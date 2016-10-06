Scoreboard

At 7 p.m., unless noted

Recommended for you

Ely at Siren, 6 p.m.

Hibbing at Duluth Denfeld (PSS), 6 p.m.

St. Agnes at Eveleth-Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Carlton at Cromwell-Wright

Chisholm at Rush City

Hermantown at Grand Rapids

Hinckley-Finlayson at Barnum

International Falls at Virginia

Isle at Cook County

Lakeland at Ashland

Mesabi East at Deer River

Moose Lake-Willow River at Crosby-Ironton (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

North Woods at Bigfork

Northwestern at Cumberland (ifan.tv)

Proctor at Cloquet (WKLK-AM 1230)

Rice Lake at Superior (ifan.tv)

Silver Bay at Mountain Iron-Buhl

South Ridge at McGregor

Two Harbors at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Coleraine)

Wrenshall at Floodwood

Golf

COLLEGE MEN AND WOMEN

St. Scholastica, Wisconsin-Superior at UMAC Championships (Alexandria, Minn.), 11 a.m.

Hockey

COLLEGE MEN

Minnesota at Alaska-Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Soccer

COLLEGE WOMEN

Minot State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. (ifan.tv)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Rice Lake at Superior, 4 p.m.

Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Duluth Marshall at Hermantown, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

COLLEGE

Minnesota Duluth at Mary (Bismarck, N.D.), 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Fond du Lac at Rainy River, 6:30 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Championship

(Best-of-5)

Sunday’s Game

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2 p.m. (WDIO Ch. 10)

NBA Preseason

Wednesday’s Results

Oklahoma City 92, FC Barcelona 89

Cleveland 117, Orlando 102

Utah 104, Phoenix 99

L.A. Clippers 104, Toronto 98

Thursday’s Results

Indiana 115, Chicago 108

Washington 125, Philadelphia 119, 2OT

Brooklyn 101, Detroit 94

Boston 107, Charlotte 92

Atlanta at Memphis, night

Golden State vs Sacramento, at San Jose, CA, night

Today’s Games

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Football

National Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 92 27

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 101 77

N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 73 85

Washington 2 2 0 .500 99 112

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 1 0 .750 152 124

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 114 130

Carolina 1 3 0 .250 109 118

Tampa Bay 1 3 0 .250 77 128

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 4 0 0 1.000 88 50

Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 75 67

Chicago 1 3 0 .250 62 97

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 95 102

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 3 1 0 .750 79 54

Los Angeles 3 1 0 .750 63 76

Arizona 2 3 0 .400 125 101

San Francisco 1 4 0 .200 111 140

American Football Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 3 1 0 .750 81 61

Buffalo 2 2 0 .500 87 68

Miami 1 3 0 .250 71 89

N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 79 105

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 1 0 .750 69 73

Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 108 125

Tennessee 1 3 0 .250 62 84

Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 84 111

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 108 80

Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 84 72

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 78 82

Cleveland 0 4 0 .000 74 115

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Denver 4 0 0 1.000 111 64

Oakland 3 1 0 .750 108 106

Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 83 92

San Diego 1 3 0 .250 121 108

Week 5

Thursday’s Result

Arizona 33, San Francisco 21

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Minnesota, noon (CBS3/KQDS-AM 1490/KQDS-FM 94.9)

Chicago at Indianapolis, noon

New England at Cleveland, noon

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon

Philadelphia at Detroit, noon (KQDS Ch. 21)

Tennessee at Miami, noon

Washington at Baltimore, noon

Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (CBS3)

San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KBJR Ch. 6/WDSM-AM 710)

Monday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Byes: Jacksonville, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle

COLLEGE

(Overall records in parentheses)

Big Ten

West Division

Nebraska (5-0) 2-0

Wisconsin (4-1) 1-1

Iowa (3-2) 1-1

Northwestern (2-3) 1-1

Minnesota (3-1) 0-1

Purdue (2-2) 0-1

Illinois (1-3) 0-1

East Division

Michigan (5-0) 2-0

Maryland (4-0) 1-0

Ohio State (4-0) 1-0

Indiana (3-1) 1-0

Penn State (3-2) 1-1

Michigan State (2-2) 0-2

Rutgers (2-3) 0-2

Saturday’s Games

Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m. (ESPN2/KDAL-AM 610)

Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m. (Big Ten Network)

Brigham Young at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Purdue at Illinois, 2:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

