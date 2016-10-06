Scoreboard
Football
HIGH SCHOOL
At 7 p.m., unless noted
Pine City at Esko, 5 p.m. (WKLK-FM 96.5)
Big Lake at Duluth East (Ordean Stadium), 6 p.m.
Ely at Siren, 6 p.m.
Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.
St. Agnes at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 p.m.
Carlton at Cromwell-Wright
Chisholm at Rush City
Hermantown at Grand Rapids
Hinckley-Finlayson at Barnum
International Falls at Virginia
Isle at Cook County
Lakeland at Ashland
Mesabi East at Deer River
Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton (WMOZ-FM 106.9)
North Woods at Bigfork
Northwestern at Cumberland (ifan.tv)
Proctor at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)
Rice Lake at Superior (ifan.tv)
Silver Bay at Mountain Iron-Buhl
South Ridge at McGregor
Two Harbors at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Coleraine)
Wrenshall at Floodwood
Golf
COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN
St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 11 a.m.
Hockey
COLLEGE MEN
Minnesota at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Soccer
COLLEGE WOMEN
Minot State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Rice Lake at Superior, 4 p.m.
Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
COLLEGE
Minnesota Duluth at Mary (Bismarck, N.D.), 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Fond du Lac at Rainy River, 6:30 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Championship
(Best-of-5)
Sunday’s Game
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)
NBA Preseason
Wednesday’s Results
Oklahoma City 92, FC Barcelona 89
Cleveland 117, Orlando 102
Utah 104, Phoenix 99
L.A. Clippers 104, Toronto 98
Thursday’s Results
Indiana 115, Chicago 108
Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT
Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94
Boston 107, Charlotte 92
Atlanta at Memphis, night
Golden State vs Sacramento, at San Jose, CA, night
Today’s Games
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Football
National Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85
Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118
Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67
Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54
Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76
Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101
San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140
American Football Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61
Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68
Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125
Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84
Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82
Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64
Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92
San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108
Week 5
Thursday’s Result
Arizona 33, San Francisco 21
Sunday’s Games
Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)
Chicago at Indianapolis, noon
New England at Cleveland, noon
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon
Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Washington at Baltimore, noon
Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)
San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)
Monday’s Game
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle
COLLEGE
(Overall records in parentheses)
Big Ten
West Division
Nebraska (5-0) 2-0
Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1
Iowa (3-2) 1-1
Northwestern (2-3) 1-1
Minnesota (3-1) 0-1
Purdue (2-2) 0-1
Illinois (1-3) 0-1
East Division
Michigan (5-0) 2-0
Maryland (4-0) 1-0
Ohio State (4-0) 1-0
Indiana (3-1) 1-0
Penn State (3-2) 1-1
Michigan State (2-2) 0-2
Rutgers (2-3) 0-2
Saturday’s Games
Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)
Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)
Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)
Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
NSIC
North Division
Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0
Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0
Northern State (3-2) 1-0
St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0
MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1
Minot State (1-4) 0-1
Mary (0-5) 0-1
Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1
South Division
Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0
SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0
Winona State (4-1) 1-0
Wayne State (2-3) 1-0
Augustana (3-2) 0-1
MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1
Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1
Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.
Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.
Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.
Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
UMAC
Northwestern (5-0) 4-0
St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0
MacMurray (3-2) 3-1
Westminster (3-2) 3-1
Eureka (3-2) 2-2
Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2
Crown (1-4) 1-3
Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3
Greenville (0-5) 0-4
Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4
Saturday’s Games
St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon
Crown at Greenville, noon
MacMurray at Northwestern, noon
Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.
Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL PRESEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, SO
NY Islanders 3, New Jersey 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, St. Louis 2
Colorado 1, Dallas 0
Calgary 2, Arizona 1, SO
Anaheim 2, San Jose 0
Thursday’s Results
Boston 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2
Montreal 6, Toronto 1
Winnipeg at Edmonton, night
Calgary at Vancouver, night
Today’s Games
Detroit vs Toronto, at Hamilton, Canada, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Dallas vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, NV, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN
NCHC
Thursday’s Result
Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3
Today’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.
Ferris State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)
Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.
Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)
Icebreaker Invitational
Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA
BIG TEN
Thursday’s Result
Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2
Today’s Games
St. Lawrence at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Union at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.
Icebreaker Invitational
Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA
COLLEGE WOMEN
WCHA
Today’s Games
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6:07 p.m.
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)
Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.
North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
Boston Red Sox - Reassigned LHP Roenis Elias, LHP Fernando Abad, RHP Heath Hembree, LHP Williams Jerez, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Henry Owens, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, C Ryan Hanigan, C Bryan Holaday, LF Bryce Brentz, and SS Deven Marrero to the minor leagues.
