Brickley, and LW Dryden Hunt to Springfield (AHL). Released D Adam Pardy.

    Montreal Canadiens - Assigned D Mark Barberio to St. John’s (AHL).

    New York Islanders - Assigned G Stephon Williams, D Matthew Finn, D Kyle Burroughs, D Jesse Graham, LW Ross Johnston, G Christopher Gibson, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Josh Ho-Sang, D Devon Toews, and D Scott Mayfield to Bridgeport (AHL). Released RW Steve Bernier, RW Colin Markison, and C Tanner Fritz.

    Philadelphia Flyers - Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

    San Jose Sharks - Assigned D Tim Heed to San Jose (AHL).

    St. Louis Blues - Assigned C Ivan Barbashev and LW Kenny Agostino to Chicago (AHL).

    Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned G Kristers Gudlevskis to Syracuse (AHL).