NSIC

North Division

Bemidji State (4-1) 1-0

Minn. Duluth (4-1) 1-0

Northern State (3-2) 1-0

St. Cloud State (2-3) 1-0

MS-Moorhead (2-3) 0-1

Minot State (1-4) 0-1

Mary (0-5) 0-1

Minn.-Crookston (0-5) 0-1

South Division

Sioux Falls (5-0) 1-0

SW Minn. State (4-1) 1-0

Winona State (4-1) 1-0

Wayne State (2-3) 1-0

Augustana (3-2) 0-1

MS-Mankato (3-2) 0-1

Concordia-St. Paul (2-3) 0-1

Upper Iowa (1-4) 0-1

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Minot State, 1 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Augustana at Wayne State, 1 p.m.

Mary at St. Cloud State, 1 p.m.

Northern State at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota State-Mankato, 2 p.m.

Winona State at Upper Iowa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Southwest Minnesota State at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

UMAC

Northwestern (5-0) 4-0

St. Scholastica (4-1) 4-0

MacMurray (3-2) 3-1

Westminster (3-2) 3-1

Eureka (3-2) 2-2

Minn.-Morris (2-2) 2-2

Crown (1-4) 1-3

Iowa Wesleyan (1-4) 1-3

Greenville (0-5) 0-4

Martin Luther (0-5) 0-4

Saturday’s Games

St. Scholastica at Iowa Wesleyan (Mount Pleasant, Iowa), noon

Crown at Greenville, noon

MacMurray at Northwestern, noon

Eureka at Westminster (Mo.), 1 p.m.

Martin Luther at Minnesota-Morris, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL PRESEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, SO

NY Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, St. Louis 2

Colorado 1, Dallas 0

Calgary 2, Arizona 1, SO

Anaheim 2, San Jose 0

Thursday’s Results

Boston 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 2

Montreal 6, Toronto 1

Winnipeg at Edmonton, night

Calgary at Vancouver, night

Today’s Games

Detroit vs Toronto, at Hamilton, Canada, 6 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Dallas vs Los Angeles, at Las Vegas, NV, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN

NCHC

Thursday’s Result

Western Michigan 5, Ferris State 3

Today’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6:15 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Ferris State at Western Michigan, 6 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota Duluth at Massachusetts-Lowell, 6 p.m. (WWAX-FM 92.1)

Colorado College at Massachusetts, 6 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Alberta at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m. (exhibition)

Icebreaker Invitational

Air Force or Boston College at Denver, TBA

BIG TEN

Thursday’s Result

Penn State 4, St. Lawrence 2

Today’s Games

St. Lawrence at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Union at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Alaska Anchorage, 10:07 p.m.

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State at Denver, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Union at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Northern Michigan (Green Bay), 7:07 p.m.

Icebreaker Invitational

Ohio State vs. Air Force or Boston College, TBA

COLLEGE WOMEN

WCHA

Today’s Games

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 6:07 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota Duluth, 4:07 p.m. (My9)

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Bemidji State, 3:07 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

Boston Red Sox - Reassigned LHP Roenis Elias, LHP Fernando Abad, RHP Heath Hembree, LHP Williams Jerez, LHP Brian Johnson, LHP Henry Owens, RHP Noe Ramirez, LHP Robby Scott, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Steven Wright, C Ryan Hanigan, C Bryan Holaday, LF Bryce Brentz, and SS Deven Marrero to the minor leagues.

Cleveland Indians - Reassigned C Adam Moore, 1B Jesus Aguilar, 3B Giovanny Urshela, SS Erik Gonzalez, RHP Austin Adams, RHP Shawn Armstrong, RHP Dylan Baker, RHP Joseph Colon, LHP Kyle Crockett, RHP Perci Garner, LHP Ryan Merritt, LHP Shawn Morimando, RHP Adam Plutko, RHP Danny Salazar, and LF Abraham Almonte to the minor leagues.

New York Yankees - Outrighted LF Eric Young Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Oakland Athletics - Outrighted 2B Tyler Ladendorf, RF Andrew Lambo, RHP Donn Roach, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, 2B Eric Sogard, and RHP J.B. Wendelken to Nashville (PCL).