Cleveland Indians - Reassigned C Adam Moore, 1B Jesus Aguilar, 3B Giovanny Urshela, SS Erik Gonzalez, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Shawn Armstrong, RHP Dylan Baker, RHP Joseph Colon, LHP Kyle Crockett, RHP Perci Garner, LHP Ryan Merritt, LHP Shawn Morimando, RHP Adam Plutko, RHP Danny Salazar, and LF Abraham Almonte to the minor leagues.
New York Yankees - Outrighted LF Eric Young Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
Oakland Athletics - Outrighted 2B Tyler Ladendorf, RF Andrew Lambo, RHP Donn Roach, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, 2B Eric Sogard, and RHP J.B. Wendelken to Nashville (PCL).
Texas Rangers - Reassigned RHP Connor Sadzeck, C Brett Nicholas, 3B Joey Gallo, SS Hanser Alberto, CF Delino DeShields, LHP Dario Alvarez, LHP Andrew Faulkner, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP A.J. Griffin, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Jose Leclerc, RHP Nick Martinez, LHP Yohander Mendez, and RHP Tanner Scheppers to the minor leagues.
Toronto Blue Jays - Activated LHP J.A. Happ and RHP Aaron Sanchez. Reassigned CF Dalton Pompey and 2B Ryan Goins to the minor leagues.
National League
Cincinnati Reds - Claimed 2B Arismendy Alcantara off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Designated LF Patrick Kivlehan for assignment.
New York Mets - Activated SS Gavin Cecchini, RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Lucas Duda, SS Wilmer Flores, LHP Sean Gilmartin, RHP Erik Goeddel, RHP Jim Henderson, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Rafael Montero, CF Brandon Nimmo, SS Matt Reynolds, LHP Josh Smoker, RHP Logan Verrett, and RHP Gabriel Ynoa.
Philadelphia Phillies - RF Cedric Hunter has elected free agency.
Football
National Football League
Arizona Cardinals - Activated TE Hakeem Valles from the practice squad. Waived RB Kerwynn Williams.
Atlanta Falcons - NFL announced the Atlanta Falcons will have to forfeit the first three days of 2017 OTA’s for violating off-season contact rules.
Baltimore Ravens - Placed DB Maurice Canady on IR. Signed DB Marqueston Huff.
Cleveland Browns - Added DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad. Cut WR Darius Jennings.
Detroit Lions - Signed T Brian Mihalik.
New Orleans Saints - Signed T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon.
Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL fined WR Antonio Brown $24,309 for a touchdown celebration dance.
San Diego Chargers - Cut NT Ryan Carrethers.
San Francisco 49ers - Placed LB NaVorro Bowman on IR.
NCAA Football
East Carolina - Announced DB Nhyre Quinerly has been dismissed from the program.
Marshall - Announced LS Zach Wood has left the program.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks - Waived SG Jabari Brown.
Hockey
National Hockey League
Anaheim Ducks - Assigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Ondrej Kase, C Julius Nattinen, D Brandon Montour, D Shea Theodore, and C Kyle MacKinnon to San Diego (AHL). Released LW Sean Bergenheim.
Arizona Coyotes - Signed D Jalen Smereck to an entry-level contract.
Buffalo Sabres - Assigned G Linus Ullmark, D Erik Burgdoerfer, D Brady Austin, LW Cole Schneider, LW Jean Dupuy, and RW Justin Bailey to Rochester (AHL).
Carolina Hurricanes - Assigned D Jake Bean to Calgary (WHL). Assigned LW Valentin Zykov, D Jake Chelios, C Andrew Poturalski, D Dennis Robertson, and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned C Aleksi Saarela to Lukko (Finland). Assigned RW Julien Gauthier to Val d’Or (QMJHL). Released LW Raffi Torres.
Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Anton Lindholm, LW JT Compher, and D Chris Bigras to San Antonio (AHL).
Dallas Stars - Assigned LW Cole Ully, C Travis Morin, G Maxime Lagace, and LW Remi Elie to Texas (AHL).
Detroit Red Wings - Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released D Conor Allen.
Florida Panthers - Assigned D MacKenzie Weegar, C Kyle Rau, C Connor Brickley, and LW Dryden Hunt to Springfield (AHL). Released D Adam Pardy.
Montreal Canadiens - Assigned D Mark Barberio to St. John’s (AHL).
New York Islanders - Assigned G Stephon Williams, D Matthew Finn, D Kyle Burroughs, D Jesse Graham, LW Ross Johnston, G Christopher Gibson, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Josh Ho-Sang, D Devon Toews, and D Scott Mayfield to Bridgeport (AHL). Released RW Steve Bernier, RW Colin Markison, and C Tanner Fritz.
Philadelphia Flyers - Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
San Jose Sharks - Assigned D Tim Heed to San Jose (AHL).
St. Louis Blues - Assigned C Ivan Barbashev and LW Kenny Agostino to Chicago (AHL).
Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned G Kristers Gudlevskis to Syracuse (AHL).