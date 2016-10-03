College volleyball: UMD climbs to top of Division II poll

As expected, Minnesota Duluth leapfrogged Concordia-St. Paul in Monday’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll after clipping the Golden Bears in a scintillating five-set NSIC match Friday in St. Paul.

The two clubs swapped spots in Monday’s poll, with undefeated UMD receiving 44 first-place votes to Concordia’s two. Sarah Kelly amassed 17 kills as the Bulldogs prevailed 25-23, 25-22, 11-25, 15-25, 15-12 in front of almost 1,500 fans Friday.

UMD (15-0) then outlasted Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday in another five-setter that makes the Bulldogs one of just two unbeaten teams in the country; third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney (19-0) is the other.

They are No. 1 for the 16th time under coach Jim Boos, and the first time since Oct. 5, 2015. UMD has appeared in every AVCA poll since Sept. 10, 2002.

Improbably, six of the top eight teams hail from the NSIC.

The Bulldogs return to the court Friday with a road trip North Dakota. They play Mary on Friday and Minot State the next day.