Texas Rangers - Reassigned RHP Connor Sadzeck, C Brett Nicholas, 3B Joey Gallo, SS Hanser Alberto, CF Delino DeShields, LHP Dario Alvarez, LHP Andrew Faulkner, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP A.J. Griffin, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Luke Jackson, RHP Jose Leclerc, RHP Nick Martinez, LHP Yohander Mendez, and RHP Tanner Scheppers to the minor leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays - Activated LHP J.A. Happ and RHP Aaron Sanchez. Reassigned CF Dalton Pompey and 2B Ryan Goins to the minor leagues.

National League

Cincinnati Reds - Claimed 2B Arismendy Alcantara off waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Designated LF Patrick Kivlehan for assignment.

New York Mets - Activated SS Gavin Cecchini, RHP Jacob deGrom, 1B Lucas Duda, SS Wilmer Flores, LHP Sean Gilmartin, RHP Erik Goeddel, RHP Jim Henderson, RHP Seth Lugo, LHP Steven Matz, RHP Rafael Montero, CF Brandon Nimmo, SS Matt Reynolds, LHP Josh Smoker, RHP Logan Verrett, and RHP Gabriel Ynoa.

Philadelphia Phillies - RF Cedric Hunter has elected free agency.

Football

National Football League

Arizona Cardinals - Activated TE Hakeem Valles from the practice squad. Waived RB Kerwynn Williams.

Atlanta Falcons - NFL announced the Atlanta Falcons will have to forfeit the first three days of 2017 OTA’s for violating off-season contact rules.

Baltimore Ravens - Placed DB Maurice Canady on IR. Signed DB Marqueston Huff.

Cleveland Browns - Added DT Gabe Wright to the practice squad. Cut WR Darius Jennings.

Detroit Lions - Signed T Brian Mihalik.

New Orleans Saints - Signed T Khalif Barnes. Waived DB Brian Dixon.

Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL fined WR Antonio Brown $24,309 for a touchdown celebration dance.

San Diego Chargers - Cut NT Ryan Carrethers.

San Francisco 49ers - Placed LB NaVorro Bowman on IR.

NCAA Football

East Carolina - Announced DB Nhyre Quinerly has been dismissed from the program.

Marshall - Announced LS Zach Wood has left the program.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks - Waived SG Jabari Brown.

Hockey

National Hockey League

Anaheim Ducks - Assigned C Kalle Kossila to San Diego (AHL). Assigned RW Ondrej Kase, C Julius Nattinen, D Brandon Montour, D Shea Theodore, and C Kyle MacKinnon to San Diego (AHL). Released LW Sean Bergenheim.

Arizona Coyotes - Signed D Jalen Smereck to an entry-level contract.

Buffalo Sabres - Assigned G Linus Ullmark, D Erik Burgdoerfer, D Brady Austin, LW Cole Schneider, LW Jean Dupuy, and RW Justin Bailey to Rochester (AHL).

Carolina Hurricanes - Assigned D Jake Bean to Calgary (WHL). Assigned LW Valentin Zykov, D Jake Chelios, C Andrew Poturalski, D Dennis Robertson, and G Alex Nedeljkovic to Charlotte (AHL). Assigned C Aleksi Saarela to Lukko (Finland). Assigned RW Julien Gauthier to Val d’Or (QMJHL). Released LW Raffi Torres.

Colorado Avalanche - Assigned D Anton Lindholm, LW JT Compher, and D Chris Bigras to San Antonio (AHL).

Dallas Stars - Assigned LW Cole Ully, C Travis Morin, G Maxime Lagace, and LW Remi Elie to Texas (AHL).

Detroit Red Wings - Assigned LW Dylan Sadowy to Grand Rapids (AHL). Released D Conor Allen.

Florida Panthers - Assigned D MacKenzie Weegar, C Kyle Rau, C Connor Brickley, and LW Dryden Hunt to Springfield (AHL). Released D Adam Pardy.

Montreal Canadiens - Assigned D Mark Barberio to St. John’s (AHL).

New York Islanders - Assigned G Stephon Williams, D Matthew Finn, D Kyle Burroughs, D Jesse Graham, LW Ross Johnston, G Christopher Gibson, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Josh Ho-Sang, D Devon Toews, and D Scott Mayfield to Bridgeport (AHL). Released RW Steve Bernier, RW Colin Markison, and C Tanner Fritz.

Philadelphia Flyers - Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

San Jose Sharks - Assigned D Tim Heed to San Jose (AHL).

St. Louis Blues - Assigned C Ivan Barbashev and LW Kenny Agostino to Chicago (AHL).

Tampa Bay Lightning - Assigned G Kristers Gudlevskis to Syracuse (AHL).